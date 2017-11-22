If only Australia had a constitutionally protected right to free speech

Read the following fabulous tale from the US as written in Forbes Magazine:
A Professor Learns An Expensive Lesson About Civility And The First Amendment
Read for yourself, but here are 2 key snippets:
On November 3, the court issued an injunction that prohibits Professor Thatcher from ever again interfering with FSSL’s First Amendment rights. It also imposes some rather hefty costs on him for his illegal actions.
and
Like all government officials, professors have an obligation to respect the constitutionally protected free speech of students. Of all people, professors should be the first to encourage all students to participate in the marketplace of ideas rather than erase the speech of those with whom they differ. The professor’s actions here were wrong and flagrantly violated the First Amendment
One day Australian’s may have such freedoms. One day I pray.
1901 free speech was a given in Australia. Now we need an amendment. Expect much talk of bigotry.
If the Prof. was not accepting BS from Green-left students that were flagrantly wrong but was shouted down, what then for free speech.
How about a Free-Opinion Right? We should all be able to express an opinion, so long as we say that it is an opinion. No ‘Safe Spaces’. No PC Universities.
Free speech bin the USA? The colleges will tell you what you are allowed to say.
‘Hate speech’ verboten. ‘Non inclusive speech is verboten.. Sexist speech is verboten. ‘Racist’ speech verboten. etc etc
Entry into force, Australia: 13 November, 1980.
Before we can have free speech in Australia, a whole raft of State and Federal anti-free speech laws need to be removed from the statutes, starting with 18c, but then you know that’s never going to happen.
3. The exercise of the rights provided for in paragraph 2 of this article carries with it special duties and responsibilities. It may therefore be subject to certain restrictions, but these shall only be such as are provided by law and are necessary:
(a) For respect of the rights or reputations of others;
(b) For the protection of national security or of public order (ordre public), or of public health or morals.
It’s these wide exemptions that always gets ya…….particularly paragraph (a)…….
Like the “right” not to be offended (no matter how assiduously the “victim” sets out to take offence).
I recall that nutter Gun Control Australia’s John Crook was in the High Court found to have implied freedom of speech under the Constitution – ie imagined in there by the judges.
I also understand that freedom did not apply in a subsequent, les politically correct cause.
They are really adequately catered for under defamation laws.
The fact that this treaty was drafted by progressives of the day (c.1965) and promulgated by the UN really shows how draconian 18c is.
Free Speech is an Anglo-Saxon ideal. The current demographic trends suggest we are more likely to end up a 3rd world dictatorship then get a legally protected right to free speech
I was of the view that conservatives opposed a bill of rights? The Australian ran that line ad nauseam a few years back. Has conservative opinion altered?
Went reading it up and Crook was not actually applicable – the right only meant that Government could not pass laws to restrict political speech connected to elections.
Summary at findlaw
OK, I think I better transfer all my half of the property to my wife, to protect her from people suing me for my opinions.
In response to the growing number of “easily offendeds”.
I thinking of a course to balance the diversity courses.
Cert IV in “Toughen up”
Resilience 101
Reading here has perhaps caused me to veer off topic, as it brought to my mind thoughts I read earlier this year at MenziesRC, May 9, 2017.
Being an enormous CJ Dennis fan I remember the article well.
” A wowser, wrote CJ Dennis, was ‘an ineffably pious person who mistakes this world for a penitentiary and himself for a warder’.”
…
“Seldom have so few been willing to speak up on the vital moral questions of the day, held in check by the sanctions imposed on those who presume to challenge conventional wisdom.
For a moment the presentation of a free speech award to Human Rights Commissioner Gillian Triggs last week seemed a joke, but one look into the eyes of those who awarded it suggested they were completely serious.”
…
“Were Voltaire to reappear today, he would be outraged by the edifices the establishment has built to guard its moral authority. ‘He would deny all legal responsibility and set about ﬁghting them, as he once fought the courtiers and priests of eighteenth-century Europe,’ wrote Saul. If only Bill Leak were here to draw the cartoon.”
Nah I don’t think this is an example of a “free speech” issue at all, just an example of how far left the entire political discourse has shifted.
Education is not a function of government, all schools should be private enterprises and all private enterprises have the right to set whatever speech codes they want.
But no one in mainstream politics today would ever dream of opposing government run schools and so while you’re celebrating a victory over something that should never have been a legal issue in the first place, the lefts agenda goes completely unchallenged and increasingly not even recognized.