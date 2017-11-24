Even the NeverTrumpers are coming around

IN NATIONAL REVIEW, OF ALL PLACES: This Thanksgiving, Thank Donald Trump:
This Thanksgiving, Americans in general — and free-market conservatives in particular — have plenty for which to be grateful. And much of it would be absent had the White House’s current occupant not become president on November 8, 2016. The day after Donald J. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, Princeton University economist Paul Krugman called Trump’s victory “the mother of all adverse effects.” He predicted “very probably . . . a global recession, with no end in sight.” • The Dow Jones Industrial Average, NASDAQ, and S&P 500 all hit record highs on Tuesday. The Wilshire 5000 Index calculates that some $3.4 trillion in new wealth has been created since President Trump’s inauguration and $5.4 trillion since his election. Fueled by the reality of deregulation, expectations of lower taxes, and a new tone in Washington that applauds free enterprise rather than excoriate it, the economy is on fire. • Atop the second quarter’s 3.1 percent increase in real GDP, and 3.0 in 3Q, the New York Federal Reserve Bank predicts that 4Q output will expand by 3.8 percent. This far outpaces the feeble average-annual GDP growth rate of 1.5 percent on President Obama’s watch. Meanwhile, the IMF expects global GDP to rise by 3.5 percent this year. So much for a Trump-inspired “global recession.”
Unemployment is at 4.1 percent, a 17-year low. New unemployment claims in September were at their most modest since 1974. Goldman Sachs on November 20 “lowered our unemployment rate forecast to 3.7 percent by end-2018 and 3.5 percent by end-2019.” According to the Wall Street powerhouse’s chief economist Jan Hatzius, “Such a scenario would take the U.S. labor market into territory almost never seen outside of a major wartime mobilization.” . . .
• For every new regulation that Trump has imposed, 16 have been erased.
• The FCC has begun to dismantle Obama’s “Net Neutrality” takeover of the Internet, which functioned marvelously, thank you, before his needless e-power-grab.
• Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is on the bench, along with 13 constitutionalist lower-court judges. At this stage in Obama’s presidency, the Senate had confirmed just seven of his district- and circuit-court nominees.
Much more at the link, concluding with this: “The Never Trump faction still claims that the president of the United States ‘is no conservative.’ And yet, with rare deviations (such as free trade), he spends nearly every day implementing the conservative agenda. Ideas that center-Right activists have demanded for decades are becoming public policy, one after another — to the pleasant surprise of even some of Donald J. Trump’s most enthusiastic supporters.”
Did I mention this was in National Review, of all places?
Liberty Quote
Justice, like liberty and coercion, is a concept which, for the sake of clarity, ought to be confined to the deliberate treatment of men by other men.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
-
Bitter haters, RINOs and water-carriers for the establishment. Even Paul Mingebox from Powerline has changed his tune. Too bad nobody gives a fuck what they think anymore.
It’ll be a cold day in he’ll before TheirABC start reporting actual facts about Fatty Trump.
They employ John Barron and Chaz because they are NeverTrumpers.
Cue the shining wits* of Catallaxy’s anti-Trump faction any second…
* That’s what the Reverend William Spooner would call them.
Yeah, but he’s no Kevin Rudd.
The whole 20% corporate tax thing is globally significant. Let’s not forget that if he pulls it off.
I dunno. The New Daily told me that Trump is a bad man because he disrespected a Turkey.
I predict that Mitch McConnell will learn to deeply regret challenging Bannon.
NeverSayNeverTrumpers?
Or Malcolm Potentially Great™ Turnbull.
RINOs think they are conservatives. I don’t know what they think Tea Partiers are. Aliens from another planet maybe.
That’s the problem here. The Liberal Party grandees think they are flying the flag of conservatism when their actual agenda, policies and platform are green-left. The Fabians thirty years ago would be happy with the Libs’ ideology now.