The National Security Editor at The Oz speaks out

There are times when I think the media are inhabited by clueless clowns and then there are times when I think things are even worse. This is written by the person The Australian has designated as its “National Security Editor”: Tony Abbott’s vacillations leave him at risk of permanent irrelevance. I realise the difficulties of a cabinet government, in which his cabinet contained Malcolm, Julie and Christopher, and the intractability of a hostile Senate, which made impossible passing some of the things the Libs wished to do, are beyond the comprehension of some people, but here we are.
Having presided over the most brutal emasculation of the Westminster system since Federation, Tony Abbott is now busy singing the praises of Western civilisation. . . .
It was Abbott, who along with other conservative MPs, foisted the same-sex marriage plebiscite on this country. Plebiscites are grimy, divisive affairs, beloved by tyrants as a means of mobilising one group in society against another. They are kryptonite to a Westminster democracy, which holds the parliament as the supreme source of moral authority. . . .
Wasn’t it Abbott who fought to the wire for the right of priests and celebrants to refuse to solemnise gay marriages? Indeed it was. But where was Abbott when Pauline Hanson walked into the Senate chamber in a full length burqa? . . .
As for free speech, the sine qua non of all democratic life, Abbott’s record is none too flash. He flirted with the idea of banning Hizb ut Tahrir, a militant Islamic group whose anti-Western bluster is offensive, but otherwise harmless. . . .
He has since called for the entire abolition of the Human Rights Commission, a consequence-free act of political posturing that does nothing to remove one of the country’s most illiberal laws, one his government left encoded in our statutes.
Etc, etc. I’ll pick a couple from the comments. If there was one that supported what he wrote I completely missed it.
An amazing blend of Abbott hatred, SSM enthusiasm and a wilful blindness to the dangers posed to western society by the likes of Hizb ut Tahrir. Gee I am glad you write about security and do not have the job of maintaining it.
I for one support Tony in this. Christianity is a core element of the Western tradition, not Islam. Islam is in fact against the Western tradition in many of its practices. How can the author be so selective in this aspect. It is an Abbott bashing exercise first and foremost and expects us to overlook the disingenuous and fallacious arguments that he cobbles together in a lame attempt to convince the reader that this is more than just a hate-filled diatribe against TA.
Buying the OZ is like voting for the Libs. You wouldn’t do it except that all of the others are worse. Not much worse as this shows, but still worse.
NSE that is not serious ever. Oz getting like Fairfax. Soon go out of business like Fairfax.
It’s more that they love Malcolm Turnbull, an elite, cultured, urbane, wealthy progressive well dressed gentleman. He is the very model of a PM for the elite Oz. Each to their own.
WTF is this ‘gotcha’ supposed to be ?
Pauline Hanson wears a burqa to make a political point. Is this supposed to be some imposition on the practice of Islam ??
Some members of the gallery seem to be losing their s**t.
Murdoch and his idiot children are a national security issue.
Postal surveys? However ill advised, not so much.
Print media and its digital progeny are dead. Nobody with a brain or a spine is interested in writing for them and increasingly, nobody wants to read them.
Any examples? I can’t think of any.
Nope. Westminster democracy holds God as the supreme source of moral authority.
Who is this historically illiterate imbecile?
I’m speechless.
has Nikki Savva gone on holidays?
The “National Security Editor” is one Paul Maley. There isn’t much about him on line, although his twitter feed indicates a dyed in the wool ‘progressive’.
https://twitter.com/paul_maley?lang=en&ref_src=twsrc%5Eappleosx%7Ctwcamp%5Esafari%7Ctwgr%5Esearch
It’s a reasonable working assumption that people in the media, academia, the arts and entertainment with the same surnames are related, so one wonders if he is the son or other close relative of Professor William Maley
http://www.abc.net.au/local/stories/2012/08/08/3563311.htm
foreign policy expert, open borders advocate, Islamophile and all round ‘progressive’ privileged scion of Canberra’s diplomatic/political/academic elite hereditary caste. That connection alone would probably be enough to qualify Paul as a ‘National Security Editor ‘.
Maybe he’s also related to Fairfax para-iantellectial Jacqueline Maley.
If you look at the list of the articles he has written-see here:
https://muckrack.com/paul-maley/articles
you’ll see that this appears to be his first effort-and a pretty poor effort it is.
Yes, she’s his sister. Their mother was a senior writer at SMH in the 70s.
Once upon a time, people bought newspapers to read the “news”.
A good newspaper journalist would record for posterity exactly what had happened that was “new”.
On occasion, an editor might produce an EDITORIAL in which he might express he OPINION on the news of the day.
But those times are gone.
“Reporters” refuse to simply report the news. Journalism schools teach them how to lie, twist, obfuscate, conflate and spin a story until it is not recognisable to those who are intimately familiar with the facts.
The piece in question is an example of this phenomenon.
I’m not surprised that this is what the media/political class believe.
They are a law unto themselves – holding themselves even above God’s law.
The Australian once again shows that it’s not a paper worth buying once in a blue moon, let alone signing up for an annual subscription.
I’m glad it’s behind a paywall, then I have no urge to read the crap that it publishes. I get my Leftist views from The Age and Their ABC (at least there’s no pretence as to who they support).