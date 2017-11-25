Niki Sava on Trump

Scans confirm not a single decent bone in Donald Trump’s body

Niki Savva The Australian 12:00AM August 11, 2016

From the You Could Not Make it Up file.

If Americans want to elect a pig as their president, then they should go right ahead and vote for Donald Trump. I hope they don’t because I think the American people are better than that, but who can predict anything with certainty after Brexit in Britain, then the federal election here?

Trump has not done or said anything that could lead you to believe that, if elected, he would change. There is nothing about him that suggests he can be civilised or tamed or controlled.

It is an indictment on Republicans that they have turned to someone not with a flawed character but with no character, a person who has shown himself to have not one single redeeming feature — not one. Scans confirm there is not a single decent bone in his body. Next to Trump, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un seems perfectly normal, yet Trump still won more than 13 million votes in the primaries — more than any other Republican candidate in history.

There is no inherent virtue in amplifying the grievances of angry people, which Trump has perfected. Any old populist can do that…

Despair quickly follows that someone so patently unstable, cruel, irrational, amoral, egotistical — in short, an absolute pig of a man — is now a few steps away from what is still the most powerful office on the globe.

Just when you think he has gone as low as he possibly can, when he ruts deep in mud, leaving only glued orange hair, a pointy finger and pursed lips exposed, to insult women, blacks, Mexicans, Muslims, his opponents as well as their wives, he burrows in deeper, embracing racism, sexism and any other negative “ism” you can think of.

He revels in the pain he inflicts, glories in the divisions he incites among Americans. He has wantonly advocated verbal or physical violence against Hillary Clinton. In the latest atrocity he stands accused of inciting his supporters to assassinate her.

He invites the Russians to hack into Clinton’s emails. Not that they need encouragement, but they certainly should not be egged on by a presidential candidate who first boasts Vladimir Putin is one of his besties, then later denies he knows him, and who you would think would have the security of all citizens as his No 1 priority.

You have to worry about who he had in mind as targets when he kept asking a foreign policy adviser why, given they had nuclear weapons, they couldn’t use them.

It is one thing for politicians to give voice to the fears or griev­ances of the people, another to appeal to the darkest recesses of human nature, all the while revealing your own, which is what Trump has done.

No decent person, much less someone aspiring to lead their country, would even think of mocking or questioning the grief of parents who have lost a child, especially if their son died a hero in a war zone. They have the right to say whatever they like, wherever they like, without being ridiculed or having their motives impugned.

The fact Trump could not understand that, after the Pakistani immigrant parents of Captain Humayun Khan — Khizr and Ghazala Khan — appeared at the Democratic National Convention, should have been the last straw for the entire Republican hierarchy. Khizr Khan was right when he said Trump had a black soul.

Some senior Republicans have climbed out of the moral cesspit he has dragged them all into and declared they will not vote for or support him. More will follow. They should do it faster. Trump landed on the economy stupid for a scant 24 hours before the latest atrocity against Clinton.

There will be acts of indecency, not only because he can’t help himself but because he enjoys it. The New York Times conservative columnist David Brooks has written that narcissists such as Trump “go out daily in search of enemies to insult and friends to degrade”. Brooks argues convincingly that Trump cannot change: “He has always behaved exactly as he does now: the constant flow of insults, the endless bragging, the casual cruelty, the need to destroy allies and hog the spotlight. ‘Donald was the child who would throw the cake at the birthday parties,’ his brother Robert once said.”

As president he would have access to much more than cakes.

OK, so Hillary lugs around as much baggage as a fleet of Antanovs. But she remains a safer option for the US and the rest of us than Trump. We can survive another four years with Clintons in the Oval Office, despite the noise over free trade she is making to nail down the Bernie Sanders vote, and despite the personal scandals destined to emerge because that is what happens whenever the Clintons are around.

Surviving four years, or even one day, of a Trump presidency is problematic. In pointing to the security threats to Australia from a Trump presidency, former Labor leader and former US ambassador Kim Beazley is saying what the Turnbull government can’t.

While Trump trails Clinton in the polls now, we have months until the election. Clinton had enough trouble finishing off Sanders, a drabber politician you cannot imagine unless you think Jeremy Corbyn, or even Bill Shorten, so there is no guarantee she can finish off Trump.

Every wound Trump has suffered has been self-inflicted, but every time it appears he has self-destructed, he rebounds. That only encourages him to believe he can say or do whatever he likes without penalty or consequences.

That not only makes him Mr Piggy, it makes him an extremely dangerous Mr Piggy.