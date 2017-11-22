Those are features not bugs

Wonderful clickbait headline in The Australian: Why bitcoin won’t work.
- It offers no lender of last resort.
- Deflation.
- Unreliable exchange of value.
- No profits for central banks.
Sigh.
With the distributed ledger technology (Blockchain) we don’t need a central bank (to be clear the government may still need a banker but that can be put out to tender). Similarly because opportunism is suppressed and information asymmetry reduced we don’t need a lender of last resort – in fact insolvent banks can be liquidated in tens of minutes.
Then there is the assumption that deflation is a problem! Really?
It is true that Bitcoin is now too valuable to use for day-to-day shopping. The days of using Bitcoin to buy pizza are long, long gone. Yachts maybe. But there are other cryptocurrencies for that sort of thing – not to mention fiat money. Use ordinary digital money (credit/debit cards) for day to day usage and cryptocurrency for more specialised use.
Can I sell you some Tulip bulbs?
Ultimately, the Etherium or a similar platform will make this “lender of last resort” idea obsolete as it will make the ability to issue securities to the public available to the retail borrower/security issuer.
This one feature will, by itself, greatly reduce risk premiums in all securities markets, and will be a major source of world economic growth this century.
Why? Because of congestion on the chain? The BTC is infinitely divisible, isn’t it?
So what? Why would any intelligent person swap an appreciating asset for groceries?
No. I’ve just downsized and have no garden. Bitcoin is a different proposition.
I remember time in 1990s during deflation in Japan. They said it was horrible because no one bought anything but basic goods (as it will be cheaper tomorrow). Many bankruptcies etc
Peter – BTC has gone from 5.4 US cents in 2009 to 8250 USD today.
Tulipmania lasted one year. It wasn’t because of tulips.
“Inflation is always a monetary phenomenon” – it was malinvestment caused by widespread debasement of metal coins to fund the thirty years war, French civil war etc.
BTC will always appreciate as long as the economic orthodoxy is to inflate each year, even by a little bit. QE no doubt helped boost BTC, as did profitable mining and the prevalence of exchanges and apps/cards.
BTC can be transferred instantly, like MobiMoney. We can’t really do this here yet, and for int’l or large transactions, this isn’t possible or has high transaction costs.
Microsoft now accepts BTC. So do 300,000 shops in Japan. It is being used as currency regardless of whatever theory says it isn’t. This means it is a currency; money is simply the most sought-after commodity.
You always pay 2-3% in real terms to hold cash. It’s called inflation.
As for payments – I am getting a ConJar Swipe soon – I can use BTC and it converts it to AUD to let me pay. I am fairly sure it can be used O/S like this, but are only issued here right now.
BTC doesn’t need a lender of last resort because it isn’t released on an inflationary basis, nor does it underpin a fractional banking system.
So what about deflation? It merely incentivises mining and more liquidity. If BTC is lent out, then it will start forming its own M3 supply over the M0 and M1 supply. This will tend to equilibrate out inflation or deflation.
BTC is not an unreliable exchange of value. It is a direct line to an investment (as it is now). It allows an investor to use their portfolio as a bank account.
No profits for CB? You have to be kidding me. You could also argue there is no MMT, no seignorage and no fiscal drag or bracket creep. Laughable crap.
I have no idea what crypto currency or block chain is.
I have a morbid fear I am going to be this generations version of that old man trying to withdraw cash on my Medicare card.
All too soon, the wave of refugees fleeing Australia and the shorten looting cartel will be all too pathetically grateful for the chance to use bitcoin to extract some value from the smouldering ruins of the deindustrialised, insect munching, blacked out shantytown gulags of Zimbostralia.
Ethereum has had recent issues with frauds and most recently bugs/errors resulting in large sums being trapped in locked wallets.
How do you view the risk events like this pose to confidence in crypto in general and Bitcoin in particular?
Bankruptcy per se is not an economic problem – resources should be allocated to the highest value usage. That means that current asset owners need to relinquish control of those assets. That is what the bankruptcy process does.
Too late to get in the game. When cryptocurrency miners are driving up the prices of graphic cards to ridiculous levels over the last few years it means so many more are way ahead of new entrants. I also wonder if it explains the huge price rises in DDR 4 memory this year although one account I read was that Apple bought most of the DDR 4s hence the huge prices. Damn nuisance, I want a new gaming computer. Current expectations are prices will drop next year.
How much of this is being driven by ill gotten gains?
If you do go in you had better be quick because sooner rather than later governments are going come a lookin.
Bitcoin is currently in a speculation bubble. The number of transactions per day has flat-lined, and has not increased for 12 months. It was growing at a rapid pace, but not any more.
There is no growth in the number of people using it for a currency in actual economic transactions. Its almost completely a speculation bubble at the moment. The average bitcoin transaction at the moment is pretty much 1 BTC – $8,000. So needless to say, it is not being used as ‘money’ by almost anyone.
We are at the experimental stage of a new technology. At the same time we can expect bank robberies to occur. So (a) people will lose money in the experimental stage of any innovation and (b) thieves will steal money and assets when they can.
That tells us nothing about the value of the underlying technology.
I think the blockchain is an incredible discovery. It could end up being as revolutionary as double entry book-keeping.
Also its a joke to say companies like Microsoft accept BTC, or 300,000 shops in Japan accept BTC.
Go and have a look at how many transcation they actually do. Its basically ZERO. Yesterday Microsofts wallet got ONE transaction across THE ENTIRE PLANET!
Still think its not a bubble?
What’s double entry book keeping?
The real books and the books you show the ATO?
Is bit even possible to profitably mine for bitcoin using south Australian electricity?.
Is bitcoin the true measure of which electricity grid is actually capable of sustaining Western style civilisation?.
Again – what moron buys a consumption good or depreciating asset with an appreciating asset?
There is perfectly good fiat currency for that sort of thing.
Anyway, Bitcoin derives its value from power as in electricity. The power required to mine it. It also needs power to be of any use. So where does that leave poor Aussies with a half a dozen broken down windmills and flat batteries?
The mind boggles?
I can’t believe people are in red pilled rage about the possible silver bullet to central banks and tax collection.
Especially on this forum. The facts are against you and the theory is against you.
BTC isn’t a bubble. The US did three rounds of QE.
How do you know this? XBox live alone as 53 million active users.
How many transactions do you think happened in Japan in BTC?
Somebody that knows they aren’t going to live forever reallocates investment capital into consumption spending.
If I gave up beer and pizza, that would buy me a bitcoin a year.Not becoming a vegan teetotaller to buy more bitcoin is the same as selling bitcoin to buy beer.
Not gonna do it.
In no way does BTC resemble Tulipmania other than being driven by government debasement of central bank provided currencies.
Look, if you can’t pay your dealer in Bitcoin on the spot no fuss, it ain’t going to work.
It really is that simple.
Lot of pent up demand for hot money to be laundered through bitcoin.
Compared to buying into the Sydney property Ponzi to get money out of China, bitcoin has its advantages.
BTC ALLOWS FOR AUTOMATIC PAYMENT IN BTC, REGARDLESS OF ANY BORDER. COINJAR HAS “SWIPE”, AN EFTPOS CARD THAT ALLOWS FOR TRANSACTIONS TO BE PAID IN AUD AND CONVERTED OTHERWISE OVERSEAS. I AM SURE OTHER WALLET SERVICES ARE WORKING ON SIMILAR OR BETTER PRODUCTS.
And if it increases the suicide rate – that is ok too?
Boris – suicide imposes very high private costs on individuals and their loved ones. But the social costs of suicide are actually quite low. So we might be shocked and appalled etc by suicide and discourage it the fact remains that it isn’t a social problem and not enough of a problem to warrant justifying inefficient business.
I don’t think it does that, Johan C. Remember that the blockchain identifies ownership, which is the dead giveaway for identity.
Bearer bonds were far better 🙂
In the old pre-bitcoin days, suicide was the choice of many who found themselves conned out of their life-savings in various ways. Often through ignorance, eg investing all your life savings with a lawyer spruiking a scheme guaranteed to give a return ten times the going interest rate, and sometimes through bad judgement, ie. backing number 6 in the 4th.
Bitcoin and its several hundred clones just add to the risk profile, IMHO. Blockchain itself is yet to be proven.
The winners with bitcoin as ever will be the controllers of the trade who take a slice at every action. It is so far away from the average punter that if it succeeds it will be forced onto the plebs so take up won’t be an issue. The part l find incomprehensible is that humans will adapt to a notion rather than something physical that will not have the potential of evaporating for any number of reasons in the cloud or wherever it purportedly lives. It is acknowledged that what l understand to be money is a symbol, and it has a tangible quality that even the poorest can relate to. Please explain the mechanics and timeframe of bitcoin et al becoming mainstream.
What would pass for proof?
You don’t say. Kind of like how the government profits from fiat and mining services make money out of gold miners.
The blockchain isn’t like a draft in gmail.
Please enlighten members
Are you serious about BTC usage in japan? Its nothing.
There are only 300,000 transactions per day. Each transaction is averaging 1 BTC (thats $8,000).
No one is using BTC to buy anything in their day to day life. There sure as hell are not paying for software with it at Microsoft.
People were using Tulips more than they are BTC.
Miners etc that get taxed by Government are producing a saleable material commodity that has a use. As this is an obvious distinction between them and bitcoin, l will take it that you don’t have a clue and are just being a smart arse.
Now a slow process of market adoption is seen as a bubble.
Mmyes try to buy products internationally with bullion and low transaction costs.
NOW I am being a wiseacre.
Please don’t waste space reposting. I’m not interested in stupid, just data.
“Tell me the future or fuck off!”
You reckon you’re not interested in stupid though.
you say bitcoin is the silver bullet to banks and tax collection. Thats probably the best reason why governments will shut it down.
And all currencies have central bank reserves to back them up, especially in times of crisis. Bitcoin has none.
Central banks have nothing other than printing presses and minimal amounts of gold.
Explain how.
I don’t think you understand the anti-banking sentiment and mentality, even conspiracy theories that abound regarding banks to the financially literate but economically ignorant.
They are coming to BTC because they hate banks in part an want to see them crash.