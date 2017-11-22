Thoughts on tax cuts

I have an op-ed in the AFR today talking about the government’s latest thought bubble.
Spending is just off 2009-10 GFC stimulus levels. The government brags about the increased powers it is giving regulatory agencies and the Australian Tax Office. NGOs are waging war against the mining industry while a royal commission is threatened against the financial industry. With a bipartisan anti-business sentiment originating in Canberra and infecting the rest of the country, it is unsurprising that growth is sluggish and the budget mired in deficit.
No amount of tax cuts in isolation is going to overcome deliberate sabotage of the economy.
Inspired economic leadership that sees business and enterprise as the driving force of a prosperous economy is what is required. That means tone down the anti-business rhetoric. Restrain the regulators. Cut red tape. Cut green tape. Cut taxes. Cut spending.
It is only within a coherent and comprehensive economic framework that tax cuts will drive economic growth and return the budget to surplus. It is an open question whether any of our current crop of politicians can deliver on that framework.
Bipartisan vandalism.
And I want a pony for Christmas.
It isn’t an open question as both the majors intend to ‘return’ to surplus over the identical time horizon, relying on precisely the same economic estimates from the same source – the Treasury.
Only a complete realignment of the Australian political parties will lead to any difference.
Obviously agree with the article, though.
Uniparty Arson.
While the building burns down, the Uniparty Arsonists loot the place while the owners try to put the fire out.
The problem is that the police and the fireys are controlled by the Uniparty.
Like the alcoholic, we have to hit Venezuelan levels of social destruction before the proles do a Ceaușescu.
You must be bitterly disappointed in Malcolm Turnbull.
Bravo to you Sinc. I’m amazed how oblivious our betters are to the blindingly obvious.
Another un-considered, un-reviewed talk bubble pops out from the PM.
Emergency Powers might be the answer; intern the regulatory sector and government activist sectors as enemy aliens.
A tax cut for middle Australia, how generous.
Meanwhile in Canberra the Stupid.Fucking.Liberals still want to add an extra 0.5% Medicare Levy to help fund the NDIS.
Jebus Snic. How did that make it to the pages of Stuchbury’s leading daily anti-business business pamphlet? I wouldn’t be waiting by the phone for a follow up column.
“…help fund the NDIS.”
NDIS is an insurance company subsidy in all but name. The insurers scammed their way out of paying for long-term health impacts, pocketed the $ and said they were top blokes for not increasing premiums – for a year or so anyway.
Chris:
I had a brain fade when I read that, Chris. The sentence processed as “Emergency Powers might be the answer; intern the regulatory sector and government activist sectors as Battery Hens.
Need coffee.
The mooted changes to the $37k and $87k brackets are tokenistic, at best, but if they were presented as a first step towards the re-introduction (what’s 40 years between friends….) of the indexation of the income tax scales, that could be something of a genuine reform.
It would put a little of the rhetorical onus back on the advocates of endlessly growing government spending, and serve as a general reminder that a “tax cut” is not a gift for which there should be humble gratitude, it is just a reduced gouge. As part of this, there might also be a decision to stop pretending that all government spending is “investment”.