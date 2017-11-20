Monday Forum: November 20. 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, November 20, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
755 Responses to Monday Forum: November 20. 2017

  1. BorisG
    #2560272, posted on November 21, 2017 at 1:44 am

    Moore isn’t stuffed, he’s going to win by a lot!

    Quite possibly. And then GOP will have a big problem.

  2. OneWorldGovernment
    #2560275, posted on November 21, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Exactly.

    Because once he is sworn in he has his hands on the books and he can find out for himself who the congress is paying $15million to cover up incumbent sexual peccadilloes.

  3. DM of WA
    #2560279, posted on November 21, 2017 at 2:05 am

    Praying hard for a Roy Moore victory. If he wins it will be a mighty blow against the establishment.

    Once Moore is elected these dubious forty year old allegations will fade away – just like Trump’s did.
    And they are unlikely to survive a Senate investigation which would be needed to justify expelling an
    elected senator.

    So much about the allegations make no sense:
    The yearbook signature was surely forged.
    The mall ban ban is disputed.
    The retired policeman’s claim that Moore was “known to police” is dubious – why did he stay silent before?

    Above all: why these allegations all at this particular critical moment when Roy Moore has been a high profile and controversial figure for decades? It is simply incredible that of these allegations became
    public in the forty years before the Republican primary. This affair smells like a conspiracy.

  4. BorisG
    #2560286, posted on November 21, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Above all: why these allegations all at this particular critical moment when Roy Moore has been a high profile and controversial figure for decades?

    Why at this moment is clear, but why it hasn’t surfaced during his previous elections, is a big question.

    Yet it is not easy to organize a conspiracy of so many people.

    As for trump – well, I don’t think many people believe these things did not happen (post tape). I think voters just didn’t care. Whether it is the same with Moore remains to be seen.

  5. BorisG
    #2560294, posted on November 21, 2017 at 2:42 am

    Supporters of Moore should answer a simple question: do they support him because they don’t believe the allegations are true, or will support him even if they are true?

