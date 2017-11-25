Stephen Cable: No matter the question, government is the answer

In an excellent article in The Australian this week, Nick Cater does a skilful dissection of the Northcote by-election in Victoria. For those who might not have heard the news, a seat that has been Labor since 1927 went to The Greens. Amazingly, the Andrews government, that seems to have more in common with Che than Chifley, was not left enough for this electorate.

Some of the seat’s statistics of are quite illuminating. Apparently, there are ten times more teachers than truck drivers and twenty times more university lecturers than brick layers. The most interesting statistic of all however, is that 58 per cent work in the public sector. It seems that when government workers are in a position to decide, they vote for more government and there is no party more in favour of larger government than The Greens. It is no coincidence that the growth of government both in sheer numbers of workers and intrusion into every area of life has seen a rise of the big government party vote. Here in Queensland, we are in the final stages of a state election campaign and in the seat of South Brisbane, The Greens are also within grasp of a win. The advertising we’re seeing is the normal childish simplicity we expect from The Greens. Good vs. Evil arguments, terms like ‘big corporations’ and ‘greedy profits’ or similar are mentioned a thousand times on one pamphlet. This is followed by promises of utopia for all if only you will let The Greens make all of life’s decisions for you. There little mention of the environment but lots of talk about the government running everything. Cheap housing, cheap public transport, abundant cheap energy (from the government of course) and free childcare. It all sounds great to the naive and those who don’t grasp history and use it as a guide.

Where government advances, liberty retreats. Victoria has been the centre of this in Australia but even a fool like Daniel Andrews isn’t intrusive enough for the government workers of Northcote.

The message is clear, if you want to scale back The Greens you need to scale back the size of government. If we don’t we will continue to feed the parasite that is destroying us.

Stephen writes at cablecritique.com and for Liberty Works in Brisbane.