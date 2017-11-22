Thoughts on tax cuts

Spending is just off 2009-10 GFC stimulus levels. The government brags about the increased powers it is giving regulatory agencies and the Australian Tax Office. NGOs are waging war against the mining industry while a royal commission is threatened against the financial industry. With a bipartisan anti-business sentiment originating in Canberra and infecting the rest of the country, it is unsurprising that growth is sluggish and the budget mired in deficit.

No amount of tax cuts in isolation is going to overcome deliberate sabotage of the economy.