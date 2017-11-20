Q&A Forum: November 20, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, November 20, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Guest Post. Bookmark the permalink.

55 Responses to Q&A Forum: November 20, 2017

  1. stackja
    #2559896, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Panellists: George Brandis, Attorney-General; Brendan O’Connor, Shadow Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations; Janet Rice, Greens Senator for Victoria; Stephen O’Doherty, Christian radio broadcaster; and Jacqui Lambie, Outgoing Independent Senator for Tasmania.

    19

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2559897, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    25, please.

  3. Dave in Marybrook
    #2559901, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    41 pleeeease Carpe

  5. dopey
    #2559906, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    The brains of our country there tonight. 24 please.

  6. stackja
    #2559909, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Stephen O’Doherty used to be good. Been out of the spotlight.

  7. Vic in Prossy
    #2559912, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    May I have 28 please, Carpe?

  8. Damienski
    #2559915, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    28 for me, please. I shall check in to the blog from time to time but won’t be available to watch the program. I’ll be rather busy rearranging the fridge magnets in alphabetical order.

  9. Damienski
    #2559917, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Missed it by that much. I would challenge you to a duel, Vic, but the distance from one side of the country makes that problematic. I shall defer to your speedy post and seek leave to amend my bid to 29, if I may, Mr Jugulum.

  10. stackja
    #2559918, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Damienski
    #2559915, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Very worthwhile.

  11. stackja
    #2559921, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Carpe still in meeting?

  12. Peter Castieau
    #2559925, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    52 please Carpe.

    Just watched a replay of Peta Credlin’s new show on Sky. She is a natural.

  13. Vic in Prossy
    #2559929, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Fine , I hope you win it ,Damien.

  14. Turtle of WA
    #2559939, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    I can’t watch Paul Murray when Janine Parrott stands in. Her grating squawk is unbearable.

  15. Damienski
    #2559940, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Fridge magnet update: I got as far as c) but now need to stop to cook dinner for Mrs Ski. More later.

  16. Cpt Seahawks
    #2559941, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    48 please Carpe, in anticipation of your arrival.

  17. egg_
    #2559943, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    O’Doherty’s the dwarf on the sideshow this week?

  18. Elle
    #2559945, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    My age – 21 – thank you, Carp 😉

  19. Mark M
    #2559952, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    I’ll take 24, or 21 if taken, or 20 if those gone.
    Then I’m taking some antacid and stacking z’s.
    Thanks.

  20. Mark M
    #2559956, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Looks like 20 for my bingo moment.
    Perhaps 25 after that.
    Where’s that double strength antacid?

  21. Cpt Seahawks
    #2559957, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    My interconnection is down.

  22. Turtle of WA
    #2559958, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    I’ll take 24, or 21 if taken, or 20 if those gone.
    Then I’m taking some antacid and stacking z’s.
    Thanks.

    If you change your mind and watch Q&A, forget antacid. Take acid.

  24. Motelier
    #2559960, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    No need to watch tonight.

    It will be homo hoedown start to finish.

    The only reason fo me to atch would be to see Professor Bunsen get circumsised.

  26. Motelier
    #2559965, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Carpe was playing on thr OT a while ago.

  27. Elle
    #2559966, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Carp, wakey wakey, hand off snakey!

  28. Turtle of WA
    #2559967, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    It will be homo hoedown start to finish.

    Gloating.

  29. Elle
    #2559969, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Brandis, is dribbling. I once admired the guy. He lost me with his support of Turnbull.

  30. egg_
    #2559971, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    What is it with Greens wymminses and faces like pillars of salt?

  31. Turtle of WA
    #2559972, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    If we voted for equality, can the left stop using “straight white man” as a pejorative?

  32. Uh oh
    #2559974, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    School kid wants to know why old farts are having input for the SSM legislation. Sigh.

  33. Motelier
    #2559976, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Turtle,

    I was talking to an aquaintance ,who happens to be gay, about how he should be happy about the result.

    Seems he is still miserable because his and his partners family still reject them.

    Soo tonight will not be about “victory”, but discrimination.

  34. Sean
    #2559979, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    I don’t know how you guys do it, haven’t been able to watch for 2 years now.

  35. Turtle of WA
    #2559982, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Snowy likes the teary emotional schoolgirl, because there is no argument with what Doherty is saying.

  36. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2559983, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Carp, wakey wakey, hand off snakey!

    “Out of your mates, and into your “eights!”.”

  37. Turtle of WA
    #2559984, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    The angry dunk is yelling.

  38. Cpt Seahawks
    #2559986, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Dodge mentioning the M word time.

  39. Turtle of WA
    #2559989, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Good point Motelier. It’s not like they’ll ever be happy.

  40. Farmer Gez
    #2559990, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Well heeled school girl thinks SSM is a huge issue.
    I was in India a few weeks ago and I didn’t detect a yearning for marriage equality amongst those living on the streets. The girl needs an education away from school.

  41. Elle
    #2559997, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Is the school girl a lesbian? Or is she on a bandwagon that doesn’t belong to her?

  42. Uh oh
    #2559998, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    If the ‘school girl’ voted then she must be 18 and would have finished-up at school a few weeks ago. So why is she still wearing a school uniform?

  43. Turtle of WA
    #2560004, posted on November 20, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Well heeled school girl thinks SSM is a huge issue.
    I was in India a few weeks ago and I didn’t detect a yearning for marriage equality amongst those living on the streets. The girl needs an education away from school.

    A young questioner on this show once asked why politicians talk about economics when the youth are more interested in climate change and gay marriage.

    The generation that will be paying off all the debt in their taxes.

  44. anonandon
    #2560010, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Lambie goes from zero to 11 in two sentences

  45. Turtle of WA
    #2560013, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Is the school girl a lesbian? Or is she on a bandwagon that doesn’t belong to her?

    I’d guess either the latter, or she’s a Katy Perry dyke.

    Probably head girl.

  46. Turtle of WA
    #2560017, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    We’ve got a weak government that will let the left criminalise anyone who’s not a sycophant to the LGBTQWERTYUIOP movement.

  47. Turtle of WA
    #2560022, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Lambie talks like a rugby commentator, starting softly and building up to a yell.

  48. Turtle of WA
    #2560024, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Snowcone gives a question to the government straight to Labor.

  49. Cpt Seahawks
    #2560027, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:08 pm


    Probably head girl.

    I wonder what that term will be replaced with under PC rules.

  50. Elle
    #2560028, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    I haven’t been counting, but our host on the well balanced, tax funded show, we are watching has interrupted more times than I can remember.

  51. Turtle of WA
    #2560029, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Jaquie, get off the booze and get a job.

  52. Elle
    #2560034, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Commas in the wrong place. Frustration expressed in my poor grammar.

  53. Turtle of WA
    #2560035, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Tweet: “Lambie is the personification of the person who types in ALL CAPS”.

    Personification of the person?

    Why are dumb kids encouraged to use big words they can’t define?

  54. Cpt Seahawks
    #2560036, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    I haven’t been counting, but our host on the well balanced, tax funded show, we are watching has interrupted more times than I can remember.

    I made my guess then added twenty more as Jacquie was there.

  55. Turtle of WA
    #2560038, posted on November 20, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Why are we listening to an unemployed drunk?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *