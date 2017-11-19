KKK in Bennelong

Citizens need no better demonstration of the difference in political skills between the Liberal Party and the Labor Party than by looking at the contest for Bennelong.

While the ALP is playing chess in nominating Kristina Kerscher Keneally (KKK), the Liberal Party is playing with themselves in renominating John Gilbert Alexander (Alexander).

KKK is young, experienced and politically astute and has recently moved into the seat (or close enough). Alexander is no so young, not so fresh has has recently moved out of the electorate having recently sold in Bennelong and bought in Wentworth.

Let’s take a guess who is going to be the longer term prospect for the seat? KKK or Alexander?

With the Bennelong contest, the Labor party is in a win-win scenario. By having Keneally run, the ALP is forcing the Liberals to spend lotsa resources to defend the seat so as to avoid the government going minority. And these aren’t exactly resources the Liberal Party is swimming in.

The rumor is, that a former President of the NSW Liberals said when discussing fundraising, “you only get one Malcolm Turnbull in your lifetime“. Ironic isn’t it.

Add to this, the Liberal Party is bleeding members and donations to the Australian Conservatives and it is not certain that Malcolm Turnbull will run at the next election let alone kick in another million or two to bail the party out, again.

Let’s get serious here. KKK is in the Bennelong hunt for the long haul. It’s not as if she is trading a rising TV star for a return to politics. Her TV star seems on the decline with SkyTV management sending her to Canberra. And her lunch time panel partner, Peter Van Onsellen, seems to have disappeared from the Sky 2018 program completely.

The money at Sky seems to be for the evening commentary and KKK has not been in that game for a while.

So even if KKK does not win this time, she will contribute to bleeding the Liberal Party and in doing so, well positioning herself to run next time when the incumbent probably won’t run.

And further demonstrating the difference between Labor and the Liberals, guess what policy tickets is KKK running on? Medicare administration funding, electricity prices and NBN. Oh and also the lack of pork barreling for Bennelong. Listen to her interview with Ben Fordham.

John Alexander’s and the Liberal’s response? Listen here.

Impressive effort by Labor though isn’t it. Mediscare made it politically impossible to do anything about any part of Medicare. Electricity prices are a direct consequence of Labor policy washing through the system. And NBN; that was an idiotic Labor project made slightly less idiotic by a Liberal government. Only slightly less idiotic. (As an aside, just watch Prime Minister Shorten add another $50 billion to Australia’s debt by reverting to a fiber to the premises (FTTP) model).

Throw in the lack of pork of Bennelong, and what do you get? Consistent and systemic government failure. Medicare. Energy. Internet. Pork. And KKK’s and Labor’s response? More and more government, and they will probably beat the Liberal and Alexander on this.

Isn’t it grand.

