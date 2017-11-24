Virtue signalling

There was a time that departmental secretaries received relatively modest salaries, worked hard in the background in the interests of the Australian people and helped governments by providing sensible advice.
Those days have sadly passed.
Today’s departmental secretaries are overpaid, egotistical and chase personal publicity and celebrity. They need to signal their personal virtue.
The latest outrage occurred when the secretaries got together to sign a domestic violence pledge, with PM&C secretary Mr Parkinson leading the way.
This is wrong in so many ways – what right have departmental secretaries to pry into the private lives of their staff? Are they going to install cameras in people’s homes? If (say) one half of a PM&C couple applies for domestic violence leave, will the other half be automatically sacked? Or, for that matter, if a person applies for domestic violence leave will there be action taken against the partner who is employed elsewhere in the public service?
Secretaries have a responsibility to provide a safe working environment. They have a right to demand their staff abide by the APS code of conduct. But they have no right to interfere in the private lives of staff in their homes.
And take this from the statement (reproduced in full below):
While men do experience domestic and family violence and sexual assault, the evidence shows that most victims are women.
But the survey cited – ABS Cat No. 4906, Personal Safety Survey, shows that more men experience violence than women (42 per cent of men compared with 37 per cent of women). It also shows that the rate of violence is falling, but it is also concentrated in particular areas.
The proper authorities for addressing violence, whether sexual, domestic or otherwise, are the Police, not departmental secretaries.
Yet it does seem the departmental secretaries will be prying into the private lives of their staff
We understand the boundaries between work and personal life are not absolute. We also acknowledge that we play a role in reinforcing respectful behaviours and relationships.
And for those at the Cat who say Who Cares? They are only public servants, these types of pledges are being signed by CEOs of major companies trying to virtue signal too.
Look at the pledge
I will stand up, speak out and act to prevent men’s violence against women.
What about violence again men (which is more prevalent)? How will they act to prevent men’s violence against women?
By the way, not signing such pledges does not mean one supports violence.
The statement reads:
On White Ribbon Day, the Australian Public Service’s departmental secretaries affirm our commitment to addressing domestic and family violence within our workplaces.
Domestic violence takes many forms. It is a crime of power and control. It is inexcusable in any form and should never be trivialised.
We understand that, while there is complexity to the underlying drivers of this violence, more often than not it is driven by gender inequality. While men do experience domestic and family violence and sexual assault, the evidence shows that most victims are women. Both men and women are three times more likely to be assaulted by a man than a woman.
We acknowledge that the victims, perpetrators and witnesses of this crime are within our workforce. According to current statistics, almost one in three Australian women over the age of 15 will experience physical violence, and one in five will experience sexual violence.
These are dreadful statistics, yet they tell only part of the story. These experiences are accompanied by both physical and emotional trauma that can last well beyond the time of the offence.
Australian government departments have developed domestic violence policies and/or guidance. These policies were developed to give staff affected by violence the reassurance that flexible and timely support is available.
Through our workplace responses to domestic violence, the APS secretaries are contributing to the integrated responses to this issue being pursued through the COAG under The National Plan to Reduce Violence Against Women and their Children 2010‑2022. This approach is also reflected in the development aid we provide to countries in our regions.
In September, secretaries from across the APS met to consider how to improve support for staff affected by this crime. We agreed to explore ways to better support staff who are exposed to (or witness) this crime, both in person and through secondary exposure, including from client-facing activities. We also considered how workplaces could engage with staff who use, or may use, violence, to support behavioural change.
As leaders, we know our actions, by example, set the standard for our staff’s behaviour. We understand the boundaries between work and personal life are not absolute. We also acknowledge that we play a role in reinforcing respectful behaviours and relationships.
Given the well-documented prevalence and harm it causes, reducing the occurrence of domestic and family violence is a pressing national issue that we, as leaders, will address. We hope you will join us in committing to supporting respectful relationships in the workplace and in your community.
Martin Parkinson – Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet
John Lloyd – Australian Public Service Commission
Chris Moraitis – Attorney-General’s Department
Daryl Quinlivan – Department of Agriculture and Water Resources
Mike Mrdak – Department of Communications and the Arts
Greg Moriarty – Department of Defence
Michele Bruniges – Department of Education and Training
Kerri Hartland – Department of Employment
Rosemary Huxtable – Department of Finance
Frances Adamson – Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Glenys Beauchamp – Department of Health
Renée Leon – Department of Human Services
Michael Pezzullo – Department of Immigration and Border Protection
Heather Smith – Department of Industry, Innovation and Science
Steven Kennedy – Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development
Kathryn Campbell – Department of Social Services
Finn Pratt – Department of the Environment and Energy
Simon Lewis – Department of Veterans’ Affairs
John Fraser – The Treasury
Over two years ago I looked at the White Ribbon web page as a CFMEU organiser, Reardon from VIC, who was a White Ribbon Ambassador, and had been allegedly involved in threats against females working for the ABCC.
The ambassadors were listed by states. The number of CFMEU and MUA leaders on the list was way out of proportion to other Unions and it was clearly a policy to be involved in this charity. The other group of people well represented were Police and the Judiciary.
Following an issue with another ambassador from the NT (politician ?) the list was removed from the page.
We need to push this to become policy in every public service across the country. After all, anything else would be excusing domestic violence, wouldn’t it?
Canberra raises the white flag.
Prue Goward and her mob would have us believe that by not signing “… men give their tacit approval of violence against women …”.
No self-respecting man would give in to this kind of feminazi bullying.
Is it a fact that those most in need of virtue signalling are the ones most lacking in virtue?
Prue Goward and her mob would have us believe that by not signing “… men give their tacit approval of violence against women …”.
No self-respecting man would give in to this kind of feminazi bullying.
Recall the Patriotic Declaration scene in Catch 22.
We need some Major – De Coverleys.
Misandry.
Making a wymynsys so angry she hates you and has to flail at you with her little wymynsys fists:
This is actually male violence against wymynsys.
Refusing to say:
“What a brilliant idea Julie Bishop”
Is violence against wymynsys.
Comrades.
Threatening to leave a relationship is violence as well, apparently.
I’d sign … provided all the women staffers signed a pledge to speak out against and act to stop violence against unborn children. This is, after all, the real domestic violence crisis in Australia.
Men Women and children are on the receiving end of domestic violence, the proportions are irrelevant, any normal person is against all of it, there is no need for pledges or petitions.
Fat is also a race. Calling a woman fat is misogynistic racism.
https://everydayfeminism.com/2017/01/how-to-shift-racist-fat-stigma/
The people REALLY running Australia…..
Mass sackings. If any of the professional conservative snowflakes here can accept any change.