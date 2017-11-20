Liberty Quote
The federal government is spending too much, borrowing too much, growing and controlling too much— Sarah Palin
-
-
Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
Quite possibly. And then GOP will have a big problem.
Exactly.
Because once he is sworn in he has his hands on the books and he can find out for himself who the congress is paying $15million to cover up incumbent sexual peccadilloes.
Praying hard for a Roy Moore victory. If he wins it will be a mighty blow against the establishment.
Once Moore is elected these dubious forty year old allegations will fade away – just like Trump’s did.
And they are unlikely to survive a Senate investigation which would be needed to justify expelling an
elected senator.
So much about the allegations make no sense:
The yearbook signature was surely forged.
The mall ban ban is disputed.
The retired policeman’s claim that Moore was “known to police” is dubious – why did he stay silent before?
Above all: why these allegations all at this particular critical moment when Roy Moore has been a high profile and controversial figure for decades? It is simply incredible that of these allegations became
public in the forty years before the Republican primary. This affair smells like a conspiracy.
Why at this moment is clear, but why it hasn’t surfaced during his previous elections, is a big question.
Yet it is not easy to organize a conspiracy of so many people.
As for trump – well, I don’t think many people believe these things did not happen (post tape). I think voters just didn’t care. Whether it is the same with Moore remains to be seen.
Supporters of Moore should answer a simple question: do they support him because they don’t believe the allegations are true, or will support him even if they are true?