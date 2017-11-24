Nation still reels from toppling of Kevin Rudd by his own party in 2010

When the voters of Bennelong turfed John Howard out exactly 10 years ago, “Kevin 07” seemed to offer a fresh alternative to a government that was scarred and wearied after four terms in office.
Liberty Quote
The market is not a place, a thing, or a collective entity. The market is a process, actuated by the interplay of the actions of the various individuals cooperating under the division of labor.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Rudd has an article in the Oz today headlined “My top 10 triumphs as PM”.
I can’t think of any myself, let alone 10 of them, but then I’m not him.
Bruce – as usual the comments are more informative and entertaining.
When the voters of Wentworth turfed Michael Trumble out ASAP, a squashed dead cat seemed to offer a fresh alternative to a government that was just woeful in office. FIFY
I think Kevin Rudd would have won the 2010 election if J. Gillard had not knifed him, and we would have been spared her PMship.
She was definitely more of a socialist and set financial time bombs when she knew she was a goner. As time goes on, you can see the destruction she wrought, in debt, the education sector, open borders.
Alas, Henry has lost it.
Rudd was briefly popular because he pretended to be something he was not. Remember how he famously claimed to be a “fiscal conservative” then, once elected, went on a spending spree. Remember how, once elected, his government lurched from one crisis to the next, almost always choosing the wrong option.
Henry writes:
This reads like we, the voters, are the problem: we are “sullen”, “disillusioned”, “refusing” to support “new prime ministers”.
There is a name missing from Henry’s article: Abbott*. There’s Gillard, Rudd, Turnbull, Howard and Shorten; but no Abbott! And when the piece is about leaders dumped before their time, this is more than a little odd. Especially since, as no-one seems to mention, Abbott won in the biggest landslide in recent history. Why was that? Well, that was because we, the “sullen” and “disillusioned”, decided that he was a better option than the alternatives on offer. Far from “refusing” to support “new prime ministers”, we put him into power with a large majority!
This is, to some extent, consistent with Henry’s argument, so it is odd that Abbott is ignored. Remember, Abbott was dumped by the political class, not the voters.
Rudd was popular with some until his shortcomings and blunders became to obvious to be ignored. He was dumped because he was useless (and he could not be controlled by the unions).
Thanks for that Bruce.
Sadly, I cannot read it because I don’t have a subscription, but I note the opening words where Rudd boasts of ‘blasting John Howard from office’ – does that delusional little twerp really think anyone is glad of that?
Not everyone loved Howard, but I doubt there are many people who think Rudd was an improvement.
John Howard is probably the best government leader I have experienced, but also the leader that made the biggest politcal mistake I have ever seen.
I look back on his time in office as a great period of stability and balance in Australia’s history, when Australia caught up with the rest of the world in a measured and considered way. The introduction of the gun laws are one of the best achievements for a US-style community in the western world, and I have no doubt it has spared Australia many of the US-style problems.
But Howard made the biggest political mistake I have seen in believing he was bigger than the party, and failed to handover to Costello at the right time. The result of this massive failure has been years of socialism and instability which is not over yet.
Henry’s on point. He describes exactly what’s wrong with Australian politics: limited fiscal manoeuvring room due to unrealistic voter expectations and a complete lack of leadership on either side of politics.
Really? Abbott won in a landslide with a slogan of “it’s a spending problem, not a revenue problem”. He got done by the political class and the self-serving undermining of one M. Turnbull. How well did that go?
Remember, Abbott got rid of Rudd and Gillard. He got drafted in as opposition leader because the leader at the time — one M. Turnbull — was utterly useless.
Even now, Abbott has better traction in the media than Shorten or Turnbull. The problem is not the voters, or some of the potential leaders, it is the f*cking political class. Take a look at the situation in NSW where the factional chiefs and branch stackers have taken over.
Rudd’s “triumphs”:
No 1: Defeating John Howard.
No 2: Preventing Australia from falling into recession during the global financial crisis.
No 3: Helping secure the establishment of the G20 as the pre-eminent economic decision-making body in the world
No 4: Launching a new national productivity strategy based on skills, infrastructure and industry policy.
No 5: Initiating a new period of foreign and security policy activism .
No 6: Ratifying the Kyoto Protocol;
No 7: Introducing major reforms and investments in the education system including new libraries
No 8: Negotiating with the states the reform of the health and hospital system.
No 9: In social justice, the biggest single adjustment in the aged pension; increasing the childcare rebate; introducing a paid parental leave scheme; launching the development of the NDIS; removing discrimination against same-sex couples in commonwealth statutes, from social security to inheritance law, as well as fighting for marriage equality.
No 10: The national apology to Australia’s indigenous people and the national closing-the-gap targets.
Only the blind believe this garbage.
Rudd was a classic fuckwit.
Born that way.
Better if he had never left QLD health.
Or even better, Nambour.
Abbott won in a landslide with a slogan of “it’s a spending problem, not a revenue problem”.
Correct.
And he won in a landslide despite the frenetic vilification from the MSM (including the taxpayer funded ABC all of whose “journalists” should be in jail for effective theft of public resources for their own political agendas).
Then his problems really began when he and Hockey put out a budget with more Commonwealth spending than Goose Swansteen’s last budget and tried to claim that it was fiscally responsible.
I accept that voters do tend to get what they ask for most of the time, but a lot of our problems now are exacerbated by Michael Trumble and ScoMo joining the high tax high spend cheer squad instead of even trying to persuade voters of the case for sanity.
11. Inviting the Great and the Good to jot their ideas down for a Better Australia on butchers’ paper at the 2020 Summit.
Yes. Turnbull promised no new taxes and especially no increase taxation of superannuation. Shortly after being elected, increased taxation of superannuation.
DaveR, Australia does not have the USA’s gun “problem” because we don’t have the ethnic inner city groups who are most of the problem (and largely killing each other – a good thing) although we are working on importing them from third world shitholes and they will simply ignore the gun laws. Our gun problem is how a large group of law abiding citizens have been demonised and oppressed by the government and that you aren’t allowed to use a gun for self defence.
Oh and Howard was and is a complete deadshit.
No 1: Defeating John Howard. True, but that was a disaster for Australia, not an achievement. (And, strictly, wasn’t done when KRudd was PM anyway so shouldn’t be on this list.)
No 2: Preventing Australia from falling into recession during the global financial crisis. This is of course complete bullshit. Chinese iron ore and coal demand anyone? He and Goose Swansteen plunged the nation into debt with zero benefit to show for it.
No 3: Helping secure the establishment of the G20 as the pre-eminent economic decision-making body in the world This is complete bullshit. It is based on the ghastly little fabulist’s claim that he urged George Bush to promote the G20, when the timeline shows that the White House had announced that weeks before the telephone call in which KRudd claims to have inflicted his views onto GWB .
No 4: Launching a new national productivity strategy based on skills, infrastructure and industry policy. Strategy – i.e. not an achievement but an aspiration
No 5: Initiating a new period of foreign and security policy activism . Same as 4 – not an achievement at all. Just typical KRudd, running around uselessly in a flap of self aggrandisement.
No 6: Ratifying the Kyoto Protocol; Symbolic gesture of vast self adulation and moral preening potential, zero actually accomplished, and all too likely to be a catastrophe – maybe the signature KRudd exploit.
No 7: Introducing major reforms and investments in the education system including new libraries i.e. more regulation and more spend – no actual achievement
No 8: Negotiating with the states the reform of the health and hospital system. as for 7
No 9: In social justice, the biggest single adjustment in the aged pension; increasing the childcare rebate; introducing a paid parental leave scheme; launching the development of the NDIS; removing discrimination against same-sex couples in commonwealth statutes, from social security to inheritance law, as well as fighting for marriage equality. spend spend spend. “Fighting for marriage equality” – what a disgracefully dishonest little turd.
No 10: The national apology to Australia’s indigenous people and the national closing-the-gap targets. Words and aspirations – achievements zero.
Eyrie, I agree completely with your 10.38 post but not your 10.39. Howard did some stupid things, especially very late in his tenure when he was panicking and pandering for votes, but there are a hell of a lot of ordinary Australians who were able to build really good lives for themselves while he and Costello were keeping government out of the road, and they could have continued to do so if Howard and Costello’s surplus hadn’t been turned into a gargantuan deficit by his clown troupe of successors.
He has an odd definition of the word “triumph”.
For the meaning he is applying it to I would use the word “disaster”.
Howard bears a lot of responsibility for what happened in 2007 and subsequently. He couldn’t be satisfied with 3 and a half terms then an orderly handover to new blood. No, he hung on until the bitter end and we got Rudd/Gillard and he encouraged Trumble to stay in the party with the current appalling results. He was and is a deadshit.
Can you imagine the sense of self delusion and shame he suffered when putting that list together. Neither can I, because he wouldn’t have. This idiot actually believes it.
There are a lot of Cats that really hate Howard because of the gun laws. Fair enough. Personally, I don’t have a huge problem with the response to the Port Arthur massacre but respect the views of those that suggest that it was an over-reaction.
It might also be said that Howard should have fought harder to return taxpayers’ money via tax cuts rather than the politically expedient method of family tax benefits. Fair criticism, I would have thought.
However, IMHO, a lot of what is said about Howard is totally unhinged and smacks of leftist derangement syndrome.
Compared to the premierships of those who preceded and followed him, Howard’s time as PM was a golden age of economic prosperity. The first budget he passed was tough and uncompromising. He also did a pretty good job of containing the divisive lunacy of identity politics.
Rudd’s election was an unmitigated disaster. Those who were stupid enough to vote for him got what they deserved. Good and hard.
Howard’s stuff up was introducing Workchoices and not abolishing or severely cutting income taxes at the same time.
If say, you saw a flat tax of 20% with a 40k threshold (just as an example), not many people would have complained; particularly low-income earners who no longer need to lodge a return.
Few people would have bought the union crap about workers being shafted.
Once he rolled Kevin Rudd; the ALP would not have had a popular candidate even to this day to contest elections against him.
WorkChoices was actually his greatest success. It is what stopped the GFC causing mass unemployment in Australia, along with accommodative (but, over accommodative to be pedantic) monetary policy.
“Howard’s stuff up was introducing Workchoices and not abolishing or severely cutting income taxes at the same time. ”
Tax cuts may well have help save Howard by ameliorating the abolition of the no-disadvantage test. The union funded advertisements of employees presented, in effect, with a massive pay cut had a powerful effect on voters frightened about their ability to meet the bills. It was political dynamite.
I remember being warned that abolition of the no-disadvantage test would destroy Howard. It also had an utterly disastrous effect on IR in this country. The resulting slide in productivity has had the inevitable flow-on effect on wages and economic growth.
Really dumb move. Although less ideologically pure, retaining the no-disadvantage test and allowing the benefits of Work Choices to accrue incrementally and over time was clearly the smart play.
It is surprising that a clever politician like Howard made such an egregious error. Hubris, I suppose. Well, Nemesis so often follows hubris.
Just to be clear, I mean to say that Work Choices led to Rudd which led to the re-regulation of the IR system.
Always believed that he wanted to be second longest serving Prime Minister, after Bob Menzies.
Rudd’s “triumphs”? The actual achievements:
No 1: Confirmed Maxine was a completely impartial presenter on their ABC.
No 2: Calculated that $750 was the price for a vote.
No 3: Made sure the G20 stayed a yearly piss up event.
No 4: Learnt new skills to bullshit about having and infrastructure or industry policy.
No 5: Let every hate loving person into the country and made Gerry richer.
No 6: Made sure you all pay 250% more to turn on the lights.
No 7: Built a shit load of new school halls to have opening ceremonies at.
No 8: Looked serious in camera and threaten to run health.
No 9: Found another 300,000 voters to give more money to.
No 10: Gave our first inhabitants something to do for the next 20 years, seek compo
The only reason anyone can look back fondly at John Howard as PM is the absolute clown-fest that followed.
This is left wing garbage Norman.
X efficiency and the productivity of capital rose. This increased the demand for labour and unemployment fell below 4% for the first time since the 1970s. As allocative efficiency increased, employers could fill more roles.
Productivity went backward after Gillard was Prime Minister, we had engaged in tens of billions of Keynesian garbage and government spending to GDP hit 38%.
If we didn’t have WorkChoices in the aftermath of the GFC, employers would not have been able to cut hours. We would have had mass unemployment. The changes in hours worked make this obvious.
Howard bears a lot of responsibility for what happened in 2007 and subsequently. He couldn’t be satisfied with 3 and a half terms then an orderly handover to new blood.
Nobody would have defeated Rudd in 2007. Australia wanted socialism.
And if he did hand over he would have been accused of lying. Most PMs never had over. And why should Howard hand over? He still had lots to give
Excellent summary from outside the rabbit-hole, fibro.
Best if he had had to be treated as a public patient under the system he had rutted.
A pity that John Alexander didn’t wait a little longer- he would have found his own inner barbaroi had about as much reality as one of Rudd’s triumphs.
Utter nonsense. Costello used to carve him up in Question Time. KRudd’s profile existed solely through the IQ wasteland of breakfast TV thanks to Sloppy Joe who never landed a punch on him or exposed him as the fraud he was shown to be (exactly like Waffles and Peanut Head). People were sick of the sight of Howard and simply stopped listening. Towards the end Howard became more panicked and reactive. He was done.
Dot – you misunderstand my point. Work Choices was good policy and indeed led to productivity improvements. And the re-regulation of the IR system has been disastrous. No argument from me on that score.
My point is about the politics. Without a no disadvantage test, Work Choices was a “courageous” policy in the Yes Minister sense because it inevitably created a class of persons who were losers and who could be exploited by big spending unions to scare the pants off the public.
Sometimes, it is better to achieve a reform that does not startle the horses but which bites over time rather than adopt a crash through or crash approach. Particularly in the IR space where the public will always be concerned about their ability to pay mortgages.
he encouraged Trumble to stay in the party with the current appalling results
That’s a very good point Eyrie, to which I have no answer.
Utter nonsense
U do not understand the Australian people. They wanted socialism. Rudd would have defeated Costello because they wanted benefits and not any more surplus budgets
Sorry Norman, I couldn’t tell. Written communication makes tone difficult to judge.
4% unemployment. The union’s campaign was mostly bullshit on account of that alone.
Self-interest could have defeated claims of a handful of workers losing their jobs. The unions are not interested in the massive pool of unemployed, only their membership base and maximising their revenue.
We would have had hundreds of thousands more unemployed when the GFC hit.
Howard also waited until late in his term to pass WorkChoices. Yes I know he didn’t control the Senate immediately. You want it implemented ASAP. A year or so more of the policy working would have given people a reality that would have stopped the union scare campaign short.
Yeah, sure. That’s why they voted for “It’s a spending problem, not a revenue problem” Abbott. There is no “the Australian people”. There are individuals: some always vote ALP; some always vote LNP; some always vote minor parties; and others switch. It’s those who switch, in marginal seats, who decide what happens.