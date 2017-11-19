Carpe diem

This interesting story caught my eye:

WITHIN hours of the same-sex marriage announcement on Wednesday, an outspoken No voter who owns a beauty salon in Perth was floored by a gay wedding request. Belinda received a booking inquiry on her salon’s Facebook page from gay couple Brad and Chris for “a full body wax to make our honeymoon extra special”. “My partner Chris and I have started planning our big day for Jan now the vote thing is over, So excited!” Belinda, who is afraid to use her real name, is certain she is being trolled by gay activists. “It’s not genuine. They know I’m an active No voter and they think they can goad me… “Are they going to turn up at the shop tomorrow? Where do I stand now if there are people out there deliberately trying to force me to participate in gay weddings?”

Yes. Well. What to make of this request? First of all why would anyone care why people would want to have a full body wax? Does Belinda’s business offer that service or not? Given that she now knows its for a wedding she should charge a wedding premium for the service. All other caterers seem to do so.

Nobody is forcing her to participate in anything – just do your job. Run your business. Mind your own business.

Then, of course, we have to wonder how smart all of the individuals mentioned in this story really are.

Who would invite someone who they think loathes them to pour hot wax onto their body and rip their hair out by its follicles?

Who would pass up the opportunity to pour hot wax onto somebody they loathe and rip their hair out by the follicles?