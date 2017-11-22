The Commonwealth’s energy policy proposals will not unwind the regulatory-induced damage

I have a piece in The Spectator about the government’s leaked release of the Frontier Economics report it commissioned. The Government plans to retain the increased availability of the Renewable Energy Target (RET) subsidies until 2020 and then maintain payments to installed plant until 2030.
Currently the subsidies, which are direct transfers from consumers, pay wind/solar $85 per MWh in addition to them receiving the spot price now at $80 per MWh (double the price prior to the Hazelwood closure).
Although Frontier’s modelling is not to be released until Friday, the information now on the public record shows that it forecasts:
- Cost savings to households of $120 a year by 2030 with a 23 per cent drop in wholesale electricity price in the decade between 2020 and 2030 compared to business as usual.
- The requirement of renewable energy retailers to “firm up” the supply under the National Energy Guarantee will result in an extra 3,600 megawatts of dispatchable power during the decade, equivalent to the generation capacity of two and a half Hazelwood’s capacity.
- “The 2030 share of renewables is likely to be about 32-36 per cent, of which about 8 per cent comes from hydro that has the characteristics of baseload power”. That is 26-28 per cent will be exotic currently subsidised renewables up from 16 per cent (plus 8 per cent hydro) in 2020
Of course, any forecast 13 years ahead in the changing energy theatre are to be taken with a grain of salt, all the more so when the forecast is by a consultancy which has been hired in the knowledge that its answers will be helpful to the government which commissioned them.
Some implications of the report are:
First, the 23 per cent forecast wholesale price reduction comes after an increase of 100 per cent due to the renewable energy subsidies. So even if the forecasts prove accurate they still leave the nation with an increased electricity cost base compared with 2015.
Secondly, the “extra 3600 megawatts of dispatchable power” comprises high cost facilities like the mythical Snowy pumped storage facility designed to even out the daily price and all those batteries designed to provide very short term reliability. These expenditures are not necessary with coal generators.
Thirdly the 2030 level of exotic renewables must displace some further coal power stations, at least three others of Hazelwood’s size (only the 2000 MW Liddell is presently scheduled for closure by 2030 and the government is seeking to have AGL keep it open)
Driving the forecasts is a projection of renewable energy costs. These latest forecasts are predicated on 2020 cost of wind and solar costs at $73-75 a megawatt hour, falling to as low as $57 a megawatt hour by 2030.
These prices remain well in excess of those that are available from new coal facilities (less than $50 per MWh according to estimates in a report commissioned by the Minerals Council), and also require firming capacity payments. Moreover, although some contracts have apparently already been signed at around $60 per MWh, prices of these contracts do not seem credible. The renewable subsidies have caused the market price to increase from its previous $40 per MWh to $80+. But, in addition, wind still receives a subsidy of $85 per MWh. This, on market information, is estimated to fall to around $45 by 2022, (the latest date at which any information is publically available).
If wind/solar is genuinely available at $73 falling to $57 per MWh, this being close to the spot price means competition would drive the subsidy to zero. All of the interested parties are vehemently opposed to that!
Even under the present plan the RET subsidy will likely cost at least $3 billion per year up until 2030.
And the lobbying pressure from greens and rent-seekers is hardly likely to acquiesce in a standstill of subsidy payments to wind, solar, pumped storage, batteries and other products doing so much to undermine the once world-beating Australian electricity industry.
Has anyone asked the Greens, and their hordes of Orcs, why they oppose the ending of subsidies if renewable energy is now competitive with conventional power generation?
And I mean put this question front and centre in every news broadcast every time the RET etc is raised.
I know, I know; it’s a forlorn hope that anyone in the MSM would ask that question. But why can’t our politicians ask this at every interview and speaking opportunity?
The destruction of our electricity grid is an act of madness.
Meanwhile, Chief Scientist Alan Finkel came out yesterday endorsing Labors 50% Ruinable target by 2030:
We have a choice of bad or worse.
In saner times, it would be acknowledged as an Act of WAR.
The front end demand destruction by deindustrialising Australia, so no voters die in rolling blackouts is set near term policy.
What is the point of talking about 2030 Australia electricity, when the country will be a deindustrialised string of shantytowns?.
Too late to predict cheap reliable power ten years after the economic genocide of the country.
We can’t make aluminium, we can’t make ice cream and the surrender conventions our elites signed to put us in this position don’t make sense.
Or an act of treason!
Because it is not about competitive intermittent power sources.
It is about the destruction of coal-fired power.
What happens after that doesn’t matter.
And if they don’t?
Thanks for the update Alan.
If they count dispatchable stored power as equivalent to coal, there’s a mighty con happening. Typically, batteries are good for short germ buffering, pumped hydro for peak shaving. Some for of fossil fuel willl be required. Gas comes in below the CET threshold in Finkel’s report so it will be the anointed one I guess. I don’t have much faith in concentrated solar doing the job. Storage has two main properties: power and energy stored. 3.6GW of dispatchable, what amount of energy stored to match the intermittents. No matter which way you dice it, it’s an expensive path. The move to limit it shows somewhere we are being heard but not fully understood.
Keep up the good work Alan.
Good Gosh.
So Finkel has read the polling and decided to openly throw his lot in with the ALP/ Greens/ ACTU coalition – figuring the Turnbull United Party will collapse and be booted in to obscurity before they can fire him.
That’s it peeps – I doubt The Coalition will survive even the abbreviated one week pre-Christmas sitting.
Oh My God
If batteries actually work, the Chinese will be cranking them out – not the highest wage, highest energy cost, one of the most regulated, highest taxed economies in the world.
And the furphy about exporting hydrogen. If Australia could crack hydrogen, so could anyone else and save the transport and handling costs.
We are truly going over a cliff as soon a Shorten and his union caporegimes have The Lodge.
I’ve worked in science research with CSIRO, ANU and others involving solar and battery technology, which dates back close to 10 years. Back then, all those scientists were saying that the ‘breakthrough’ was just around the corner.
All was ever promised was fairy dust and dreams. I was sceptical then and I’m sceptical now.
So to have 3.6 GW of dispachable power they would need 3.6 GW of dispachable battery capacity. If that is one day of capacity that would be 86.4 GWh of battery capacity with a discharge rate of 3.6 GW.
Musk’s South Australian battery is 100 MW/129 MWh, so the rate would be fine if there were enough of them. That would be 670 of them to be precise. It’s hard to tell how much Musk’s battery costs. Ranges from $33 to $240 million have been given. So if we are super optimistic and say $100 million for each that would be $67 billion for the full set of 3.6 GW/86.4 GWh of batteries. Which would last about 8 years then require replacement.
Where exactly does Frydenberg think that $67 billion is going to come from eh?
On the basis of the very robust graph of renewable energy capacity vs real world electricity prices that 32-36% would be double the current percentage, and thus electricity prices would be about a third higher than today, exclusive of inflation. So much for a $120 a year saving. More like another $1,000 per year plus per household.
These people must think we’re morons.
The only way Australia can export hydrogen is in the chilled and compressed form as CH4.
And we can’t Frack for that.
Any comparison of price should factor in that non dispatchable power isn’t worth nearly as much as dispatchable so they aren’t competitive at the moment.
Finkel:”‘We have great advantages in the rapidly expanding field of lithium production and the emerging field of renewable hydrogen with export opportunities to Asia’.
Here is a technocrat that thinks Australia should be his laboratory plaything. Logic would say get the economy humming with cheap inputs, then turn your mind to improvements. Presently, they will torture the carcass to save it.
Here is how the Government thinks they are going to meet our unshakable commitment to Paris:
Australia’s 2030 climate change target
Scroll to the bar chart down the bottom under Australia’s 2030 target is achievable with Direct Action.
About a third seems to be ‘Emissions Reduction Fund’ in one form or another. That seems to be ‘pay people to close down CO2e emitting capacity. And replace ? And if replace – with what ?
Vehicle Efficiency. Stand by for mandatory electric vehicles and the phasing out of ICE vehicles.
Technology Improvements & Other. In other words – no f**king idea.
So far – the Uniparty is getting away with all this, so no doubt they are feeling positive reinforcement that the Proles are indeed morons.
A narrow blog limited in scope to the current energy de jour approach. No mention of Northern Rivers hydro potential, tropical Qld hydro, nuclear energy with the new generation reactors, conversion of stranded at depth coal assets to natural gas by bacteria based methods and so on.
Wow – excited of the prospect of having $120 pa extra in my pocket. Really excited.
Since Energiewende was legislated in Germany in 2010 driving renewables to about 30% of electricity consumed at enormous cost in electricity bills estimated by the WSJ at €125 billion there has been zero effect on the country’s CO2 emissions.
Model forecasts of course outclass empirical data nowadays.
And where, pray tell, do these brain-dead cretins think the electricity to charge up these toy cars will come from?
And how is it to be distributed?
WHERE will all of the required “filler” stations be located; think long-haul transport for starters.
Supplementary; Has anyone done the sums on the amount of lead, zinc, cadmium, nickel, etc., etc. that will have to be MINED and refined to realize this plan? Then there are the “exotics” (rare earths), that must be mined and refined to make the “eco-friendly” solar panels and giant bird shredders. Anyone been to an Alumina smelter? There is a reason that they are usually located near HUGE power stations.
I have just started reviving our “victory garden”, just in case. Also, not hard for me to walk into the bush and hunt / trap enough “protein” for the needs of the household. But, for the mass of the peasantry?
“A narrow blog limited in scope to the current energy de jour approach.”
Don’t let me hold you back. Go for it…..or is it the subsidies that are required, or the EIS hurdles. Be game, most have been frightened off.
But whilst you’re setting that up let’s start from the baseline of what we had which is reliable cheap coal. Most on this site are happy to see nukes included. All forms of generating should be given an even footing. Different forms will suite different niches.
That’d be fun, replacing the sixteen million cars in the country with electric. At a rough number of 4 km/kWh and 10,000 km per car per year that would be another 5 GW of despatchable power they’d have to find somehow. About triple what South Australia now generates. Plus add on huge infrastructure costs for all the charge points, poles and wires.
Obviously a political position.
What say our resident Scientists?
Obviously, our betters can afford to be off-Grid, viz Di Natale, the au pair Robber Baron.
How many Houses of Parliament have snuck in Diesel Gen-sets on the quiet?
SHY probably has 5x chest freezers and a 100 kW Gen-set for her ice cream alone.
“What say our resident Scientists?”
See BoN’s “very robust graph” at 5.05pm.
Of our “Chief Scientist”.
“Very robust graph” sounds like soyboy talk.
Irresponsible is too kind a word.
Completely batpoo crazy in the opinion of this particular scientist.
And that is even if CAGW was actually happening, which it isn’t.
Incoherent Rambler: The destruction of ANY of our critical infrastructure (for that is what the electrical grid surely is) by legislative fiat is not madness, it must be treachery, perhaps even treason. But nobody wants to join the dots. So we patiently sit and wait until the lights go out, our essential services and industries fail, and people start to die and then, MAYBE then, we will join the dots and start sharpening the pitchforks and looking for retribution. Whither economic history? Whither honest science and engineering? Where can one escape to, to be safe in their dotage that isn’t infected with this madness? If only I knew. Maybe this is why Victoriastan is legislating for euthanasia?
Bravo Bruce. BTW, can you help me find a place of escape to be safe from this madness in my dotage, or is it just too late? If it helps, I know how to sharpen pitchforks.
A little OT, but the SMH had an article about the federal govt and the CSIRO investing in an Australian BitCoin type startup (https://web.powerledger.io/) promising this:
‘Power Ledger allows for each unit of electricity to be tracked from the point of generation to the point of consumption within the building it is generated, or when sold to other consumers, using the local electricity distribution network. Blockchain technology couples a tracked energy transaction with a financial one, making the process of realising the value of renewable energy investments simple and secure.’
Sounds like unadulterated bulls**t to me. How the f**k do they track units of electrical ‘energy’ from ‘the point of generation to the point of consumption within the building’? Maybe the same way the CAGW loons can tell the difference between natural CO2 and man-made CO2? Ha ha ha.
“Cost savings to households of $120 a year by 2030 with a 23 per cent drop in wholesale electricity price in the decade between 2020 and 2030 compared to business as usual.”
Translation: things are going to get a lot dearer between now and 2020 while the subsidies persist. Then, as we propose to only honour existing parasites from then on, the price should come back a bit out to 2030. You save! Ha ha ha.
South Island NZ. Already gets 97% of their electricity from hydro, so they’re immune to green madness.
Take a good warm waterproof coat when you move there.
BfT,
The powerledger scheme can work ok but it requires a third party cooperative grid which I’m guessing they hope to have access to for free. You’d need a good size generation plant to really make it worthwhile. The rest is all touchy feely ABC shite.