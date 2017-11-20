John Adams: News from the capital

RUMOR: A senior cross bench contact tells me that Prime Minister Turnbull will be sacked by Monday. I hear from credible Coalition sources that the Bishop-Morrison ticket is real and is on the march! Turnbull is finished, it is now about timing and execution!
The elementary truth is that the Great Depression was produced by government mismanagement. It was not produced by the failure of private enterprise.— Milton Friedman
Stick a fork in it.
For conservatives this is, of course, is great news. Turnbull should have gone 6 months ago to arrest the decline in polls and to allow the coalition to abandon his ridiculous green energy policies so badly hurting Australian businesses and households, and the coalition vote.
But if the Liberal wets think a Bishop-Morrison ticket is going to go unchallenged, after supporting the political foolishness of Turnbull month in and out, there is news coming for them.
TAILGUNNER
BAD SAMARITAN
YOU GETTING ANY ACTION?
DaveR – where are the dries in the LNP?
Bishop/Morrison?
Bwahahaha. Just hurry up and give the keys to the Lodge to Shorto. There is no point delaying the inevitable.
I think they will wait until after QLD.
Cemeteries.
A week is a long time to wait.
MT is pretending he is in control.
A Bishop-Morrison ticket sounds too absurd for words! If true then the failed Liberals will rapidly go down to ignominious defeat and destruction – and I will be laughing like a madman. The Liberal party needs to be extinguished like the dinosaurs of old so that something better can evolve to replace it in the political ecosystem.
I hear from credible Coalition sources that the Bishop-Morrison ticket is real and is on the march!
As I’ve long predicted: “A good government has lost its way” Mk II.
God help us, because our politicians certainly can’t.
Whoever takes over top 10:
1. Drop all green energy scams immediately. Only keep what is contractually unavoidable
2. Withdraw from all green scam international agreements
3. Stop refugee intake
4. Progressively reduce immigration from 200k –> 100k –> 50k
5. Individual income tax cuts ahead of company tax cuts
6. Write it off and sell the NBN
7. Drop the NDIS and revert to what previously existed
8. Drop the French subs deal
9. Drop the JSF F35 deal
10. Shut down Human Right Commission.
That’s it. Done.
From The Termite to The Cockroach.
Hardly an improvement.
I reckon they are farked. Who would form a credible leadership team that would appeal to the base and electorate?
Shorten might smash the 2PP like Abbott did.
If he does, let’s hope that the ALP or GRN do not control the Senate.
The LDP/ACP and PHON need to pick up 1+ and 3+ seats each respectively to stop this.
Might be time for the bigwigs to workshop on preferences, HTVs and fundraising, even consorting with the ALP – who are a lot more pragmatic than the LNP.
Name the cross bench contact. Name the credible Coalition sources. If you can’t, your post is bullshit.
Why that number? Why not zero or 250k?
It could be the spark that forces Abbott to join the Australian Conservatives, taking some others with him.
I’d like to see that.
B and M? Plus ca change plus meme chose.
Bishop/Morrison
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
4. Progressively reduce immigration from 200k –> 100k –> 50k
Why that number? Why not zero or 250k?
We can reduce, see what the effect is and then ramp it up if needed.
My numbers make as much sense as the current numbers based on the fact that I don’t have the entire Immigration department at my disposal.
I also think it will be popular and will not cost to the taxpayer.
We already know immigration generally has a benefit.
. and InfidelTiger
I think they will come out of the woodwork.
ProgressivelyReduce immigration from 200k –> 100k –>to less than 50k.
FIFY
LOL
Yeah Europe is benefiting up the ying yang as we speak.
Please tell me this is some sort of cunning plan, a masterful exercise in deception?
I certainly don’t know that.
I also don’t know that “diversity” is a benefit.
What I do know is that progressives and libertarians repeat endlessly this mantra ad nauseum (each for their own different reasons).
” sacked” sounds very civilised.
News from the Ghostwhovotes: 2Pp ALP 54 Lnp 46
RUMOUR
Seen on the Bolt blog:
A Coalition MP says he will quit the Turnbull Government next month, plunging it into minority government. The MP said tonight he will stay only if Malcolm Turnbull is replaced as Prime Minister by a leader who can appeal to conservative voters.
Too little, too late!
Turdbull’s Liberals have lost too many lifetime voters. A number of my acquaintances have expressed their view that they will not be voting Liberal for the foreseeable future, if ever again.
Personally, I am looking at the small conservative parties. I figure if both Liebor and Liberal are as bad as each other, why should I bother with them? Hopefully the smaller parties will garner enough support over the next 2 elections to pose a threat to the status quo.
It would seem crazy idea to do it before they legislate following the SSM result
I think the problem for the MP is that the reality is most of the conservatives live in and vote for ALP seats.
The biggest yes vote came from liberal held seats
I’m hearing something similar, and that trying to cancel Parliament is the last straw.
One other thing I’m hearing – no one wants Bishop, but the only alternative is Abbott, and people would take her if it keeps him out.
Dutton not taken seriously as a contender.
If all migration was skills based, welfare denied and jihadifree, you wouldn’t be worried about it.
I must give a caveat – my source is an Abbott man, or at least prefers him to any other candidate. He has been wrong about a spill before.
Hahahahahahahaha! Magnificent!
I would have seriously struggled to vote for Turnbulls return.
I will find it totally impossible to make myself vote for Bishop.
Pity my local member is not a bad bloke, for a polly.
Now there’s a cure worse than the disease!
Their Bishop will be able to assure their ABC that Australia will abide by every signed transnational obligation, and she will fight to her last breath all deplorable colonialists resisting the way her government will outflank shorten to the left.
Then we get Australia’s own jacindamania.
Turnbull’s Government in its death throes. How the heck do we get these remarkable similarities with the Fuhrerbunker 1945?
Okay, so Bishop is a bit hard to imagine as a Heinrich Himmler I admit, but she’s obviously run off to try and make an 11th-hour deal with the people raining ordnance down from above. Let’s hope they have the good sense to hand her a set of cuffs. And Turnbull, turning to crazed-Fuhrer mode, suddenly finds the energy to order up tax cuts with all the likelihood of a defeated remnant army smashing the Red Army colossus as it surrounded Berlin…
Just imagine lady skeletor trying to give Katter a bit of arm-boob.
Her ribs will slash up his wrist veins like he was a teenage girl.
“We already know immigration generally has a benefit.” – When properly managed this is true. However, when large numbers of poorly educated, unacculturated people are injected into social situations with which they are completely unfamiliar the results are unimpressive as we already do well know.
By cross bench I guess that means not a Coalition source. When you say senior does this refer to number of years service in Parliament ? Could be Katter based on that as most other cross benchers have little service.
Actually no, make that Bernadi as he fits description of a senior cross bench source.
It’s the best laugh I’ve had all day.
Bring on the LP Doom.
Bishop-Morro?
Faaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahk.
Me.
There is some common ground though. They see it as an epic form of revenge against their high school bully. You might have taken my adolescence from me, but I’m taking your country! That’s more or less the sentiment.