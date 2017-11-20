Liberty Quote
Publicly-funded comedians and state-subsidised playwrights claim to be the edgy breakers of taboos as they denounce wars and government collusion with corporations. They never fear that government will respond by cutting their grants. Few admit that what makes liberal democracies liberal is that “power” will not throw you in prison, whether you speak the truth to it or not, and that taboos have been broken for so long that the most “edgy” thing an artist can do is to uphold them.— Nick Cohen
-
Recent Comments
- . on Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?
- Wal of Ipswich on Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?
- johanna on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- . on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Neil on Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?
- Myrddin Seren on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Mark A on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- mh on Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?
- JC on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- . on Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Neil on Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?
- . on Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?
- Zyconoclast on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- . on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Cactus on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- C.L. on Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?
- johanna on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Chris M on Carpe diem
- mh on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- P on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- . on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- . on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- notafan on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?
- Stephen Cable: 10,000 Ways That Will Not Work
- Post-mortem of the Australian electricity Industry
- Carpe diem
- A Lurker – An Open Letter to the Liberal Democratic Party, the Liberal Party of Australia, and the National Party of Australia.
- Donald Trump and economic policy
- KKK in Bennelong
- Roundup Nov 18
- Weekend Reading
- Gladstonian liberalism is the answer
- Open Forum: November 18, 2017
- Section 44iv
- As long as we have mobile phones what difference does it make?
- Sparty McSpartyface
- Bruce of Newcastle: Shy Voters
- Peter Boettke: Cosmopolitanism Is the Answer
- Not that anyone will notice
- Dual citizenship: this parliament of ‘foreigners’ is listing
- Section 44 (iv): where do ministerial advisers fit in?
- Roundup of Roundups
- Stand with Mark Latham
- Did you know PDT has just come back from Asia?
- Jeffrey Tucker: A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin Chaos
- The end of Robert and Grace Mugabe at last
- This is what you get when a politician has never had a real job
- Is this coming to a neighbourhood near you?
- Too much of our current debate
- And Economic Freedom for All
- Bull from Brazile
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
350 Responses to Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Maybe I’m reading too much into this. Perhaps Blanche is totally cool with Bob screwing around on her. Gosh, what a sophisticated perspective.
I think struth means “covering clauses” and insert a preamble.
It really is is.
Nothing says ‘beautiful people’ more than being cool with adultery.
Blanche would be like ‘that’ with Hillary.
I bet she sings ‘I’ve been to paradise’ in the shower too.
No, you didn’t say Notafan needed your protection. You just leapt in and defended her in the name of ‘decency’. Certainly srr posted abusive crap. So what? It hardly makes a case, any more than your telling me to get stuffed does. Adults just ignore it or find it mildly amusing. Scroll past if it upsets you.
Notafan’s responses weren’t abusive, just sceptical of some of srr’s excesses, which adds weight to them.
Trying to shut people up because you don’t like what they say is most vulgar, whether because you disagree with it or find it shocking to your sense of propriety.
I propose we adopt this, with a single modification, clause deletion and add one word, so that it reads:
Parliaments shall make no more law
They no longer have Srr posts to read, Gab. 🙂
Let the dickhead speak for himself.
I really want him to describe our pre-amble.
Either that or the garden’s full of furniture and the house is full of plants.
“Failure to Launch” article, over at pjmedia (about youth saying on and on at home) has this observation:
Today’s young people are the survivors of a long and murderous campaign of abortion and birth control which have decimated their ranks……Not a single EU member country has a birthrate above replacement. No machine gun could have been so murderous.
https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/the-failure-to-launch/
Archy, you let me out of the last petition. Get your shit together man!
If bobork broke his promises to hazel, why should anyone trust him to keep any other promise?
A line from the Green Windbag of Wentworth’s favourite Skyhooks song.
Frances Abbott’s fiancé looks like a regular Joe.
Section 51 is fine , it was interpreted (strangely enough, it’s never interpreted the other way around) to give the Federal government more power than it had been given.
No, saying a Constitution agreed upon by all the colonies in Australia to form a country, was just a law past in their country in 1900 is just bizarre.
The constitution binds them, which of course is what they wanted at the start.
We change OUR constitution (it is not the Commonwealth of Britain’s Constitution) and that is my main point.
They don’t have one.
They could not change our constitution from 1901 .
Nor could the Queen who is not above the rule of Law.
And it always comes back to that very first sentence, where apparently nothing has changed yet without consent , we are not as stated, and Britain is a foreign power.
Look, it’s all great, but time out for me please.
I’ve got things to do.
Does he have “commie” tattooed on his guts?
That is you volunteering to take over the poll.
Thanks Makka.
Arky, email your latest list to the Doomlord and ask him to reinstate srr please. Don’t forget Makka.
Blanche looks like Bubble O Bill ice cream that has been left in the sun.
Good suggestion DrBG. Let Sinc decide now.
Sam Loch went to Kings School
Just another upper middle white bread couple.
Snore.
“Commit,” apparently.
Commit to what is best left to the imagination, I guess.
Peter Smith at Quadrant:
Frances Abbott’s fiancé looks like a regular Joe.
At least she won’t snap his neck between her thighs.
And it’s not a lezzo*.
* I won’t be surprised if she changes her mind after she has children.
She’s transitioning into a he, and he’s transitioning into a test tube steak. Love is love.
Anyone who gets engaged after knowing someone for only two weeks is mentally impaired.
Unless of course it’s one of those engagements which is meant to be called off dramatically in a few months when it’s time for a bit more media exposure.
No.
I’m gutless and a coward.
I like instigating things, but then retire to the other bar to chat up the women once the brawling starts.
That sort of gutter talk is not surely from the highly educated, Ragu, you pompous knob gobbler.
Thank you dot, of course I meant “add” the preamble, or insert.
The point made there is even and including the very first sentence of the Constitution must be changed only by referendum.
So we find ourselves under the crown of GB.
And we have and will continue to be until we decide otherwise.
The Law makers of the day wrote it into the constitution that it may be only changed by us.
Don’t blame me.
Anyway, it’s a mess.
I don’t really give that much of a shit anymore, Australia is lost in my books, and in no small way from the unconstitutional behaviour of successive Australian governments and councils making laws and taxing etc.
F….the shit hole that is Hivis istan.
Time out.
NOW we are going around in circles. They (the UK) certainly could until 1942. They could change it. They could revoke it. They could nullify a referendum until that time.
Britain did not need our consent to cut us off. To suggest otherwise is truly bizarre. The former colony can dictate terms to the colonial master?
“They don’t have a constitution” – roughly correct – they can pretty much pass any law as they please.
The covering clauses imply that the Commonwealth was a “self-governing colony”. NOTHING in the Act limits what the British Parliament could do until 1942 or 1986.
I need a strategy to convince a 13 year old grandson it is still cool to communicate with adults. How do you convince them we can tell them all they could ever possibly want to know about life. It’s very frustrating when they think they know everything and we are thick.
So we can tell the pom parliament to fuck off any time we like? Sounds like we’re already a Republic in all but name. Anyway, we’re a commonwealth, which is the same thing. And having a head of state who is paid for by poms is a very good and typically Australian idea.
Jo, if your grandson has an inkling that today’s adults can’t tell him much, well … bright kid.
How long should one know someone before offering or accepting a proposal?
How well ought you know their family?
Interesting stats: marriage length is positively correlated with guest size, income, church attendance, engagement length (3+ years is most successful) and having a honeymoon.
It is negatively correlated with wedding band cost total wedding cost.
Source:
Francis-Tan, A. and Mialon, H. M. (2015), “A DIAMOND IS FOREVER” AND OTHER FAIRY TALES: THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN WEDDING EXPENSES AND MARRIAGE DURATION. Econ Inq, 53: 1919–1930. doi:10.1111/ecin.12206
As Socrates said, he who is wise knows he does not know. A teenager will never understand this. Most people in their twenties don’t really understand this. Many people get through a lifetime never understanding this. No way to make them understand it. Life experience is what does it.
Another progressive who is extremely miffed at the suggestion that muslims may have tended to vote no
Why is this controversial or is it just more of that victimhood stuff
I don’t see them going into these electorates and interviewing anybody
is this supposed to be comedy? SBS Viceland
The States more so, Beau Gan. I think this mess should have been cleaned up in 1926.
The Premiers particularly, but the PM as well, have far more power than the framers ever intended.
Ladies please. Reminder the Cat is not a squabbling blog.
I’ve got to call bullshit on that.
The queen could withhold passing laws.
Big difference.
She got the power to do that via our constitution.
I am not saying they did need our consent to cut us off.
But our constitution still recognises them and until that changes, they can pick right up where they left off if they so desire.
Nothing in the constitution can be changed without referendum, might limit them a bit, don’t you think?
They had no power to change our constitution, not even the Queen, without referendum.
They designed it.
Don’t blame us.
They put “only by referendum”
The Queen got ultimate say on Laws past by parliament.
She didn’t get to change our constitution.
And they never did.
I really do have to go.
Precisely, JC. As you said many years ago, it is a gentlemen’s fight club.
Struth, there is absolutely no sign that madge wants to mess with us, but if she, or her successor ever does, they’d be out on their ear within the week.
Townsville Christian high school closing doors over safety concerns
Shalom Christian College in Townsville is shutting down its secondary and boarding schools, saying it is in the “best interests of our students”.
The north Queensland college was criticised during the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child S3xual Abuse for its handling of the s3xual assault of a 14-year-old-girl in 2006.
Jo Smyth
#2559360, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:11 pm
I need a strategy to convince a 13 year old grandson it is still cool to communicate with adults.
Take him to the pub, stand up at the bar (with a soft drink) and arrange for one of the older chaps to introduce himself and shake his hand.
If hes anything like most kids his handshake will be like holding a flabby turd.
Thats the opening for the bloke to gently (or not so gently) mock him and point out hell have to “shake hands like a man if he wants to get anywhere” and make him do it properly.
Then ask the young bloke a few questions etc.
Doesnt have to be a pub, but its where I got an inkling I didnt know a lot about life.
I need a strategy to convince a 13 year old grandson it is still cool to communicate with adults.
Sprinkle your conversations with pearls of wisdom garnered from experience and applied to life.
Some of them will sink in.
Then, in 40 years, he’ll realise granny wasn’t so thick after all, and wonder at a strategy to convince his 13 yo grandson it’s still lit to communicate with adults.
Hasn’t it ever been thus?
Sometimes I think the Amish have it right – to raise children soundly in today’s world you need to do so in an alternative culture to the mainstream.
srr is banned, but mOnty is allowed to continue to post his dribbling wrongology??
Sounds like another brainfart policy by a supporter of Potential Greatness(tm)…
(Bring back srr)
Thanks C.L but that’s not what I wanted to hear.
Give him a list of questions that most informed adults should know the answers for off the top of their head. Source your questions from science, technology, history, religion, exploration, discovery, Western civilization, art, music, culture, politics, ethics etc.
Give him the list and a pen and tell him to answer your questions without help of the internet or books.
When he fails – as he invariably will – then tell him this “Since you do not know all the answers to these questions, then how is it that you, at age 13, know the answers to life? It is okay to not know things, however, the way to remedy that is to talk to people who do know things, who know those things through years of experience and learning – those people are your elders. Listen and learn.”
Longer than one menstrual cycle, at least.
Townsville Christian high school closing doors over safety concerns
I’m almost certain the majority of boarders at that school would be aboriginal kids from dysfunctional communities/families. If so, it is not the only school facing such a crisis. They are simply not being funded to provide the level of oversight governments are now requiring.
Give him books, Jo. Maybe some inspiring biographies. And encourage him to do “boy stuff” like cadets or scouts or sports.
Rest assured that at twentyone he’ll still know everything. 🙂
Shalom should simply do the obvious /smart thing.
Operate a boarding schools for boys or girls but not both.
All they are doing is sending them all back to hell otherwise.
Email:
Dear Sinclair.
I have just been conducting a survey on the open thread.
The undersigned miss Srr and desire his/ her return to the cat:
Me.
Rickw
Tel.
Little dozer
Indolent
Cynical
Allergy
Eyrie.
Woolfe
Baldrick.
Mater
Joe
Jo Smyth.
Mike of Marion
OSC
Jupes
A Lurker
Dr. BG
Gilas
Mother Lode
Boambee John
Empire
Siltstone
Slayer of memes
Makka.
I favour m0nty being around. Not despite his wrongology but because of it. It’s an observable fact that everything lefties touch turns to shit, but by studying m0nty you can see exactly why.
If I might suggest one?
Reach for the Sky – Douglas Bader’s biography.
I read it when I was a young girl (the book belonged to my brother) and it was one of those landmark books of my youth.
Arky, the correct abbreviation for she/he/ it is s/h/it.
I thought you’d like to know.
All they are doing is sending them all back to hell otherwise.
A hell we perpetuate and intensify by subsidising it.
So we take the kids out for their high school years to try and save them from it, and when the culture of hell manifests itself at a school we blame the school and impose such a draconian regime on it that it has to close.
There has never been a problem Progressives haven’t made worse with their good intentions.
Srr might be sad about being put out. Maybe she/he is unwell and relying on internet blogs for entertainment. Don’t be hard on him or her, Prof D.
CL at 2.38;
Damn straight. I made the mistake of proposing to my ex after three months, and we got married within a year of meeting – still in that blissful ‘honeymoon phase’ of the relationship.
Then, over the next decade and a half, disaster ensued. In slow motion.
I’m now back at the top of the cliff, thank Christ. The old cliche ‘when you know, you know’ is bullshit. When you’ve seen someone at their absolute worst and you still want to be with them indefinitely, then that’s a different thing. Until then, move along.
There is far more harm caused in the world by well intentioned fuckwits than by evil, malevolent bastards. Us evil, malevolent bastards just don’t have the numbers.
Speaking of such things:
Salim Mehajer in custody after car crash and alleged AVO breach (today)
That wedding had 4 helicopters and shut down a whole street. Now they’re ‘estranged’.
Add another point to the dataset.
Can someone please decipher this quote:
Fellow National Times journalist David Marr said Murphy ignited passions.
“People loved Murphy. They really loved him. He was a rogue and he was known to be a rogue and his roguery was celebrated,” he said.
We’re in furious agreement, as per my posts not liking seeing anyone banned.
I just said I found srr’s personal attacks on other posters distasteful – not for this it should be banned.
for someone going on and on about not being patronising you seem to be quite involved in srr’s return on her behalf – can’t she fight her own battles??
..
Substitute buggery for roguery
This is more likely to be why srr is no longer here, rather than the blog owner trying to prevent a possible defamation action. Otherwise, why are defamatory things said without challenge on this thread about Bob Hawke (who has previously sued others for defamation and won) and his wife?
Yes, but not without inciting lawfare on the Doomlord.
Please. I have a friend who has gotten engaged to a guy she met on the internet less than six months earlier, and she’s planning to marry him in February, making a grand total of 10 months of knowing him prior to the I Dos.
As far as I can see, they have no shared values, but he looks the way she likes blokes to look, and he’s not very bright and appears to be reasonably obedient.
Desperation and hormones do terrible things to people at a certain age.
I actually feel sorrier for him than for her. Not that I was allowed to meet him, because apparently her friends put him off.
Bruce, my thoughts exactly.
Waffleworth again demonstrates just how politically inept he is:
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-20/government-cancels-week-of-sitting-for-house-of-representatives/9167950
Substitute buggery for roguery
Excellent
Carbon emissions…
Lionel can’t sue. But Marr would.
..
And yet he survives still.
Like the waffling cockroach of Australian politics he is.
I’ll second that one – further down the track, Geoffrey Serle’s biography of Sir John Monash – not just for his military achievements, but his post war career, and his renunciation of an offer to make him a virtual dictator.
Raerae
What defamatory things were said about dear elder statesman Bobby?
Come on now, I bet you have a law degree to be so certain sure about it.
Lionel can’t sue. But Marr would.
You missed the chance to pun
Lionel can’t sue. But Marr-mite
One of the kiddies commenting on Chris Kenny’s piece in the Oz about the government not sitting next week mixed up the headlines…..
” He is mad, we must remove him” . I got so excited for a moment, then realised they were talking about the Zimbabwean President.
(one day I’ll remember about the italics thingo)
Tony Abbott needs to resign immediately & take care of his clearly sick family.
Re the grandson, most of the advice has already been tried but thanks anyway. Will just have to accept todays’ teenagers are a different species.
Abbott has never had any control over his women. So much for the tough guy role.
Kathy Jackson claims to be innocent of all charges:
Remember that her justification for spending members’ funds on her fancy lifestyle was that the Executive Committee was OK with it, so, technically it was not illegal.
What a piece of work she is. Deserves to go to the Big House, no question.
Marr is saying that when leftists are corrupt it’s OK.
Not the Bellagio!
Doesn’t work quite as well.
I had a friend send me this link from Gab. The alt-twitter, not our Gab. ‘Chilling’ was his header for it, and I have to agree.
Be warned, it’s anti-Semitic propaganda, and it’s scarily well done. There truly are some whackos in the world. But I’m glad it was up on Gab because I believe it’s better to know they are there.
Maybe he had wisdom beyond his age and imagination:
King Osric scene in Conan the Barbarian.
In all seriousness, though, have some sympathy for Frances A.
Imagine the vilification, bullying and mockery she has endured over the years.
Imagine the hatred.
Even Abbott’s lefty sister was assaulted last week precisely because she was Abbott’s sister.
Indeed. People were mourning the loss of white velour lounges until a few years ago.
Struth is probably not the only person alive in Australia that has given thought again or perhaps for the first time to our Constitution.
During the ’80s I became good friends with a person who educated me somewhat in our constitution. He believed so strongly in a constitutional monarchy. He died three years before the 1999 referendum.
He left a sizeable fortune and his legacy is the founding benefactor of Constitution Education Fund – Australia.
I had to take a look:
Frances Abbott shows off incredible body transformation at bikini model competition
srr’s main shortcoming, IMO, was threadjacking, which many other bloggers (e.g. Anthony Watts) regard as anti-social behaviour that may lead to banning.
Mind you, she would have been banned from many sites (including AW’s) long ago for manic and frenzied and baseless personal attacks on other commenters.
But truly, when srr got on a roll and used up vast slabs of real estate on a thread, burying all others in the sludge, it was disruptive and intrusive and a pain in the rectum.
I won’t miss her.
I see on some News websites that the Channel 9 commentary team choices has provoked ‘outrage’ that it is not diverse enough.
FMD. Is there nothing sacred? No one in the real world has a problem with this. But it is trending on twitter so its a thing and Channel 9 has to respond and it takes on a life of its own. What is wrong with saying the commentators are a diverse group of former cricketers.
I also see the Australia-England matches for womens cricket has co-opted the word ‘Ashes’. I think they should come up with their own term for the series. There is no historical tie between the womens series and the Ashes.
I don’t know if I want to live on this planet anymore sometimes.
It is disturbing the Queen can still disallow legislation and it seems that it is a prerogative right, but it could be that Prime Ministerial advice she must act on could countermand it…
“But she’d be gone in a week…”
Yeah…but – what she possibly disallows could be something hugely important, even a referendum – up to one year later.
Absolutely no introspection whatsoever. None. Amazing.
Tony Abbott needs to resign immediately & take care of his clearly sick family.
Steve Bracks and Mike Baird Style?
I’d trust madge a whole lot more than our pollies, dot. That’s not very far, of course.
I lost a ton of respect for him the time that channel 7 sack of shit tried to fake news him. Abbott let him get away with it without even attempting to break his teeth. That would have stopped a lot of the bullishit. Sad.
woolfe
#2559265, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:17 pm
SRR Twitter Link
Well ssr admirers, there you go. Bookmark it and you can read his offerings to your heart’s content.
I’m personally glad she’s gone. The short time I can spare to read the interesting posts is no longer wasted scrolling past huge slabs of drivel.
Tony Abbott needs to resign immediately & take care of his clearly sick family.
No Crony Corporatist – and that is pretty much all of them – are going to hand a ‘golden parachute’ job to TA like Bracks and Baird Jr got.
Former journalist TA might crack a gig writing pieces for areff at Quadrant. That will be about it in Australia. With the kids leaving the nest, he and Margie might contemplate overseas travel and opportunities.
It’s not about trust, it is about abuses of power.
The Queen I believe must act on the advice of the PM – any PM could retroactively veto laws they didn’t like. The governor general could not legitimately dismiss the PM for following the rules and just being a big meanie. That might happen though.*
It was brought up here as a blog post in 2011 over the carbin pwice, but I think it would be generally terrible to exercise these powers.
We have to think that the chance of Cory or DL being PM right now is zero.
The upside is that you might see Trumpian levels of regulation repeal.
*My problem with the monarchy is that there is nothing stopping the PM appointing themselves or a lickspittle in a constitutionally certain manner. Doing so isn’t a sackable “offence” – back to the “big meanie” doctrine.
This is what Abbott should have said, JC:
Now listen you queer…I’ll sock you in the goddamn face and you’ll stay plastered
Dot was talking about non-rhotic accents yesterday, and there’s an example of one. William F Buckley at his finest.
I really value struth’s comments on most issues, but when it comes to the Constitution and law generally, he is off with the pixies.
He reminds me of the bloke who bombarded the Communications Minister when I was working in the Department with letters about how removing E II R from post boxes was unconstitutional. Nothing could shake him from this delusion, including legal opinions from far and wide.
They were all part of the conspiracy, apparently.
Still, unlike un-nameable others, he is usually sane, sensible and perceptive.