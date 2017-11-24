We’ve Only Just Begun

Isn’t it funny how the left:

said that any public debate on homosexual marriage would turn nasty and harmful towards homosexuals (and their children) – and then it didn’t. Indeed, the opposite occurred… repeatedly;

promised that a plebiscite (or survey) would lead to a rash of teen homosexual suicides – yet not a single such suicide is known to have occurred:

“The idea of young people, perhaps yet to come out, seeing the legitimacy of their identity debated on the national stage, that is not an ideal which we should inflict on any citizen when we have a better path,” Mr Shorten said as he introduced his bill.

“Let me be as blunt as possible: a No campaign would be an emotional torment for gay teenagers and if one child commits suicide over the plebiscite, then that is one too many”.

incredibly tried to claim that legalising homosexual marriage would single-handedly stop 3,000 teen suicide attempts per year;

said that a plebiscite (or survey) would be a waste of time because, even if it produced a yes result, it would not be binding on Parliament and legalisation of homosexual marriage would therefore not occur – yet this is pretty much the first thing our Federal Parliament is trying to do (you know… as soon as it figures out whether it’s legitimate or not);

said that nobody would bother to vote in a postal survey – yet 79.5% of eligible voters happily went to the effort of filling out their form and walking it to a post box;

considers that representative democracy is something which can stop and start at its own convenience:

‘I’m very conscious that for my community overwhelmingly people have a different view,’ Mr Clare told Sky News.

‘For me personally this is an issue about fairness and equality.

‘I’ve been very upfront with my community and said to them I respect your view, I hope you respect the fact I have a different view.

‘I know that good people with good hearts can have different views on this.’

[TMR: see if you can find the bit that ‘our’ ABC deliberately left out]:

“I’m not surprised, Blaxland is a very socially conservative electorate,” he said.

“I’ve always known the views of my electorate on this issue and I’ve always been upfront with them about mine.

“Good people with good hearts can have different views on this important issue.”

[TMR: if you’re wondering who to believe, the feel free to go to the tape at 13.10]

keeps trying to persuade everybody that this issue has now been resolved, when the following is far more likely:

Don’t believe me?

For more than a decade now marriage equality has dominated the energies of gay and lesbian campaigners. So when we achieve it, we can all celebrate and relax, right? Not a chance….

Or how about this?

Queer campaigners are beginning to question the validity of same-sex marriage as a campaign focus… But if we are to think in terms of our ultimate objective as queer campaigners, then we should recognise that ‘equal love’ is a critical step…

The point of a campaign is less to solve everything, and more to build power to continue to achieve victories. Legalising same-sex marriage won’t only reduce discrimination — it will give queer organisers a stronger platform to create further change …

Queer campaigners should not win their rights by meekly trudging into the tent of patriarchal marriage, their tails between their legs. Rather, the same-sex marriage campaign can be about dismantling the walls of the tent, expanding it to be open to more of us, and continuing to liberalise this cultural institution …

Here, have one more:

The marriage equality campaign appeals to mainstream society — and theoretically conservative politicians — in a way that ‘less palatable’ bodies and stories don’t…

It is true that marriage has become an extremely important symbol and its passage would be seen by many as a significant milestone in indicating the willingness of the state to treat gay and lesbian people equally. Yet, unfortunately it is little more than a symbol.

In Australia marriage equality actually has few practical impacts. State-based de-facto legislation gives same-sex couples practically all of the same rights as their married straight counterparts…

We know that the only thing that will result in real progress for LGBTIQ people are concerted campaigns on these issues — ones that open up a more progressive debate about gender and sexuality rather than trying to confine us to being “normal”…

Campaigners have unfortunately been accused at times of pushing other issues under the bus in order to succeed on this one front. Short-term success is sometimes put ahead of long-term gain.

By now, you may have realised that the above links have all come from the same page – The Greens: Beyond Marriage Equality.

Yes people, there’s a beyond. There always has been.

None of the above fake claims made by the left should be treated as co-incidental events of ignorance. They are all calculated measures of deceit and manipulation.

This is why I have always advocated getting the government out of marriage and leaving it to churches and religious institutions to decide who they wish to marry. Any time you give the government a power that it does not need, it can and will be used against you – using your own time and money.

Sadly, many people cannot see how little this issue has had to do with ‘marriage equality’ – and more to do with the sadistic enjoyment the Marxist left has had at ‘dismantling the walls’ of of our culture and society.

Thankfully, evolution will eventually put a stop to this kind of nonsense progressing to its final end. It always has. The real question is when? And at what cost?

Will we apathetically allow these cultural vandals to continue along this path? Will it take our entire civilisation to be ruined (like many before it) before it can be sustainably rebuilt? Or will we realise in time what is happening?

“So the final conclusion would surely be that whereas other civilizations have been brought down by attacks of barbarians from without, ours had the unique distinction of training its own destroyers at its own educational institutions, and then providing them with facilities for propagating their destructive ideology far and wide, all at the public expense. Thus did Western Man decide to abolish himself, creating his own boredom out of his own affluence, his own vulnerability out of his own strength, his own impotence out of his own erotomania, himself blowing the trumpet that brought the walls of his own city tumbling down, and having convinced himself that he was too numerous, labored with pill and scalpel and syringe to make himself fewer. Until at last, having educated himself into imbecility, and polluted and drugged himself into stupefaction, he keeled over–a weary, battered old brontosaurus–and became extinct.”

– Malcolm Muggeridge

The choice is ours. It has been all along.