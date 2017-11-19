Carpe diem

This interesting story caught my eye:
WITHIN hours of the same-sex marriage announcement on Wednesday, an outspoken No voter who owns a beauty salon in Perth was floored by a gay wedding request.
Belinda received a booking inquiry on her salon’s Facebook page from gay couple Brad and Chris for “a full body wax to make our honeymoon extra special”.
“My partner Chris and I have started planning our big day for Jan now the vote thing is over, So excited!”
Belinda, who is afraid to use her real name, is certain she is being trolled by gay activists.
“It’s not genuine. They know I’m an active No voter and they think they can goad me…
“Are they going to turn up at the shop tomorrow? Where do I stand now if there are people out there deliberately trying to force me to participate in gay weddings?”
Yes. Well. What to make of this request? First of all why would anyone care why people would want to have a full body wax? Does Belinda’s business offer that service or not? Given that she now knows its for a wedding she should charge a wedding premium for the service. All other caterers seem to do so.
Nobody is forcing her to participate in anything – just do your job. Run your business. Mind your own business.
Then, of course, we have to wonder how smart all of the individuals mentioned in this story really are.
Who would invite someone who they think loathes them to pour hot wax onto their body and rip their hair out by its follicles?
Who would pass up the opportunity to pour hot wax onto somebody they loathe and rip their hair out by the follicles?
The waffen ssm pivots on to the next objective, harassing anyone who had the temerity to vote NO.
What makes you think Belinda loathes ssmers?
Just because X doesn’t want to co-operate to any degree in Y’s immoral lifestyle (to X) doesn’t mean X loathes Y.
Jesus didn’t loathe sinners. To the contrary.
No one is thinking this through. If it is intentional trolling and not a genuine customer enquiry, it could breach of the SDA under section 28A.
I’m under the impression that sinners go to hell when they die.
Like Sinc says, just charge a premium and make it an extra painful wax.
The difference between a baked, decorated cake or arranged flowers and body waxing is that decorations and arrangements are forms of ART. No one can force anyone to perform their art for them.
Wax ’em, wax ’em good n hard.
p.s. to all the activist pinko trolls out there. Go copulate yourselves you trouble making pricks.
Not if they repent. If the sinner is rich, a payment to the Vatican guarantees entry to Heaven.
Sinners have the chance to repent their sins, those who choose otherwise will be judged at the gates of St Peter.