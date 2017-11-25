John Adams: The One Nation Challenge

What vote percentage (or seats) does Pauline Hanson’s One Nation need to hit this Saturday in Queensland for the election to be a success for Hanson?
18%?
What vote percentage (or seats) does Pauline Hanson’s One Nation need to hit this Saturday in Queensland for the election to be a success for Hanson?
18%?
Environmental policy is not driven by tree-hugging activists, earnest liberal bloggers, or ecologically minded citizens. Instead, it flows from the lobbyists and executives of well-connected multinational corporations and built-for-subsidy startups that see profit in the loan guarantees, handouts, mandates, and tax credits Congress creates in the name of saving the planet.
Just one story.
My husband was talking on the phone to a ex-workmate whom he hadn’t seen for a couple of years and who lives in Brisbane.
His ex-workmate is an ex-Londoner, cockney eh, he should be a dyed-in-the-wool Labor voter.
He volunteered that he’s voting One Nation today.
Percentages aren’t as important as seats. I don’t know too much about where the parties need to fight, but One Nation needs to take some Central and North Qld seats from the ALP for them to be a success. If they don’t take any seats from the ALP they are just guaranteeing more ALP government.
The way it is phrased it is a rather meaningless question. PHON could get 22% of the overall vote, evenly distributed across the state, and not pick up a single seat. Conversely, they could get 12% of the vote concentrated in ten seats, and win all of them.
The real question is, how many seats does PHON have to win, to have an influence in parliament. The answer depends on who actually comes out on top, and by what margin. If Labor and the Greens have the numbers to form government, then PHON simply becomes part of the opposition with little or no influence, regardless of the number of seats they have. On the other hand, if the LNP win enough seats to form government with PHON’s help, then they become a major influence, even if they only hold two or three seats.
It’s going to be an interesting day.
More than the greens.
It is going to be fascinating to watch the results come in tonight. This election is going to cause a lot of speculation and introspection however it pans out.
They are more likely to take seats from the LNP, John.
There are a heap of seats in regional Qld where ALP will run third. Compulsory prefs will have those going to ONP before the LNP.
It will be like Noeline Ikin running against Bob Katter Jnr in the 2010 federal election. She got 48% first pref and Bob only managed a bit under 28%. But he got all the preference flow from the ALP and greens and just beat her to 50% TPP.
I can imagine a minority ALP government supported by KAP, just like the former government.
Places to watch, round Townsville there is a lot of resentment towards the SEQ establishment especially as the place has fallen on hard times and the bumbling arrogant Mayor having a long association with Labor doesn’t help. Sam Cox (PHON) who is standing in the Burdekin should be a danger, he won Thuringowa few years back as an LNP candidate and was quite a competent local member from what I know. The wild card is Mike Brunker (ALP) from Whitsunday Council fame trying to get his snout back in the trough, nasty arrogant piece of work but he will get the rusted on vote especially round Moranbah, Dysart & Mackay.
The other will be Hinchinbrook, Electoral boundary changes have eaten in to a safe LNP seat and Fedrally this is Katter Country. The Northern Beaches of Townsville have been moved into the electorate and there is a mass of anger against the majors especially being ground zero for Clive Palmers QNI collapse, I’d say KAP & PHON will do well here as well at the expense of Anrew Cripps (LNP) who may scrape back in with preferences as he is a well regarded local member.
I have heard from colleagues that Rocky is another place to watch, same anger against SEQ establishment. Katters will hold the North West. As for the rest of the state, unsure. One thing though, talking to an ALP leaflet volunteer at a pre-poll booth yesterday they were worried that all the old people would vote the old way before the ALP reprehensibly took OPV off us so there may be a spike in invalid votes which sounds like it is likely to impact the very party that introduced it as a shameless way of gerrymandering it’s way back into power through preferences. Hope karma bites them good and hard with this one.
MV
All true, but it’s also about money. First preferences begat cash.
Yeah, I know, Empire. But it’s only paid on first preference votes, and then only if the candidate gets 6%+ of those votes. I will be voting for an unknown Independent who has buckleys of getting the requisite 6%, then second preference to Labor.
There are a number of electorates in or bordering on Townsville, the largest city in Australia north of Brisbane. The three majors are Townsville (the city area), Thuringowa (the west of the city), and Mundingburra (the south of the city). As noted by Rockdoctor, the rapidly-growing north of the city belongs in Hinchinbrook – centred on Ingham.
Scott Stewart (ALP) will retain Townsville. He is a well-liked local member. Aaron Harper will probablt retain Thuringowa – even though he is a rude c*ckhead and generally unliked. ALP only has Mundingburra by 1.8%, no-one knows Coralee O’Rourke (ALP), and the electorate includes the majority of the ADF in Townsville. Unfortunately One Nation has not selected a strong candidate – this is one they could have won. Same for LNP. Matthew Derlagen is a nice guy, but only 25 so unlikely to gain enough respect for election.
I think it unlikely ALP or LNP will gain the 47 seats necessary to govern in their own right. Greens will get in to some of the central Brisbane seats as has been the trend – and this will harm the ALP. Be prepared for a hung parliament.
There is a lot of resentment against the SEQ corner in town. The State government is planning to spend $5B building just 12km of railway in Brisbane, yet has knocked back a Commonwealth government loan to Adani to build 388km of railway line from the Carmichael mine area to Point Abbott on the coast.
While there are a small number of Greenie anti-Adani dicks in town, the far majority want to jobs and economic growth the mine is likely to provide.
One thing’s for sure, it’s going to be interesting.
Seats don’t matter as much to PHON. The momentum for the federal poll is what matters.
Considering how many seats they are standing in anything under 10% would be considered a loss.
Good write up here: https://www.xyz.net.au/qld-election-new-dawn-hanson-painful-splat/
The ALP are clearly worried about PHON. The last few days of the campaign have all been about “A One Nation government run by Tim Nichols” – Annastacia Palaszczuk
Which is why you should never first preference a major party under any circumstances.
What’s the rational for a registered party endorsed candidate receiving more than an independent?
Why ALP for second pref?
Is that the mayor who run on a campaign on local jobs and then promptly hired a gaggle of ALP hacks from Brisbane (eg former Bligh staffers), the Gold Coast and to run the advertised buy local campaign, a FIFO labor hack from Melbourne?
In the absence of the AusCons I would have voted for ON just to stick it to my thuggish ALP sitting member. Sadly no ON candidate.
No matter how nice he is, a 25yo should not be given a $200k plus government job.
Parties get to make the rules. Independents don’t.
Flipped a coin.
Labor, the LNP, and PHON are all offering pretty much the same package at QLD state level.
All three support Adani? Really?
All three have the same infrastructure policies?
All three have the same electricity policies?
All three have the same land clearing policies?
@ John Comnenus, November 25, 2017 at 7:49 am
‘This election is going to cause a lot of speculation and introspection however it pans out.’
One of the fascinating things about the US presidential election is it appears to have resulted not in introspection by the Democrats but in a damaging doubling down. I think this is likely in this case too in QLD.
Politics has taken an interesting turn into left irrationalism, and problems encountered by parties resulting from their irrationality seem only to be met with an even greater commitment to irrationality.
Snoopy, if you look past what they say and concentrate on what they do in the larger picture, then the answer to all four of your questions is pretty much “yes, they do”. The one possible exception might be PHON on land clearing. I have no idea where they really stand on this, but then neither do they.
Every thing you have ever proposed on this blog in regard to voting benefits the ALP.
Every. Single. Time.
entropy
#2565330, posted on November 25, 2017 at 8:39 am
Yup that’s Jenny. Was in Mooney’s team for years while the ALP ruled the roost at the local level. Jumped notionally from the party during the RGR years and amazingly got elected Mayor as an Independent despite her lineage. It’s interesting even at a local level ALP gets a free ride from the Press, lots of very questionable dealings going on with the Council & News Ltd/Ch 7 don’t want to go near it.
I think Jenny will be in trouble if the wet fails again this year and it has been a weird build up not really hot & humid at all. $200mil for a white elephant on some polluted old rail yards but no new dam or pipeline to the Burdekin yet. Hasn’t even been started despite the propaganda coming out of the Townsville Bulletin & Ch 7 about turning sods (Apparently the whole thing was staged).
Have been told by suppliers they have no intentions of going near Townsville, to difficult to get in there with contracts etc, a closed shop basically. Still doesn’t affect the plebs so will be interesting to see how today goes, I am in Hinchinbrook so I always find goings on in Townsville amusing.
I’ve come to that conclusion too.
Cheap for a stadium. Meanwhile, NSW is pulling down and rebuilding two perfectly good and serviceable stadiums in Sydney for over $2B.
Example?
Point taken, $200mil may be cheap but upgrading the present stadium in Kirwann in a much better position geographically would be even cheaper but that wouldn’t enhance a certain Cowboys Board Member property portfolios…
This is a libertarian / centre right blog. With few exceptions most here would never vote ALP. Under compulsory full preferential voting which party stands to benefit from your calls to not vote or vote informal?
True enough Rockdoctor. There’s pros and cons on both sides, but it should have the effect of bringing more people into the CBD, which is one of the things they are trying to do. Townsville has some nice little inner0-city areas, but they are fractured and non-continuous. Cairns does that better with the whole Esplanade restaurant area. Have a look at the masterplan for the Ross River waterside area. Maybe just a dream, but should it come off, it would be of real benefit to the city.
Last election?
Cory Bernardi’s Australian Conservative Party (ACP).
That was the whole point. To create the best possible conditions to allow the birth of a new conservative party to replace the LNP.
One Nation aren’t even running a candidate in my seat. Smart move, because they wouldn’t win it.
But that means talk of overall percentages might be a bit misleading. Better to talk of how many seats they can win. Somewhere between one and six is my bet.
So you’re taking credit for the birth of the ACP AND voting ALP. Agile!
No, Snoopy. I had nothing to do with the creation of the ACP, and I’ve never claimed otherwise. I’m not even a member. However, Bernardi’s intention was clear, and it all hinged on an LNP loss at the last election. That didn’t happen, so now Cory and the ACP will quietly fade away like the ALA did.
I’ve never encouraged people to vote ALP. In fact, I’ve never encouraged people to vote for any of the established parties. I despise them all with an equal passion.
It seems that Snoopy has run out of cheap, unsubstantiated shots at my integrity. Would you like to have a go demonstrating how I am a covert card-carrying commie ALP supporter.
Example?
Long time LNP voter here. That is, right up till the ‘Turnbull Coalition’ graced us with its beneficiency, it which point I started voting LDP where possible and informal where not.
At the State level, I live in one of the safest ALP seats in regional QLD. Our options today are ALP, LNP, PHON and GRN.
Both my wife and I have voted ‘note of the above’. Because none of them deserve our votes or our mooney.
From my discussions with friends and clients, we won’t be the only ones.
I hope what Katter asks for that is a referendum on separate statehood for north QLD. I’m a south QLDer, but I’d vote yes.
MV, was it you recommending a vote for “Themm, Nunev” at the federal election?
That was my vote then and today also.
Thanks for the tip.
And no, I don’t equate that with supporting the ALP. Far from it.
You said it – hate them all with equal passion. Statists and thieves, the lot of them, plus utterly incompetent to boot.
Damn, sorry about the typos. Phones are a pain for this.
‘None of the above’.
@2dogs:
I’d vote yes as well, but I think the likelihood of such a referendum being allowed is nil.
The most we can expect is yet another referendum on daylight saving.
Bread and circuses, comrades!
Yeah, John. It started out as the Themm Nunnov campaign in 2010, but initial feedback was that it was too complicated, and too much to be written in the booth. So we were looking for something simpler and it morphed into WDM (We DO Matter) in 2016.
I’m still working on it.
Well they sold off the electricity and suddenly had buckets of money… so duh of course they are going to spend it all ASAP.
They built a dedicated bus lane alongside Windsor Road but you hardly see any buses on that. With the extra money they decided it was a great idea to build a fully elevated rail link running almost parallel with the bus lane, just to ensure minimal incentive for anyone to run a bus route in competition. The trains on the elevated link will not be compatible with existing NSW rail because they didn’t trust the unions.
At the same time, when it came to replacing Windsor Bridge, the same NSW government absolutely would not put a few hundred meters of extra highway in order to give themselves a nice clear site and avoid the bottleneck, and they are building a bridge with two lanes in one direction and one lane in the other direction… all because you know cost savings… very important not to waste money.
The only good thing I can say about these guys, is they aren’t the ALP who have demonstrated in Victoria that they would be much, much worse.
How about an analogy instead?
You want the LIBS/NATS destroyed? Fair enough. Most of us want that too given that there are active termite colonies embedded within each party.
Destroying the LIBS/NATS will however mean ALP governance which would likely last six years (maybe more).
Australia introduced the cane toad, because of the damage wrought by the cane beetle. All would be sweet they thought. Problem fixed. Oops!
Australia is already traveling down the S-bend, six years of ALP/Green governance would flush Australia completely away and what remains after that may not be recoverable or repairable.
Frankly, I don’t know what the answer is, but giving second preference to Labor is never the answer.
p.s. Perhaps the only answer for Queensland is One Nation – they might be a bunch of incompetents, but at least they appear to have Australia’s interests at heart (which Labor/Greens/LNP clearly do not). If you don’t have a ON candidate, then research your Independents and find out who is the least insane. If no sane options, then spoil the ballot.
How so? Because KAP wouldn’t ask for it, or because the ALP wouldt go into opposition rather than agree?
If you suspect federal shenanigans, as to how s 124 of the constitution relates to s 121, perhaps. Would they risk north QLD becoming a separate state (s124) but then deciding not to join the Commonwealth (poo on you s124)?
Actually, I think they deserve quite a bit of mooney. Unlike Victoria, it isn’t yet illegal in Qld.
Sorry, poo on you, s121.
It is in the interests of KAP to have an AL!P government, and also that they are not in a strong enough position to demand things of any substance, hence crap like a special rural bank where repayment is optional. Theirs is the politics of complaint. They attract votes by whinging. It’s contemptible really.
Is it illegal to advocate pencilling in a vote for Noni Feeabov and other members of her party?
No it’s not illegal unless you attempt to confuse people by telling them this is a legitimate vote (which it isn’t).
Mark Latham encouraged people to deliberately vote informal, and if that’s what you want to do, and you understand what you are doing then so be it.
Still a stupid waste of a vote when the system gives you preferences to work with… but your choice.
So, “Vote Liberal ‘cos at least they’re not Labor”.
That about sum up your political strategy?
Seriously, if you can think of a way for a new conservative party with muscle to emerge, without harming the existing LNP’s electoral chances, thereby allowing a Labor government to reign for a period, then you go for it, Lurker. You’ll have my complete support, and that of a lot of other Cats.
————————-
While you’re at it, could you arrange some unicorns and pixie dust to look after power generation?
Thanks in advance.
Preference votes allow you to vote LNP or Labor, and feel all self righteous about it.
Not much else.
Time to go and do the voting thing.
What a bloody waste of a half hour.
Still a stupid waste of a vote when the system gives you preferences to work with… but your choice
I had a choice of ALP, LNP, GRN and an independant that has been a public servant his whole life and wants more renewable energy to lower power prices (Nudgee)
+1 Donkey
I didn’t say that. I recommended One Nation (as a mechanism to drive whoever gets Government, to the centre-Right). Other than that I’d recommend sane Independents – or LNP if and only if the member is a confirmed Conservative.
I’m in the New England Electorate and we go to the polls next weekend for a by-election.
So far I am planning to vote
#1 Christian Dems
#2 Rise Up Australia
#3 A relatively sane Independent
#4 LDP
#5 Barnaby
The rest are either full-blown socialists or socialists-in-everything-but-name and will be relegated to the end of the ballot.
Snoopy clearly supports the “vote LNP because they aren’t Labor” lemming strategy. This is exactly what the jelly backed frauds in the LNP want. Sorry, not nearly good enough.
If we are to have a chance at conservative Govt and be rid of these leftist LNP drones they have to be electorally destroyed.