Open Forum: November 25, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, November 25, 2017
59 Responses to Open Forum: November 25, 2017

  2. Rabz
    #2565122, posted on November 25, 2017 at 12:01 am

    All the towers of ivory are crumbling
    And the swallows have sharpened their beaks
    This is the time of our great undoing
    This is the time that I’ll come running …

    So, you’d better run, I tells ya.

  14. Whalehunt Fun
    #2565138, posted on November 25, 2017 at 12:14 am

    I like traffic lights

  16. Baldrick
    #2565141, posted on November 25, 2017 at 12:15 am

    16th Battalion A.I.F

    O’Meara, Martin (1885–1935)
    On 9-12 August 1916, the 16th Battalion mounted an attack on German positions at Mouquet Farm near Pozières. Devastating German artillery fire caused heavy casualties. During this period O’Meara, then acting as a stretcher-bearer, behaved in a manner which led one officer to describe him as ‘the most fearless and gallant soldier I have ever seen’. He was credited with having saved the lives of over twenty-five wounded men by carrying them in from no man’s land ‘under conditions that are undescribable’. Even after the battalion was relieved O’Meara returned to the front line through the bombardment to rescue two wounded comrades despite having himself ‘reached a position of comparative safety’. At other times he had, on his own initiative, brought up much-needed supplies of grenades, ammunition and food. For these actions O’Meara was awarded the Victoria Cross.
    O’Meara was discharged from the A.I.F. in Perth in November 1919. His war experiences caused a complete breakdown in his health for he spent the rest of his life in military hospitals, suffering from chronic mania.

  19. Rafe Champion
    #2565148, posted on November 25, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Niki Sava The Aust Aug 11 2016

    If Americans want to elect a pig as their president, then they should go right ahead and vote for Donald Trump. I hope they don’t because I think the American people are better than that, but who can predict anything with certainty after Brexit in Britain, then the federal election here?

    Trump has not done or said anything that could lead you to believe that, if elected, he would change. There is nothing about him that suggests he can be civilised or tamed or controlled.

  20. Snoopy
    #2565151, posted on November 25, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Is Niki Savva Monty’s mum?

  21. zyconoclast
    #2565154, posted on November 25, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Niki Sava The Aust Aug 11 2016

    Next, she will predict a Maocolm victory.

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2565155, posted on November 25, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Baldrick
    #2565141, posted on November 25, 2017 at 12:15 am

    16th Battalion A.I.F

    As a young and impressionable teenager, I served with 16 RWAR, and Martin O’Meara, VC was awarded another of the highest honors that can ever be awarded – the unit boozer was named after him..

  24. Baldrick
    #2565157, posted on November 25, 2017 at 12:35 am

    …the unit boozer was named after him..

    I’ll drink to that 🍻

  26. JC
    #2565161, posted on November 25, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Some stupid questions.

    Are there a lot of virgins in the Virgin Islands?

    Are there any unguided missiles?

    Are you breaking the law if you drive past those road signs that say “Do Not Pass”?

    Can a stupid person be a smart-ass?

    Can fat people go skinny-dipping?

    Do cemetery workers prefer the graveyard shift?

    Do fish get thirsty?

    Do pilots take crash-courses?

    Do vampires get AIDS?

    Does a man-eating shark eat women, too?

    Does an analyst have to be anal?

    How can someone “draw a blank”?

    How can there be self-help “groups”?

  27. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2565162, posted on November 25, 2017 at 12:52 am

    …the unit boozer was named after him..

    I’ll drink to that 🍻

    Went back to re – enlist as a reservist, in 16RWAR, after a few years as a regular. Was very solemnly presented with a piece of paper, and told “This is your service number, Don’t ever forget it.” I asked, as a re enlistee, could I have my old number back.” “Yes, what was it?”

    “536###”

    “No, you must be wrong. You would have enlisted in the early 1970’s. That number was allocated before I signed up.”

    I got sprung when a certain Warrant Officer, in all his martial glory, of polished brass, and pace stick , looked at the recruiting docs, looked at me and said “(Two Alpha,) what have we done wrong to deserve you back?”

  28. JC
    #2565163, posted on November 25, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Whose cruel idea was it for the word ‘lisp’ to have an ‘s’ in it?

    Why are cigarettes sold in gas stations when smoking is prohibited there?

    Why are highways build so close to the ground?

    Why are some gay people so unhappy?

    More here.

  29. JC
    #2565165, posted on November 25, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Why is brassiere singular and panties plural?

  30. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2565167, posted on November 25, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Why is brassiere singular and panties plural?

    Why did Kamikaze pilots wear crash helmets?

    Why isn’t the word “palindrome” spelt the same way backwards as well as forwards?

    Why are there locks on the doors of 24 hour a day, 7 days a week, supermarkets?

  32. JC
    #2565172, posted on November 25, 2017 at 1:08 am

    A couple of questions. Hopefully not stupid.

    Property settlement disbursements are done with bank cheques?

    If so why wouldn’t a bank wouldn’t be cleared funds on the same day , or at least next day?

  33. johanna
    #2565174, posted on November 25, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Zynoclast, thanks for the clip of Van Morrison and J L Hooker playing Gloria. The tension between them as competing artists is almost palpable.

    It’s worth posting here Van’s original Gloria, which is a fair bit watered down. To me, it sounds a lot wimpier than the single I own. But, in those days, it was explosive.

    Here is a better one.

    To young Cats who wonder why this matters, being able to play Gloria on the guitar was an initiation rite to almost every would-be guitarist after 1970. 🙂

  35. JC
    #2565178, posted on November 25, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Liz Whitehurst dabbled in several careers before she ended up here, crating fistfuls of fresh-cut arugula in the early-November chill.

    The hours were better at her nonprofit jobs. So were the benefits. But two years ago, the 32-year-old Whitehurst — who graduated from a liberal arts college and grew up in the Chicago suburbs — abandoned Washington for this three-acre farm in Upper Marlboro, Md.

    She joined a growing movement of highly educated, ex-urban, first-time farmers who are capitalizing on booming consumer demand for local and sustainable foods and who, experts say, could have a broad impact on the food system.

    interesting

    For only the second time in the last century, the number of farmers under 35 years old is increasing, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest Census of Agriculture. Sixty-nine percent of the surveyed young farmers had college degrees — significantly higher than the general population.

    This new generation can’t hope to replace the numbers that farming is losing to age. But it is already contributing to the growth of the local-food movement and could help preserve the place of midsize farms in the rural landscape.

    “We’re going to see a sea change in American agriculture as the next generation gets on the land,” said Kathleen Merrigan, the head of the Food Institute at George Washington University and a deputy secretary at the Department of Agriculture under President Barack Obama. “The only question is whether they’ll get on the land, given the challenges.”

    The number of farmers age 25 to 34 grew 2.2 percent between 2007 and 2012, according to the 2014 USDA census, a period when other groups of farmers — save the oldest — shrunk by double digits. In some states, such as California, Nebraska and South Dakota, the number of beginning farmers has grown by 20 percent or more.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/a-growing-number-of-young-americans-are-leaving-desk-jobs-to-farm/2017/11/23/e3c018ae-c64e-11e7-afe9-4f60b5a6c4a0_story.html?utm_term=.d13e579b4042

    I’m not bullshitting, as I really have never cared about food in terms of how it’s grown etc. I could no longer eat eggs like scrambled or fried as they made me feel like crap. I’d feel like was thirsty but wasn’t and they actually altered my mood. As a result I avoid eggs in the morning and lunch.

    Last week we were in the country and my bro in law prepared breakfast for a large herd. He made scrambled eggs and bacon I tucked into. A few hours later, driving home I said to wifey I had no side effects from the eggs. She told me that he has a chicken pen on the farm.

    I’m going to experiment a little and see if organic eggs work with me.

  36. Makka
    #2565179, posted on November 25, 2017 at 1:41 am

    For the sailors and guitar nuts.

    ” I have been arouuuuuuuuuuuuuund the world”

  37. johanna
    #2565180, posted on November 25, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Nice choice, JC. Van is unusual for performing artists in that he is very introverted. He can summon up his strength now and then to do a blistering show, but it’s not his thing, at all.

    He’s also not a particularly notable singer, in the technical sense.

    He just has that Irish gift of hitting the spot.

  38. vr
    #2565181, posted on November 25, 2017 at 1:50 am

    JC,
    Have you seen the egg store in Parahan market? I’ve bought from them and their free-range one were good .

  39. johanna
    #2565182, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:00 am

    Last week we were in the country and my bro in law prepared breakfast for a large herd. He made scrambled eggs and bacon I tucked into. A few hours later, driving home I said to wifey I had no side effects from the eggs. She told me that he has a chicken pen on the farm.

    I’m going to experiment a little and see if organic eggs work with me.

    Always good to have a resident hypochondriac and food nutcase to remind us what normal is.

  40. JC
    #2565184, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:07 am

    Yea I ‘ve seen it, vr. Wifey buys free range and they also have that effect on me. I’ll try organic and see how that works and if it doesn’t I’ll view that country meal as an aberration.

    I reckon that perfection of imperfection suggestion I made recently has some legs. The term doesn’t come from me, as I got it from watching this silly program on tailoring etc. Why? I was channel surfing on Apple TV. 🙂 People here seem to be worried about robots taking over lots of jobs and I’m sure they will. But I also think there will some very important market segmentation where the rich world demands more products and services created by humans that may not look or behave perfectly like when they’re made by robots.

    Just a guess where I think we’re headed in a much bigger way. That’s where I think jobs will come from.

  41. JC
    #2565186, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:13 am

    Always good to have a resident hypochondriac and food nutcase to remind us what normal is.

    I’ve been to the doc twice this entire year. One was to get rid of a cough from the flu and this week to get a referral for my annual low dose contrast cat scan of my chest to check for lung cancer as a result on smoking. I had today, so the jury is still out.

    Eggs are the the only thing that have had an effect on me.

  42. Makka
    #2565187, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:20 am

    Just a guess where I think we’re headed in a much bigger way. That’s where I think jobs will come from.

    Giving massages and taking dinner orders?

  43. Mark A
    #2565188, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:28 am

    JC
    #2565184, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:07 am

    Yea I ‘ve seen it, vr. Wifey buys free range and they also have that effect on me. I’ll try organic and see how that works and if it doesn’t I’ll view that country meal as an aberration.

    My brother who runs the family farms keeps truly organic free range chooks, not the kind that runs 1000 to an acre, I am sensitive to eggs to a certain degree, probably not as severe as yours and those eggs have no effect on me at all. (eggs-problems- usually some liver problem)

  44. JC
    #2565189, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:29 am

    Makka
    Read the story above about the farm sector seeing it’s second increase in participation in 100 years. A large number of these people have university degrees. Also, a large number are peddling all sorts of greenie feel good stuff. It doesn’t matter if you or I laugh at it, but that segment is growing at a very fast clip. If we hadn’t ignored it, we’d have got into Wholefoods when it first IPO’ed and now sold to Amazon. Don’t be a dinosaur. Disrespect tastes etc, but respect the market supplying to these new fad needs.

    Dude, if you’re harking back to the days on a large unionized mining workforce. Forget it, as most of those jobs will be gone in 20 years.

    There will be tons of opportunities in fields we haven’t even thought about yet.

  45. JC
    #2565190, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:30 am

    (eggs-problems- usually some liver problem)

    Humans or the chooks?

  46. Mark A
    #2565191, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:33 am

    JC
    #2565190, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:30 am

    (eggs-problems- usually some liver problem)

    Humans or the chooks?

    Humans I’m afraid.

  48. dover_beach
    #2565194, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:36 am

    JC, what time of year I you looking to stay in NYC for those three months? I assume you are going to avoid the summer.

  49. Mark A
    #2565195, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:38 am

    JC
    #2565189, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:29 am
    Dude, if you’re harking back to the days on a large unionized mining workforce. Forget it, as most of those jobs will be gone in 20 years.

    I work in the field and where used to be thousands of miners, you’d be lucky to find hundreds
    and very few actually work underground.

  50. JC
    #2565196, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:40 am

    DB

    If we get it, as we still have to go through the board.. Wifey wants to do the two best months.. May/June and the get back for November Thanksgiving and kid’s birthday…

    I want to do 12 months 🙂

    We’re going through mediation.

  51. JC
    #2565197, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:44 am

    Makka

    I work in the field and where used to be thousands of miners, you’d be lucky to find hundreds
    and very few actually work underground.

    BHP has what, around 60,000 employees? I reckon that will head down by more than half.

    Mining the crap will require very few people as most of it will be remotely. Sure there will be people at the mine, but just a fractions. Trucks are even now unmanned or starting to be. The train will be unmanned and the ship will be too.

  52. Pete of Perth
    #2565198, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:48 am

    The sea is an unforgiving place. Unmanned ships are unlikely.

  53. Makka
    #2565199, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:49 am

    Dude, if you’re harking back to the days on a large unionized mining workforce. Forget it, as most of those jobs will be gone in 20 years.

    Don’t be silly. I referred to this inane comment;

    “where the rich world demands more products and services created by humans that may not look or behave perfectly like when they’re made by robots.”

    I have no love at all of unions but you’re dreaming if mining and resources jobs will be gone in 20 years. Africa alone will have around 2 Billion people so demand for all kinds of resources will be well supported, as well as foods.

    “There will be tons of opportunities in fields we haven’t even thought about yet.”
    To some extent yes. But the most opportunities will grow out of fields we now know but new discoveries in science and tech will propel advances much much faster and further than we expect. IMO

  54. JC
    #2565202, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:53 am

    Pete

    I reckon a ship would be easier to sail unmanned than an unmanned car negotiating city traffic.

    Someone once suggested that the future of flying a commercial airliner is a captain and a dog in the cockpit. The dog is trained to bite the captain’s hand if he touches the controls.

  55. JC
    #2565203, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:57 am

    Africa alone will have around 2 Billion people so demand for all kinds of resources will be well supported, as well as foods

    Africa is fucking massive. 2 billion people is nothing to them.

    My point is that we shgouldn’t sweat where the jobs are coming from. What we should be worried about is the fall in the capital to labor ration… like I suspect in Australia.

  56. Mark A
    #2565204, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:59 am

    JC
    #2565202, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:53 am

    Pete

    I reckon a ship would be easier to sail unmanned than an unmanned car negotiating city traffic.

    Someone once suggested that the future of flying a commercial airliner is a captain and a dog in the cockpit. The dog is trained to bite the captain’s hand if he touches the controls.

    Even now it’s a fact, the only reason to keep the crew bc the equipment on board an mostly on the ground can become inoperative.

  57. JC
    #2565205, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:59 am

    Don’t be silly. I referred to this inane comment;

    “where the rich world demands more products and services created by humans that may not look or behave perfectly like when they’re made by robots.”

    Look at the massive rise in demand for organic food for instance….obviously by rich imbeciles. That’s a sort example of what I’m suggesting. Organic food production is a form of bespoke farming.

  58. Makka
    #2565206, posted on November 25, 2017 at 3:01 am

    Mining the crap will require very few people as most of it will be remotely. Sure there will be people at the mine, but just a fractions. Trucks are even now unmanned or starting to be. The train will be unmanned and the ship will be too.

    You said 20 years. Mining the same volumes will require less people yes but volumes over time will increase too. The big mining co’s can get economies of scale investing in the comms , hardware and tech for driverless trucks but a lot of other mines don’t have that advantage just yet. It’s a very big space with all kinds of different players.

    There’s no doubt that over the next 20 years the rate of change is going to be mind boggling.

  59. JC
    #2565207, posted on November 25, 2017 at 3:03 am

    There’s no doubt that over the next 20 years the rate of change is going to be mind boggling.

    Yea. A more accurate way of saying it.

