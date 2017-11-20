Liberty Quote
Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it.— George Bernard Shaw
-
-
Q&A Forum: November 20, 2017
19
25, please.
41 pleeeease Carpe
Carpe in a meeting?
The brains of our country there tonight. 24 please.
Stephen O’Doherty used to be good. Been out of the spotlight.
May I have 28 please, Carpe?
28 for me, please. I shall check in to the blog from time to time but won’t be available to watch the program. I’ll be rather busy rearranging the fridge magnets in alphabetical order.
Missed it by that much. I would challenge you to a duel, Vic, but the distance from one side of the country makes that problematic. I shall defer to your speedy post and seek leave to amend my bid to 29, if I may, Mr Jugulum.
Very worthwhile.
Carpe still in meeting?
52 please Carpe.
Just watched a replay of Peta Credlin’s new show on Sky. She is a natural.
Fine , I hope you win it ,Damien.
I can’t watch Paul Murray when Janine Parrott stands in. Her grating squawk is unbearable.
Fridge magnet update: I got as far as c) but now need to stop to cook dinner for Mrs Ski. More later.
48 please Carpe, in anticipation of your arrival.
O’Doherty’s the dwarf on the sideshow this week?
My age – 21 – thank you, Carp 😉
I’ll take 24, or 21 if taken, or 20 if those gone.
Then I’m taking some antacid and stacking z’s.
Thanks.
Looks like 20 for my bingo moment.
Perhaps 25 after that.
Where’s that double strength antacid?
My interconnection is down.
If you change your mind and watch Q&A, forget antacid. Take acid.
33 please Carpe
No need to watch tonight.
It will be homo hoedown start to finish.
The only reason fo me to atch would be to see Professor Bunsen get circumsised.
No Jugulum.
Carpe was playing on thr OT a while ago.
Carp, wakey wakey, hand off snakey!
Gloating.
Brandis, is dribbling. I once admired the guy. He lost me with his support of Turnbull.
What is it with Greens wymminses and faces like pillars of salt?
If we voted for equality, can the left stop using “straight white man” as a pejorative?
School kid wants to know why old farts are having input for the SSM legislation. Sigh.
Turtle,
I was talking to an aquaintance ,who happens to be gay, about how he should be happy about the result.
Seems he is still miserable because his and his partners family still reject them.
Soo tonight will not be about “victory”, but discrimination.
I don’t know how you guys do it, haven’t been able to watch for 2 years now.
Snowy likes the teary emotional schoolgirl, because there is no argument with what Doherty is saying.
“Out of your mates, and into your “eights!”.”
The angry dunk is yelling.
Dodge mentioning the M word time.
Good point Motelier. It’s not like they’ll ever be happy.
Well heeled school girl thinks SSM is a huge issue.
I was in India a few weeks ago and I didn’t detect a yearning for marriage equality amongst those living on the streets. The girl needs an education away from school.
Is the school girl a lesbian? Or is she on a bandwagon that doesn’t belong to her?
If the ‘school girl’ voted then she must be 18 and would have finished-up at school a few weeks ago. So why is she still wearing a school uniform?
A young questioner on this show once asked why politicians talk about economics when the youth are more interested in climate change and gay marriage.
The generation that will be paying off all the debt in their taxes.
Lambie goes from zero to 11 in two sentences
I’d guess either the latter, or she’s a Katy Perry dyke.
Probably head girl.
We’ve got a weak government that will let the left criminalise anyone who’s not a sycophant to the LGBTQWERTYUIOP movement.
Lambie talks like a rugby commentator, starting softly and building up to a yell.
Snowcone gives a question to the government straight to Labor.
Probably head girl.
I wonder what that term will be replaced with under PC rules.
I haven’t been counting, but our host on the well balanced, tax funded show, we are watching has interrupted more times than I can remember.
Jaquie, get off the booze and get a job.
Commas in the wrong place. Frustration expressed in my poor grammar.
Tweet: “Lambie is the personification of the person who types in ALL CAPS”.
Personification of the person?
Why are dumb kids encouraged to use big words they can’t define?
I haven’t been counting, but our host on the well balanced, tax funded show, we are watching has interrupted more times than I can remember.
I made my guess then added twenty more as Jacquie was there.
Why are we listening to an unemployed drunk?