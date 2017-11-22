Australians want bold government, not shrinking violets according to Terry Moran.
Terry Moran was Kevin Rudd’s hand picked head of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet. Prior to that he was head of the Victorian Department of Premier and Cabinet under then Victorian Premier Steve Bracks.
Having been a career public servant, it is not surprising that, as a hammer, everything is a nail to him. But having been in the room for pink batts, $900 cheques, school halls, dismantling of Howard government border policies, free lap tops, NBN and the rest, perhaps a bit of reflection and modesty might be warranted.
Maybe not all Australians, like Catallaxians, would prefer much much smaller government. But indubitably, all Australians would prefer competent government. In the real world, competence needs to be demonstrated before boldness is licensed.
But according to Moran:
The economists need to step back and reflect. It is their ideological commitment to micro-economics above all which has created a big gap between the community and government. To solve our problems we need more creative ideas about communities from sociology, psychology and anthropology as well as a better understanding of our history.
You gotta love it. To solve the problems caused by government, we need more government. Another principle from the Treatise on Swanenomics perhaps? But not just more government but creative government.
Pink batts, $900 cheques, school halls, dismantling of Howard government border policies, free lap tops, NBN. Creative government in action. Thanks Terry.
But it gets better. According to Moran:
While there is a critical strategic role for consultants, at a lower level they are just being overused: often engaged at the wrong organisational level and for work the public sector is better placed to deliver.
Very interesting given that Moran is a “Special Advisor on Public Sector Reform to The Boston Consulting Group“. You know, the Boston Consulting Group which is a very large provider of advisory services to governments. Great advice from some who is probably on a nice retainer all while probably getting a fairly large tax payer funded defined benefit pension. Now that’s creative.
Well spotted Sparty.
No, it means leaving well enough alone, and allow people to ‘solve’ whatever problems they may have.
That bit is true, inasmuch as where the Government does blunder in to ‘solve’ solutions they increasingly buy consultants to get things done on time: see the recent kazillion dollars spent on NDIS consultancies.
There is scope for governments to consider whether there are scale advantages to bring in house some of the lower stuff so government may have a better idea of what’s been tried (and hasn’t worked) before.
However, nothing will change until a political party adopts a crash through or crash mentality to reduce the functions of government. And this isn’t available in Australia.
"Sometimes there are not enough stones".
Forest Gump.
You mean the non-ideological, empirically proven, theoretically sound part of economics that nearly everyone with a B Ec agrees is mostly correct, grounded in Austrian marginalism?
All Terry is showing is an ideological commitment to graft that Keynes is used as a zombie totem to justify.
What Dot said.
Australians want Australian Government.
Big Consulting loves Big Government. Especially when Big Government has never been more useless.
Australians want LESS government ,LESS spending,LESSborrowing,LESS public servants. LESSregulation ,pLESS crony capitalism, LESS communist u,n, media bullshit , LESS Career politics and party aparatchiks , LESS welfare migration ,LESS African criminal migrants , LESS chronic “disabled” and work shy bludgers , LESS Lawtrade bludgers. Its a case of LESS is much better than MORE.
Trust one of the thief giliards brown noses to think the contrary
Aparatchik mindset.
Their looting Class setting up the next convoy of ruddfilth style hundy milly labor maaaaates as the new Great Gatsby’s.
Australians want to superglue sausages to the bare arses of our government and set loose our hunting dogs.
On pay per view.
“On pay per view.”
FTA, thanks all the same. On Their ABC – might get SOME benefit from it that way.
And maybe a pork hind quarter instead of a sausage – the extra weight should keep things “fair” for the hounds. Tied to the ankles (yes, both of ’em) with a very short rope.
Reality TV worth watching.
“To solve our problems we need more creative ideas about communities from sociology, psychology and anthropology as well as a better understanding of our history.”
…. and because graduates in these fields can’t all become baristas and/or Uber drivers – it’s only fair that we create (even more) nice sinecures for them to aspire to.