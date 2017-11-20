Liberty Quote
Balancing the budget is a little like protecting your virtue: You just have to learn to say “no.”— Ronald Reagan
-
Recent Comments
- incoherent rambler on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- cohenite on Stephen Cable: 10,000 Ways That Will Not Work
- Rev. Archibald on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Jo Smyth on Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?
- New Chum on Post-mortem of the Australian electricity Industry
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- incoherent rambler on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- incoherent rambler on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Joe on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Mater on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Eyrie on Open Forum: November 18, 2017
- woolfe on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- calli on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- struth on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- John Constantine on Post-mortem of the Australian electricity Industry
- Joe on Open Forum: November 18, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Stan on Carpe diem
- Viva on Open Forum: November 18, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Post-mortem of the Australian electricity Industry
- max on Stephen Cable: 10,000 Ways That Will Not Work
- . on Open Forum: November 18, 2017
- Tom on Open Forum: November 18, 2017
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- closeapproximation on Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?
- Stephen Cable: 10,000 Ways That Will Not Work
- Post-mortem of the Australian electricity Industry
- Carpe diem
- A Lurker – An Open Letter to the Liberal Democratic Party, the Liberal Party of Australia, and the National Party of Australia.
- Donald Trump and economic policy
- KKK in Bennelong
- Roundup Nov 18
- Weekend Reading
- Gladstonian liberalism is the answer
- Open Forum: November 18, 2017
- Section 44iv
- As long as we have mobile phones what difference does it make?
- Sparty McSpartyface
- Bruce of Newcastle: Shy Voters
- Peter Boettke: Cosmopolitanism Is the Answer
- Not that anyone will notice
- Dual citizenship: this parliament of ‘foreigners’ is listing
- Section 44 (iv): where do ministerial advisers fit in?
- Roundup of Roundups
- Stand with Mark Latham
- Did you know PDT has just come back from Asia?
- Jeffrey Tucker: A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin Chaos
- The end of Robert and Grace Mugabe at last
- This is what you get when a politician has never had a real job
- Is this coming to a neighbourhood near you?
- Too much of our current debate
- And Economic Freedom for All
- Bull from Brazile
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
First ?
Number one woohooo!
And off to work.
Pays to reload!
splash
Lol. Fell out of my pulpit on the old OT and landed face first in a new one.
Well lookie here – a new fred
Hopefully Dave can go to work blissfully unaware that he is number 2. No one remembers who came second.
early birds
Top Ten woo hoo
It still has that new car smell too.
What do we want?
Interminable postings from Srr that exercise your scrolling finger and ocassionally take you to something interesting.
When do we want it?
Now!
The bring back Srr petition rolls on:
Me.
Rickw
Tel.
Cynical
Allergy
Eyrie.
Never stand between a politician and a bucket of your own money.
ECB Proposes End To Deposit Protection
Now the central bank will decide how much of your money you need to live on and will steal the rest.
Coming to a country near you courtesy of the Royal
Stitch-UpCommission we have to have.
Which is why if I was in Zim I’d not be seen demonstrating in the streets.
The guy attempting to replace Mugabe is known as the Butcher of Matabeleland.
And there is a lot of pay-back yet to be dispensed for Mugabe’s and the Butcher’s incursion into that corner of the country. No wonder the doddering kleptocrat is holding out for a “No prosecutions” clause in any resignation or retirement package.
Damn, carrying the drinks.
Yea Rev I sort of liked scrolling past the Srr files as well.
I fondly remember one post from Srr that was so long it seemed to nearly take up an entire page of the thread, and was so unreadable and full of random italics and bolding I thought she must have been fighting off an vicious AIDS infected monkey while typing it up.
That is what we are missing.
Zimbabwe is stuffed, like the rest of Africa. South Africa is now well down the slippery slope.
The only countries that seem to be OK are Botswana and maybe Namibia and Zambia.
Well, I am testing my luck at Bolta’s with this comment.
I just want to see if the mod catches it. I think I am pretty much on their black list, but anyway…
What next? Ban FredLenin bacause he doesn’t own a space bar?
Me.
Rickw
Tel.
Cynical
Allergy
Eyrie.
Woolfe
…be a shame if something happened to it.
Along the same lines as a Rafe round-up, yes.
Me.
Rickw
Tel.
Cynical
Allergy
Eyrie.
Woolfe
Baldrick.
It is noticiable that only the intelligent and good looking cats are signing my petition to bring back Srr, while the vicious, embittered and ugly refuse.
My Life without Srr..
Twas early in the morn and way before the dawn
When I awoke for no good reason
and no reason for a horn
I opened up my phone and the light was rather bright
I snig gered at the cartoons Tom posted with delight
There followed Srr and so all hell has broken lose
The evil bastards everywhere will soon be swinging from a noose
The videos and tweets were now coming thick and fast
It did the trick, I yawned a bit, the horn now at half mast
But she /he you know,
was never really evil in intent
Unlike Monty, who of course is of a “Punch a Nazi” bent”
But mine is not to question why some are put up with , some are not
For it is Sinc’s private blog to do with what he wants.
As this is what we all believe in (bar Monty and friends)
The Lizard People have outed themselves! Cunning strategy, Rev.
And arthritic Rev.
I best join then, Rev!
From previous fred, I’m in for srr being allowed to post comments. Hell, giver them posting priviledges, can’t be any worse than some of the drivel spartacus posts.
Sinc’s blog, Sinc rules.
Stand aside the Big Battery! Stand aside the Very Fast Train!
We now have Son of the Big Battery and the VFT…
Travel from Sydney to Brisbane at supersonic speed with a futuristic hyperloop transport system
Let me see, these people want to build a giant tube from Sydney to Brisbane, evacuate it, send capsules along it at 1,000 kph and do so at a cost that lets them sell tickets for less than bus fare?
And I have a plot on Mars I can sell you cheap!
Just label me vicious, embittered and ugly, then.
The only countries that seem to be OK are Botswana and maybe Namibia and Zambia.
Botswana is the show case of what can be achieved on the back of a natural resource – diamonds. And with the stability come the safari tourists in their droves. Zim has similar attractions in many cases much more scenic and varied. Ironic it is that Victoria Falls airport in Zim. is actually the gateway for tourists flocking over the border to Botswana. But old Bobby still gets a $US cash only landing fee and presumably the $US cash only entry fee to Vic Falls.
Anyone with half a brain would agree …
Good thing mine is intact.
Did srr get banned?
What did she do?
Well of course it is Sinc’s private blog to ban whomsoever he wants for any reason.
That isn’t the question.
The question is: do you miss, in any way shape or form, no matter how perverse, Srr? What Sinc does with that information is up to him.
Trust me, if was possible to run a coup and take over the blog I already would have, and executed both Sinc and Dot.
USSR got booted? Didn’t know that. I thought she was working monthly shifts now. I month on and one month asleep like a coma.
The blog now it eats less of my bandwidth.