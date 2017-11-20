Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?

John Howard sought to protect ­religious freedom by social and education policy designed to safeguard communities from the predations of the state. As a con­ser­vative, he understood that without the foundation of religious freedom, civil society falls apart. For the same reason, he now advocates substantive protections for freedom of speech and religion in respect of same-sex marriage.

Hmmmmmmm. Is that the same John Howard who confiscated Australian firearms? Is he now worried that government will further erode personal freedoms? Fancy that.

That sharp painful on your backside John? That’s karma biting you on the arse.