Those are features not bugs

Wonderful clickbait headline in The Australian: Why bitcoin won’t work.

It offers no lender of last resort. Deflation. Unreliable exchange of value. No profits for central banks.

Sigh.

With the distributed ledger technology (Blockchain) we don’t need a central bank (to be clear the government may still need a banker but that can be put out to tender). Similarly because opportunism is suppressed and information asymmetry reduced we don’t need a lender of last resort – in fact insolvent banks can be liquidated in tens of minutes.

Then there is the assumption that deflation is a problem! Really?

It is true that Bitcoin is now too valuable to use for day-to-day shopping. The days of using Bitcoin to buy pizza are long, long gone. Yachts maybe. But there are other cryptocurrencies for that sort of thing – not to mention fiat money. Use ordinary digital money (credit/debit cards) for day to day usage and cryptocurrency for more specialised use.