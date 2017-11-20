Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?

John Howard sought to protect religious freedom by social and education policy designed to safeguard communities from the predations of the state. As a conservative, he understood that without the foundation of religious freedom, civil society falls apart. For the same reason, he now advocates substantive protections for freedom of speech and religion in respect of same-sex marriage.
Hmmmmmmm. Is that the same John Howard who confiscated Australian firearms? Is he now worried that government will further erode personal freedoms? Fancy that.
That sharp painful on your backside John? That’s karma biting you on the arse.
How is Martin Bryant today?
Howard is a disgraceful hypocrite.
He is personally responsible for the wholesale theft of property, the incarceration or police harassment of law-abiding Australians, to say nothing of countless warrantless police raids on citizens’ homes.
How many politicians do? It is generally not in their nature to even consider that they could be wrong.
Say it slowly, Sinc- Howard offered an amnesty for the surrender of automatic and some semi-automatic firearms.
He did not “ban guns”, nor did he promise that his actions would eradicate gun crime.
Without Costello, you’d almost have called him a wet.
Still, compared to the rabble we have now…………………………………………………
It pleases me to find a point of agreement with Sinc.
I differ in the particulars.
The same Howard who (in opposition at the time, IIRC) gently suggested that a large influx of Chinese immigrants might be difficult to integrate into the Oz mainstream, faced the usual “racist” firestorm, learned his lesson,and subsequently assiduously courted wealthy Hong Kong emmigrants, even offering (IIRC) dual citizenship!
The same Howard who did nothing to counteract the slide of the ABC into a mindless propaganda bureau for left causes-de-jour.
The same Howard who was blindsided by the Global Warming fabulists, because he neglected to construct and maintain a vigorous counter-narrative.
These are related. The first made him wary of taking on the crazies, including the ABC. Perhaps he calculated that his government’s energies were better spent on fixing the economy. It worked well enough for him to be 2nd longest serving PM. But he was outflanked by the Long March.
It’s the culture, stupid!
Not to mention the Medicare surcharge for us country folks so we could choose the non existent doctor of choice. Little prick!
Howard is the least of your worries.
The choices, Howard, Rudd, Gillard, Turnbull , Shorten and you dare mock Howard. Maybe it was a seniors moment.
Howard was not perfect but it would be good to have him back.
You choose to live there. Are you chained to a stump?
Kak in die veld en betaal.
Also the same John Howard who stole 200 bill of farmers land and trees for his the climate change crap! What sort of country has no property rights?
Fuck me swinging, the libertarians are really off their tits this week. Stick to your supposed profession Sinc, was the economy in better shape under Howard? Would you prefer any of Jo Smyth’s list above instead? Oh, yes. The great lefty Turnbull. I can’t believe libertarians get lumped in with conservatives on the so called ‘right’.
Howard changed the Marriage Act unnecessarily to impose a narrower definition of marriage under the Act- a definition influenced by religious perceptions of fitness for purpose. We now have a reaction which threatens the religious adherence to sanctified marriage.
Religious groups have differing perceptions of sanctified marriage which were stricter but not incompatible with the definition of marriage in the Act before Howard’s amendments.
The situation arises where the new definition is incompatible, but Christians, Muslims and others don’t appear to be free to speak out against the effect on their religious freedoms.
The action was by John Howard, the inevitable result is on others who do not believe in Howard’s reincarnation. How is that Karma?
Howard fucked up less than Gillard. The economy works in spite of government – do you think Howard deserves an award for being less of a vandal?
Not at all dot, but what the fuck do you libertarians want?
Does ALP realise the errors of Gough and Paul?
Freedom. What do you want?
Is that the same John Howard who confiscated Australian firearms?
My understanding is that he banned certain types of weapons. And so he should have. There is no place in Australia for some types of weapons. Just like there should be bans against some types of dogs like pit bulls
Freedom. What do you want?
Freedom from government, to do as I choose, knowing that as a principled and moralistic individual I may be required to contribute to my fellow man, but that he may not abuse or take for granted that contribution.
The Constitution was established in order to strengthen the powers of the Federal government.
The Constitution was deliberately designed to centralize power vastly beyond what the legitimate constitution — the Articles of Confederation — allowed. The Federal government in 1787 was weak. In 1788, it was vastly stronger.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/7833.cfm
maybe we can say same for Australian Constitution.
We cannot embolden and encourage this brazen fascism.
We are never required morally to give anything. Altruism isn’t moral, benevolence is.
Give us a break. So Howard did some things that annoyed many people and he failed to do other things that he shoulda, coulda, woulda if only…
As the old saw goes, politics is the art of the possible and then, as now, decisions such as the gun buyback and the “green” initiatives (much as I opposed them both) were probably the least that he could have done under the prevailing political climate. Labor and the Greens would have imposed much more draconian laws if confronted with the same situation. Anyone from the country knows full well that before the buy-back many if not most farming and grazing families had walls full of weapons accumulated sometimes over several generations. My own family possessed five – a 12-guage double-barrel shogun, two .303 rifles including one dating back to WWI, and two .22 rifles including one semi-automatic. At least one .22 and one .303 were superfluous.
It was precisely those sorts of accumulations that fascilitated the Virginia Morse murderers and, years later, Martin Bryant’s murderous rampage. Putting the cleaners through these largely unnecessary, or redundant, collections was a long-overdue necessity.
Sorry, Sinc, but that’s a ridiculous link to draw. Freedom of conscience, freedom of speech and freedom of religion have practically no connection at all to what types of firearms ordinary citizens are licensed to own.
On a lesser point, Howard did not confiscate particular classes of weaponry. He bought them back. There is legitimate empirical argument about how effective that was, but it didn’t do any harm. You risk sounding like a gun nut, which rather lowers the tone of Catallaxy Files.
This is bananas. Howard wasn’t perfect (good luck finding a politician who is) but he was 1000x better than the RGRAT disaster we’ve had since.
FMD, how bitter do you have to be about SSM to slag off the one PM in the last 40 years to actually gave a f… about the budget (ok except 2007 – but even that is a paragon of parsimony compared to the current cluster).
Bryant’s guns were already illegal and illegally obtained.
He was a nutcase and society chose to deinstitutionalise nutcases in the 1970s.
Lo and behold, mass shootings began pretty much in the 1980s.
Sure, sure. DL admits to one mistake and then commenters want him to resign.
The fact that he is the only one, and that this attribute that every responsible adult does by themselves, is seen as a claim to the government of Australia, is why we are (sourly) bitter.
yes Dave, Howard offered an amnesty. at gunpoint. take the amount we have determined your firearms are worth or expect the the full weight of the law. as other gangsters have said ‘I made them an offer they could not refuse’.
The idiot was here in Queensland helping Labor win the State election the other day.
Every opportunity is taken to remind the PS that the LNP cut jobs and will do so again. The LNP are desperate to distance themselves from that disaster, especially as it resulted in an even more top heavy and Labor leaning PS (no effort was made to get rid of b.s. roles or Labor mates). So what does Howard do? He attacks the size of the QLD public service. Yes, the service is too big. Yes, the service is too costly and will eventually need to be cut as the State can not afford it. But if there is one sure way to get even more of the public service to vote Labor it’s to bring up job cuts right before the election. And, hey presto, there’s Howard doing exactly that. All the timing of a broken metronome.
Bryant’s guns were already illegal and illegally obtained.
Not according to this article
http://www.news.com.au/national/crime/martin-bryant-if-guns-werent-advertised-it-wouldnt-have-happened/news-story/be31e37a4c7e48584406c59000f23485
Bryant didn’t have a gun licence, but was free to purchase guns, including an AR15 semiautomatic assault rifle, his preferred weapon at the mass shooting, from a licenced arms dealer.
We are not truly free unless we can purchase tanks for weekend driving!
This is my response to Colin’s response to Jennifer Oriel’s article, in The Australian:
As you may be indicating, the fact that we embarked on a course that favoured ‘rights’, rather than a community ‘sense’ of duty and respect, has enabled activists to use ‘lawfare’ as a means to silencing views they disapprove of.
The use of ‘lawfare’, by allowing only those with the financial means of pursuing it, undermines the tradition of ‘equality before the law’. So, when the process of seeking ‘restitution’ of basic freedoms becomes prohibitively expensive, then any PC establishment (with the means to pursuing retribution) is able to bring about a compliant, fearful community. Dissent is then pushed underground, allowing for the preparation of an equally destructive backlash.
The feeling is that that backlash may manifest in the form of universal Sharia law, in other words another form of totalitarianism.
Skeletor – at the end of high school, a partnership to buy an ex Svoiet bloc BMP was almost formed. We had the cash, but could not decide how to divide up ownership and transfer/delivery.
IIRC it was for 20-30k in Unique Cars.
Now some idiots want 25.5k for an ex-interceptor XE GL Falcon (1984) on Gumtree!
Evidently, from the comments – yes.
Some folks just can’t resist the urge to fellate the state.
Oh god Sinc, don’t get them started …..
So Turnbull’s new name is karma?
Subtle lies and half-truths, Neil. Journalists in Australia are top notch incompetents who almost never apologise for their mistakes.
First time i have heard that. I always thought the gun Bryant purchased was legal. So the gun shop owner was breaking the law by stocking that weapon?
Furthermore i cannot understand the mentality of a person who wants to own a weapon like that. Since there are so many crazies out there they need to be banned. Same goes for pit bulls
Although I was a strong admirer of John Howard generally, I can’t help but think that his commitment to following the USA into the Iraq war was a factor that led not only to his loss of an election but also to the extraordinary loss of his own seat. Many people to whom I spoke at the time were concerned about Australia going to war in a foreign country for issues not even remotely connected to Australia, but it was not seriously pursued by the timid media. His government even prevailed upon one of its members to do what Colin Powell had been persuaded to do in the UN. He described in Parliament line chapter and verse all of Saddam Hussain’s alleged weapons of mass destruction and proudly produced a booklet about them, even though it was well known by those in the know at the time that the chemical weapons were non-existent and any biological weapons that had existed would have been well beyond their use-by-date. And the advice of inspector Hans Bliss was ignored. When talking about the Iraq war, sadly John Howard’s name is now connected with the names of Bush and Blair.
What has Sinc been drinking lately?
He appears to be mustering support for our deceitful PM who desires to adopt the type of homosexual-activist totalitarianism prevailing in Canada following SSM legalisation some 10 years ago?
We are never required morally to give anything. Altruism isn’t moral, benevolence is.
At least it’s not as vague as ‘freedom’, William Wallace. Sorry, dot.
And then made us pay for what we received in compensation by increasing the Medicare levy.
Freedom is too vague – no.
Has SInc been taking stupid pills?
In which world does he think that somehow it’s a bad idea to defend freedom of speech and religion?
Pretty sure the good samaritan in Texas bought that nut down with an AR 15.
Nice one Tool, you understand virtually nothing.
Have Australian Governments treated Australians with more or less contempt since 1996?
He doesn’t.
You’re a lawyer, man of letters etc. How did you draw that conclusion?
Pretty sure the good samaritan in Texas bought that nut down with an AR 15.
He did. In a firefight that would have left all but an exceptional bolt gunner dead.
My understanding is that he banned certain types of weapons. And so he should have. There is no place in Australia for some types of weapons. Just like there should be bans against some types of dogs like pit bulls
Fuck off you limp wristed pussy.
Bryant didn’t have a gun licence, but was free to purchase guns, including an AR15 semiautomatic assault rifle, his preferred weapon at the mass shooting, from a licenced arms dealer.
You believe this fake news?
Howard was the most destructive PM since Federation.
We will be paying the price of his stewardship for a hundred years more.
What about protections for us atheists who cannot stand pillow biters?
Try Durex.
Fuck off you limp wristed pussy.
Why would anybody want/need to own the type of weapon Bryant used? There is no place in society for weapons like that. And where do you draw the line? Tanks? Howitzers?
Say it slowly Dave, “lefistry”.
Firearms laws in all states were amended, more or less to a national standard, as result of Howard’s “leadership’. Those laws rendered formally legal firearms illegal. The amnesty was the compensation sweetener for the destruction of private property by government fiat.
The justification for the change to and harmonisation of laws was Port Arthur i.e. a specific and horrific firearm crime. The will to do so existed prior and Attorneys General were agitating for restrictions, but without the catalyst and subsequent leadership of Howard, it wouldn’t have happened as it did. The carnage of PA gave the AGs great leverage to negotiate greater restrictions than otherwise may have been legislated.
Many law abiding Australians found themselves treated like pariahs. Worse still, useful tools of the trade were removed from them. A compliance cost and regulation burden was imposed for those types of firearms deemed to be acceptable to the panty-wetting Howard and his band of authoritarian moochers.
Today we see police “making law” with regards to firearm possession and use. We have never been closer to being a disarmed population.
So let’s all gather around and jump to the defence of that great champion of freedom, the father of middle class welfare – John Winston Howard. Here, here.
But we’ll be paying for Rudd/Gillard/Rudd (and all their hangers on – Wong, Plibbers, Albo, Swan, Burke, et al) for much, much longer and in ways even the current hard left will eventually regret …. at least the price we pay for Howard’s stewardship didn’t result in continuous and contiguous fiscal deficits our grandchildren will be paying for …
“No difference” between a $2500 semi-auto rifle (AR 15) and a 72 tonne, $9.3 mn tank (M1 Abrams) that can fire 25 lb HE shells over a distance of 8 km, has a range of 425 km, can take multiple RPG hits, along with 1 .50 cal MG with 900 rounds and two .30 cal MGs with 10,000 rounds?
This kind of equivocation is insane.
Howard (and Hyacinth Bucket) was a big spending, big government, social Conservative. He bought at least two elections with targeted free money and handouts.
That’s exactly where you are wrong.
Middle class welfare and the RET have destroyed our economy.
Why shouldn’t a law abiding citizen own a tank?
Middle class welfare and the RET have destroyed our economy.
That is garbage. Middle class welfare does not explain our current $40B budget deficits. neither does RET which would have happened no matter who was in power
We are in the mess we have to put up with now because Howard tried to do a Mugabe and hang on to power ,it says a lot about him thatthe incopetent McKew
could take the seat he had held for years ,silly leftoid alpbc twit with a big mouth and no brains beat him. He left it wide open for the madman rudd and giliards union mafia thrives to win . Had
he done the right thing and retired gracefully ,Costello would have wiped the floor with the alp/ gangrene coalition .and we would be far better off today. Cracks = are now appearing in the alp/gangrene coalition,witness Northcore ,and the inner city seats alp has held forever . People are heartily sick of career politics and party apparatchiki,for very obvious reasons time for change in the civilised west,hopefully for the better
Howard was a truly horrible prime minister. Took all the guns, destroyed federalism, totally distorted the economy and set up this horrible property-immigration-debt ponzi that is going to collapse.
this is a typical Sinc diversion…how’s the Potentially Great (TM) prime minister going?
We are in the mess we have to put up with now because Howard tried to do a Mugabe and hang on to power ,it says a lot about him thatthe incopetent McKew
That is garbage to. Nobody would have defeated Rudd in 2007. Blame the Australian people who keep voting for politicians with sex appeal but are hopeless
You think Kevin Rudd has sex appeal?
You have some disturbing issues.
The GST has been one of the greatest disasters in economic history.
A tax plan that incentivises de-industrialization and rewards failure.
You think Kevin Rudd has sex appeal?
More than Howard. But it is time to start blaming the Australian people with greed in their hearts. How could anybody vote for Andrews in Victoria, Pluckaduck in QLD, the guy in South Australia?
Costello Was a limp wrists pussy who never had the balls for leadership. At least abbot for all his flaw she fights for it. Costello just spoked. Would have been an utter failure as a PM.
Sooked not spoked. I have to stop the lunchtime drinking.
What difference – at this point, what difference does it make? *
* HR Clinton
I am never disappointed by the stupidity of “libertarian” commentators here. Flaming Australia’s second best Prime Minister now. You trot out the filthy slurs & offer nothing achievable. I thank our lucky stars that Howard put in place world’s best gun controls: imagine weaponising the fascists on this blog!
Filthy slurs?
He was terrible. Look at the growth in government spending.
They are terrible laws, Dr Don Weatherburn of BOSCAR once supported them and now admits they were useless, advocating liberties is not and can never be “fascism”.
All genuine fascists (Hitler, Mussolini) have initiated gun control.
The GST has been one of the greatest disasters in economic history.
GST is a better tax than most. You could argue a good idea would be to remove income tax and put 10% on everything.
The problem is the States cannot levy a VAT under the constitution, therefore, such an idea would centralise power yet more, despite the much less inefficient consumption tax system we’d have.
Kerry Packer did not have to pay income tax. KP did have to pay GST. GST on everything and no income tax.
He was terrible. Look at the growth in government spending.
He could afford it and now it’s his fault not one of the following government’s could control themselves?
Nice try to deflect from your support for Malcolm Turnbull, Sinclair.
You are a ridiculous individual, Wal of Ipswich. All of the worst fascists come from Ipswich.
For the most part, I’m with Dot on this one.
I remember when Howard announced $1 billion for Indonesia after the tsunami.
No recall of parliament, nothing. Just a doorstop. One billion dollars.
He thought it was his money.
He wasn’t paying. WE were paying. The whole economy suffered. We have permanently lower standards of living now.
He was terrible. Look at the growth in government spending.
I had a quick look and i did not see anything unusual. Now Gough increased spending by 20% one year, Perhaps you are making stuff up about Howard? Also maybe i am wrong.
You are wrong Neil.
Howard’s last four years were just utterly irresponsible.
Many of you here spend a lot of time online and also have a love of heavy artillery.
Have you tried computer games? I’ve heard they are popular with young folks.
Howard’s last four years were just utterly irresponsible.
Table 1 from the budget papers say you are wrong
http://www.budget.gov.au/2016-17/content/bp1/html/bp1_bs10-03.htm
The last 4 Howard/ Costello budgets were surpluses of $14B, $16B, $17B and $20B. He saved $67B in his last 4 budgets.
You sound like the mad leftists i usually argue with. Perhaps you are full of hate because he took away your AK47?
Frisky ridicules me & besmirches my adopted home town when I defend John Howard.
He/she may have been trying to be funny, though I have never detected wit before in contributions to this blog.
Yes Neil, unprecedented spending, huge surpluses and miserly tax cuts that didn’t even keep with inflation that his irresponsible spending engendered.
We were being soaked.
He could have given out 100 bn of tax cuts and STILL spent like a drunken pusser. The reinvestment and compounding of that capital (not 100 bn) over the time would have increased GDP by more than any potential loss precipitated by the GFC.
His saving grace was WorkChoices. Any ongoing surplus in 2007 could have finance State abolition of payroll tax.
Instead he chose to spend money on foreign aid and ALP style Keynesian “projects”.