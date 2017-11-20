Monday Forum: November 20. 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, November 20, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
298 Responses to Monday Forum: November 20. 2017

  1. Oh come on
    #2559308, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Maybe I’m reading too much into this. Perhaps Blanche is totally cool with Bob screwing around on her. Gosh, what a sophisticated perspective.

  2. .
    #2559309, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    I think struth means “covering clauses” and insert a preamble.

  3. notafan
    #2559311, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Gosh, what a sophisticated perspective.

    It really is is.

    Nothing says ‘beautiful people’ more than being cool with adultery.

    Blanche would be like ‘that’ with Hillary.

    I bet she sings ‘I’ve been to paradise’ in the shower too.

  4. DrBeauGan
    #2559312, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    pete m
    #2559271, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:21 pm
    Dr Bg, get stuffed.

    I did not say notafan needed my protection. I said srr posted a lot of abusive crap against other posters and I was tired of it, as I’m sure nota was too. Whatever srr got booted for I don’t know, but that is a matter for the DL.

    No, you didn’t say Notafan needed your protection. You just leapt in and defended her in the name of ‘decency’. Certainly srr posted abusive crap. So what? It hardly makes a case, any more than your telling me to get stuffed does. Adults just ignore it or find it mildly amusing. Scroll past if it upsets you.

    Notafan’s responses weren’t abusive, just sceptical of some of srr’s excesses, which adds weight to them.

    Trying to shut people up because you don’t like what they say is most vulgar, whether because you disagree with it or find it shocking to your sense of propriety.

  5. incoherent rambler
    #2559313, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

    I propose we adopt this, with a single modification, clause deletion and add one word, so that it reads:

    Parliaments shall make no more law

  6. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2559314, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Wow! four hours spent obsessing over srr. Lucky buggers that have so much free time on their hands!

    They no longer have Srr posts to read, Gab. 🙂

  7. Ragu
    #2559315, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Let the dickhead speak for himself.

    I really want him to describe our pre-amble.

  8. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2559318, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Nothing says ‘beautiful people’ more than being cool with adultery.

    Either that or the garden’s full of furniture and the house is full of plants.

  9. Siltstone
    #2559320, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    “Failure to Launch” article, over at pjmedia (about youth saying on and on at home) has this observation:

    Today’s young people are the survivors of a long and murderous campaign of abortion and birth control which have decimated their ranks……Not a single EU member country has a birthrate above replacement. No machine gun could have been so murderous.

    https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/the-failure-to-launch/

  10. Makka
    #2559321, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Archy, you let me out of the last petition. Get your shit together man!

  11. DrBeauGan
    #2559323, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    If bobork broke his promises to hazel, why should anyone trust him to keep any other promise?

  12. Rabz
    #2559327, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Either that or the garden’s full of furniture and the house is full of plants.

    A line from the Green Windbag of Wentworth’s favourite Skyhooks song.

  13. C.L.
    #2559328, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Frances Abbott’s fiancé looks like a regular Joe.

  14. struth
    #2559330, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    That is entirely correct. Section 51 (xxxviii) ought to be abolished for obvious reasons.

    Section 51 is fine , it was interpreted (strangely enough, it’s never interpreted the other way around) to give the Federal government more power than it had been given.

    The UK cut ties with Australia as any form of a colony in 1986. Saying a law they passed in 1900 and we inherited binds them when their Parliament has always had plenary power is just bizarre.

    No, saying a Constitution agreed upon by all the colonies in Australia to form a country, was just a law past in their country in 1900 is just bizarre.
    The constitution binds them, which of course is what they wanted at the start.
    We change OUR constitution (it is not the Commonwealth of Britain’s Constitution) and that is my main point.
    They don’t have one.
    They could not change our constitution from 1901 .
    Nor could the Queen who is not above the rule of Law.

    And it always comes back to that very first sentence, where apparently nothing has changed yet without consent , we are not as stated, and Britain is a foreign power.

    Look, it’s all great, but time out for me please.

    I’ve got things to do.

  15. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2559331, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Does he have “commie” tattooed on his guts?

  16. Rev. Archibald
    #2559332, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    That is you volunteering to take over the poll.
    Thanks Makka.

  17. DrBeauGan
    #2559333, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Arky, email your latest list to the Doomlord and ask him to reinstate srr please. Don’t forget Makka.

  18. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2559334, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Blanche: ‘monogamy for me, but not for thee’

    What an oblivious twit.

    Blanche looks like Bubble O Bill ice cream that has been left in the sun.

  19. Makka
    #2559338, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Good suggestion DrBG. Let Sinc decide now.

  20. notafan
    #2559340, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Sam Loch went to Kings School

    Just another upper middle white bread couple.

    Snore.

  21. C.L.
    #2559341, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    “Commit,” apparently.
    Commit to what is best left to the imagination, I guess.

  22. incoherent rambler
    #2559344, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Peter Smith at Quadrant:

    Unfortunately, our politicians almost to a man and woman are appeasers of the worst kind. The worst kind are not those who simply deny the threat. They are those who kow-tow to it and invite it into the living room where our grandchildren are playing.

  23. Zyconoclast
    #2559345, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Frances Abbott’s fiancé looks like a regular Joe.

    At least she won’t snap his neck between her thighs.
    And it’s not a lezzo*.

    * I won’t be surprised if she changes her mind after she has children.

  24. Oh come on
    #2559348, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Frances Abbott’s fiancé looks like a regular Joe.

    She’s transitioning into a he, and he’s transitioning into a test tube steak. Love is love.

  25. Philippa Martyr
    #2559350, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Anyone who gets engaged after knowing someone for only two weeks is mentally impaired.

    Unless of course it’s one of those engagements which is meant to be called off dramatically in a few months when it’s time for a bit more media exposure.

  26. Rev. Archibald
    #2559354, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    DrBeauGan
    #2559333, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:50 pm
    Arky, email your latest list to the Doomlord and ask him to reinstate srr please. Don’t forget Makka.

    No.
    I’m gutless and a coward.
    I like instigating things, but then retire to the other bar to chat up the women once the brawling starts.

  27. struth
    #2559355, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    That sort of gutter talk is not surely from the highly educated, Ragu, you pompous knob gobbler.

    Thank you dot, of course I meant “add” the preamble, or insert.
    The point made there is even and including the very first sentence of the Constitution must be changed only by referendum.

    So we find ourselves under the crown of GB.
    And we have and will continue to be until we decide otherwise.
    The Law makers of the day wrote it into the constitution that it may be only changed by us.
    Don’t blame me.

    Anyway, it’s a mess.
    I don’t really give that much of a shit anymore, Australia is lost in my books, and in no small way from the unconstitutional behaviour of successive Australian governments and councils making laws and taxing etc.

    F….the shit hole that is Hivis istan.

    Time out.

  28. .
    #2559356, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    They could not change our constitution from 1901 .

    NOW we are going around in circles. They (the UK) certainly could until 1942. They could change it. They could revoke it. They could nullify a referendum until that time.

    And it always comes back to that very first sentence, where apparently nothing has changed yet without consent , we are not as stated, and Britain is a foreign power.

    Britain did not need our consent to cut us off. To suggest otherwise is truly bizarre. The former colony can dictate terms to the colonial master?

    “They don’t have a constitution” – roughly correct – they can pretty much pass any law as they please.

    The covering clauses imply that the Commonwealth was a “self-governing colony”. NOTHING in the Act limits what the British Parliament could do until 1942 or 1986.

  29. Jo Smyth
    #2559360, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    I need a strategy to convince a 13 year old grandson it is still cool to communicate with adults. How do you convince them we can tell them all they could ever possibly want to know about life. It’s very frustrating when they think they know everything and we are thick.

  30. DrBeauGan
    #2559362, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    So we can tell the pom parliament to fuck off any time we like? Sounds like we’re already a Republic in all but name. Anyway, we’re a commonwealth, which is the same thing. And having a head of state who is paid for by poms is a very good and typically Australian idea.

  31. C.L.
    #2559363, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Jo, if your grandson has an inkling that today’s adults can’t tell him much, well … bright kid.

  32. .
    #2559365, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Anyone who gets engaged after knowing someone for only two weeks is mentally impaired.

    How long should one know someone before offering or accepting a proposal?

    How well ought you know their family?

    Interesting stats: marriage length is positively correlated with guest size, income, church attendance, engagement length (3+ years is most successful) and having a honeymoon.

    It is negatively correlated with wedding band cost total wedding cost.

    Source:

    Francis-Tan, A. and Mialon, H. M. (2015), “A DIAMOND IS FOREVER” AND OTHER FAIRY TALES: THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN WEDDING EXPENSES AND MARRIAGE DURATION. Econ Inq, 53: 1919–1930. doi:10.1111/ecin.12206

    In this study, we evaluate the association between wedding spending and marriage duration using data from a survey of more than 3,000 ever-married persons in the United States. Controlling for a number of demographic and relationship characteristics, we find evidence that marriage duration is inversely associated with spending on the engagement ring and wedding ceremony. (JEL J12, Z1, D1)

  33. Oh come on
    #2559366, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    As Socrates said, he who is wise knows he does not know. A teenager will never understand this. Most people in their twenties don’t really understand this. Many people get through a lifetime never understanding this. No way to make them understand it. Life experience is what does it.

  34. notafan
    #2559367, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Another progressive who is extremely miffed at the suggestion that muslims may have tended to vote no

    Why is this controversial or is it just more of that victimhood stuff

    I don’t see them going into these electorates and interviewing anybody


    is this supposed to be comedy? SBS Viceland

  35. .
    #2559370, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    The States more so, Beau Gan. I think this mess should have been cleaned up in 1926.

    The Premiers particularly, but the PM as well, have far more power than the framers ever intended.

  36. JC
    #2559372, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Ladies please. Reminder the Cat is not a squabbling blog.

  37. struth
    #2559373, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    NOW we are going around in circles. They (the UK) certainly could until 1942. They could change it. They could revoke it. They could nullify a referendum until that time.

    I’ve got to call bullshit on that.
    The queen could withhold passing laws.
    Big difference.
    She got the power to do that via our constitution.

    Britain did not need our consent to cut us off. To suggest otherwise is truly bizarre. The former colony can dictate terms to the colonial master?

    I am not saying they did need our consent to cut us off.

    But our constitution still recognises them and until that changes, they can pick right up where they left off if they so desire.

    The covering clauses imply that the Commonwealth was a “self-governing colony”. NOTHING in the Act limits what the British Parliament could do until 1942 or 1986.

    Nothing in the constitution can be changed without referendum, might limit them a bit, don’t you think?

    They had no power to change our constitution, not even the Queen, without referendum.
    They designed it.
    Don’t blame us.
    They put “only by referendum”
    The Queen got ultimate say on Laws past by parliament.
    She didn’t get to change our constitution.
    And they never did.

    I really do have to go.

  38. Tom
    #2559375, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Precisely, JC. As you said many years ago, it is a gentlemen’s fight club.

  39. DrBeauGan
    #2559377, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Struth, there is absolutely no sign that madge wants to mess with us, but if she, or her successor ever does, they’d be out on their ear within the week.

  41. thefrolickingmole
    #2559380, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Jo Smyth
    #2559360, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:11 pm
    I need a strategy to convince a 13 year old grandson it is still cool to communicate with adults.

    Take him to the pub, stand up at the bar (with a soft drink) and arrange for one of the older chaps to introduce himself and shake his hand.

    If hes anything like most kids his handshake will be like holding a flabby turd.
    Thats the opening for the bloke to gently (or not so gently) mock him and point out hell have to “shake hands like a man if he wants to get anywhere” and make him do it properly.
    Then ask the young bloke a few questions etc.

    Doesnt have to be a pub, but its where I got an inkling I didnt know a lot about life.

  42. Roger
    #2559383, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    I need a strategy to convince a 13 year old grandson it is still cool to communicate with adults.

    Sprinkle your conversations with pearls of wisdom garnered from experience and applied to life.

    Some of them will sink in.

    Then, in 40 years, he’ll realise granny wasn’t so thick after all, and wonder at a strategy to convince his 13 yo grandson it’s still lit to communicate with adults.

    Hasn’t it ever been thus?

    Sometimes I think the Amish have it right – to raise children soundly in today’s world you need to do so in an alternative culture to the mainstream.

  43. Slayer of Memes
    #2559384, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    srr is banned, but mOnty is allowed to continue to post his dribbling wrongology??

    Sounds like another brainfart policy by a supporter of Potential Greatness(tm)…

    (Bring back srr)

  44. Jo Smyth
    #2559385, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Thanks C.L but that’s not what I wanted to hear.

  45. A Lurker
    #2559386, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    I need a strategy to convince a 13 year old grandson it is still cool to communicate with adults. How do you convince them we can tell them all they could ever possibly want to know about life. It’s very frustrating when they think they know everything and we are thick.

    Give him a list of questions that most informed adults should know the answers for off the top of their head. Source your questions from science, technology, history, religion, exploration, discovery, Western civilization, art, music, culture, politics, ethics etc.

    Give him the list and a pen and tell him to answer your questions without help of the internet or books.

    When he fails – as he invariably will – then tell him this “Since you do not know all the answers to these questions, then how is it that you, at age 13, know the answers to life? It is okay to not know things, however, the way to remedy that is to talk to people who do know things, who know those things through years of experience and learning – those people are your elders. Listen and learn.”

  46. C.L.
    #2559389, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    How long should one know someone before offering or accepting a proposal?

    How well ought you know their family?

    Longer than one menstrual cycle, at least.

  47. Roger
    #2559391, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Townsville Christian high school closing doors over safety concerns

    I’m almost certain the majority of boarders at that school would be aboriginal kids from dysfunctional communities/families. If so, it is not the only school facing such a crisis. They are simply not being funded to provide the level of oversight governments are now requiring.

  48. calli
    #2559394, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Give him books, Jo. Maybe some inspiring biographies. And encourage him to do “boy stuff” like cadets or scouts or sports.

    Rest assured that at twentyone he’ll still know everything. 🙂

1 2

