Wednesday Forum: November 22, 2017
Bazinga !
Podium?
3
almost
I will move some fresh stuff over
5th!!
5th!top ten anyway
Present. 🎁
First XI.
We will bat, Umpire.
New research suggests that effort at work is correlated with race
Read the article to see who wins the prize.
Here is a graphic
From the story (reminds me of Gillian Triggs)
Acutely aware of the sensitivity of these findings, the professors delayed publication until after the presidential election. “I knew full well that Trump and his minions would use it as a propaganda piece,” says Mr Hamermesh, a colourful and respected labour economist. The paper may yet be seized on by those who are keen to root out “political correctness” and are perennially unhappy with current anti-discrimination laws.
So – it is the motion put to this forum that Australia’s Biggest Ponzi Scheme is in fact Julia Gillard’s NDIS.
Once every pot-head, crack-addict and Houso with cheap-piss-fried brain cells gets ‘support’ to have their every domestic whim catered for, the Unions will move in big time via the Industry Super Funds – and that will be it for Australia.
Viva Comrade Julia, Australia’s greatest revolutionary !
“Who cares. The crap work out of China will give at least 2000 Australians jobs in remedial works.”
How very true.
Monkeys escape Medina
Video
Look carefully at the poster behind Alexander, it says Turnbull Liberal Team.
The Libs know a winner…
Reminds me of something Lyndon Johnson said.
Will try here. Has anyone noticed this?
Bill Shorten
March 2015
August 2016
October 2017
In for the metric dozen and a half.
Uber is a fucking arsehole of a company.
Hackers stole info on 57 million million users and drivers. Uber paid 100K to the hackers to get the info back.
This occurred about a year ago and Uber never told anyone.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-21/uber-concealed-cyberattack-that-exposed-57-million-people-s-data
Travis Kalanick should be tied up to a post in the Mojave Desert and left there to rot. What a douchebag.
I presume ‘colourful’ in US academic circles means full-on Antifa soy boy ?
The thing is, it is all high-fives and publish-or-perish now.
One suspects no amount of ‘but but but’ is going to help them when BLM and the rest damn them for even doing this ‘back to the plantation’ research in the first place.
JC – think about TWTR and FB – and Marissa Meyer.
Maybe this one should be circulated through Parliament House in case it is needed.
There Is Now A Celebrity Perv Random Apology Generator
😀
the Unions will move in big time via the Industry Super Funds
Thousands more moved on to PS payrolls and into union membership registers. It was a brilliant innovation, embraced fully by the LNP.
Read the comments below the video.
I think the baboons are off to find a better class of neighbourhood.
Chap. Paywalled by the Fin Review and Paywallian.
We subscription-less pov cases cannot assist.
I don’t know if “effort at work” can be correlated to “time not spent working”.
White people (mostly women) have jobs where you can hide shirking. HRM is make work for SWPL wives. Political staffers…their work is more likely damaging to national income.
Present!
Opportunity lost there. Use the word “flee” instead and set it to a Kiss riff, and you’ve got something.
I don’t want to think of them. 🙂
Mr Hamermesh, a colourful and respected labour economist.
More on Mr Hammermesh…(picture)
Citing concerns with campus carry, professor emeritus to withdraw from University
Economics professor emeritus Daniel Hamermesh will withdraw from his position next fall, citing concerns with campus carry legislation.
The law will allow the concealed carry of guns in campus buildings beginning Aug. 1, 2016. Hamermesh said he is not comfortable with the risk of having a student shoot at him in class. He teaches a course with 475 students enrolled, according to a letter Hamermesh wrote Sunday to UT President Gregory Fenves.
“With a huge group of students, my perception is that the risk that a disgruntled student might bring a gun into the classroom and start shooting at me has been substantially enhanced by the concealed-carry law,” Hamermesh wrote in the letter.
Hamermesh, who said he is under contract to teach his course in fall 2016 and fall 2017, said he will complete the semester at UT and will teach at the University of Sydney next fall.
Myrddin Seren
There is a spot, maybe 1/2 cm diameter, on his L temple that wasn’t there in 2015, was visible in 2016 and is now quite dark.
Morning all…
Hopefully nothing trivial.
Never ever go near a woman in the workplace. Ever. There’s plenty of skirt outside.
Kristina is sort of claiming she did have an affair with him but it was forced on her. Now no one wants to talk to her, so she wants $40 million.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/macquarie-group-faces-53m-harassment-claim/news-story/4ec5ced186e173c7fb619871643b5e6d
I’ve maintained and will continue to that since the push in having more females in the workplace.. the cost/benefit would probably show a net loss when all the costs ae taken into account against the additional production. It’s cost us money having them in the workforce.
There is a spot, maybe 1/2 cm diameter, on his L temple that wasn’t there in 2015, was visible in 2016 and is now quite dark.
A mole revealed by receding hair line.
Here’s the problem right here.
jrm
Thanks jrm.
Without seeing the pix, I know what you mean.
Saw Shorten do a presser at the airport before he and Wendy Pong jumped on a plane to Seoul to bring peace to the Korean peninsula.
Shorten looked terrible. At the time I wondered if he will make the distance to ride in to glory and The Lodge. As things are going, Shorten could have only 12 months to live, and he will still make it to The Lodge.
But I flippantly digress.
Unlike the private sector, and maybe even parts of the public sector – anyone can be ill, unhealthy, morbidly obese and a heart-attack in the making ( Palmer ) and/or mentally unbalanced and there seem to be zero requirements for them to prove their fitness to sit in Parliament and make decisions affecting State or Nation.
Win the popularity contest, get a seat in Parliament, stagger through the door and collapse on the leather benches and let the rivers of gold flow.
Anyone care to join me at the exclusive VIP-only New Thread ?
So I’m here. What special thing do i have to do? Where does one pay the joining fee?
LOL.
Romantic devil.
It’s where they inserted the “I haven’t heard what she said but I agree with it” chip.
Or, put more crudely, “a smart dog doesn’t shit where it eats.”
Gratuitous repost from the old fred:
JC,
Maybe the other way around. Alan Tudge, Minister for Human Services:
“New research suggests that effort at work is correlated with race”
What a dork – had he checked, he might have found better correlations with job satisfaction and/or income from the job. He could then have said it was because whitey gets paid more and kept all the SJWs off his case.
Has Shorten visited Davos ?
There has to be a back room under the mountain where the probes are inserted in to every politicians’ and aspiring politicians’ brains so they toe the WEF line ?
Anyone want to make a bet that this Bennelong Young Liberal campaign worker in the jorts isn’t getting laid on election night? Neither is his mum in the headband.
Another two arguments for the destruction of the Lieborals, as if they were needed.
Late to the party again. Who ate the last poppadum?
Yep, as evidenced by the gazillions paid to consultants for strategic planning AFTER the NDIS was announced.
Typical leftist M.O. Make big announcement and then do the detailed planning to see if it is worthwhile.
Absolute nonsense.
More lawyers = More GDP. Productivity has never been higher! Don’t ask exactly what it is we produce, it doesn’t matter!!
So basically if a women dates, cohabits or marries you, but didn’t like you at first, she has you over a barrel.
Draw your own conclusion on future sales of chocolate, Christian Grey fantasies, “back massagers” and kitty litter.
The latest outrage this morning is the call to execute an Adelaide soccer player because he “pushed over” a ball-boy.
This may be an unpopular view, but the ball boy concerned needs a kick up the arse.
Adelaide were trailing 2-1 against Siddy with only a minute or so on the clock. The ball goes over the sideline and it is an Adelaide throw. Instead of returning the ball to the Adelaide player, the little xunt grabs and turns away to waste time. In other words he is a cheat, who is now being regarded as a victim.
“Or, put more crudely, “a smart dog doesn’t shit where it eats.””
Or, ‘don’t get your meat where you get your bread and butter’.
Love is Love is Love
‘Hi, I’m Cait and these are my two boyfriends’: ‘Throuple’ of two gay men and a woman live together in a one-bedroom apartment and are thinking of adopting children
Chris, 38 and Matt Brandt, 28, from New York, have been together for 8 years
Two years ago they invited Cait Earnest, 28, into their relationship on an app
The trio now live together in a one bedroom apartment and maybe want to adopt
Why adopt when they can make one?
Those incidents with Charlie Rose apparently occurred while the female reporters were at his home or travelling with him, presumably in his hotel room. Now, call me old fashioned, but isn’t that a tad unprofessional on their part? Have any of them been reprimanded/”counselled” over such ill advised behaviour? As the actor observed re the Weinstein affair, if you’re in a room with your agent and a producer, your agent is a pimp. That doesn’t justify predatory males, but at what point do these women accept some responsibility for their own actions? Or does Feminism absolve them of such responsibility? Not in the real world, it doesn’t.
A threesome with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck?
Or possibly Mickey and Donald?
(It is Hollywood, after all).
It is getting to the point where we’re going to see a divorce claim where sexual harassment is claimed before the marriage occurred.
An unfortunate name in the circumstances.
Or, as they say in the fast food industry; “don’t put your dick in a pickle slicer”…
The Health Risks of Gay Sex
from https://www.catholiceducation.org/en/
Now THERE is a tape just begging to be released. They would never have to work again if they played their cards right.
@Myrddin Seren:
“There has to be a back room under the mountain where the probes are inserted in to every politicians’ and aspiring politicians’ brains”
“Kingsman”? Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1jf2hOkec4
Soy Boyz – no makey viable spermy.
Within twelve months or so, the next push to destroy the family will be
‘Why can’t this Throuple/ Quadrouple /Quintouple not marry – you hatey literally-Nazi bigots ?!’
A threesome with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck?
Or possibly Mickey and Donald?
(It is Hollywood, after all).
Huey, Dewey, and Louie?
In other words, Chris and Matt couldn’t make the rent.
Is Cait Earnest?
On Monday I heard a journalist on the BBC call Angela Merkel the de facto leader of the free world.
Now Merkel can’t even form a government in Germany.
A day is a long time in modern politics.
With a name like Sky Kakoschke-Moore you just know she’s from South Australia.
YET ANOTHER CITIZENSHIP BUNGLE
Next!
Peter Fitzearnest and Earnest Fitzpeters.
The kiddies will love hot dogs-on-duck action when the Beagle Boys prove love is love with Gladstone Gander, who somehow evokes Christopher Pyne. Must be the Marcel wave
That journalist is following the lead of Obummer.
F$cking NDIS Nazis.
So you can be sued for millions by chicks who regret bonking you?
FARK!
That journalist is following the lead of Obummer.
Ah, yes, that noted political commentator.
The narrative is being disrupted…bigly.
Forty year old virgin mUnter is safe.
The double-barreled name people are gung ho for progressive naming until their kids want to marry another double barrelled name – and want to put all 4 surnames together.
Does the hyphen mean the hyphenators parents weren’t married, so they just bolt the surnames together ?
Or is one her name and one her partner’s name ?
It is confusing.
I vote for section 44 as Australian of the Year.
Although I have not looked (and don’t want it on my ISP history) I feel pretty confident that something like this already exists.
Anyone game to investigate?
Holy crapballs. The NDIS is going to bankrupt us proper.
I posted a while back how our nurse on sites wife runs respite care for a lkarge medical group.
Shes off to form her own little organisation (a well set up granny flat in effect, with lots of room to expand), going rates for respite care for low level disabilities are about $2000 a day, for those who require nursing interventions (feeding etc) and complex cases its $3000 a day.
They are going to be offering holiday placements, where disabled can be left for a week while their carers have a weeks break.
Hes mulling over wether to leave here and do that full time with her and possibly expand it into a full time business.
NDIS is a program with an endless appetite for money.
(note: not her company)
https://www.endeavour.com.au/media-news/blog/respite-under-ndis
Initially it was believed that respite would not be offered as part of funding packages, because it was thought to benefit family/carers, rather than the person with a disability who receives the funding.
The NDIA now recognises that sustaining the informal support of family or carers is very important to meet the needs of people with a disability and maintaining close supportive relationships.
Overwhelming caring responsibilities and other factors such as illness and ageing can place carers’ wellbeing at risk and compromise their ability to continue in the caring role.
There are three levels of respite-like supports available for funding as part of plans:
Level 1: 7 to 14 days per year to allow the carer to attend key activities
Level 2: 14 to 28 days per year and includes a strategy to build capabilities for future independence.
Level 3: Equivalent of 28 days per year, when the carer provides support most days and informal support is at risk of not continuing due to the intensity of the support required or severe behavioural issues.*
These levels of support will be determined by the level of disability and intensity of support required from family or informal carers, and other commitments – like work or study – of carers.
ABC The World Today
The report on Zimbabwe and Mugabe’s resignation covered the country’s situation in rather superficial manner. There was no mention of what whites have been subjected to for years, particularly farmers. Sally Sara said that things were tough and people (and businesses) were just getting by.
In May Mugabe brought into play a new demand that 2900 of 4500 white farmers had to get off their land. The time limit for that was/is about to run out. Some farmers have already been intimidated into leaving, or killed, making way for idiots to take over and run those farms into the ground.
There’s no great hope of this former “breadbasket” country escaping from its current categorisation of “basket case.”
Hey. Kicking monty in the balls.
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2017/11/21/meet-donald-trump/comment-page-1/#comment-2562096
Following doubts about a West Australian politicians eligibility to wear a police medal, the University he claims to have awarded him a degree, has never heard of him…
Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
So you can be sued for millions by chicks who regret bonking you?
FARK!
This is why I film everything and stream it live on the internet.
Its the only way to be safe.
Tens of millions, Infidel.
…and the company pays so there is no regrets or limits.
Shes off to form her own little organisation (a well set up granny flat in effect, with lots of room to expand), going rates for respite care for low level disabilities are about $2000 a day, for those who require nursing interventions (feeding etc) and complex cases its $3000 a day.
Don’t worry, the government can always print more money.
Anti gun-nut declares he’d rather be dead than have freedom:
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2017/11/20/does-howard-now-realise-the-error-of-his-ways/comment-page-1/#comment-2562102
ABC The World Today (continued)
While covering the story about Barnaby Joyce being awarded (but refusing) the $40k Award from Gina Rinehart, the reporter felt it was appropriate to mention that Joyce had been on $480k as a Minister.
Typical ABC payback? They’ve not usually been in the habit of talking about ministerial pay packets, particularly those of Labor, but since being pinged for generous ABC salaries they’re perhaps getting into a bit of revenge.
LL is correct.
The ball boy was running down the clock.
His punishment should be a weekend at a young Labor conference.
Yep.
Admittedly I can see why someone wouldn’t want to be called Sky Moore.
Trump Derangement latest: According to Newsweek, Trump and Charles Manson both used emotional language to connect with their followers. And the Washington Post says Trump’s ancestors emigrated from Europe to America because of climate change.
Poor demented liberal numpties. It’s actually getting worse.
Lying Liar lies. Awks.
FMD. Anyone who says we need to pay politicians more to attract better quality candidates should be given a barbed wire enema. Not a bad uptick for a rural accountant.
%Their australian newspaper has an article quoted as a scrolling headline on their sky tv.
Cotton Australias most profitable crop. white gold.
Funny enough, the push to deindustrialise Australia has demonised cotton so much that it will be the first crop banned when their greens get power next.
Trial crops in the Vicco southern wimmera/ western district this summer are being keenly watched, surely cotton can’t work so far south, but what if it can?.
I never knew we had so many retards in this country that it would require $40 billion per year to house them.
As ever.
100th living the dream
John
Have you seen the EDO’s latest persecution of a cotton farmer in NSW?
They went after him on a circumstantial case based on statistical analysis.
“Sir, we charge you with being somewhat correlated to perhaps doing X, which may have caused Y, but it was probably inconsequential”.
The ABC’s latest yellow journalism about water rights was green left drivel.
NDIS offers hundreds of Therese Rein massive enrichment opportunities for properly connected people, plus a rich and diverse assortment of low-qual/no-qual employment that can be claimed as ‘well-paying jobs created by my Government‘.
A thing this gorgeous will attract public funding without limits.
That roughly works out at A$1740 for every man woman and child to fund it, that’s ridiculous.
You are worried about too many details here. The entire operation works like this:
[A] find someone who has something worth taking.
[B] find any excuse, no matter how hand waving (extra power words where possible)
[C] take everything off them.
The contents of step [B] might change from time to time, perhaps “because greedy capitalist class” perhaps “because creepy guy” perhaps “waaaaacist” or anything else. Actually, nothing in step [B] needs to make sense, just repeat often, use power words, cry a bit, whip up an angry mob of supporters, cry a bit more. If massive hypocrisy is involved, don’t worry barge onwards.
Always step [C] involves taking the money… that’s the important bit.
Let’s be honest, this country can run itself. Every politician in this country would be better suited to landfill or a speedbump.
receding hair line.
Welcome to my f$cking world.
The ABC? What did you expect – Robert Mugabe was a Marxist!
Animation chief John Lasseter is taking a six-month leave of absence citing “missteps” with employees.
Touchers, INC.