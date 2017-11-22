Treatise on Swanenomics

The latest contribution from the school of (Wayne) Swanenomics was delivered by the Labor Party “economics” team yesterday:

Labor Treasury spokesman Chris Bowen said there was no scope in the budget for company or personal income tax cuts. “When the budget returns to balance, you can look at tax relief,” Mr Bowen said.

From the same people who brought you the logic of we need to increase debt to reduce debt comes idea that we need to increase taxes to reduce taxes.

Let us remember the Labor Party “saves” plans to return the budget to surplus:

Permanent deficit levy tax

tax Increased Medicare levy tax

tax Negative gearing reductions

Capital gains tax increase.

Nowhere in sight is a proposal to reduce government or expenditure.

Sparty McSpartyface awaits the Swanenomics health policy proposal to lose weight you have to eat more.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus