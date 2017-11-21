You wouldn’t want to be distracted, would you?

There’s this.
Eight women say Charlie Rose sexually harassed them — with nudity, groping and lewd calls
THE WOMEN: MEDIA IGNORED CLINTON ACCUSERS…
FOUR MORE?
What if Ken Starr Was Right?
ANOTHER woman accuses Franken of grabbing…
SILENCE OF THE DEMS…
WHISPERS: NO RESIGNATION, NO OUSTER CALLS COMING…
NYT WHITE HOUSE REPORTER SUSPENDED AFTER SEX HARASSMENT CLAIMS…
And then there’s this.
GREAT AGAIN: USA Growth Forecasts on Rise…
UNEMPLOYMENT AT 4.1%, lowest since December, 2000.
And not that it matters but there is also this.
UPDATE: Roy Moore Jumps to 15 POINT LEAD in PredictIt Market as Accuser Accusations Fall Apart
For the Dems, on the other hand, the accusations seem to flower and persist.
Speaking of such things I notice this story got very little coverage:
FBI has not verified Trump dossier (Sunday)
They’ve had this critter for over a year, so if they can’t verify it in that time it means it is complete BS. We already know that it was commissioned and paid for by Hillary and the DNC. So why aren’t they in jail?
Trump was right
The Dems will learn from this.
They’ll make future accusations much closer to the election date so there’ll be less time for them to unravel.
How covfefe is that? #winning
NYT report:
“Age of Weinstein and Trump “
Don’t you just love the way they tar Trump with the same brush as Weinstein
The dossier was initially funded by Republicans for the other candidates trying to dig up dirt on Trump. The Dems just became the new customer once he won the nomination and there was no use funding the investigation any further. Shot themselves in the foot.
NYT are absolute grubs. Disgusting. The same thing was done by the un-funny US moron Samantha Bee that appears on SBS. She carries on like she is new and different – ‘the only female late-night host’ – then delivers exactly the same anti-Trump material as Colbert/Kimmel/ Oliver, etc.
Hey Samantha, you are Stephen Colbert with a vagina. That’s all.
Sportsbet had Moore at @2.15 to win, put a bid on and it dropped to $2.
The Dem guy is $1.75.
We have to win more!