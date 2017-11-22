Treatise on Swanenomics

The latest contribution from the school of (Wayne) Swanenomics was delivered by the Labor Party “economics” team yesterday:
Labor Treasury spokesman Chris Bowen said there was no scope in the budget for company or personal income tax cuts.
“When the budget returns to balance, you can look at tax relief,” Mr Bowen said.
From the same people who brought you the logic of we need to increase debt to reduce debt comes idea that we need to increase taxes to reduce taxes.
Let us remember the Labor Party “saves” plans to return the budget to surplus:
- Permanent deficit
levytax
- Increased Medicare
levytax
- Negative gearing reductions
- Capital gains tax increase.
Nowhere in sight is a proposal to reduce government or expenditure.
Sparty McSpartyface awaits the Swanenomics health policy proposal to lose weight you have to eat more.
To be fair, their is bipartisan agreement on this, with the LNP proposals increasing debt above levels even the ALP would have issues with.
Wayne Goosesteen is an elder statesman of the modern Liars Party who, along with KRuddy, saved Australia from the GFC. He also taught Boy Wonder everything he knows about economics. I will not allow him to be mocked in this fashion.
He will also be a fine adjunct professor at the Nambour TAFE as soon as they recognise his genius and remove him from the obscurity of the backbench.
Thank you John Maynard K.
Someone tell him about Say’s Law.
One good outcome of the SSM vote, is the fact that it should double the accuracy of all budget and economic forecasting by future successors of “World’s Best Treasurer”, Wayne Swan, the legendary A.L.P. arithmetic expert and genius numbers man.
Although clearly the most mathematically gifted member of the A.L.P., Swan’s only drawback was that even with all his clothes removed and digits extended, he could never count up beyond 21.
Now, thanks to SSM, the next Labor(sic) Treasurer, with assistance from his naked husband, might possibly be able to theoretically reach all the way to 42 (i.e. the Meaning of Life, the Universe and Everything) though strict numerical accuracy at such astronomically high numbers is not absolutely guaranteed.
Now, if only we can teach them the subtle distinction between a S.U.R.P.L.U.S. and a massive D.E.F.I.C.I.T.
A.L.P. = Always Lax Mathematically.
I can’t wait for the labor and greenfilth “apology” to renters and would be homebuyers when these two visionary “saves” do nothing to make housing more affordable.
Of course, there’s no need for labor to mention death duties at this point, wouldn’t want to frighten any gullible idiots.
I can’t wait for the labor and greenfilth “apology” to renters and would be homebuyers when these two visionary “saves” do nothing to make housing more affordable.
Sadly they won’t be revoked when they fail to reduce housing prices and will be a permanent fixture in the economy.
Unlike Turnbull’s pitiful attempt to pump his own NewsPoll tyres by promising to try really, really hard to reduce tax and the deficit in the May Budget, Bowen is at least honest.
Given the ALP has no intention to cut public spending – and a policy platform which guarantees vast new demands on the public purse (hello full-tote NDIS funding, hello 15,000 additional refugees, hello whatever the Greens exact for Senate support) and no improvement to productivity (hello windmills, hello AWU/CFMEU payback) – there is absolutely no ability to reduce the tax take.
If we believe that Bowen actually has an ambition to return a surplus (yes, I know), he will need to find an additional annual $40 – $60 billion in new revenue. While the productive economy slumps.
Given the demographics of the vote herd, this can only come from distortions to the corporate tax system to tap into Amazon/Apple/Google (which will pass back to consumers), ‘fairness’ taxes on the ‘very wealthy who can afford to pay more‘, levies on captive private capital (superannuation and real estate), and the dead.
You can guess the rest.
Swannomics, please.
Completely off topic, but has anyone else noticed this?
Bill Shorten
March 2015
August 2016
October 2017
That could be two generations away.
My advice: emigrate.
“…when these two visionary “saves” do nothing to make housing more affordable. ”
That would clearly be because the measures didn’t go far enough. “resources tax” doesn’t provide more income? Then it obviously needs to be increased. Duh. I’m waiting for the “Greens” to suggest a growth tax to protect the environment from excess consumption.
Maybe if we tax “stupid”…. that at least certainly appears to be in unlimited supply. The only real downside is that it would require the support of those with the greatest amount of it. Oh well. Just wait long enough, they’ll be too stupid to know they are the main target anyway.