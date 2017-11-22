Australians want bold government, not shrinking violets according to Terry Moran.

Terry Moran was Kevin Rudd’s hand picked head of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet. Prior to that he was head of the Victorian Department of Premier and Cabinet under then Victorian Premier Steve Bracks.

Having been a career public servant, it is not surprising that, as a hammer, everything is a nail to him. But having been in the room for pink batts, $900 cheques, school halls, dismantling of Howard government border policies, free lap tops, NBN and the rest, perhaps a bit of reflection and modesty might be warranted.

Maybe not all Australians, like Catallaxians, would prefer much much smaller government. But indubitably, all Australians would prefer competent government. In the real world, competence needs to be demonstrated before boldness is licensed.

But according to Moran:

The economists need to step back and reflect. It is their ideological commitment to micro-economics above all which has created a big gap between the community and government. To solve our problems we need more creative ideas about communities from sociology, psychology and anthropology as well as a better understanding of our history.

You gotta love it. To solve the problems caused by government, we need more government. Another principle from the Treatise on Swanenomics perhaps? But not just more government but creative government.

Pink batts, $900 cheques, school halls, dismantling of Howard government border policies, free lap tops, NBN. Creative government in action. Thanks Terry.

But it gets better. According to Moran:

While there is a critical strategic role for consultants, at a lower level they are just being overused: often engaged at the wrong organisational level and for work the public sector is better placed to deliver.

Very interesting given that Moran is a “Special Advisor on Public Sector Reform to The Boston Consulting Group“. You know, the Boston Consulting Group which is a very large provider of advisory services to governments. Great advice from some who is probably on a nice retainer all while probably getting a fairly large tax payer funded defined benefit pension. Now that’s creative.

