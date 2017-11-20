RUMOR: A senior cross bench contact tells me that Prime Minister Turnbull will be sacked by Monday. I hear from credible Coalition sources that the Bishop-Morrison ticket is real and is on the march! Turnbull is finished, it is now about timing and execution!
Liberty Quote
It is a truism that almost any sect, cult, or religion will legislate its creed into law if it acquires the political power to do so.— Robert Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Mark A on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- . on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Diesal on John Adams: News from the capital
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Makka on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Tator on Post-mortem of the Australian electricity Industry
- Rev. Archibald on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Knuckle Dragger on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- notafan on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- BorisG on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- . on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Mitch M. on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- BorisG on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- iampeter on Gladstonian liberalism is the answer
- BorisG on Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?
- Top Ender on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
-
Recent Posts
- John Adams: News from the capital
- Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?
- Stephen Cable: 10,000 Ways That Will Not Work
- Post-mortem of the Australian electricity Industry
- Carpe diem
- A Lurker – An Open Letter to the Liberal Democratic Party, the Liberal Party of Australia, and the National Party of Australia.
- Donald Trump and economic policy
- KKK in Bennelong
- Roundup Nov 18
- Weekend Reading
- Gladstonian liberalism is the answer
- Open Forum: November 18, 2017
- Section 44iv
- As long as we have mobile phones what difference does it make?
- Sparty McSpartyface
- Bruce of Newcastle: Shy Voters
- Peter Boettke: Cosmopolitanism Is the Answer
- Not that anyone will notice
- Dual citizenship: this parliament of ‘foreigners’ is listing
- Section 44 (iv): where do ministerial advisers fit in?
- Roundup of Roundups
- Stand with Mark Latham
- Did you know PDT has just come back from Asia?
- Jeffrey Tucker: A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin Chaos
- The end of Robert and Grace Mugabe at last
- This is what you get when a politician has never had a real job
- Is this coming to a neighbourhood near you?
- Too much of our current debate
- And Economic Freedom for All
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Stick a fork in it.