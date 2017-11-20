Monday Forum: November 20. 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, November 20, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
35 Responses to Monday Forum: November 20. 2017

  2. Dave in Marybrook
    #2558906, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Number one woohooo!
    And off to work.

  5. calli
    #2558921, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Lol. Fell out of my pulpit on the old OT and landed face first in a new one.

  6. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2558923, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Well lookie here – a new fred

  7. woolfe
    #2558926, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Hopefully Dave can go to work blissfully unaware that he is number 2. No one remembers who came second.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2558930, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Top Ten woo hoo

    It still has that new car smell too.

  10. Rev. Archibald
    #2558932, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:43 am

    What do we want?
    Interminable postings from Srr that exercise your scrolling finger and ocassionally take you to something interesting.
    When do we want it?
    Now!
    The bring back Srr petition rolls on:
    Me.
    Rickw
    Tel.
    Cynical
    Allergy
    Eyrie.

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2558933, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Never stand between a politician and a bucket of your own money.

    ECB Proposes End To Deposit Protection

    It is the ‘opinion of the European Central Bank’ that the deposit protection scheme is no longer necessary:

    ‘covered deposits and claims under investor compensation schemes should be replaced by limited discretionary exemptions to be granted by the competent authority in order to retain a degree of flexibility.’

    To translate the legalese jargon of the ECB bureaucrats this could mean that the current €100,000 (£85,000) deposit level currently protected in the event of a bail-in may soon be no more. But worry not fellow savers, as the ECB is fully aware of the uproar this may cause so they have been kind enough to propose that:

    “…during a transitional period, depositors should have access to an appropriate amount of their covered deposits to cover the cost of living within five working days of a request.”

    Now the central bank will decide how much of your money you need to live on and will steal the rest.

    Coming to a country near you courtesy of the Royal Stitch-Up Commission we have to have.

  12. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2558935, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Which is why if I was in Zim I’d not be seen demonstrating in the streets.
    The guy attempting to replace Mugabe is known as the Butcher of Matabeleland.

    And there is a lot of pay-back yet to be dispensed for Mugabe’s and the Butcher’s incursion into that corner of the country. No wonder the doddering kleptocrat is holding out for a “No prosecutions” clause in any resignation or retirement package.

  13. Tim Neilson
    #2558936, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Damn, carrying the drinks.

  14. woolfe
    #2558938, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Yea Rev I sort of liked scrolling past the Srr files as well.

  15. Rev. Archibald
    #2558940, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I fondly remember one post from Srr that was so long it seemed to nearly take up an entire page of the thread, and was so unreadable and full of random italics and bolding I thought she must have been fighting off an vicious AIDS infected monkey while typing it up.
    That is what we are missing.

  16. woolfe
    #2558941, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Zimbabwe is stuffed, like the rest of Africa. South Africa is now well down the slippery slope.

    The only countries that seem to be OK are Botswana and maybe Namibia and Zambia.

  17. Mother Lode
    #2558944, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Well, I am testing my luck at Bolta’s with this comment.

    Well, Mick Trumble’s victory in 2015 cost him more than he won and left him unable to mount any sort of campaign or take the initiative.

    What a stupid Pyrrhic.

    I just want to see if the mod catches it. I think I am pretty much on their black list, but anyway…

  18. Rev. Archibald
    #2558945, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:53 am

    What next? Ban FredLenin bacause he doesn’t own a space bar?
    Me.
    Rickw
    Tel.
    Cynical
    Allergy
    Eyrie.
    Woolfe

  19. Mother Lode
    #2558946, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Well lookie here – a new fred

    …be a shame if something happened to it.

  20. Baldrick
    #2558948, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Btw: I agree with Tels suggestion, a well composed srr’s roundup would be very useful!

    Along the same lines as a Rafe round-up, yes.

  21. Rev. Archibald
    #2558956, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Me.
    Rickw
    Tel.
    Cynical
    Allergy
    Eyrie.
    Woolfe
    Baldrick.
    It is noticiable that only the intelligent and good looking cats are signing my petition to bring back Srr, while the vicious, embittered and ugly refuse.

  22. struth
    #2558961, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:03 am

    My Life without Srr..

    Twas early in the morn and way before the dawn
    When I awoke for no good reason
    and no reason for a horn

    I opened up my phone and the light was rather bright
    I snig gered at the cartoons Tom posted with delight
    There followed Srr and so all hell has broken lose
    The evil bastards everywhere will soon be swinging from a noose

    The videos and tweets were now coming thick and fast
    It did the trick, I yawned a bit, the horn now at half mast
    But she /he you know,
    was never really evil in intent
    Unlike Monty, who of course is of a “Punch a Nazi” bent”

    But mine is not to question why some are put up with , some are not
    For it is Sinc’s private blog to do with what he wants.

    As this is what we all believe in (bar Monty and friends)

  23. calli
    #2558962, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:03 am

    The Lizard People have outed themselves! Cunning strategy, Rev.

  26. Joe
    #2558966, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:05 am

    From previous fred, I’m in for srr being allowed to post comments. Hell, giver them posting priviledges, can’t be any worse than some of the drivel spartacus posts.

  28. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2558968, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Stand aside the Big Battery! Stand aside the Very Fast Train!
    We now have Son of the Big Battery and the VFT…

    Travel from Sydney to Brisbane at supersonic speed with a futuristic hyperloop transport system

    A plan to build a hyperloop to link the two capitals could see passengers travelling at supersonic speed and getting to the destination in less than an hour, The Courier Mail reports.

    The business model is based on offering fares which match or are cheaper than travelling on public transport such as coaches.

    Let me see, these people want to build a giant tube from Sydney to Brisbane, evacuate it, send capsules along it at 1,000 kph and do so at a cost that lets them sell tickets for less than bus fare?

    And I have a plot on Mars I can sell you cheap!

  29. Senile Old Guy
    #2558969, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:06 am

    It is noticiable that only the intelligent and good looking cats are signing my petition to bring back Srr, while the vicious, embittered and ugly refuse.

    Just label me vicious, embittered and ugly, then.

  30. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2558970, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:07 am

    The only countries that seem to be OK are Botswana and maybe Namibia and Zambia.

    Botswana is the show case of what can be achieved on the back of a natural resource – diamonds. And with the stability come the safari tourists in their droves. Zim has similar attractions in many cases much more scenic and varied. Ironic it is that Victoria Falls airport in Zim. is actually the gateway for tourists flocking over the border to Botswana. But old Bobby still gets a $US cash only landing fee and presumably the $US cash only entry fee to Vic Falls.

  31. incoherent rambler
    #2558971, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Anyone with half a brain would agree …

    Good thing mine is intact.

  32. Mother Lode
    #2558972, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Did srr get banned?

    What did she do?

  33. Rev. Archibald
    #2558975, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Well of course it is Sinc’s private blog to ban whomsoever he wants for any reason.
    That isn’t the question.
    The question is: do you miss, in any way shape or form, no matter how perverse, Srr? What Sinc does with that information is up to him.
    Trust me, if was possible to run a coup and take over the blog I already would have, and executed both Sinc and Dot.

  34. JC
    #2558977, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:10 am

    USSR got booted? Didn’t know that. I thought she was working monthly shifts now. I month on and one month asleep like a coma.

Leave a Reply

