You wouldn’t want to be distracted, would you?

Posted on 12:13 pm, November 21, 2017 by Steve Kates

There’s this.

Eight women say Charlie Rose sexually harassed them — with nudity, groping and lewd calls

THE WOMEN: MEDIA IGNORED CLINTON ACCUSERS…
FOUR MORE?
What if Ken Starr Was Right?

ANOTHER woman accuses Franken of grabbing…
SILENCE OF THE DEMS…
WHISPERS: NO RESIGNATION, NO OUSTER CALLS COMING…

NYT WHITE HOUSE REPORTER SUSPENDED AFTER SEX HARASSMENT CLAIMS…

 

And then there’s this.

GREAT AGAIN: USA Growth Forecasts on Rise… 

UNEMPLOYMENT AT 4.1%, lowest since December, 2000.

And not that it matters but there is also this.

UPDATE: Roy Moore Jumps to 15 POINT LEAD in PredictIt Market as Accuser Accusations Fall Apart

For the Dems, on the other hand, the accusations seem to flower and persist.

9 Responses to You wouldn’t want to be distracted, would you?

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2560729, posted on November 21, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Speaking of such things I notice this story got very little coverage:

    FBI has not verified Trump dossier (Sunday)

    FBI and Justice Department officials have told congressional investigators in recent days that they have not been able to verify or corroborate the substantive allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign outlined in the Trump dossier.

    They’ve had this critter for over a year, so if they can’t verify it in that time it means it is complete BS. We already know that it was commissioned and paid for by Hillary and the DNC. So why aren’t they in jail?

  3. Tim Neilson
    #2560770, posted on November 21, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    UPDATE: Roy Moore Jumps to 15 POINT LEAD in PredictIt Market as Accuser Accusations Fall Apart

    The Dems will learn from this.
    They’ll make future accusations much closer to the election date so there’ll be less time for them to unravel.

  4. Rohan
    #2560783, posted on November 21, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    How covfefe is that? #winning

  5. Viva
    #2560787, posted on November 21, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    NYT report:

    “Age of Weinstein and Trump “

    Don’t you just love the way they tar Trump with the same brush as Weinstein

  6. Sean
    #2560821, posted on November 21, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    The dossier was initially funded by Republicans for the other candidates trying to dig up dirt on Trump. The Dems just became the new customer once he won the nomination and there was no use funding the investigation any further. Shot themselves in the foot.

  7. mh
    #2560826, posted on November 21, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    NYT report:

    “Age of Weinstein and Trump “

    Don’t you just love the way they tar Trump with the same brush as Weinstein

    NYT are absolute grubs. Disgusting. The same thing was done by the un-funny US moron Samantha Bee that appears on SBS. She carries on like she is new and different – ‘the only female late-night host’ – then delivers exactly the same anti-Trump material as Colbert/Kimmel/ Oliver, etc.

    Hey Samantha, you are Stephen Colbert with a vagina. That’s all.

  8. v_maet
    #2560841, posted on November 21, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Sportsbet had Moore at @2.15 to win, put a bid on and it dropped to $2.

    The Dem guy is $1.75.

