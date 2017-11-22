Wednesday Forum: November 22, 2017

Posted on 11:00 am, November 22, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
108 Responses to Wednesday Forum: November 22, 2017

  5. zyconoclast
    #2561977, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:04 am

    I will move some fresh stuff over

  9. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2561984, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:06 am

    First XI.

    We will bat, Umpire.

  10. zyconoclast
    #2561985, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:06 am

    New research suggests that effort at work is correlated with race

    Read the article to see who wins the prize.

    Here is a graphic

    From the story (reminds me of Gillian Triggs)

    Acutely aware of the sensitivity of these findings, the professors delayed publication until after the presidential election. “I knew full well that Trump and his minions would use it as a propaganda piece,” says Mr Hamermesh, a colourful and respected labour economist. The paper may yet be seized on by those who are keen to root out “political correctness” and are perennially unhappy with current anti-discrimination laws.

  11. Myrddin Seren
    #2561986, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:06 am

    So – it is the motion put to this forum that Australia’s Biggest Ponzi Scheme is in fact Julia Gillard’s NDIS.

    Once every pot-head, crack-addict and Houso with cheap-piss-fried brain cells gets ‘support’ to have their every domestic whim catered for, the Unions will move in big time via the Industry Super Funds – and that will be it for Australia.

    Viva Comrade Julia, Australia’s greatest revolutionary !

  12. Makka
    #2561987, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:06 am

    “Who cares. The crap work out of China will give at least 2000 Australians jobs in remedial works.”

    How very true.

  15. .
    #2561990, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Once every pot-head, crack-addict and Houso with cheap-piss-fried brain cells gets ‘support’ to have their every domestic whim catered for, the Unions will move in big time via the Industry Super Funds – and that will be it for Australia.

    Viva Comrade Julia, Australia’s greatest revolutionary !

    Reminds me of something Lyndon Johnson said.

  16. jrm
    #2561991, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Will try here. Has anyone noticed this?

    Bill Shorten
    March 2015
    August 2016
    October 2017

  17. TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2561992, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:08 am

    In for the metric dozen and a half.

  18. JC
    #2561993, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Uber is a fucking arsehole of a company.

    Hackers stole info on 57 million million users and drivers. Uber paid 100K to the hackers to get the info back.

    This occurred about a year ago and Uber never told anyone.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-21/uber-concealed-cyberattack-that-exposed-57-million-people-s-data

    Travis Kalanick should be tied up to a post in the Mojave Desert and left there to rot. What a douchebag.

  19. Myrddin Seren
    #2561994, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Acutely aware of the sensitivity of these findings, the professors delayed publication until after the presidential election.

    “I knew full well that Trump and his minions would use it as a propaganda piece,” says Mr Hamermesh, a colourful and respected labour economist.

    I presume ‘colourful’ in US academic circles means full-on Antifa soy boy ?

    The thing is, it is all high-fives and publish-or-perish now.

    One suspects no amount of ‘but but but’ is going to help them when BLM and the rest damn them for even doing this ‘back to the plantation’ research in the first place.

  20. .
    #2561996, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:10 am

    JC – think about TWTR and FB – and Marissa Meyer.

  21. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2562001, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Maybe this one should be circulated through Parliament House in case it is needed.

    There Is Now A Celebrity Perv Random Apology Generator

    😀

  22. Makka
    #2562002, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:12 am

    the Unions will move in big time via the Industry Super Funds

    Thousands more moved on to PS payrolls and into union membership registers. It was a brilliant innovation, embraced fully by the LNP.

  23. Myrddin Seren
    #2562007, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Monkeys escape Medina
    Video

    Read the comments below the video.

    I think the baboons are off to find a better class of neighbourhood.

  24. Myrddin Seren
    #2562008, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Will try here. Has anyone noticed this?

    Bill Shorten
    March 2015
    August 2016
    October 2017

    Chap. Paywalled by the Fin Review and Paywallian.

    We subscription-less pov cases cannot assist.

  25. .
    #2562009, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:16 am

    I don’t know if “effort at work” can be correlated to “time not spent working”.

    White people (mostly women) have jobs where you can hide shirking. HRM is make work for SWPL wives. Political staffers…their work is more likely damaging to national income.

  27. m0nty
    #2562017, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Monkeys escape Medina

    Opportunity lost there. Use the word “flee” instead and set it to a Kiss riff, and you’ve got something.

  28. JC
    #2562019, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:21 am

    .
    #2561996, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:10 am

    JC – think about TWTR and FB – and Marissa Meyer.

    I don’t want to think of them. 🙂

  29. zyconoclast
    #2562020, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Mr Hamermesh, a colourful and respected labour economist.

    More on Mr Hammermesh…(picture)

    Citing concerns with campus carry, professor emeritus to withdraw from University

    Economics professor emeritus Daniel Hamermesh will withdraw from his position next fall, citing concerns with campus carry legislation.

    The law will allow the concealed carry of guns in campus buildings beginning Aug. 1, 2016. Hamermesh said he is not comfortable with the risk of having a student shoot at him in class. He teaches a course with 475 students enrolled, according to a letter Hamermesh wrote Sunday to UT President Gregory Fenves.

    “With a huge group of students, my perception is that the risk that a disgruntled student might bring a gun into the classroom and start shooting at me has been substantially enhanced by the concealed-carry law,” Hamermesh wrote in the letter.

    Hamermesh, who said he is under contract to teach his course in fall 2016 and fall 2017, said he will complete the semester at UT and will teach at the University of Sydney next fall.

  30. jrm
    #2562023, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Myrddin Seren

    There is a spot, maybe 1/2 cm diameter, on his L temple that wasn’t there in 2015, was visible in 2016 and is now quite dark.

  32. Dr Faustus
    #2562031, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:30 am

    There is a spot, maybe 1/2 cm diameter, on his L temple that wasn’t there in 2015, was visible in 2016 and is now quite dark.

    Hopefully nothing trivial.

  33. JC
    #2562032, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Never ever go near a woman in the workplace. Ever. There’s plenty of skirt outside.

    Macquarie Group is facing a damages claim of $US40 million ($53m) from its head of US cash equities sales, Khristina McLaughlin, who alleges she is being ostracised by colleagues following the end of a relationship with her former boss.

    Robert Ansell, the head of US cash equities, left the bank last month, just weeks before Ms McLaughlin filed a suit in the US Federal Court in Manhattan alleging that he had pressured her into an unwanted affair with him over more than two years.

    Kristina is sort of claiming she did have an affair with him but it was forced on her. Now no one wants to talk to her, so she wants $40 million.

    http://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/macquarie-group-faces-53m-harassment-claim/news-story/4ec5ced186e173c7fb619871643b5e6d

    I’ve maintained and will continue to that since the push in having more females in the workplace.. the cost/benefit would probably show a net loss when all the costs ae taken into account against the additional production. It’s cost us money having them in the workforce.

  34. Roger
    #2562034, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:31 am

    There is a spot, maybe 1/2 cm diameter, on his L temple that wasn’t there in 2015, was visible in 2016 and is now quite dark.

    A mole revealed by receding hair line.

  35. JC
    #2562035, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Here’s the problem right here.

    Ms McLaughlin, a single mother who joined Macquarie in 2012, said that Mr Ansell began pursuing her in June or July of 2015 after seeing her weeping in an elevator over what he later learned was a “messy” divorce.

    She alleges he took advantage of an incident in the “mostly male, Aussie-dominated rough and sexist trading floor environment” to get closer to her.

    The claim alleges numerous attempts by Mr Ansell to develop a sexual relationship with Ms McLaughlin as well as her ­repeated rebuffs before they first spent the night together in ­August 2015. “No one has ever said ‘no’ to me,” Mr Ansell says in a letter he wrote to her in August 2017 after she ended the affair and which is included in the complaint. “This is something I really, really, wanted.”

  36. Myrddin Seren
    #2562036, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:32 am

    jrm

    There is a spot, maybe 1/2 cm diameter, on his L temple that wasn’t there in 2015, was visible in 2016 and is now quite dark.

    Thanks jrm.

    Without seeing the pix, I know what you mean.

    Saw Shorten do a presser at the airport before he and Wendy Pong jumped on a plane to Seoul to bring peace to the Korean peninsula.

    Shorten looked terrible. At the time I wondered if he will make the distance to ride in to glory and The Lodge. As things are going, Shorten could have only 12 months to live, and he will still make it to The Lodge.

    But I flippantly digress.

    Unlike the private sector, and maybe even parts of the public sector – anyone can be ill, unhealthy, morbidly obese and a heart-attack in the making ( Palmer ) and/or mentally unbalanced and there seem to be zero requirements for them to prove their fitness to sit in Parliament and make decisions affecting State or Nation.

    Win the popularity contest, get a seat in Parliament, stagger through the door and collapse on the leather benches and let the rivers of gold flow.

  37. Top Ender
    #2562038, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Anyone care to join me at the exclusive VIP-only New Thread ?

    So I’m here. What special thing do i have to do? Where does one pay the joining fee?

  38. C.L.
    #2562039, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:34 am

    The claim alleges numerous attempts by Mr Ansell to develop a sexual relationship with Ms McLaughlin as well as her ­repeated rebuffs before they first spent the night together in ­August 2015.

    LOL.

  39. Myrddin Seren
    #2562041, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:37 am

    “No one has ever said ‘no’ to me,” Mr Ansell says in a letter he wrote to her in August 2017 after she ended the affair and which is included in the complaint. “This is something I really, really, wanted.”

    Romantic devil.

  40. Leigh Lowe
    #2562043, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:37 am

    There is a spot, maybe 1/2 cm diameter, on his L temple that wasn’t there in 2015, was visible in 2016 and is now quite dark.

    It’s where they inserted the “I haven’t heard what she said but I agree with it” chip.

  41. Leigh Lowe
    #2562044, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Never ever go near a woman in the workplace. Ever. There’s plenty of skirt outside.

    Or, put more crudely, “a smart dog doesn’t shit where it eats.”

  42. Ez
    #2562045, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Gratuitous repost from the old fred:

    For that matter, are there any former Libs lurking around the corridors of BCG?

    JC,
    Maybe the other way around. Alan Tudge, Minister for Human Services:

    Prior to entering parliament, Alan spent most of his career in business, including several years with the Boston Consulting Group in Australia, Malaysia and New York, and running his own advisory business.

  43. Kneel
    #2562046, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:40 am

    “New research suggests that effort at work is correlated with race”

    What a dork – had he checked, he might have found better correlations with job satisfaction and/or income from the job. He could then have said it was because whitey gets paid more and kept all the SJWs off his case.

  44. Myrddin Seren
    #2562048, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:41 am

    It’s where they inserted the “I haven’t heard what she said but I agree with it” chip.

    Has Shorten visited Davos ?

    There has to be a back room under the mountain where the probes are inserted in to every politicians’ and aspiring politicians’ brains so they toe the WEF line ?

  45. H B Bear
    #2562049, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Anyone want to make a bet that this Bennelong Young Liberal campaign worker in the jorts isn’t getting laid on election night? Neither is his mum in the headband.

    Another two arguments for the destruction of the Lieborals, as if they were needed.

  46. stackja
    #2562050, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:42 am

    ‘Forbidden Planet’ robot sold at auction
    Reuters
    an hour ago
    Robby the Robot, the two metre tall creature featured in the cult 1956 science fiction film Forbidden Planet has sold at auction for $US5.375 million ($A7.525 million) at a New York auction house..

    The figure represents a record for a movie prop, says Bonhams, which conducted the auction.

  47. Chris
    #2562052, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Late to the party again. Who ate the last poppadum?

  48. stackja
    #2562053, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Pixar chief on leave after ‘missteps’
    Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press
    November 22, 2017 9:24am
    Pixar co-founder and Walt Disney Animation chief John Lasseter is taking a six-month leave of absence citing “missteps” with employees.

    In a vaguely-worded memo obtained by The Associated Press, Lasseter says he knows he has made some employees feel disrespected and uncomfortable. He apologised to anyone who has received an unwanted hug or gesture and to those he has “let down.”

  49. Old School Conservative
    #2562054, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:45 am

    H B Bear
    #2561850, posted on November 22, 2017 at 8:33 am
    The NDIS is why Gillard is Australia’s greatest Fabian. One day shortly she will dwarf even The Great Man, Gough.

    Yep, as evidenced by the gazillions paid to consultants for strategic planning AFTER the NDIS was announced.
    Typical leftist M.O. Make big announcement and then do the detailed planning to see if it is worthwhile.

  50. stackja
    #2562055, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Butcher of Bosnia awaits genocide verdict
    Daria Sito-Sucic, Reuters
    an hour ago
    In the 1990s he was the burly, brash general leading nationalist Bosnian Serbs towards a seemingly sweeping victory in Bosnia’s war. Two decades later, he is an ailing old man awaiting judgement on genocide charges in a UN court.

    A United Nations tribunal (ICTY) in The Hague will issue its verdict for Ratko Mladic, 74, on Wednesday in one of the highest profile war crimes cases since the post-World War Two Nuremberg trials of Germany’s Nazi leadership.

  51. Tel
    #2562056, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:46 am

    I’ve maintained and will continue to that since the push in having more females in the workplace.. the cost/benefit would probably show a net loss when all the costs ae taken into account against the additional production. It’s cost us money having them in the workforce.

    Absolute nonsense.

    More lawyers = More GDP. Productivity has never been higher! Don’t ask exactly what it is we produce, it doesn’t matter!!

  52. .
    #2562057, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:46 am

    The claim alleges numerous attempts by Mr Ansell to develop a sexual relationship with Ms McLaughlin as well as her ­repeated rebuffs

    So basically if a women dates, cohabits or marries you, but didn’t like you at first, she has you over a barrel.

    Draw your own conclusion on future sales of chocolate, Christian Grey fantasies, “back massagers” and kitty litter.

  53. Leigh Lowe
    #2562058, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:47 am

    The latest outrage this morning is the call to execute an Adelaide soccer player because he “pushed over” a ball-boy.
    This may be an unpopular view, but the ball boy concerned needs a kick up the arse.
    Adelaide were trailing 2-1 against Siddy with only a minute or so on the clock. The ball goes over the sideline and it is an Adelaide throw. Instead of returning the ball to the Adelaide player, the little xunt grabs and turns away to waste time. In other words he is a cheat, who is now being regarded as a victim.

  54. Des Deskperson
    #2562059, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:50 am

    “Or, put more crudely, “a smart dog doesn’t shit where it eats.””

    Or, ‘don’t get your meat where you get your bread and butter’.

  55. zyconoclast
    #2562060, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Love is Love is Love

    ‘Hi, I’m Cait and these are my two boyfriends’: ‘Throuple’ of two gay men and a woman live together in a one-bedroom apartment and are thinking of adopting children

    Chris, 38 and Matt Brandt, 28, from New York, have been together for 8 years
    Two years ago they invited Cait Earnest, 28, into their relationship on an app
    The trio now live together in a one bedroom apartment and maybe want to adopt

    Why adopt when they can make one?

  56. Roger
    #2562061, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Those incidents with Charlie Rose apparently occurred while the female reporters were at his home or travelling with him, presumably in his hotel room. Now, call me old fashioned, but isn’t that a tad unprofessional on their part? Have any of them been reprimanded/”counselled” over such ill advised behaviour? As the actor observed re the Weinstein affair, if you’re in a room with your agent and a producer, your agent is a pimp. That doesn’t justify predatory males, but at what point do these women accept some responsibility for their own actions? Or does Feminism absolve them of such responsibility? Not in the real world, it doesn’t.

  57. Leigh Lowe
    #2562063, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Pixar co-founder and Walt Disney Animation chief John Lasseter is taking a six-month leave of absence citing “missteps” with employees.

    A threesome with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck?
    Or possibly Mickey and Donald?
    (It is Hollywood, after all).

  58. .
    #2562064, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:52 am

    It is getting to the point where we’re going to see a divorce claim where sexual harassment is claimed before the marriage occurred.

  59. Leigh Lowe
    #2562065, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:53 am

    The claim alleges numerous attempts by Mr Ansell to develop a sexual relationship with Ms McLaughlin as well as her ­repeated rebuffs

    An unfortunate name in the circumstances.

  60. .
    #2562066, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Or, ‘don’t get your meat where you get your bread and butter’.

    Or, as they say in the fast food industry; “don’t put your dick in a pickle slicer”…

  62. Chris
    #2562068, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:55 am

    A threesome with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck?

    Now THERE is a tape just begging to be released. They would never have to work again if they played their cards right.

  63. Bruce
    #2562070, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:58 am

    @Myrddin Seren:

    “There has to be a back room under the mountain where the probes are inserted in to every politicians’ and aspiring politicians’ brains”

    “Kingsman”? Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1jf2hOkec4

  64. Myrddin Seren
    #2562072, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Why adopt when they can make one?

    Soy Boyz – no makey viable spermy.

    Within twelve months or so, the next push to destroy the family will be

    ‘Why can’t this Throuple/ Quadrouple /Quintouple not marry – you hatey literally-Nazi bigots ?!’

  65. zyconoclast
    #2562073, posted on November 22, 2017 at 11:59 am

    A threesome with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck?
    Or possibly Mickey and Donald?
    (It is Hollywood, after all).


    Huey, Dewey, and Louie?

  66. C.L.
    #2562075, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Chris, 38 and Matt Brandt, 28, from New York, have been together for 8 years
    Two years ago they invited Cait Earnest, 28, into their relationship on an app

    In other words, Chris and Matt couldn’t make the rent.

  67. stackja
    #2562076, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    C.L.
    #2562075, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:00 pm
    Chris, 38 and Matt Brandt, 28, from New York, have been together for 8 years
    Two years ago they invited Cait Earnest, 28, into their relationship on an app

    In other words, Chris and Matt couldn’t make the rent.

    Is Cait Earnest?

  68. Roger
    #2562077, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    On Monday I heard a journalist on the BBC call Angela Merkel the de facto leader of the free world.

    Now Merkel can’t even form a government in Germany.

    A day is a long time in modern politics.

  69. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2562078, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    With a name like Sky Kakoschke-Moore you just know she’s from South Australia.

    YET ANOTHER CITIZENSHIP BUNGLE

    Nick Xenophon Team senator Sky Kakoschke-Moore has concerns about her eligibility to sit in parliament.

    Next!

  70. Chris
    #2562079, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Is Cait Earnest?

    Peter Fitzearnest and Earnest Fitzpeters.

  71. areff
    #2562080, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    The kiddies will love hot dogs-on-duck action when the Beagle Boys prove love is love with Gladstone Gander, who somehow evokes Christopher Pyne. Must be the Marcel wave

  72. mh
    #2562082, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    On Monday I heard a journalist on the BBC call Angela Merkel the de facto leader of the free world.

    That journalist is following the lead of Obummer.

  73. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2562084, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    F$cking NDIS Nazis.

  74. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2562085, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    So you can be sued for millions by chicks who regret bonking you?

    FARK!

  75. Roger
    #2562086, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    That journalist is following the lead of Obummer.

    Ah, yes, that noted political commentator.

    The narrative is being disrupted…bigly.

  76. Leigh Lowe
    #2562087, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)

    #2562085, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    So you can be sued for millions by chicks who regret bonking you?

    FARK!

    Forty year old virgin mUnter is safe.

  77. Old School Conservative
    #2562088, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2562078, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:09 pm
    With a name like Sky Kakoschke-Moore you just know she’s from South Australia.

    The double-barreled name people are gung ho for progressive naming until their kids want to marry another double barrelled name – and want to put all 4 surnames together.

  78. Myrddin Seren
    #2562091, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Sky Kakoschke-Moore

    Does the hyphen mean the hyphenators parents weren’t married, so they just bolt the surnames together ?

    Or is one her name and one her partner’s name ?

    It is confusing.

  79. H B Bear
    #2562092, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Nick Xenophon Team senator Sky Kakoschke-Moore has concerns about her eligibility to sit in parliament.

    I vote for section 44 as Australian of the Year.

  80. Slim Cognito
    #2562094, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    A threesome with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck?
    Or possibly Mickey and Donald?
    (It is Hollywood, after all).

    Although I have not looked (and don’t want it on my ISP history) I feel pretty confident that something like this already exists.

    Anyone game to investigate?

  81. thefrolickingmole
    #2562095, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Holy crapballs. The NDIS is going to bankrupt us proper.

    I posted a while back how our nurse on sites wife runs respite care for a lkarge medical group.

    Shes off to form her own little organisation (a well set up granny flat in effect, with lots of room to expand), going rates for respite care for low level disabilities are about $2000 a day, for those who require nursing interventions (feeding etc) and complex cases its $3000 a day.

    They are going to be offering holiday placements, where disabled can be left for a week while their carers have a weeks break.

    Hes mulling over wether to leave here and do that full time with her and possibly expand it into a full time business.

    NDIS is a program with an endless appetite for money.
    (note: not her company)

    https://www.endeavour.com.au/media-news/blog/respite-under-ndis
    Initially it was believed that respite would not be offered as part of funding packages, because it was thought to benefit family/carers, rather than the person with a disability who receives the funding.

    The NDIA now recognises that sustaining the informal support of family or carers is very important to meet the needs of people with a disability and maintaining close supportive relationships.

    Overwhelming caring responsibilities and other factors such as illness and ageing can place carers’ wellbeing at risk and compromise their ability to continue in the caring role.

    There are three levels of respite-like supports available for funding as part of plans:

    Level 1: 7 to 14 days per year to allow the carer to attend key activities
    Level 2: 14 to 28 days per year and includes a strategy to build capabilities for future independence.
    Level 3: Equivalent of 28 days per year, when the carer provides support most days and informal support is at risk of not continuing due to the intensity of the support required or severe behavioural issues.*
    These levels of support will be determined by the level of disability and intensity of support required from family or informal carers, and other commitments – like work or study – of carers.

  82. herodotus
    #2562097, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    ABC The World Today
    The report on Zimbabwe and Mugabe’s resignation covered the country’s situation in rather superficial manner. There was no mention of what whites have been subjected to for years, particularly farmers. Sally Sara said that things were tough and people (and businesses) were just getting by.
    In May Mugabe brought into play a new demand that 2900 of 4500 white farmers had to get off their land. The time limit for that was/is about to run out. Some farmers have already been intimidated into leaving, or killed, making way for idiots to take over and run those farms into the ground.
    There’s no great hope of this former “breadbasket” country escaping from its current categorisation of “basket case.”

  84. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2562099, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    https://thewest.com.au/politics/state-politics/barry-urbans-university-degree-under-a-cloud-ng-b88666582z

    Following doubts about a West Australian politicians eligibility to wear a police medal, the University he claims to have awarded him a degree, has never heard of him…

  85. thefrolickingmole
    #2562100, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    So you can be sued for millions by chicks who regret bonking you?
    FARK!

    This is why I film everything and stream it live on the internet.
    Its the only way to be safe.

  86. .
    #2562101, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Tens of millions, Infidel.

    …and the company pays so there is no regrets or limits.

  87. Roger
    #2562103, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Shes off to form her own little organisation (a well set up granny flat in effect, with lots of room to expand), going rates for respite care for low level disabilities are about $2000 a day, for those who require nursing interventions (feeding etc) and complex cases its $3000 a day.

    Don’t worry, the government can always print more money.

  89. herodotus
    #2562108, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    ABC The World Today (continued)
    While covering the story about Barnaby Joyce being awarded (but refusing) the $40k Award from Gina Rinehart, the reporter felt it was appropriate to mention that Joyce had been on $480k as a Minister.
    Typical ABC payback? They’ve not usually been in the habit of talking about ministerial pay packets, particularly those of Labor, but since being pinged for generous ABC salaries they’re perhaps getting into a bit of revenge.

  90. feelthebern
    #2562109, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    LL is correct.
    The ball boy was running down the clock.
    His punishment should be a weekend at a young Labor conference.

  91. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2562110, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Or is one her name and one her partner’s name ?

    Yep.
    Admittedly I can see why someone wouldn’t want to be called Sky Moore.

  92. Tom
    #2562111, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Trump Derangement latest: According to Newsweek, Trump and Charles Manson both used emotional language to connect with their followers. And the Washington Post says Trump’s ancestors emigrated from Europe to America because of climate change.

    Poor demented liberal numpties. It’s actually getting worse.

  93. stackja
    #2562113, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    The name Saxe-Coburg-Gotha also refers to the family of the ruling House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, which played many varied roles in the dynastic and political history of Europe in the 19th and 20th centuries. In the early part of the 20th century, before the First World War, it was the family of the sovereigns of the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Bulgaria, and Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. In 1910, the Portuguese king was deposed, and the same thing occurred in Saxe-Coburg-Gotha in 1918 and in Bulgaria in 1946. As of 2016, branches of the family still reign in Belgium, the United Kingdom, and the other Commonwealth realms. The former Tsar of Bulgaria, Simeon II (reigned 1943–46), kept his surname while serving as the Prime Minister of Bulgaria from 2001 to 2005.

    Saxe-Coburg and Gotha
    From Wikipedia

  94. H B Bear
    #2562114, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Following doubts about a West Australian politicians eligibility to wear a police medal, the University he claims to have awarded him a degree, has never heard of him…

    Lying Liar lies. Awks.

  95. H B Bear
    #2562116, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    … the reporter felt it was appropriate to mention that Joyce had been on $480k as a Minister.

    FMD. Anyone who says we need to pay politicians more to attract better quality candidates should be given a barbed wire enema. Not a bad uptick for a rural accountant.

  96. stackja
    #2562117, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    DLR – English‏Verified account
    @DLR_en
    11 hours ago
    In case of emergency, please leave @SOFIAtelescope via pfffffff 💨
    #VerticalVideo #SOFIA

  97. John Constantine
    #2562118, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    %Their australian newspaper has an article quoted as a scrolling headline on their sky tv.

    Cotton Australias most profitable crop. white gold.

    Funny enough, the push to deindustrialise Australia has demonised cotton so much that it will be the first crop banned when their greens get power next.

    Trial crops in the Vicco southern wimmera/ western district this summer are being keenly watched, surely cotton can’t work so far south, but what if it can?.

  98. Ragu
    #2562121, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    I never knew we had so many retards in this country that it would require $40 billion per year to house them.

  99. stackja
    #2562122, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    H B Bear
    #2562116, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    As ever.

  101. .
    #2562124, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    John

    Have you seen the EDO’s latest persecution of a cotton farmer in NSW?

    They went after him on a circumstantial case based on statistical analysis.

    “Sir, we charge you with being somewhat correlated to perhaps doing X, which may have caused Y, but it was probably inconsequential”.

    The ABC’s latest yellow journalism about water rights was green left drivel.

  102. Dr Faustus
    #2562125, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    They are going to be offering holiday placements, where disabled can be left for a week while their carers have a weeks break.

    NDIS offers hundreds of Therese Rein massive enrichment opportunities for properly connected people, plus a rich and diverse assortment of low-qual/no-qual employment that can be claimed as ‘well-paying jobs created by my Government‘.

    A thing this gorgeous will attract public funding without limits.

  103. Carpe Jugulum
    #2562126, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    I never knew we had so many retards in this country that it would require $40 billion per year to house them.

    That roughly works out at A$1740 for every man woman and child to fund it, that’s ridiculous.

  104. Tel
    #2562128, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    So basically if a women dates, cohabits or marries you, but didn’t like you at first, she has you over a barrel.

    You are worried about too many details here. The entire operation works like this:
    [A] find someone who has something worth taking.
    [B] find any excuse, no matter how hand waving (extra power words where possible)
    [C] take everything off them.

    The contents of step [B] might change from time to time, perhaps “because greedy capitalist class” perhaps “because creepy guy” perhaps “waaaaacist” or anything else. Actually, nothing in step [B] needs to make sense, just repeat often, use power words, cry a bit, whip up an angry mob of supporters, cry a bit more. If massive hypocrisy is involved, don’t worry barge onwards.

    Always step [C] involves taking the money… that’s the important bit.

  105. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2562129, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Following doubts about a West Australian politicians eligibility to wear a police medal, the University he claims to have awarded him a degree, has never heard of him…

    Let’s be honest, this country can run itself. Every politician in this country would be better suited to landfill or a speedbump.

  106. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2562130, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    receding hair line.

    Welcome to my f$cking world.

  107. mh
    #2562131, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    ABC The World Today
    The report on Zimbabwe and Mugabe’s resignation covered the country’s situation in rather superficial manner.

    The ABC? What did you expect – Robert Mugabe was a Marxist!

  108. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2562132, posted on November 22, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Animation chief John Lasseter is taking a six-month leave of absence citing “missteps” with employees.

    Touchers, INC.

