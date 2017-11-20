Liberty Quote
-
Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
Maybe I’m reading too much into this. Perhaps Blanche is totally cool with Bob screwing around on her. Gosh, what a sophisticated perspective.
I think struth means “covering clauses” and insert a preamble.
It really is is.
Nothing says ‘beautiful people’ more than being cool with adultery.
Blanche would be like ‘that’ with Hillary.
I bet she sings ‘I’ve been to paradise’ in the shower too.
No, you didn’t say Notafan needed your protection. You just leapt in and defended her in the name of ‘decency’. Certainly srr posted abusive crap. So what? It hardly makes a case, any more than your telling me to get stuffed does. Adults just ignore it or find it mildly amusing. Scroll past if it upsets you.
Notafan’s responses weren’t abusive, just sceptical of some of srr’s excesses, which adds weight to them.
Trying to shut people up because you don’t like what they say is most vulgar, whether because you disagree with it or find it shocking to your sense of propriety.
I propose we adopt this, with a single modification, clause deletion and add one word, so that it reads:
Parliaments shall make no more law
They no longer have Srr posts to read, Gab. 🙂
Let the dickhead speak for himself.
I really want him to describe our pre-amble.
Either that or the garden’s full of furniture and the house is full of plants.
“Failure to Launch” article, over at pjmedia (about youth saying on and on at home) has this observation:
Today’s young people are the survivors of a long and murderous campaign of abortion and birth control which have decimated their ranks……Not a single EU member country has a birthrate above replacement. No machine gun could have been so murderous.
https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/the-failure-to-launch/
Archy, you let me out of the last petition. Get your shit together man!
If bobork broke his promises to hazel, why should anyone trust him to keep any other promise?
A line from the Green Windbag of Wentworth’s favourite Skyhooks song.
Frances Abbott’s fiancé looks like a regular Joe.
Section 51 is fine , it was interpreted (strangely enough, it’s never interpreted the other way around) to give the Federal government more power than it had been given.
No, saying a Constitution agreed upon by all the colonies in Australia to form a country, was just a law past in their country in 1900 is just bizarre.
The constitution binds them, which of course is what they wanted at the start.
We change OUR constitution (it is not the Commonwealth of Britain’s Constitution) and that is my main point.
They don’t have one.
They could not change our constitution from 1901 .
Nor could the Queen who is not above the rule of Law.
And it always comes back to that very first sentence, where apparently nothing has changed yet without consent , we are not as stated, and Britain is a foreign power.
Look, it’s all great, but time out for me please.
I’ve got things to do.
Does he have “commie” tattooed on his guts?
That is you volunteering to take over the poll.
Thanks Makka.
Arky, email your latest list to the Doomlord and ask him to reinstate srr please. Don’t forget Makka.
Blanche looks like Bubble O Bill ice cream that has been left in the sun.
Good suggestion DrBG. Let Sinc decide now.
Sam Loch went to Kings School
Just another upper middle white bread couple.
Snore.
“Commit,” apparently.
Commit to what is best left to the imagination, I guess.
Peter Smith at Quadrant:
Frances Abbott’s fiancé looks like a regular Joe.
At least she won’t snap his neck between her thighs.
And it’s not a lezzo*.
* I won’t be surprised if she changes her mind after she has children.
She’s transitioning into a he, and he’s transitioning into a test tube steak. Love is love.
Anyone who gets engaged after knowing someone for only two weeks is mentally impaired.
Unless of course it’s one of those engagements which is meant to be called off dramatically in a few months when it’s time for a bit more media exposure.
No.
I’m gutless and a coward.
I like instigating things, but then retire to the other bar to chat up the women once the brawling starts.
That sort of gutter talk is not surely from the highly educated, Ragu, you pompous knob gobbler.
Thank you dot, of course I meant “add” the preamble, or insert.
The point made there is even and including the very first sentence of the Constitution must be changed only by referendum.
So we find ourselves under the crown of GB.
And we have and will continue to be until we decide otherwise.
The Law makers of the day wrote it into the constitution that it may be only changed by us.
Don’t blame me.
Anyway, it’s a mess.
I don’t really give that much of a shit anymore, Australia is lost in my books, and in no small way from the unconstitutional behaviour of successive Australian governments and councils making laws and taxing etc.
F….the shit hole that is Hivis istan.
Time out.
NOW we are going around in circles. They (the UK) certainly could until 1942. They could change it. They could revoke it. They could nullify a referendum until that time.
Britain did not need our consent to cut us off. To suggest otherwise is truly bizarre. The former colony can dictate terms to the colonial master?
“They don’t have a constitution” – roughly correct – they can pretty much pass any law as they please.
The covering clauses imply that the Commonwealth was a “self-governing colony”. NOTHING in the Act limits what the British Parliament could do until 1942 or 1986.
I need a strategy to convince a 13 year old grandson it is still cool to communicate with adults. How do you convince them we can tell them all they could ever possibly want to know about life. It’s very frustrating when they think they know everything and we are thick.
So we can tell the pom parliament to fuck off any time we like? Sounds like we’re already a Republic in all but name. Anyway, we’re a commonwealth, which is the same thing. And having a head of state who is paid for by poms is a very good and typically Australian idea.
Jo, if your grandson has an inkling that today’s adults can’t tell him much, well … bright kid.
How long should one know someone before offering or accepting a proposal?
How well ought you know their family?
Interesting stats: marriage length is positively correlated with guest size, income, church attendance, engagement length (3+ years is most successful) and having a honeymoon.
It is negatively correlated with wedding band cost total wedding cost.
Source:
Francis-Tan, A. and Mialon, H. M. (2015), “A DIAMOND IS FOREVER” AND OTHER FAIRY TALES: THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN WEDDING EXPENSES AND MARRIAGE DURATION. Econ Inq, 53: 1919–1930. doi:10.1111/ecin.12206
As Socrates said, he who is wise knows he does not know. A teenager will never understand this. Most people in their twenties don’t really understand this. Many people get through a lifetime never understanding this. No way to make them understand it. Life experience is what does it.
Another progressive who is extremely miffed at the suggestion that muslims may have tended to vote no
Why is this controversial or is it just more of that victimhood stuff
I don’t see them going into these electorates and interviewing anybody
is this supposed to be comedy? SBS Viceland
The States more so, Beau Gan. I think this mess should have been cleaned up in 1926.
The Premiers particularly, but the PM as well, have far more power than the framers ever intended.
Ladies please. Reminder the Cat is not a squabbling blog.
I’ve got to call bullshit on that.
The queen could withhold passing laws.
Big difference.
She got the power to do that via our constitution.
I am not saying they did need our consent to cut us off.
But our constitution still recognises them and until that changes, they can pick right up where they left off if they so desire.
Nothing in the constitution can be changed without referendum, might limit them a bit, don’t you think?
They had no power to change our constitution, not even the Queen, without referendum.
They designed it.
Don’t blame us.
They put “only by referendum”
The Queen got ultimate say on Laws past by parliament.
She didn’t get to change our constitution.
And they never did.
I really do have to go.
Precisely, JC. As you said many years ago, it is a gentlemen’s fight club.
Struth, there is absolutely no sign that madge wants to mess with us, but if she, or her successor ever does, they’d be out on their ear within the week.
Townsville Christian high school closing doors over safety concerns
Shalom Christian College in Townsville is shutting down its secondary and boarding schools, saying it is in the “best interests of our students”.
The north Queensland college was criticised during the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child S3xual Abuse for its handling of the s3xual assault of a 14-year-old-girl in 2006.
Jo Smyth
#2559360, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:11 pm
I need a strategy to convince a 13 year old grandson it is still cool to communicate with adults.
Take him to the pub, stand up at the bar (with a soft drink) and arrange for one of the older chaps to introduce himself and shake his hand.
If hes anything like most kids his handshake will be like holding a flabby turd.
Thats the opening for the bloke to gently (or not so gently) mock him and point out hell have to “shake hands like a man if he wants to get anywhere” and make him do it properly.
Then ask the young bloke a few questions etc.
Doesnt have to be a pub, but its where I got an inkling I didnt know a lot about life.
I need a strategy to convince a 13 year old grandson it is still cool to communicate with adults.
Sprinkle your conversations with pearls of wisdom garnered from experience and applied to life.
Some of them will sink in.
Then, in 40 years, he’ll realise granny wasn’t so thick after all, and wonder at a strategy to convince his 13 yo grandson it’s still lit to communicate with adults.
Hasn’t it ever been thus?
Sometimes I think the Amish have it right – to raise children soundly in today’s world you need to do so in an alternative culture to the mainstream.
srr is banned, but mOnty is allowed to continue to post his dribbling wrongology??
Sounds like another brainfart policy by a supporter of Potential Greatness(tm)…
(Bring back srr)
Thanks C.L but that’s not what I wanted to hear.
Give him a list of questions that most informed adults should know the answers for off the top of their head. Source your questions from science, technology, history, religion, exploration, discovery, Western civilization, art, music, culture, politics, ethics etc.
Give him the list and a pen and tell him to answer your questions without help of the internet or books.
When he fails – as he invariably will – then tell him this “Since you do not know all the answers to these questions, then how is it that you, at age 13, know the answers to life? It is okay to not know things, however, the way to remedy that is to talk to people who do know things, who know those things through years of experience and learning – those people are your elders. Listen and learn.”
Longer than one menstrual cycle, at least.
Townsville Christian high school closing doors over safety concerns
I’m almost certain the majority of boarders at that school would be aboriginal kids from dysfunctional communities/families. If so, it is not the only school facing such a crisis. They are simply not being funded to provide the level of oversight governments are now requiring.
Give him books, Jo. Maybe some inspiring biographies. And encourage him to do “boy stuff” like cadets or scouts or sports.
Rest assured that at twentyone he’ll still know everything. 🙂