John Adams: News from the capital

Posted on 8:37 pm, November 20, 2017 by Guest Author

RUMOR: A senior cross bench contact tells me that Prime Minister Turnbull will be sacked by Monday. I hear from credible Coalition sources that the Bishop-Morrison ticket is real and is on the march! Turnbull is finished, it is now about timing and execution!

This entry was posted in Guest Post. Bookmark the permalink.

47 Responses to John Adams: News from the capital

  2. DaveR
    #2559864, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    For conservatives this is, of course, is great news. Turnbull should have gone 6 months ago to arrest the decline in polls and to allow the coalition to abandon his ridiculous green energy policies so badly hurting Australian businesses and households, and the coalition vote.

    But if the Liberal wets think a Bishop-Morrison ticket is going to go unchallenged, after supporting the political foolishness of Turnbull month in and out, there is news coming for them.

  3. .
    #2559868, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    TAILGUNNER

    BAD SAMARITAN

    YOU GETTING ANY ACTION?

    DaveR – where are the dries in the LNP?

  4. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2559869, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Bishop/Morrison?

    Bwahahaha. Just hurry up and give the keys to the Lodge to Shorto. There is no point delaying the inevitable.

  5. BorisG
    #2559870, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    I think they will wait until after QLD.

  6. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2559871, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    DaveR – where are the dries in the LNP?

    Cemeteries.

  7. Jannie
    #2559873, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    A week is a long time to wait.

  8. stackja
    #2559875, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    MT is pretending he is in control.

  9. DM of WA
    #2559877, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    A Bishop-Morrison ticket sounds too absurd for words! If true then the failed Liberals will rapidly go down to ignominious defeat and destruction – and I will be laughing like a madman. The Liberal party needs to be extinguished like the dinosaurs of old so that something better can evolve to replace it in the political ecosystem.

  10. Roger
    #2559883, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    I hear from credible Coalition sources that the Bishop-Morrison ticket is real and is on the march!

    As I’ve long predicted: “A good government has lost its way” Mk II.

    God help us, because our politicians certainly can’t.

  11. zyconoclast
    #2559886, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Whoever takes over top 10:
    1. Drop all green energy scams immediately. Only keep what is contractually unavoidable
    2. Withdraw from all green scam international agreements
    3. Stop refugee intake
    4. Progressively reduce immigration from 200k –> 100k –> 50k
    5. Individual income tax cuts ahead of company tax cuts
    6. Write it off and sell the NBN
    7. Drop the NDIS and revert to what previously existed
    8. Drop the French subs deal
    9. Drop the JSF F35 deal
    10. Shut down Human Right Commission.

    That’s it. Done.

  12. John64
    #2559887, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    From The Termite to The Cockroach.

    Hardly an improvement.

  13. .
    #2559888, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    I reckon they are farked. Who would form a credible leadership team that would appeal to the base and electorate?

    Shorten might smash the 2PP like Abbott did.

    If he does, let’s hope that the ALP or GRN do not control the Senate.

    The LDP/ACP and PHON need to pick up 1+ and 3+ seats each respectively to stop this.

    Might be time for the bigwigs to workshop on preferences, HTVs and fundraising, even consorting with the ALP – who are a lot more pragmatic than the LNP.

  14. RobertS
    #2559890, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Name the cross bench contact. Name the credible Coalition sources. If you can’t, your post is bullshit.

  15. .
    #2559891, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    4. Progressively reduce immigration from 200k –> 100k –> 50k

    Why that number? Why not zero or 250k?

  16. Old School Conservative
    #2559892, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    DM of WA
    #2559877, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:53 pm
    A Bishop-Morrison ticket sounds too absurd for words!

    It could be the spark that forces Abbott to join the Australian Conservatives, taking some others with him.
    I’d like to see that.

  17. beththeserf
    #2559894, posted on November 20, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    B and M? Plus ca change plus meme chose.

  18. Baldrick
    #2559898, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Bishop/Morrison
    Stupid.Fucking.Liberals

  19. zyconoclast
    #2559899, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    4. Progressively reduce immigration from 200k –> 100k –> 50k

    Why that number? Why not zero or 250k?

    We can reduce, see what the effect is and then ramp it up if needed.

    My numbers make as much sense as the current numbers based on the fact that I don’t have the entire Immigration department at my disposal.

    I also think it will be popular and will not cost to the taxpayer.

  20. .
    #2559904, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    We already know immigration generally has a benefit.

  21. DaveR
    #2559913, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    . and InfidelTiger

    DaveR – where are the dries in the LNP?

    I think they will come out of the woodwork.

  22. jupes
    #2559923, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Progressively Reduce immigration from 200k –> 100k –> to less than 50k.

    FIFY

  23. jupes
    #2559926, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    We already know immigration generally has a benefit.

    LOL

    Yeah Europe is benefiting up the ying yang as we speak.

  24. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2559927, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Bishop/Morrison
    Stupid.Fucking.Liberals

    Please tell me this is some sort of cunning plan, a masterful exercise in deception?

  25. DM of WA
    #2559932, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    .
    #2559904, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:07 pm
    We already know immigration generally has a benefit.

    I certainly don’t know that.

    I also don’t know that “diversity” is a benefit.

    What I do know is that progressives and libertarians repeat endlessly this mantra ad nauseum (each for their own different reasons).

  26. Caveman
    #2559936, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    ” sacked” sounds very civilised.

  27. Will
    #2559949, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    News from the Ghostwhovotes: 2Pp ALP 54 Lnp 46

  29. DM of WA
    #2559962, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Seen on the Bolt blog:

    A Coalition MP says he will quit the Turnbull Government next month, plunging it into minority government. The MP said tonight he will stay only if Malcolm Turnbull is replaced as Prime Minister by a leader who can appeal to conservative voters.

  30. wal1957
    #2559963, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Too little, too late!

    Turdbull’s Liberals have lost too many lifetime voters. A number of my acquaintances have expressed their view that they will not be voting Liberal for the foreseeable future, if ever again.

    Personally, I am looking at the small conservative parties. I figure if both Liebor and Liberal are as bad as each other, why should I bother with them? Hopefully the smaller parties will garner enough support over the next 2 elections to pose a threat to the status quo.

  31. Sean
    #2559975, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    It would seem crazy idea to do it before they legislate following the SSM result

  32. Sean
    #2559977, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    I think the problem for the MP is that the reality is most of the conservatives live in and vote for ALP seats.

    The biggest yes vote came from liberal held seats

  33. alexnoaholdmate
    #2559992, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I’m hearing something similar, and that trying to cancel Parliament is the last straw.

  34. alexnoaholdmate
    #2559996, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    One other thing I’m hearing – no one wants Bishop, but the only alternative is Abbott, and people would take her if it keeps him out.

    Dutton not taken seriously as a contender.

  35. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2560000, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    What I do know is that progressives and libertarians repeat endlessly this mantra ad nauseum (each for their own different reasons).

    If all migration was skills based, welfare denied and jihadifree, you wouldn’t be worried about it.

  36. alexnoaholdmate
    #2560003, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    I must give a caveat – my source is an Abbott man, or at least prefers him to any other candidate. He has been wrong about a spill before.

  37. Fisky
    #2560018, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Hahahahahahahaha! Magnificent!

  38. Hasbeen
    #2560019, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    I would have seriously struggled to vote for Turnbulls return.

    I will find it totally impossible to make myself vote for Bishop.

    Pity my local member is not a bad bloke, for a polly.

  39. Marcus Classis
    #2560030, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Now there’s a cure worse than the disease!

  40. John Constantine
    #2560032, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Their Bishop will be able to assure their ABC that Australia will abide by every signed transnational obligation, and she will fight to her last breath all deplorable colonialists resisting the way her government will outflank shorten to the left.

    Then we get Australia’s own jacindamania.

  41. Texas Jack
    #2560033, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Turnbull’s Government in its death throes. How the heck do we get these remarkable similarities with the Fuhrerbunker 1945?
    Okay, so Bishop is a bit hard to imagine as a Heinrich Himmler I admit, but she’s obviously run off to try and make an 11th-hour deal with the people raining ordnance down from above. Let’s hope they have the good sense to hand her a set of cuffs. And Turnbull, turning to crazed-Fuhrer mode, suddenly finds the energy to order up tax cuts with all the likelihood of a defeated remnant army smashing the Red Army colossus as it surrounded Berlin…

  42. John Constantine
    #2560037, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Just imagine lady skeletor trying to give Katter a bit of arm-boob.
    Her ribs will slash up his wrist veins like he was a teenage girl.

  43. Confused Old Misfit
    #2560044, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    “We already know immigration generally has a benefit.” – When properly managed this is true. However, when large numbers of poorly educated, unacculturated people are injected into social situations with which they are completely unfamiliar the results are unimpressive as we already do well know.

  44. BrettW
    #2560048, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    By cross bench I guess that means not a Coalition source. When you say senior does this refer to number of years service in Parliament ? Could be Katter based on that as most other cross benchers have little service.

    Actually no, make that Bernadi as he fits description of a senior cross bench source.

  45. Mike of Marion
    #2560051, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    It’s the best laugh I’ve had all day.

    Bring on the LP Doom.

  46. Oh come on
    #2560052, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Bishop-Morro?

    Faaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahk.

    Me.

  47. Fisky
    #2560062, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    What I do know is that progressives and libertarians repeat endlessly this mantra ad nauseum (each for their own different reasons).

    There is some common ground though. They see it as an epic form of revenge against their high school bully. You might have taken my adolescence from me, but I’m taking your country! That’s more or less the sentiment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *