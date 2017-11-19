KKK in Bennelong

Citizens need no better demonstration of the difference in political skills between the Liberal Party and the Labor Party than by looking at the contest for Bennelong.
While the ALP is playing chess in nominating Kristina Kerscher Keneally (KKK), the Liberal Party is playing with themselves in renominating John Gilbert Alexander (Alexander).
KKK is young, experienced and politically astute and has recently moved into the seat (or close enough). Alexander is no so young, not so fresh has has recently moved out of the electorate having recently sold in Bennelong and bought in Wentworth.
Let’s take a guess who is going to be the longer term prospect for the seat? KKK or Alexander?
With the Bennelong contest, the Labor party is in a win-win scenario. By having Keneally run, the ALP is forcing the Liberals to spend lotsa resources to defend the seat so as to avoid the government going minority. And these aren’t exactly resources the Liberal Party is swimming in.
The rumor is, that a former President of the NSW Liberals said when discussing fundraising, “you only get one Malcolm Turnbull in your lifetime“. Ironic isn’t it.
Add to this, the Liberal Party is bleeding members and donations to the Australian Conservatives and it is not certain that Malcolm Turnbull will run at the next election let alone kick in another million or two to bail the party out, again.
Let’s get serious here. KKK is in the Bennelong hunt for the long haul. It’s not as if she is trading a rising TV star for a return to politics. Her TV star seems on the decline with SkyTV management sending her to Canberra. And her lunch time panel partner, Peter Van Onsellen, seems to have disappeared from the Sky 2018 program completely.
The money at Sky seems to be for the evening commentary and KKK has not been in that game for a while.
So even if KKK does not win this time, she will contribute to bleeding the Liberal Party and in doing so, well positioning herself to run next time when the incumbent probably won’t run.
And further demonstrating the difference between Labor and the Liberals, guess what policy tickets is KKK running on? Medicare administration funding, electricity prices and NBN. Oh and also the lack of pork barreling for Bennelong. Listen to her interview with Ben Fordham.
John Alexander’s and the Liberal’s response? Listen here.
Impressive effort by Labor though isn’t it. Mediscare made it politically impossible to do anything about any part of Medicare. Electricity prices are a direct consequence of Labor policy washing through the system. And NBN; that was an idiotic Labor project made slightly less idiotic by a Liberal government. Only slightly less idiotic. (As an aside, just watch Prime Minister Shorten add another $50 billion to Australia’s debt by reverting to a fiber to the premises (FTTP) model).
Throw in the lack of pork of Bennelong, and what do you get? Consistent and systemic government failure. Medicare. Energy. Internet. Pork. And KKK’s and Labor’s response? More and more government, and they will probably beat the Liberal and Alexander on this.
Isn’t it grand.
The best thing about a KKK win will be Terri Butler’s pout.
Everything in Australian politics is crap right now.
Honestly, I’m no longer sure that it matters who is in charge of the asylum, each is as bad as the other. I just hope a few wardens get in to try and maintain some form of control.
In Victoria, Northcote was lost to Labor and won by the Greens. So the looniest of the political lunatics have grasped an opportunity to make life even worse for the masses.
Terri Butlers’ pout, silky smooth voice and constantly nodding head behind Billy, her adored Leader.
Hehe….
New South Wales state election, 2011
Splat.
Unfortunately the average Australian voter seems to have a memory horizon much shorter than the 6½ years since that election.
Added to this should be the fact that GetUp! considers him one of their protected moderates and are apparently genuinely torn whether to campaign against him in this by-election or not. So it’s not as if Alexander’s giving the conservatives who voted for Howard for thirty years much reason to vote for him – especially since Bernardi’s providing an alternative.
Personally, I can live with it if Keneally wins. Given that Turnbull only moved against Abbott based on an exaggerated scare over the Canning by election, it’d be karmic if he lost his leadership over an actual by election loss.
On the plus side, if KKK wins, we’d only have about a year of Shorten before a new election…Maybe with a real conservative opposition at that point
Fixed that for you. The RET was introduced by the Howard government in 2001.
I think I would prefer a KKK victory at this point. Get rid of a dud-what sort of an entitled tool moves out of the electorate he is supposed to represent? Also voted for Trumble by the way- and kill off the travesty of a liberal party for a shorter term.
Tim Shammer created RET hysteria.
Tough one for Shorten. He wouldn’t want to take over as PM on the numbers because he might lose his majority again after a few weeks, once the HC starts checking out ALP genealogies. He can’t immediately call a general election if KKK wins because the Senate election can’t be held before August 2018. And he can’t call a double dissolution election without having a bill rejected twice over at least 3 months. Nor would he dare to call only a HoR election as that would annoy the voters especially after going on and on about the horrendous cost of the SSM survey.
In this light it is odd they’ve put up such a high profile candidate. But then maybe Shorten never expected to lead the ALP into the next election, let alone become PM.
Both parties have underestimated the intelligence of the Bennelong voter.
To chase JA as a celebrity and then stick with him is an insult to the electorate.
KKK similarly assumes we can’t remember.
If the Liberal Party had a candidate with substance, this would be an easy vote.