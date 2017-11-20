Stephen Cable: 10,000 Ways That Will Not Work

“I have not failed 10,000 times. I have successfully found 10,000 ways that will not work.”
Thomas Edison
The above words attributed to the great inventor Thomas Edison are very applicable to conservative Australia in November 2017. Although we haven’t tried 10,000 ways that ‘will not work’ with making our weight felt in political and social life, more like a handful of ways at present. However, it’s enough to point very clearly to what definitely won’t win the immense battles we have ahead of us.
This month we saw the culmination of a decade long war waged by the regressive left’s global movement within Australia.
Didn’t know you were in a war?
Those are the best type and the easiest to win, waged through entertainment, media suggestion, educational institutions and constant political pressure.
The latest battle in this war was Senator Dean Smith’s recent bill, which seeks to remove gender from the marriage act, and the postal survey that followed. For many, this was a blindside, as many never expected that the latest attack on our culture would come from the Liberal Party. For those who have been watching events in the Liberal and National Parties it was no surprise. And herein lies the issue that shows more clearly than any other how deeply in trouble our country is. We expect lunatic policies from The Greens and we expect Labor to follow, but the Liberals have been a bulwark against that regressive shift with a steadfastness of (semi) sensible policies. Howard in particular was very adept at blunting moves from the left and resisting the cacophony of pseudo-social pressure brought by the lefts’ power centres.
All of this has gone.
If you find a conservative in the Liberals and Nationals, it’s a happy coincidence. Worse, it gives the impression that the party might actually still represent mainstream Australia when it does not. The left have managed to take over the only institution in the country that had the power to stop them and the problem lies in the power structure that is selecting candidates that are more at home in Labor’s (dwindling) right faction.
There is a vast gulf when it comes to the views and ideological beliefs of candidates and the general membership of the party. Most Liberals are appalled that a man such as Malcolm Turnbull, who is clearly more at home in Labor, should have been given the leadership of the party. They are appalled that the PM could bring down a budget that was clearly written by Wayne Swan. Conservatives are horrified that multiple members of the parliamentary wing are enthusiastic supporters of such reality bending concepts as gay marriage.
It should be crystal-clear to conservatives now that there is no protection coming to society from the Libs or Nats. The key things they could be relied upon to protect, the nation’s finances, the civil institutions of society and national defence have all been abandoned by the coalition. Simply put, they are now the left, Labor’s further left and The Greens are now openly revealing their communist intentions. To put it another way, the ideological positions and practices of both major parties are so close that they are by default a single party. Any divisions and contentions they may have are mere spectacle, theatre and distraction. No matter which is in power, they continue the ongoing leftward march.
This brings me to my initial comments about Edison and learning how not to do it.
If we conservatives want a political party that will represent our true values, we will have to build it ourselves. It is a monumental task but if we care for our children and grandchildren, we must act.
Here’s a list of what doesn’t work:
Political parties led and controlled by popular personalities. This has been tried ad nauseam in Australia for the last thirty years. The power always gets concentrated in the hands of one or two people (normally one), members are ignored and decisions are made on the lam. You only have to look at the performance of third force political parties to see this in action. Idiotic policies are made under pressure, campaigns tanked, and years of member’s work flushed down the toilet.
Trying to convince the major parties to come back to earth to live with us. It would take all day to list out the lobby groups that try this day in and day out, and here we are, exactly where the left wants us to be. So much for that idea as a long term strategy.
Media Campaigns. These can have some effect, but measured against the force of government that spends 36% of GDP, is akin to stopping the tide with a bucket.
The only option to us is the one we should have focused on a decade ago and that is to create a grassroots conservative political party that is truly controlled by the members. A party that sends people to parliaments to implement the policies that we want, not a party controlled by a politicians that implement what they want.
Those in parliament are our servants, we are not theirs.
It is not an easy road that I propose, but an essential one.
Since the 1940’s Australia has been ruled by either the Liberal/National Coalition or the Labor Party. For more than 70 years a virtual two party duopoly has ruled our lives and by logical extension, those who rule those parties.
This situation must change.
Ask yourself the following questions:
How can a nation with such abundant natural resources and human talent, be in such enormous debt?
How can a nation with such abundant energy resources have the highest power prices in the world?
How can it be, that a nation with 30 per cent of the worlds uranium, has virtually no nuclear industry?
How can the world’s largest island nation, with high strategic maritime defence requirements, be relying on overseas powers for our submarine fleet? For that matter, how can such an island nation have virtually no ship building industry?
How could a nation, built on hard work and fierce independence, have such a high welfare bill?
How can a nation with such a proud history, have an education system that systematically teaches our children a black armband view of our past?
The answer to these question rests with the two parties that have led us to this point. They are leading us further out into the wilderness and calling it paradise.
It is not the destiny of Australia to be a beggar state or a welfare case. It is not our destiny to spend our days wringing our hands, anxious about sins past, real or imagined. It is not our destiny to be a nation of barista’s and tour guides. Australia was meant for far greater things on the global stage but it will not be handed to us. The parties that rule us will not surrender it willingly and the media will vilify anyone who attempts to break their stranglehold.
So let us not repeat the mistakes of years past and keep on making the same old light bulb that doesn’t work and let’s start making one that will work.
‘Stephen writes at cablecritique.com and for Liberty Works in Brisbane’.
Stephen – will we just stand by for Part 2? You know the bit where you lay out in practical and operational terms how to run a party for the members? (I agree 100%, but lest this becomes an echo chamber – you need to pony up the ‘how’ not just the ‘what.’)
ALP/unions destroyed shipbuilding. People need to decide if they want old light bulbs.
Excellent.
Were the meeja in this land not completely surrendered to the forces of darkness, this would be on the front page of every broadsheet, and the first item on the talk shows.
National politics is stuffed. I reckon if it is to be a true grass roots movement then council and state politics should be the start.
Hmm, sometimes. Don’t get me wrong, I think Howard was as good as this nation could hope for till we come to our collective senses (probably only after a fiscal pineapple, Venezuela style), but think firearms and think the green lunacy of his last year or so in office. He could do only so much, and on firearms in particular he was a willing participant not a hostage.
Australian pollies and policy shapers get their direction from other countries. We follow suit. Like ABC television. It’s what’s going on over there, let’s not fall behind. Same with our universities.
Singapore looks good.
We don’t do independence in this country.
Yeah ok, but is a single prong approach going to do it. Bannon and Breitbart seem to have had more pushback than the Tea Party ever had, Roy Moore excepted. A news organization has much more flexibility than a party, bouncing from one issue to the next maintaining the pressure on those who supposedly represent us. Ousting those Pynes in the arse who don’t.
The cultural war is all but lost. There’s nothing wrong with the conservative argument, but it is lost in the establishment swamp. There are bright spots but they remain backwaters. It is intrinsically difficult to co ordinate together independent free thinkers against the collective, but perhaps thats what’s needed.
Sheeple rule. This country is full of sheep.
Great essay though. But as someone once said: if you’re writing this stuff, or reading it, you’re part of the problem.
Sure, you can embrace a pure view of conservatism and start your own party. It will be like the Greens though – beset by internal wrangling (factions based on who is the most conservative, and there’s not much else holding people together), and with limited ability to get anything done (except when fate give you the balance of power).
Better to exert your influence within the LNP. Which was still strong enough to hold out against social reform like SSM which has been supported by the majority of the country for over a decade, and on which we are one of the last of our peers to make the change. Just because you didn’t ultimately get what you wanted doesn’t mean you didn’t make a difference.
Felix, you make sparing and good criticism, but (I reckon) this is insane.
I know people who tried and gave up. John Humphreys. Peter Whelan left the LNP. Most of the LDP members from NW Sydney are ex-LNP.
Peter Phelps is about the only LNP MP who isn’t taken out by the machine and is a classical liberal, and has ardently stuck to his ideals.
Just because you didn’t ultimately get what you wanted doesn’t mean you didn’t make a difference.
Well that’s ok then. As long as we don’t expect our side to be results driven or anything like that we can just feel good and toddle on over the cliff.
EvilElvis:
This is just one issue amongst many. Getting results on everything (especially when at odds with the majority of people in the country) is unrealistic.
If you want the power that comes with being in a big party and in Government, you have to compromise at times, especially when your views do not enjoy broad support. Those in the ‘Liberal Left’ have to do it all the time. Same with those on the right or left within the ALP.
Perfectly timed this essay as news breaks from Germany that Merkel’s utterly stupid attempt at forming a coalition that workably includes the Greens with AfD has fallen apart. AfD have called it time on Merkel’s impossibly stupid emissions reductions plans and immigration madness. If you want to see how it’s done study AfD. They’ve come from 4.7% of the federal vote to 12.6% and 94 seats in four years. It’s some kind of performance. And let’s see, while everyone seems convinced there’s a small irrelevant conservative “rump” left on the planet Merkel’s favourable polling tally is starting to make Donald Trump look like a world beater (Rasmussen have him at 42% well ahead of May, Macron, and now Merkel). …
I say it’s time to utterly ditch the Libs and the Nats and back either Cory or your local conservative leaning independent. Oh, and I’m putting my dollars and energy where my keyboard is this weekend driving a thousand clicks to hand out against the Nats in QLD. The candidate is a disaffected former Nat who has a chance of making it to the big smoke as a conservative independent.
Fierce independence- no. We were founded as a prison colony populated by criminals and ruled by, and completely dependent on a military junta. Which explains a few things.
Tim Neilson at 0952
on firearms in particular he was a willing participant not a hostage.
On firearms, JWH had all the instincts of a suburban conveyancing solicitor.
An exact, pragmatic statement.
The reason that the major policies of the ALP and the Liberals/LNP have converged to the extent they have is that their research shows that is what the Australian voters apparently want. No chance of being elected at the present on a platform of austerity and careful use of resources, or reduced government involvement in the economy, or reduced participation in the global emissions scam.
These things will have to become an unavoidable necessity before they are politically acceptable to mainstream Australia. It will likely take 10 to 15 years for the object lesson to play out and Australia to start testing the economic bottom.
The challenge for conservative politics is to keep its organisational shit together during the powerless, winter years and develop authentic, practical solutions to complicated problems that are not yet blindingly obvious. Not easy in the world of the career politician.
In the meantime we will have Shorten/DiNatale governments hastening the decline.
Are you sure this quote is not attributable to Malcolm Turnbull? It certainly sounds like him.
Stephen,
Might I suggest you read about the policies of the Australian Conservatives at:
http://www.conservatives.org.au
In the US it’s called the Uniparty in the UK LibLabCon
Unless your platform includes ‘mohr free stuff’ you ain’t getting a seat in Canberra.
The candidate is a disaffected former Nat who has a chance of making it to the big smoke as a conservative independent.
TJ I hope you know what you’re doing.
Think Oakeshotte and Windsor. Think egotistical revenge driven psycopath. Think national catastrophe.
I get the sense that you would put the Australian Conservatives in the category of “Political parties led and controlled by popular personalities.”
If so, I think you’re unfair to the AC, its constitution, its principles, its processes, and how Bernardi is trying to develop the party and its policies. I’m a founding member of the ACs, and have been impressed its processes (including surveys of members on policy development), Bernardi’s attempts to meet with and have substantive discussion with members, and his strategy to develop the party. He is acutely aware of how personality-based parties have failed, and why populist parties fail. To my view, there have only been a few minor policy mis-steps.
Try it and see.
I too am a founding member of the Australian Conservatives. It is our only hope of rolling back the left. The Liberals are history. Most of the members are Liberal members or Liberal voters. The few conservative Liberal MPs that are left will join us after the next election.
If you want the power that comes with being in a big party and in Government, you have to compromise at times, especially when your views do not enjoy broad support.
The art of political persuasion seems to have been lost.
Politicians now simply follow the culture, unable to muster arguments against the worst aspects of it.
When the culture is moving ever Left due to the influence of media and an education system that teaches students what to think instead of how to think (subversion by the Left as part of the Long March) that means once mainstream conservative parties sleepwalk to the left bank.
Interestingly, while the new W. European parties of “the right” (i.e. nationalists like le Pen & AfD) are reactionary in origin, in Australia Bernardi has founded a party based on positive principles derived from the conservative tradition. He will, it is hoped, continue to argue from those principles, which will tether him to the right bank.
Great stuff. I am a paid member of the LDP and I wish you well.
Roger:
They’ve certainly been trying, but I agree not succeeding.
I think Dr Faustus has it right – on economic matter, please get complacent about why fiscal discipline is necessary. They need another dose of reality before they come back.
So many people voted for Rudd because he promised broadly the same economic policies as Howard, so he was seen as a slightly more progressive option between two otherwise identical candidates on economic matters. How wrong that turned out to be.
Mmmmm…the problem, my friend, is that while all you say is absolutely true…..the solution of yet another splinter group is saddled with the same dismal future as similar attempts in other western countries.
In other words.. what you achieve is a splintering of the conservative vote and the hopelessness of minority governments of dubious negotiating skills. The worst type of “diversity”.
I’m inclined to the view that this trend of a multiplicity of platforms is just reflective of the disintegration of the values and beliefs that once was the glue of our society. Many today seem to hold conflicting views without any concern for lack of coherence or “big picture” understanding.
The bloody Left have been very good at this slow whittling down of the national ethos through the education system, media etc.
Maybe I’m just feeling particularly low about the future. Sorry.
When the culture is moving ever Left due to the influence of media and an education system that teaches students what to think instead of how to think (subversion by the Left as part of the Long March) that means once mainstream conservative parties sleepwalk to the left bank.
This is absolutely the problem, Roger.
In other words.. what you achieve is a splintering of the conservative vote and the hopelessness of minority governments of dubious negotiating skills. The worst type of “diversity”.
Less pessimistically, what you can achieve is the balance of power in the senate and the ability to influence government policy from that position, something conservatives in the Liberal Party are now finding very difficult to do.
I think our political future is going to be more fractured than at any time in living memory; may as well get with it!
And they are a force to be reckoned with.
Which of course is why he was hated by liberal rodents such as brandis.