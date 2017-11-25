Liberty Quote
Liberty lies in the hearts of men and women. When it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it.— Justice Learned Hand
-
Recent Comments
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Queensland Election Forum
- Bushkid on Queensland Election Forum
- Oh come on on Queensland Election Forum
- areff on Queensland Election Forum
- Overburdened on Queensland Election Forum
- Bron on Queensland Election Forum
- Oh come on on Queensland Election Forum
- Bron on Open Forum: November 25, 2017
- 2dogs on Queensland Election Forum
- Oh come on on Queensland Election Forum
- johanna on Open Forum: November 25, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: November 25, 2017
- Steve trickler. on Open Forum: November 25, 2017
- BorisG on If only Australia had a constitutionally protected right to free speech
- Crossie on Queensland Election Forum
- johanna on Open Forum: November 25, 2017
- Crossie on Queensland Election Forum
- Siltstone on Queensland Election Forum
- Kattie on Queensland Election Forum
- Crossie on Queensland Election Forum
- Habib on Queensland Election Forum
- BorisG on If only Australia had a constitutionally protected right to free speech
- Crossie on Queensland Election Forum
- johanna on Queensland Election Forum
- Habib on Queensland Election Forum
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: November 25, 2017
- . on Open Forum: November 25, 2017
- Habib on Queensland Election Forum
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: November 25, 2017
- squawkbox on Open Forum: November 25, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Queensland Election Forum
- Stephen Cable: No matter the question, government is the answer
- John Adams: The One Nation Challenge
- Niki Sava on Trump
- Open Forum: November 25, 2017
- President Trump on Thanksgiving
- Even the NeverTrumpers are coming around
- Virtue signalling
- We’ve Only Just Begun
- Nation still reels from toppling of Kevin Rudd by his own party in 2010
- Remember Michelle Fields?
- Linked at Instapundit!
- Those are features not bugs
- If only Australia had a constitutionally protected right to free speech
- The Commonwealth’s energy policy proposals will not unwind the regulatory-induced damage
- Thoughts on tax cuts
- Australians want bold government
- Wednesday Forum: November 22, 2017
- Manson and the totalitarian temptation
- Treatise on Swanenomics
- Commonwealth Government Bicycle Tournament
- Meet Donald Trump
- The National Security Editor at The Oz speaks out
- You wouldn’t want to be distracted, would you?
- David Leyonhjelm: Who should we elect to represent us?
- Q&A Forum: November 20, 2017
- John Adams: News from the capital
- Monday Forum: November 20. 2017
- Does Howard now realise the error of his ways?
- Stephen Cable: 10,000 Ways That Will Not Work
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Queensland Election Forum
This entry was posted in Elections, State Politics. Bookmark the permalink.
I win!
Be interesting , maybe the end of turnbullism , a sect of the union mafia alp . The non communusts might get their party back . PHON will be an interesting dilemma for the elites aparat in both parties ,the wheels are rolling politically .
Vote Labor because at least they’re not LNP. Have I got that right MV?
The 4th is with me, I am with the fourth.
46 ALP
40 LNP
5 ONP
1 KAP
1 Green
I might go for 45 ALP and 6 ONP.
Palaszczuk by five seats.
Is there a particular site worthy of my attention this evening?
Apart from here, that is.
One Nation will either win lots of seats or one (Malcolm Roberts).
Oh and whoever forms Government will end up being like everyone else who has gone before – i.e. a politician.
The big issue will be the ON vote and preference flows in the regions. Simple fact is most labor voters will preference ON ahead of the enemy LNP and most LNP voters will preference ON ahead of their enemy labor and greens. Any electorate ON comes second after minor and green preferences are distributed and first past post is less than 42 or 43% will be won by ON off the back of the 3rd place preferences. I have even had $200 at 6 to 1 on ON in my electorate, even though i actually didnt give them my no 1. My guess, ON 10+ seats and clear balance of power in a minority LNP government.
I predict a solid ALP majority.
What a sh*t splattered toilet.
I say that Pea Hon will get 5 seats and hold the all important balance of power.
entropy’s suggested parliament – with Palacechook’s dim bulbs returned with Green/KAP support – seems most likely on the basis of the polling results.
However PHON is a massive wild-card. If it picks up an additional two ALP regional seats (say Maryborough and an extra in Townsville) the numbers flip to give a seriously minority LNP/PHON Government – probably able to govern (until PHON implodes) with KAP guaranteeing supply:
ALP 44
GRN 1
KAP 1
LNP 40
PHON 7
Interesting times – not the least for hopeless Tim Nichols, who is firmly on PHON’s shit list.
Antony Green’s election site is pretty good.
As a Queenslander, I am sorry to say that nobody here at the Cat is going to win tonight.
Perhaps M0nty might, but then unless I am mistaken, he’s a Victoriastani.
The choice between proven failure, malfeasance and criminality, and potential disaster, cronyism and cowardice. I wrote in “none of the above” on my now spoiled ballot. I had a choice of three- a socialist pretending to not be one, a socialist sometimes pretending to not be one, and a completely barking swivel-eyed Stalinist. Whichever way it falls it’ll be dropped soap in the remand Centre shower time, with no brylcreem.
There’s off course the chance that the balance of Power will be held by a dysfunctional pack of dingbats more unhinged and untrustworthy than the venal Kattermites (who will be returned, despite foisting Mrs Bucket on s last time); the sleazy supplication by both majors will be amusing, and no doubt costly.
Pony Girl to win a slight majority to rule in her own right (because Big Government can never hand out too much of other peoples money).
PHON to get about half dozen seats and 1 each for Katterallaxy and the Greenfilth scum.
LNP will be disappointed and confused and move further Left to try and work out why they can’t form gubbermint.
Maybe if Malcolm had helped, it would have helped the LNP.
Provided he campaigned for Labor, that is.
@Habib:
Same here. Two socialists, one socialist-lite and one commie.
I commented on the ballot paper: None of these crooks!
And later to my better half, that it is actually pretty sad that after several decades as an adult, when I felt voting was important and not to be shunned, we both now have nobody to vote for.
Pity my country…
Start your own party
From the Oz. Do people really have that little idea about how the system really works? F.M.S., I learned the way the system worked in JUNIOR High School – in the year Neil Armstrong walked on the moon…..
Who are these ON voters that are preferencing the ALP? Any demographic breakdown?
The only safe prediction…
I voted in the Queensland state election at the Bywong St. Toowong polling station this morning. I was gobsmacked to see, along with the various official Party reps, a manned and bannered GetUp booth with a person handing out leaflets. Is this allowed under the Queensland Electoral Act? GetUp is not a registered political party, they are a murkily-funded activist group that touts for the Left. AFAIK they are not fielding any candidates in the Queensland election. I’ll be contacting my local member on Monday to ask the same questions.
I’m happy for you that you clearly believe at least one of the existing parties aligns with your opinions, and you can therefore feel you are being represented by them.
I don’t want to start my own party because I have a business to run.
All I’d like is that someone actually stood for some – not all, mind you; I’m not that silly – of my values.
Sadly that does not appear to be the case.
Unionists who have swallowed the coolaid on bringing boat people in but still hate competition for jobs from furringers.
‘They took our jerbs’
I would have raised the matter with the electoral officers at the booth.
Did you take photos of them? Otherwise their presence might be denied.
I’d take the matter up with the AEC as well.
You misunderstood me.
Our political elites on both sides of the aisle have failed us and must be axed ASAP.
Protest vote for ON, ALA, LDP as available.
Unfortunately Zulu yes. Most voters are of the ‘low information’ variety.
Who are these ON voters that are preferencing the ALP? Any demographic breakdown?
The old working class in Ipswich & the regional cities all up the coast.
Yep.
Not in this election and not in our electorate.
The choice was ALP/LNP/PHON/GRN.
And I will not vote for PHON because while they make some good noises on the PC front, when it comes to economic policies, they are as ruinous & socialist as Labor.
…and the first preference winner is INFORMAL
It’s more important to deny the seat to ALP by selecting an alternative candidate no matter how ruinous
I would’ve been voting informal in that case.
Journalists are paid to selectively quote and write it up that Pauline’s minions are stupid.
Come on, you know how the game works by now.
The polls have closed so the parties are now off and racing in the tally room!
What? What’s wrong with trying to add some excitement to the inevitable doom?
The ENTIRE system is BENT, and always has been.
Political parties as such are complete anathema to actual “representative” politics.
Party “discipline” trumps the will of the peasants, EVERY TIME, especially among the bolshevists.
The LNP, in its previous incarnation as the “Liberal” Party, was TOTALLY subverted by two streams of the totalitarian statists, WAY back in the 1970s.
The “Liberal Students” groups on campus were systematically infiltrated by the international socialists.
The allegedly “adult’ wing (mainstream) of the party was subverted by corporate statists and lawyers. ( A LOT of Boolean overlap there).
Lamestream “Liberals” referred to the Country / National Party as “agrarian socialists”, which on review, carried a bit of weight on several issues.
Contemporary “Liberals” seem to cleave ever closer to the politics of the US “liberals” who are the direct inheritors of the Southern “Democrats” / KKK.
The place was never going to develop any actual politics founded on Liberty, Justice and the pursuit of happiness, right from the day the First Fleet dropped anchor.
Quite so, Tel.
If my local booth is any indication, then there is a big change on.
Usually:
LNP: Strong & overbearing presence, ensuring all who enter the hall are carrying a HTV card.
ALP: A couple of corflutes tied to the fence, part time appearance by one or two bored volunteers who couldn’t be bothered actually offering a HTV card.
Grn: A pile of HTV cards, but no presence (these cards lapped up by the medical staff from the hospital).
This time:
ALP: Up to Six volunteers present all day, HTV cards offered to everybody.
LNP: Nothing. No posters pamphlets or HTV cards. Usual staunch volunteers AWOL.
Grn: Nothing.
The only material available was for ALP.
9 to 12 seats ON. Bring it on.
Yes I think the LNP didn’t even try this election, SATP.
Also, I think the LNP volunteers have rewarded the constant betrayal.
And Laura Jaye on Sky chimed in on cue that Pauline’s constituency is disaffected, white, middle aged men.
These pretty, twenty something or early thirties, white chicks describing politics to the nation are very amusing. They don’t seem to realise that the only reason they are given this privilege is because they are pretty, twenty something or early thirties, white chicks with emphasis on pretty and that they can string two words together.
Substance is a thing of the past, before identity politics, when political reporters had to know some history and a lot more political history.
No.
On very early numbers, here comes ON in central qld.
None of the experts are awake to the fact that labor voters put on ahead of lnp and visa versa. All about coming second
There’s a lot of nattering on TV about the Campbell Newman effect when I think Malcolm should get some of the blame for the betrayals, after all his bastadry is more fresh in the memory than Newman’s.
Mirani and lockyer.
Cook and marybough
Looks like ON is doing well and should win seats off the ALP, but it looks to me like the ALP will win some seats from the LNP.
According to Van Onselen, from an earlier post, PHON is a fringe party. On average they have 15-20% while Greens have 7%, but Greens are mainstream because he says so.
I’m happy for you that you clearly believe at least one of the existing parties aligns with your opinions, and you can therefore feel you are being represented by them.
I don’t want to start my own party because I have a business to run.
All I’d like is that someone actually stood for some – not all, mind you; I’m not that silly – of my values.
Sadly that does not appear to be the case.
So you voted for non-one. I hope you and your wife get the worst possible outcome for your personal circumstances because you deserve it. Every bit of it.
To even contemplate only voting if YOUR personal perfect candidate is running is infantile and destructive for the state. It doesn’t matter how bad the candidates are, there is ALWAYS one that is the least worst, ALWAYS.
Maybe the LNP will win some off the ALP. Dogs breakfast. My early prediction is that Turnbull is fucked.
Who gets to concede at the end of the night, Nicholls or Turnbull?
Some admissions on Nein’s commentary that the LNP have lacked booth volunteers.
Greens doing well in cities where there is very little chlorophyll but then they do that in every election, in every state and federally.
LNP vote down 10% across the State.
They are doing terribly.
Never mind about that, the important thing is that Malcolm has had a great win with the same sex marriage survey. What are the chances that LNP volunteers were pissed off about that as well?
Alp back…turnbull toast with on and katter on cross bench.
I wonder if Niki Savva will blame Tony Abbott for this disaster?
John Comnenus, I hope so even if the good professor will be distressed about it.
Crossie at 1937
These pretty, twenty something or early thirties, white chicks describing politics to the nation are very amusing. They don’t seem to realise that the only reason they are given this privilege is because they are pretty, twenty something or early thirties, white chicks with emphasis on pretty and that they can string two words together.
Demographic YFP. Young, female and photogenic. I dispute your assertion that “they can string two words together”, certainly not without outside assistance.
They may still salvage quite a few seats with PHON preferences.
Bullshit.
You may enjoy getting raped by the status quo; I don’t.
Others here have said enough about the ‘…but it’s better than Labor’ approach, so I won’t repeat it.
I will not be voting for people who don’t represent anything I believe in. And no, that does not mean I would only support a ‘perfect’ candidate.
And furthermore, I will not be directly funding any of these people by giving them my vote. They get hundreds of thousands of dollars in my taxes every year as it is.
I don’t enjoy voting informal. Far from it. But it’s better than what you propose.
…and his party might not do so well in QLD.
OK, they can read well.
. It doesn’t matter how bad the candidates are, there is ALWAYS one that is the least worst, ALWAYS.
Not this time, ditto federally. LNP’s debt prediction was about .25c less than the profligate incumbent imbeciles. Not even slightly less worse, they may as well merge; after this evening they may not even have the pews to stave off a takeover.
Plus, I should add that it’s not about the individual candidates. It’s about the parties they represent, and whose policies they are and will be supporting.
It’s looking like an ALP win, and I reckon they win comfortably.
It saves her time looking for other scapegoats.
Crap. I’m in a LNP seat. But maybe not after tonight.
Hope that shithead Mark Textor is watching this.
First words out of the Turdball’s pie hole tomorrow: “The election was all about state issues”.
We want no more coal. Even a State exporting heaps of coal still wants no coal. I say we increase power bills by 5 gazillion percent.
It’s looking like an ALP win, and I reckon they win comfortably.
SE QLDers voting for everyone to be done over again by their own government on power prices for the sake of Labor’s budgetary incompetence.
An early night then? But I’ve only just started on the bottle of wine.
Also, I think the LNP volunteers have rewarded the constant betrayal.
That outcome was inevitable, entropy. Once the Malcontented one so Maladroitly and Malodorously stuffed up anything remotely Liberal Party, there was going to be desertion by the volunteers at the polling booths.
Good to see the Qld LNP performing to historical expectations.
Yes, it isn’t about seduction by the ONP. ONP could promise to slaughter a goat and it wouldn’t matter. The reason votes are going that way is not because of the ONP, it’s that the liberal party does not represent its members and its voters. If you extend your hand and it’s bitten you don’t extend it again.
In Moggill (one of the safest LNP suburban electorates) I was astounded how much support the greens had. Banners and anti Adani signs everywhere. The LNP only had a couple of volunteers at the gate. The Federal election will be much worse when it comes around if Turnbull or Bishop are still running the show. Actually no one can save the LNP federally now.
I’ve had it in for Malcolm since the coup but we should blame John Howard for a lot of the resulting mayhem. We can thank him for persuading Malcolm to stay in parliament after he lost the leadership in 2009.
Malcolm Roberts being interviewed while being surrounded by head nodding zombies. FMD
FWIW, a couple of cronies of mine ran for the Western Australian Upper House a few years ago. I helped canvassing, and handing out “How To Vote” cards. It was an educational experience, to say the least.
Scott Morrison may fancy his chances but I doubt even Dutton can do much with the scorched earth left behind Mal.
ABC interviewing the ALP’s Anthony Lyneham. The wanker had Dr Anthony Lyneham on his corflutes.
” The Federal election will be much worse when it comes around.
if Turnbull or Bishop are still running the show.Actually no one can save the LNP federally now.”
FIFY
Bugger. I’m now in an ALP seat. Guess that’s what a couple of new housing developments full of welfare drones does.
In the wastelands now. Despite bold predictions, it seems it will be more of the same with PHON bound to disappoint esp M Roberts. Bugger all people live north of Rockhampton so pray for more private enterprise. The south east crèche doesn’t give a flying duck about you.
Looks like a lot of One Nation preferences are going to give gubbermint to the Pony Girl, quite comfortably.
Why is that so, Baldrick?
It’s not their fault that they have no interest in elections, it’s our compulsory voting system. I would like to try voluntary voting just to see if results would be different but I doubt we would ever have that chance. I’m sure Labor Party have done a survey and found that it is not in their best interest to assent.
Bugger-all LNP and Labor losers hanging around the booth at Windsor, confirming that volunteers have told both to get fucked- Labor was surprising. There was a plague of earnest Green fuglies, true believers who’ve abandoned the backsliding ALP, and don’t have jobs or lives to steer them away from hectoring punters with their ideological purity. It should be almost impossible to ruin a country that’s geographically isolated, brimming with in demand resources, and with a small, intensively educated* population. I’d give it maybe two more terms and this dump will be more rooted than a fig tree over a sewer main.
*Yes I know the education system is even more infested with illiterate cultural Marxists than the Kiberal party, and an abject failure. That said it illustrates the limited intellect of many of its victims, too thick to question the obvious bollocks being propagated.
Free money Dot.
Snoopy, Dr Anthony Lyneham is probably one of the more decent people to be elected for years in any Australian Government. A craniofacial surgeon that repairs the faces of people damaged in car accidents. He stil, does it even while holding down ththe natural resources and mines ministry and regularly acting in the Ag ministry because there is no one else in the ALP who could do It.
A real trooper and the LNP should have tried to get him for preselection. You know, someone who had a succcesful career before politics and stood for election to make a difference.
Apparently something like 10% of voters arrive at the polling booth without any idea of how they will vote.
Queensland was ALP anyway. Now they will be more ALP and if it pushes more LNP people in the Government to realise Turnbull is the problem and there is no choice but to get rid of him if they want to continue living their lucrative lifestyles, then it will be worthwhile.
I think Antony Green would be getting a bit cranky at the ABCs panel bloke. He’s been calling him Anthony all night.
Entropy, the ALP is the natural home of quacks once they were enabled to privatise their profits and socialise their losses. No other profession gets the deal those leech-applies get, the AMA is the most militant union in the country, they make the CFMEU look like pikers.
The ABCs panel are still trying to pretend it will be a cliff-hanger, but it looks like the LNP is well on the nose with voters and Anastasia will be returned with an increased majority.
Leech-appliers. Fucking autocorrect.
There were quite a few “Oh, I’m voting Labor – my Dad voted Labor, and his Dad before him…” How I kept a civil tongue in my head I shall never know..
Is anyone else as deeply embarrassed as I at having a Mrs Bucket as state leader?
It’s always hard for an LNP leader to overcome the unions/public service up here. Ms. P. owes her success to growing the public service. Where will it end, it must collapse in on itself one day?
But the LNP are weak. No gumption to put their case for the big mine. I did not vote this time, for the first time ever. On the way home from work, and had half an hour to spare, but I simply could not be bothered with the LNP.
Nothing emerging that wasn’t in the polling. Palletchook will win fairly bigly. No “shy conservatives.” No hidden PHON voters. People who don’t like Ms Pony are lodging protest votes rather than throwing her out. Not much indication of an anti-Adani movement – if anything, Townsville is voting for a pro-Adani “regional independent.”
Habib, your comments about the AMA may, or may not, be true. However, Entropy’s comments were about the man, not an organisation or a political party. It is a mistake to conflate these things.
So, who won Maiwar?
Not really – I live in a State that had Carmen Lawrence as a leader.
Yes.
She’s so stupid she has no idea what the hole between her legs is for.
As usual, it’s not just Labor.
A few years ago a Liberal Senator told me – off the record, of course – that there was no support in his party for getting rid of compulsory voting.
His rationale was that doing so would mean the parties would have to make a lot more effort, and spend more money, in safe electorates in order to motivate voters to turn up to vote. This would then have the potential to make the seats much more marginal.
Obviously this is something none of the political class could possibly encourage.
Pox on all of them.
Fuck off GrigoRae. You must have us confused with people give a toss about what you’ve got to say.
I think this is a watershed election. The anti coal movement has won. The anti Left vote has imploded. We are heading into a long night.
*who
Long night economically, not for this election.
Only 10%? That’s not bad.
Sky coverage is crap.
We won’t know that for sure until Trad challenges Palaszczuk for the leadership. How is she doing by the way?
The duplicitous behaviour and lack of shame of the alp is apparently not an issue and the opposition are a mob of bumbling dolts. Add to that the cargo cult mentality of the punters and this is what you get.
Being crowd averse, I went to a pre-poll station on Thursday. For fun I asked the Greens’ HTV worker why anyone would vote Greens given their nonsensical theology.
The Greens worker denied subscribing to a theology, but immediately floundered when our discussion turned to the technical side of electricity generation, the Paris climate accord, the history of the environmental movement and the role of carbon dioxide in biology.
She admitted not having any detailed knowledge whatsoever of the reasoning underpinning the Greens’ policies but still remained convinced she was not subscribing to a theology.
The Greens’ worker was a perfect example of an evangelical disciple of the church of ecologism. She has no idea how stuff works, but she believes, oh, she believes!
A few premiers ago my state leader was an American woman whose most famous features were her flip haircut and that she owed her position to Eddie Obeid. Now she is angling to unseat John Alexander and then Malcolm.
So has the ALP been voted back in?
As was said on this blog some time ago, the monkeys have leaned to vote for free coconuts. They aren’t ever going to climb another tree.
It’s a big win for Gaia. Go long on wool.
Habib,
Those of us who live in South Australia and are of conservative leanings feel your pain. As should the people of Victoria.
Politicians claiming to be of the right have failed conservatism and misled those who value the traditional institutions and the direction in which the conserved and proved values of our Western traditions should have lead us. In a misguided effort to appear hip and modern they have slipped into progressive ways.
They know of no other way of getting elected than by unalloyed bribery.
All but, Gab
Well the only consolation is that the Spit on the Gold Coast will be kept out of the clutches of Tom Tate. There is some development which should not happen. No other silver lining that I can see.
She’s an angel then.
At the moment South Brisbane is going green! The silver lining there is she will be useless idiot, and has done the world a service getting rid of Trad. LNP preferences will probably help Trad though.
Bolt has a thread up: ALP has won QLD: Turnbull & Hanson Hurt. I’d say done & dusted now, removal of OPV was a cunning move that worked. Townsville had some very lacklustre ALP members but they are looking like being returned. Small victory is that Trad looks like being on the scrapheap, the airhead replacing her won’t be too much of a threat I just saw her on Ch 9 & she is as clueless as SHY…
Bigly
This show that Christian pastors of every stripe have failed their congregations. People like this woman were looking for meaning in their lives and yet the only place they found it is in environmentalism. Really sad. And like Islam eco religion does not tolerate apostasy.
Whatever happened to fire and brimstone Christianity?
Most premiers have been dumb, but this boiler’s uglier than Peter Beattie, more irrational than Bligh, and less articulate than Joh.
We had one of those: Mike Baird. Come to think of it Barry o’Barrell wasn’t much better. Jury is still out on Gladys.
If she is gone, Trad will rise again like a balding red head’s comb-over on a windy day. Federally probably, or running for Lord Mayor.
Regardless of whether Trad survives or the green wins, the ability of any landholder to clear a few holy trees is gorn! And the dead hand of government will get legislative backing to look over reef catchment landholders’ shoulders every time they try to step into the paddock (leased of course). The city has spoken! And ONP and KAP voters made it easy for them.
Hey, Joh knew his stuff, his downfall was in listening to the siren call of Canberra.
Looking at the Hinchinbrook result, a returned ALP minority government supported by KAP seems the likely outcome.
Palaszczuul for PM!
Bloody hell. Looks like 52 ALP seats!
Time for whiskey, before it’s made illegal.
If LNP represented their voters there would be no need for a protest vote. You either give the people what they want or you go out of business. Politics is a business just like any other.
I love how half a dozen networks booked three hours of coverage tonight and it was all over at five past six. Reminds me of the commentary team when Australia plays Lapland at the rugby league world cup. ‘Don’t go away, anything could happen.’
Anyone following the ABC’s barometer? They had Labor ahead by 11 seats… margin is now four.
Even that vacuous nimbus Coralie Burke? Jeezus Brownsville residents should be ashamed.
Shame Cripps isn’t a bad bloke but so is Nick the KAP candidate. The rest bar Raffles (NQ State Party) less said better especially Paul Jacob who is your typical chameleon ALP type. Oh well that’s life I suppose…
Mine’s a Port Charlotte, thank you. “Sliante! Who’s there like us! Damn few! And they’re all dead!”
The political hacks that infest parliaments these days have mostly never been in business to know,
One of Tim Nicholls’ liabilities is his unfortunate appearance. Resembles a very dodgy butcher.
When I wrote the last comment I was looking for an expression I read some time ago with reference to American politics. The article kept mentioning retail politics and voting is a transaction just like any commercial activity. We vote because we expect to get something back like promises kept. LNP have completely lost sight of this in the age of Malcolm but to a lesser extent in the age of Abbott as well.
Labor, for all their socialist inclinations, never lose sight of who their customers are and they deliver on their bargain.
As I’ve said before, if we had Joh, the Colossus of Roads and Shady Lane in power today, it would be golden – at least for a spell. Leftists beaten in the street and ten new power stations under construction.
Maybe Cripps can take on Bob Katter jnr federally, and go for the jugular
The Oz has a margin of three seats?
Fact check : true.
ABC now reckons Labor up by 3
The big thing is ONP not doing as well as expected.
I think once one of their members was revealed to own a sex shop was a turning point.
It was his wife’s business. He should have kept her at home busy with domestic duties.
Hanson might as well give up, shut down and sell her database to Bernardi. That’s the only graft left.
You ma’am are the Lady of all Shit Posters. Well done. So very very droll.
Pauline is a great figurehead but her Party machine does not know what they are doing. Come to think of it, is there even a party machine or do they just hope for the best?
Tits has an allegation of r..e against him and he will still whip turdball like a dandelion so what has that got to do with it?
I recall one political commentator writing that Peter Beattie looked like a suburban butcher. Didn’t do him any harm. I just thought Nicholls looked weak and gormless. The Brits have a word for it – a plonker.
Why did the LNP preference Labor over the Greens?
entropy
#2566155, posted on November 25, 2017 at 9:48 pm
Yup but the LNP put a 20 something career staffer up against her that even us seasoned NQ types went WTF. Then there was Ms Scott, despite being an ex Journalist she was virtually non existent. A drovers dog could have beat these two. The big clincher IMO was the removal of OPV, someone in the ALP foresaw this scenario. Ch 9 basically saying in Mundingburra most PHON 2nd pref going to the ALP…
I think once one of their members was revealed to own a sex shop was a turning point.
You make it sound like a bad thing.
Based on the state election result…Dutton is gone. Well done Maol.
I now look back on the Joh era with some nostalgia, despite deeply loathing the ratbag fascist at the time. Everything worked, things were built, and everything was cheap. Sure they were bent, but creepy hippies got rightly smashed over the head and were otherwise ignored, hideous old fire-traps got bulldozed, and lawyers were treated as human chancres by government rather than making up numbers. The good old days.
Ch 9 basically saying in Mundingburra most PHON 2nd pref going to the ALP…
I know each voter decides their own preferences, but what was the purpose of the official PHON put the sitting member last recommendation?
Resembles a very dodgy butcher. Probably not a liability in the Liberal party these days, seeing as its full of crafty butchers*.
*One who gets his meat ‘round the back.
This is what happens when the LNP states about its grassroots that ‘We Don’t Matter™’.
I suspect this is just a warm up for the next federal election.
That one will be ‘Potentially Great™’.
Why did the LNP preference Labor over the Greens? Because they’re partners in a cartel. If they were subject to the legislation they inflict on others they’d be litigated to extinction and in some cases banged up.
Principle. A good thing! BUT!
Why did they preference Labor over One Nation? Coz Jackie Trad is such a brilliant operator? Faark!
Bullshit.
You may enjoy getting raped by the status quo; I don’t.
Others here have said enough about the ‘…but it’s better than Labor’ approach, so I won’t repeat it.
I will not be voting for people who don’t represent anything I believe in. And no, that does not mean I would only support a ‘perfect’ candidate.
And furthermore, I will not be directly funding any of these people by giving them my vote. They get hundreds of thousands of dollars in my taxes every year as it is.
I don’t enjoy voting informal. Far from it. But it’s better than what you propose.
Cowards are a dime a dozen and you are a coward. You have given the ALP 2 direct
Just drove up from Brisbane to Hervey Bay, got into the motel and turned on the TV.
FMD, Queensland, you deserve the reaming you’re going to get! The gloating is spew-making!
Look, the result up here in the state formerly known as Queensland is soley at the feet of the SFL’s.
Tim Nichols wouldn’t kick a dead cat and follows in the footsteps of those famous latter day Fedeal Liberal Leaders Howard, Abbott and now Turnbull.
We have a Fed Parliament confused about citizenship, then Palacechook calls a snap election, then, (this is called shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted), the federal SFL’s decide to go after federal Labor MP’s and Senators. The SFL’s continually prove they have never had a spine.
Very true, Habib (the comment about Joh’s era).
I actually am convinced that the ALP are even more ‘bent’ than Joh and his Nats ever were. Everyone loves to carry on about the Qld gerrymander for example, but Joh never managed anything like the SA ALP routinely pulls off in their state elections.
And that’s just the tip of the huge iceberg.
Somehow though, they keep getting away with it.
The LNP, on the other hand, are just plain inept & incompetent.
You’re a coward if you vote informal?
No sir. It may be the moral choice.
What is right is never cowardly.
For the entire length of the so called gerrymander in Qld, originally set up by the ALP lest we forget, the ALP never managed 50% state wide anyway.
Bullshit.
You may enjoy getting raped by the status quo; I don’t.
Others here have said enough about the ‘…but it’s better than Labor’ approach, so I won’t repeat it.
I will not be voting for people who don’t represent anything I believe in. And no, that does not mean I would only support a ‘perfect’ candidate.
And furthermore, I will not be directly funding any of these people by giving them my vote. They get hundreds of thousands of dollars in my taxes every year as it is.
I don’t enjoy voting informal. Far from it. But it’s better than what you propose.
I will start again. Cowards are a dime a dozen and you are a coward. You have given the ALP 2 direct votes and will pay more than a couple of lousy dollars in electoral payments in higher costs for every state levee going forward including interest on debt.
Casting no vote or an informal vote is the lowest of the low in a democracy. Sleep well as your state goes down the gurgler while you look on impotently without having a say… For someone who treasures the most powerful tool an individual has in our country I am calling pathetic…
Want to swap?
Deb Frecklington would have won it for them. She’s even from Kingaroy.
LNP is getting the spanking they deserve for abandoning their base
Being forced to vote is fascist and possibly unconstitutional.
If the LNP’s only claim to fame is a somewhat slower trainwreck to ruin, they have absolutely no moral authority to contest the vote; it belies self-interest whereas the ALP’s miserable stewardship may be entirely due to stupidity, cf. old mate Hanlon.
Also was PHON for or against Ardani?
Sorry ‘Digger’, but you clearly don’t get it mate.
Never mind that much of what you say is nonsense, anyway.
Enjoy your ‘lesser evil’ choice in preserving the status quo.
I have no doubt it’ll make the LNP value your support in the future, while they sh*t all over you.
Maybe…
But if you don’t vote you deserve the inevitable shafting… you can always find someone to vote against.
Casting no vote or an informal vote is the lowest of the low in a democracy. Sleep well as your state goes down the gurgler while you look on impotently without having a say… For someone who treasures the most powerful tool an individual has in our country I am calling pathetic…
Oh do fk off. If you want to enable the parasitic fascist turds who make our life a misery then go ahead but you can shove your sanctimonious bullshit up your pompous arse. The LNP deserve nothing less than annihilation , so the stupid imbeciles who pine so much for socialism can get a good dose of it, long and hard.
So the NLP sell their soul to the devil (preferencing ALP ahead of Greens and PHON …)
What did the LNP get in return? They already are in opposition.
As Viva said, plonkers.
Against. They took the Alan Jones line.
They should all die in a fire.
This result not only screws Qld which they deserve but also the entire eastern states energy supply.
Qld have been propping everyone else up. With the 50% ruinable energy target, we are all screwed.
Time to get the genset for domestic back up.
Zk2A
Just so as I can stick it to the man, one of these might be in order.
A contact (in NZ obviously, you’d never ever produce booze here, oh nonononono) has one. reliably produces 97% pure ethanol. He produces his own schnapps with it, on the basis that you can take the German J*e*wish family out of Germany in 1935, but you can’t take the German out of them. His apple schnapps is amazing.
Yeah thought so IT. So no reason to vote for them either.
Not looking quite so whizzo for Hyacinth now, seats up north dropping like leftist IQs and not enough falling over in the SE, despite the plague of bedwetters that now infest that region. As I’ve said all along the least worse option in a tie with neither able to form government- nothing will be repealed, but they won’t be able to pass much idiocy either. What a fine situation we’ve allowed ourselves to sink into when this fiasco is the best we can hope for.
It’ll be an hoot to see that moron tie herself in knots trying to extricate her ample self from the pre-election statement to choose opposition to minority government; of course she’ll claim that it only referred to cosying up to PHON, and as they’ve won bugger all she’s not bound by it. And of course the dickless meeja will give the shameless old boot a free kick.
Arnost, the problem is that while you definitely can find someone to vote against, you always have to also find someone to vote for.
If, as I pointed out above, your choices in a given electorate are socialist/socialist/socialist-lite/commie, that makes the last bit rather hard.
You know what is wrong with LNP? Graham Richardson saying that he was at a Liberal function and opening on the atmosphere.
Which Liberal idiot thought it was a good idea to invite a Labor Mr Whatever It Takes?
Peta Credlin instantly called him on it and made him admit it was a Scott Morrison function.
And there you have it, Morrison – the purported principled judas.
Thanks for that bit of info Crossie- more evidence that they are all part of the Uniparty aka Laborals.
And there you have it, Morrison – the purported principled judas.
Another perfect example of why the LNP must be destroyed. They stand for NOTHING but themselves at the trough. They occupy space where a legitimate conservative party should be. Frauds.
Do we have a winner?
A WINNER IS YOU, PALASZCZUUL!
There are two issues here, approve the mine and lend Adani the money to do it with. I’m for the first but not for the second, Adani should organise their own finances and run the risks. The state should not guarantee them anything except a licence to operate.
On the ECQ web site… https://results.ecq.qld.gov.au/elections/state/State2017/results/summary.html#11
what does ” Incorrect Candidate Selected ” on the current district result mean?
Did the people vote wrongly? Did the tallying stuff up?
The result is now tightening up?
I don’t think Peta looks great in that frock.
The clueless Liberals under Malcolm Turnbull being so lacking in purpose and direction and polling so badly must have cost the LNP a motza of votes.
Somewhat my feelings too, Bruce. We’ve had Sky on but I’ve barely watched; Hairy is more interested because he likes doing the projections on early numbers. Mathematical types are like that. But even he’s waned and gone back to switching between whatever football he is watching and the Sky team.
Eastern Australia’s electricity is looking quite dire; we needed PHON’s new coal-fired approach, even if they did go schizo and take the Alan Jones line on coal mining.
Where has simple common sense gone??
Let’s be real here. If you want tens of billions of investment you occasionally have to contribute.
There’s only so much gouging these filthy foreigners will take. I doubt Chevron will ever do a project in Austalia again after what happened to them.
Australian need to realise we are a third rate backwater with very little going for us. If we tear foreign capital like shit we will all die very poor and cold.
Crossie, this Dave Barry article from 1997 sums it up:
Globule warmening will save you. (and backyard hooch)
Coal is new? heheh. Back to the future, Marty!
What we need now is for Labor to steal that coal policy from PHON.
Tim Nicholls is a really nice guy, my ex worked with his wife so i hung out with him and down to earth, genuine guy. Away from the cameras, he is a firebrand conservative. One night, over a bottle of really nice cognac a year ago, I asked him why he didn’t show who he was on camera. He said he felt that he had to win Brisbane to win the election, he had to appeal to the centre. Tonight he showed why that was wrong. Time for him to go. Time for Malcolm to go. These moderates are a huge flop. Hastie for PM
I think that is a top and she’s wearing trousers with it.
I almost feel sorry for Pony Girl. For a while there it looked like her future knifer was gone.
Johanna, that was not the article I had in mind though very entertaining and apt.
no-ones forcing you to vote, idiot.
You’re compelled to turn up and have your name ticked off. Nothing more.
Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes …
Hat tip to Meg Ryan.
Thought Trad was gonski. Maybe not. Ch 9 has crossed to her 3 times now, Palace”chook” better watch her back if Trad is able to get a fingernail over the line…
If Trad remains in Parliament IMO the left will roll Palace”chook” before the next election and pretty well much move to control the party…
My husband is threatening to do just that at the next federal election and to write rude words on the ballot. Since we are in a safe Labir seat it won’t make any difference.
There are two issues here, approve the mine and lend Adani the money to do it with. I’m for the first but not for the second, Adani should organise their own finances and run the risks. The state should not guarantee them anything except a licence to operate.
The Surat basin rail line will be a multi user line like the Bowen Basin line. The government funded the multi user Bowen basin line.
I call fowl on this suggestion. There’s no way Labor power brokers will decide to go with a leader who barely scraped in.
That vile, patronising bint Trad scraped in on LNP preferences; the Greens are marxist mongs, but to not pick up the opportunity to turf a deputy leader and replace it with an ineffectual boohoo says all you need know about the LNP. Labor would’ve gone for it with their ears back. She’ll be looking for an electorate shift then will shank Bucket, and she’ll be too stupid to see it coming.
Anastasia giving a speech and restating that she will not make a deal with One Nation.
Now thanking Liberal voters who for the first time voted Labor. Where did she get that seeing as even Labor vote overall is down?
Country is at a pretty low ebb.
I think the “Incorrect Candidate Selected” message means that their 2PP count as initially posted was wrong, and now they’re trying to work out what’s really gong on. I see an increasing number of seats in that position. My own electorate and the one next door are both in that category now.
Latest from the Oz website.
They’re already squirming over the “no deal” statement. Rusted-on Labor types are really the most gullible, sad gits on the planet. They actually respect and admire these nematodes.
They would behead their own mother and eat her liver if they thought it would plant their flabby, flaccid arses on the treasury benches. We don’t have enough helicopters to deal with this plague.
Looks like the Queensland LNP have provided a blueprint on how to lose an election.
No doubt Maocolm will be studying it closely.
Interesting to read about how the boots on the ground at polling booths for the LNP have disappeared. Most likely this will happen nationwide at the next Federal election, which will be quite soon.
The Coalition are just like the establishment Republicans in the US – gutless, and bought and sold to what they perceive as the highest bidder. A pox on them.
Campbell Newman giving Anastasia the victory which she will only have if she kisses somebody’s arse. Now, who will it be?
Apparently Mrs Bucket is principled. She’s kept it well hidden.
Queensland LNP should write a book to try and raise money. It should be titled “How to lose friends and piss off people who could help you”. It should sell many copies or maybe not.
Campbell is looking cautiously happy!
Interesting to read about how the boots on the ground at polling booths for the LNP have disappeared. Most likely this will happen nationwide at the next Federal election, which will be quite soon.
State LNP branch member enthusiasm way down due to Turnbull, it will be much worse, a bloodbath, federally. Queenslanders on that side of the fence dont like narcissistic greenleft types like Turnbull at all.
Comment of the night “Nicholls deserves to remain the leader”.
That’s pretty much the sentiment in all states.
LNP will find a way to lose in NSW and Tas. Federally, the government’s a dead man walking already. Then we’ll be back to 2007 all over again.
You are looking at the 2PP results. In those seats with ” Incorrect Candidate Selected”, the ECQ does not yet know who the final two candidates are.
The LP needs to be broken up. The ALP monopoly is going to happen anyway. May as well start the purge sooner rather than later so the rebuild can commence ASAP.
Daft speech from Nicholls, whoever he is.
Easy for the slug in the big chair to say she will never make a deal with PHON. Only thing she has ever said l would declare to be true without checking. Mainly because PHON is a shot duck.
Checking how these pricks on all teams preference each other again shows that whatever the stripe, the political class and aspirants to office have the morals of a back alley $10 blowjob trader, giving their support to diametrically opposed opposition if they think it will advance their cause, particularly PHON in some instances preferencing the alp.
It was once my opinion that at lest we had the Public Service to keep the wheels turning regardless of the political regime of the day. The PS is now part of the movement due to alp policy of stacking government jobs with right-thinkers whenever they hold the reins at all levels of Government. It’s a good thing there are so few people left who are not on the teat and have valid reasons to detest all of them, with a particular hatred of the left for killing the incentive of the masses, because otherwise there would be an uprising.
A pox on them.
A filthy pox on them
Just end it now. The Palace Chook has retained her throne. No surprises there. The LNP are farkin hopeless. Hopeless, hopeless, hopeless.
You are looking at the 2PP results. In those seats with ” Incorrect Candidate Selected”, the ECQ does not yet know who the final two candidates are.
2dogs, I noticed that earlier in the evening there had been “results” posted in those lines, but they’ve since gone to the Incorrect Candidate Selected thing. I guess they made the call a bit too early, and are now waiting to see what happens with further counting. See my comment up a bit further.
” A plague on both your houses.”