Remember Michelle Fields?

What’s your view on whether Michelle Field was pulled to the ground by Trump’s Chief of Staff?
This is the truth. The entire story was a fabrication, a complete and absolute lie wholly made up with malicious intent. It was not an error nor an exaggeration. It was not a mis-recollection of the facts nor a misperception of an event. It was a premeditated and calculated lie told repeatedly by both Democrats and Republicans, inside the media and out, with no other intention than to manufacture a scandal around Donald Trump to prevent him from becoming president. And it would have gone on and on, and you would be hearing about it to this day, except there were videos taken and so the lie was revealed and could no longer serve the purpose it was designed to serve. And when the facts came out, they did not apologise, nor show contrition, nor exhibit the slightest remorse. They just shut up about this and went and found other lies that were not as obvious and blatant and as easy to expose. They have no conscience or moral scruples or give the slightest indication of wishing to deal fairly and honestly. They will do whatever it takes and count on the deceit and connivance of everyone on their side, along with the stone cold imbecility and ridiculous naivete of so many, too many, on the side of the Republicans.
Which brings me to: President Donald Trump all but endorsed embattled Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore on Tuesday.
Trump didn’t explicitly say he was endorsing Moore, but he said with emphasis, “We don’t need a liberal person in there. … We don’t need somebody who’s soft on crime like Jones.”
He also noted that the allegations came from behavior alleged to have happened decades ago.
“Forty years is a long time,” Trump said, questioning why it took so long for Moore’s accusers to come forward.
That is, if this had happened why has she never mentioned it before to anyone at any time during the seven previous times Moore had run for office? Why did the forged signature carry the intials “DA” which did not mean “District Attorney” but were the initials of his assistant who wrote her initials next to the stamped signature of her boss on this very woman’s divorce decree which Moore presided over without her saying a word or asking for a different judge. But senior Republicans, including his daughter, have ended up in the ads being run by the Democrat.
Jones began airing a new ad Monday that features statements made by Sessions, Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby and first daughter Ivanka Trump responding to the allegations against Moore.
Shelby, a fellow Republican, said he will “absolutely not” vote for Moore. Ivanka Trump said there’s “a special place in hell” for people who prey on children.
“I’ve yet to see a valid explanation, and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts,” Ivanka Trump told the AP last week.
The one certainty I have is that in six months time, Al Franken will still be the Democratic Senator from Minnesota. The great uncertainty I have is who will be elected to the Senate from Alabama in December.
It really is a swamp. How Trump remains so sure-footed in amongst it is one of the political wonders of the age. PDT must despair at the people who surround him and on whose support he depends.
Steve is an amazing partisan hack. Even Trump initially said that the allegations against Moore if true, are deeply troubling. No one knows if they are true but the fact that 30 people gave information to the Post about it suggest that they are likely true. Papers can be sued for big bucks and won’t publish such things without good research.
Ok but according to Steve
Who is right ?
BorisG
Steve is an amazing partisan hack.
That’s a bit rich even coming from you!
Seven middle aged women not known to each other made allegations and gave their names. Sorry it is hard to imagine they are all lying.
Maybe you also believe the women who accused Trump also lied.
I should’ve said “coming from you” no even.
BorisG
Seven middle aged women not known to each other made allegations and gave their names. Sorry it is hard to imagine they are all lying.
Maybe you also believe the women who accused Trump also lied.
Did he pay them off like Clinton? I didn’t hear of any court cases.
Boris there is no more leftist communist partisan blogger here than you.
So all those women that were denied justice because f*king Bill Clinton and his sick shit “wife” should or should not be believed?
Steve defending Trump has become like the Black Knight routine.
Pusnip
Steve defending Trump has become like the Black Knight routine.
Of course Moore is guilty, because he’s a Republican. Who cares about due process and all the legal technicalities. I mean a senator was on trial for corruption and child sex abuse, yet not one call for him to stand down, and there was enough evidence to go to trial. There’s not even that for any of the accusations against Moore. Any evidence so far put forward has been disproved. The left live in a fantasy world, which is why we must oppose and expose them at every turn.
Seven middle aged women who are Democrat voters, activists and volunteers took up to 40 years to suddenly remember they’d been “touched” or “dated ” or something…. Roy Moore has been a high profile personality and judge for most of those 40 years….. It’s beyond suspicious that these politically partisan women have suddenly made allegations now…. and then there’s that Yearbook that has turned out to be fraudulent.
The desperation of the Political class in America is palpable. Roy Moore will win. He is almost double digits ahead in the polls…. But of course, the only poll that really matters is the election.
A habitual thief is not only interested in loose change left in the car. He, or she, also takes the $100 bills left in the car too……..
Now, the story is that seven or eight rather plain Democrat operatives were leered at or groped or whatever by Donald some years ago. If this rings true then the thousands (yeah thousands) of beautiful bimbos who took part in Donald’s Pageants over the decades must surely be lining up to give us the facts about how their almost-naked bodies were likewise groped. And yet nothing has emerged.
How would Judge Judy find in this case, I wonder?
Tuff choice for Alabama, the media and DC have no high ground to preach from.