Commonwealth Government Bicycle Tournament

Posted on 6:24 am, November 22, 2017 by I am Sparty McSpartyface

10 Responses to Commonwealth Government Bicycle Tournament

  1. entropy
    #2561773, posted on November 22, 2017 at 6:57 am

    No helmet! should be arrested for a minimum gaol term.

  2. Mike of Marion
    #2561800, posted on November 22, 2017 at 7:46 am

    And we will be seeing lots of wreaths and ‘dead flower in vases’ symbolism for months on end!!

  3. Mother Lode
    #2561811, posted on November 22, 2017 at 8:01 am

    The government needs to institute new laws on everybody else in response to this.

    This guy should have worn a helmet – by law. He decided not to follow the law.

    So, everybody else should be required to wear helmets made of titanium that are welded on, with large visors that restrict vision. They must also wear thick canvas gloves which attach at the shoulder,

    And, in 6 months, after they scrape this guys face off the road and arrange the fleshy chunks in some sort of order on the front of his head, and he again breaks the law and rides without visored titanium helmet and canvas arm-gloves, and again signs the pavement with his face, the Australian Safe Bicycles Committee (Three anally retentive people in Mosman who wear cardigans and sandles that have stationary already made up with the words “Dear Sir/Madam, I would just like to voice my dismay __________”) will again sprinkle like snow letters to ministers and the press clamouring for more regulations.

    And they will get it.

  4. H B Bear
    #2561819, posted on November 22, 2017 at 8:06 am

    More winning from Crissy Pyne. He sure has his Black Hand on it.

  5. Shy Ted
    #2561851, posted on November 22, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Don’t know who the rider is but I’m assured the bike is Jacquie Lambie.

  6. PoliticoNT
    #2561856, posted on November 22, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Let’s just hope his family gets closure.

  7. Rabz
    #2561868, posted on November 22, 2017 at 8:57 am

    the Australian Safe Bicycles Committee (Three anally retentive people in Mosman who wear cardigans and sandles that have stationary already made up with the words “Dear Sir/Madam, I would just like to voice my dismay __________”) will again sprinkle like snow letters to ministers and the press clamouring for more regulations.

    The fax machine will go into meltdown.

  8. John Bayley
    #2561950, posted on November 22, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Funnily enough, the video provides a great demonstration of why bike helmets don’t work.
    Short of mandating that everyone wear a full-face one (yes, I know – don’t give the usual suspects any more ideas!), the normal polystyrene hat would do absolutely nothing to prevent this person from suffering a severe head injury.
    Add to that the fact that almost all bike fatalities are the result of a collision with a motor vehicle, where again helmets are mostly totally useless, and you’re start understanding why Australia, with its car culture, has a much worse record than Europe, despite helmets not being compulsory there.

  9. .
    #2561980, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:05 am

    The fax machine will go into meltdown.

    You mean Harold Scruby’s 1987 Motorola Facsimile machine will spam the NSW Court system with emails intended for the Federal Roads minister. Half a page per day ought to disrupt things enough to get attention.

    I hear they save money by combining their stationery costs with the Phone Booth Gun Control Lobby (PBGCL) and Simon Crapman’s Escape Pod Against Anything Fun (SCEPAAF).

  10. James of the Glens
    #2562093, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    “the Australian Safe Bicycles Committee..”

    Does it share an office with the Climate Council?

