Every taxpayer dollar that enlarges the revenue and profits of a corporate welfare recipient needs to be justified.— Tim Wilson
Open Forum: November 25, 2017
1
So, you’d better run, I tells ya.
2
Poor form, zyco.
Forth.
Shit.
Queen – Don’t Stop Me Now (Best Quality)
Gloria – Van Morrison, John Lee Hooker
Clean Bandit – Rather Be ft. Jess Glynne [Official Video]
#fankenweinstein
Wake Me Up – Avicii (violin/cello/bass cover) – Simply Three
#frankenweinstein
Bluddee hell – it’s that time of the season, again.
I like traffic lights
The Wiener the world awaited
16th Battalion A.I.F
i like traffic lights
try that again
Willow’s Song featuring Britt Eckland from the 1973 movie The Wickerman
Niki Sava The Aust Aug 11 2016
Is Niki Savva Monty’s mum?
Niki Sava The Aust Aug 11 2016
Next, she will predict a Maocolm victory.
As a young and impressionable teenager, I served with 16 RWAR, and Martin O’Meara, VC was awarded another of the highest honors that can ever be awarded – the unit boozer was named after him..
115 killed in Egypt mosque attack
http://punchng.com/breaking-54-killed-in-egypt-mosque-attack/
I’ll drink to that 🍻
25th on the 25th
Some stupid questions.
Went back to re – enlist as a reservist, in 16RWAR, after a few years as a regular. Was very solemnly presented with a piece of paper, and told “This is your service number, Don’t ever forget it.” I asked, as a re enlistee, could I have my old number back.” “Yes, what was it?”
“536###”
“No, you must be wrong. You would have enlisted in the early 1970’s. That number was allocated before I signed up.”
I got sprung when a certain Warrant Officer, in all his martial glory, of polished brass, and pace stick , looked at the recruiting docs, looked at me and said “(Two Alpha,) what have we done wrong to deserve you back?”
Why are cigarettes sold in gas stations when smoking is prohibited there?
More here.
Why did Kamikaze pilots wear crash helmets?
Why isn’t the word “palindrome” spelt the same way backwards as well as forwards?
Why are there locks on the doors of 24 hour a day, 7 days a week, supermarkets?
Jimmy Carr takes on hecklers.
A couple of questions. Hopefully not stupid.
Property settlement disbursements are done with bank cheques?
If so why wouldn’t a bank wouldn’t be cleared funds on the same day , or at least next day?
Zynoclast, thanks for the clip of Van Morrison and J L Hooker playing Gloria. The tension between them as competing artists is almost palpable.
It’s worth posting here Van’s original Gloria, which is a fair bit watered down. To me, it sounds a lot wimpier than the single I own. But, in those days, it was explosive.
Here is a better one.
To young Cats who wonder why this matters, being able to play Gloria on the guitar was an initiation rite to almost every would-be guitarist after 1970. 🙂
Van Morrison is great.
This is one of my faves. He does the best version I think.
It’s one of the best intros .
interesting
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/a-growing-number-of-young-americans-are-leaving-desk-jobs-to-farm/2017/11/23/e3c018ae-c64e-11e7-afe9-4f60b5a6c4a0_story.html?utm_term=.d13e579b4042
I’m not bullshitting, as I really have never cared about food in terms of how it’s grown etc. I could no longer eat eggs like scrambled or fried as they made me feel like crap. I’d feel like was thirsty but wasn’t and they actually altered my mood. As a result I avoid eggs in the morning and lunch.
Last week we were in the country and my bro in law prepared breakfast for a large herd. He made scrambled eggs and bacon I tucked into. A few hours later, driving home I said to wifey I had no side effects from the eggs. She told me that he has a chicken pen on the farm.
I’m going to experiment a little and see if organic eggs work with me.
For the sailors and guitar nuts.
” I have been arouuuuuuuuuuuuuund the world”
Nice choice, JC. Van is unusual for performing artists in that he is very introverted. He can summon up his strength now and then to do a blistering show, but it’s not his thing, at all.
He’s also not a particularly notable singer, in the technical sense.
He just has that Irish gift of hitting the spot.
JC,
Have you seen the egg store in Parahan market? I’ve bought from them and their free-range one were good .
Always good to have a resident hypochondriac and food nutcase to remind us what normal is.
Yea I ‘ve seen it, vr. Wifey buys free range and they also have that effect on me. I’ll try organic and see how that works and if it doesn’t I’ll view that country meal as an aberration.
I reckon that perfection of imperfection suggestion I made recently has some legs. The term doesn’t come from me, as I got it from watching this silly program on tailoring etc. Why? I was channel surfing on Apple TV. 🙂 People here seem to be worried about robots taking over lots of jobs and I’m sure they will. But I also think there will some very important market segmentation where the rich world demands more products and services created by humans that may not look or behave perfectly like when they’re made by robots.
Just a guess where I think we’re headed in a much bigger way. That’s where I think jobs will come from.
I’ve been to the doc twice this entire year. One was to get rid of a cough from the flu and this week to get a referral for my annual low dose contrast cat scan of my chest to check for lung cancer as a result on smoking. I had today, so the jury is still out.
Eggs are the the only thing that have had an effect on me.
Just a guess where I think we’re headed in a much bigger way. That’s where I think jobs will come from.
Giving massages and taking dinner orders?
JC
#2565184, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:07 am
Yea I ‘ve seen it, vr. Wifey buys free range and they also have that effect on me. I’ll try organic and see how that works and if it doesn’t I’ll view that country meal as an aberration.
My brother who runs the family farms keeps truly organic free range chooks, not the kind that runs 1000 to an acre, I am sensitive to eggs to a certain degree, probably not as severe as yours and those eggs have no effect on me at all. (eggs-problems- usually some liver problem)
Makka
Read the story above about the farm sector seeing it’s second increase in participation in 100 years. A large number of these people have university degrees. Also, a large number are peddling all sorts of greenie feel good stuff. It doesn’t matter if you or I laugh at it, but that segment is growing at a very fast clip. If we hadn’t ignored it, we’d have got into Wholefoods when it first IPO’ed and now sold to Amazon. Don’t be a dinosaur. Disrespect tastes etc, but respect the market supplying to these new fad needs.
Dude, if you’re harking back to the days on a large unionized mining workforce. Forget it, as most of those jobs will be gone in 20 years.
There will be tons of opportunities in fields we haven’t even thought about yet.
Humans or the chooks?
JC
#2565190, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:30 am
(eggs-problems- usually some liver problem)
Humans or the chooks?
Humans I’m afraid.
Explain Makka
JC, what time of year I you looking to stay in NYC for those three months? I assume you are going to avoid the summer.
JC
#2565189, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:29 am
Dude, if you’re harking back to the days on a large unionized mining workforce. Forget it, as most of those jobs will be gone in 20 years.
I work in the field and where used to be thousands of miners, you’d be lucky to find hundreds
and very few actually work underground.
DB
If we get it, as we still have to go through the board.. Wifey wants to do the two best months.. May/June and the get back for November Thanksgiving and kid’s birthday…
I want to do 12 months 🙂
We’re going through mediation.
Makka
BHP has what, around 60,000 employees? I reckon that will head down by more than half.
Mining the crap will require very few people as most of it will be remotely. Sure there will be people at the mine, but just a fractions. Trucks are even now unmanned or starting to be. The train will be unmanned and the ship will be too.
The sea is an unforgiving place. Unmanned ships are unlikely.
Dude, if you’re harking back to the days on a large unionized mining workforce. Forget it, as most of those jobs will be gone in 20 years.
Don’t be silly. I referred to this inane comment;
“where the rich world demands more products and services created by humans that may not look or behave perfectly like when they’re made by robots.”
I have no love at all of unions but you’re dreaming if mining and resources jobs will be gone in 20 years. Africa alone will have around 2 Billion people so demand for all kinds of resources will be well supported, as well as foods.
“There will be tons of opportunities in fields we haven’t even thought about yet.”
To some extent yes. But the most opportunities will grow out of fields we now know but new discoveries in science and tech will propel advances much much faster and further than we expect. IMO
Pete
I reckon a ship would be easier to sail unmanned than an unmanned car negotiating city traffic.
Someone once suggested that the future of flying a commercial airliner is a captain and a dog in the cockpit. The dog is trained to bite the captain’s hand if he touches the controls.
Africa is fucking massive. 2 billion people is nothing to them.
My point is that we shgouldn’t sweat where the jobs are coming from. What we should be worried about is the fall in the capital to labor ration… like I suspect in Australia.
JC
#2565202, posted on November 25, 2017 at 2:53 am
Pete
I reckon a ship would be easier to sail unmanned than an unmanned car negotiating city traffic.
Someone once suggested that the future of flying a commercial airliner is a captain and a dog in the cockpit. The dog is trained to bite the captain’s hand if he touches the controls.
Even now it’s a fact, the only reason to keep the crew bc the equipment on board an mostly on the ground can become inoperative.
Look at the massive rise in demand for organic food for instance….obviously by rich imbeciles. That’s a sort example of what I’m suggesting. Organic food production is a form of bespoke farming.
Mining the crap will require very few people as most of it will be remotely. Sure there will be people at the mine, but just a fractions. Trucks are even now unmanned or starting to be. The train will be unmanned and the ship will be too.
You said 20 years. Mining the same volumes will require less people yes but volumes over time will increase too. The big mining co’s can get economies of scale investing in the comms , hardware and tech for driverless trucks but a lot of other mines don’t have that advantage just yet. It’s a very big space with all kinds of different players.
There’s no doubt that over the next 20 years the rate of change is going to be mind boggling.
Yea. A more accurate way of saying it.