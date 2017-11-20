John Adams: News from the capital

Posted on 8:37 pm, November 20, 2017 by Guest Author

RUMOR: A senior cross bench contact tells me that Prime Minister Turnbull will be sacked by Monday. I hear from credible Coalition sources that the Bishop-Morrison ticket is real and is on the march! Turnbull is finished, it is now about timing and execution!

This entry was posted in Guest Post. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to John Adams: News from the capital

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *