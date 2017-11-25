Stephen Cable: No matter the question, government is the answer

In an excellent article in The Australian this week, Nick Cater does a skilful dissection of the Northcote by-election in Victoria. For those who might not have heard the news, a seat that has been Labor since 1927 went to The Greens. Amazingly, the Andrews government, that seems to have more in common with Che than Chifley, was not left enough for this electorate.
Some of the seat’s statistics of are quite illuminating. Apparently, there are ten times more teachers than truck drivers and twenty times more university lecturers than brick layers. The most interesting statistic of all however, is that 58 per cent work in the public sector. It seems that when government workers are in a position to decide, they vote for more government and there is no party more in favour of larger government than The Greens. It is no coincidence that the growth of government both in sheer numbers of workers and intrusion into every area of life has seen a rise of the big government party vote. Here in Queensland, we are in the final stages of a state election campaign and in the seat of South Brisbane, The Greens are also within grasp of a win. The advertising we’re seeing is the normal childish simplicity we expect from The Greens. Good vs. Evil arguments, terms like ‘big corporations’ and ‘greedy profits’ or similar are mentioned a thousand times on one pamphlet. This is followed by promises of utopia for all if only you will let The Greens make all of life’s decisions for you. There little mention of the environment but lots of talk about the government running everything. Cheap housing, cheap public transport, abundant cheap energy (from the government of course) and free childcare. It all sounds great to the naive and those who don’t grasp history and use it as a guide.
Where government advances, liberty retreats. Victoria has been the centre of this in Australia but even a fool like Daniel Andrews isn’t intrusive enough for the government workers of Northcote.
The message is clear, if you want to scale back The Greens you need to scale back the size of government. If we don’t we will continue to feed the parasite that is destroying us.
Stephen writes at cablecritique.com and for Liberty Works in Brisbane.
Once Australia is deindustrialised, everybody entitled to a good job will have to be employed by the State.
Nasty deniers won’t get good State jobs, so be careful what you say and who you vote for.
The Ponzi will never end, Comrades.
Clearly, the government should do something about it.
Stephen Cable and Jacinta Price (second link) are analysts and writers I would like to hear more from at the Cat. Great stats from Stephen Cable about the flood of Filth-voting public service parasites who stole Northcote from the Liars. This is where we are at in this civilizational backwater: Marxists in the education system have spent half a century diseducating our children about the homicidal, totalitarian evil of communism, as a result of which communism’s 21st century incarnation, the Greens, are now flavour of the month among people who know nothing about history.
The fact that our current prime minister is a communist sympathiser who has surrounded himself with communist advisers has cemented in-your-face Big Government as the crushing centrepiece of the rollback of liberty in Australia.
It is also crushing the economy, which — like Obama’s America — is mired at the edge of a technical recession. As America’s economy booms in the next year, the MSM’s constant disinformation won’t be able to hide the fact that we backed the wrong horse. We are a socialist suburb of Europe. God help us.
I was going to post links to the ECQ disclosure map, but it mysteriously shat itself in the last 30 minutes. It may be temporary…
https://www.ecq.qld.gov.au/Map
Anyhow, total disclosed gifts this morning for South Brisbane was approx $1.3M. Queensland Greens accounted for only $23,000 of the total. The big money was union donations to ALP.
Local government are the same, empire builders.
A socialist suburb of borderless Europe?.
What a brilliant idea Julie Bishop.
These are good suggestions for Credlin to interview.
I know Foxtel boxes re being returned at a great rate of knots, but quite a few surprising people have mentioned to me this week that they tuned in to Credlin. At five nights a week she has a LOT of airtime to fill, so may be able to bring up a lot of diverse topics esp having things in the background ready for slow news days over the summer. I hope they are giving her good funds for staff.
It really is astounding..
They don’t even need to grasp history, they just need to look across the pond to Venezuela.
.. but being ‘teachers’, they’re too ignorant to do even that.
Not forgetting the CFMEU purchased the Greens a few years ago either.
It’s Whitlamism all over again, with the added bounty of a new religion of Greenery, a messianic ‘saving’ of the planet. The government always sounds like the answer, until it isn’t. Money grows on trees, and it is there for the picking; they will seriously tell you the government can simply print some more of it. They have no idea whatsoever about even the most basic fundamentals of economics and trade. Mention Venezuela and these naifs will simply rattle on about oil and external influences. Anyway, that’s South America, they’ll say, and that isn’t us here in Australia. Good intentions and the road to hell? They’ve never heard of such a thing. Communism? That’s Russia and it’s different here. We do socialism, which is sensible and kind and caring and helpful.
Our schools and especially our universities have ‘educated’ a generation of Marxist destroyers without any idea of history. The Green religion and its economics is nothing more than a Cargo Cult: manna from heaven. It really is time we started saying that loudly to those who believe. Cults always end badly.
When I read the above I initially read it as:
I think my initial reading was equally accurate, but in a different context.
I’m not sure many posters at the Cat disagree with this.
Most here seem to support more government for everything ranging from gov run schools to regulating marriage and immigration.
So if you’re looking for support for limiting government, this doesn’t seem to be the forum for that.
Sky are forcing all their in-house lefties onto Credlin, They are a real nuisance. I cant understand why media companies pander to the left because as Fairfax has found the left never spend their own money and they will send you broke.
Organized Slime® have tipped about $200k into Trad’s campaign since the election was called with another $100k in the preceding three months.
They won’t be happy if she loses.
As a resident of the Northcote electorate I can attest to the infestation of lunatic big government here. The local council even wants to change the name of the federal electorate from Batman to “Simon Wonga” and Batman Park to “Be Be Jern, Billibellary and Gumbri, all significant Elders in the Wurundjeri Tribe.” For long-term residents like me, you could always find an “elder” sitting at the picnic tables with a nice cold one at the green strip next to the Preston Football Ground. They would even engage you in conversation on occasion when they needed a handout. The erasure of the founder of Melbourne, John Batman will happen; the determination of Kim Le Cerf and the other ganGreenous “representatives” will ensure this.
The change in this area is rather stark for me because I have been living in SEA for the last 6 years and have only returned in July this year. The number of sandal-wearing people is extraordinary. The electorate used to be full of Greeks, Italians and working class poms. Now, they are nearly all gone. Their children have left home and most have probably died off or moved in with their children in the outer suburbs. A new wave of “know-it-alls” have moved in and are telling us how to live our lives. And Nick is right about “educators” moving in. My neighbors had died and their house was purchased by a couple of teachers who promptly utilized the front garden as a place to grow vegetables and hang their laundry.
Northcote has changed and isn’t going to change back any time soon because the only people that can afford to live here are government employees.
This isn’t a bad thing in the long run. It will save on transportation costs when they are inevitably rounded up for banishment. Once the slime is relocated en masse to Maralinga, some good value real estate opportunities will open up.
Nzhousewife, my impression is that Sky have given Credlin ZERO staff apart from a producer to churn out the same low-rent formula they’ve assigned to Blot (opening monologue + feature interview + panel discussion = 48 minutes + ads = 1 hour). Without a team of two or three good researchers, she can’t produce anything original, apart from what is in her Rolls Royce brain, and she will be burnt out in a year.
I’m hearing everything Lizzie said.
You can add:
Hazelwood closed down because greedy coal companies. Corollary of …
Electricity costs because privatisation
“Big corporations blah blah”
The observable fact that more government hurts small businesses and suits big corporations fine doesn’t compute with them.
Lizzie;
You forgot this one.
(I was looking for a cute puppy video, but found this instead.)
FFS, you’re an offensive fucking imbecile.
I voted for Abbott to cut the size of government. But he didn’t. Turnbull is busy increasing the size of Government. This will set up Shorten to really increase government. Government is bad at everything it does. Everything, bar nothing.
I wonder if Australians would be attracted to a party which dramatically lowered spending, then paid off the Government debt quickly, and then diverted the surplus into the pockets of Australians.
If the pocket-enrichment was large enough, self interest and the additional challenge of becoming wealthy through private sector effort might turn this country around.
Just a theory. At the moment.
Eloquent and correct.
Thanks, OSC.
What is it with collectivists and projection?
Terminal stupidity, presumably.
OSC — any party that promised to cut gov’t to 30% of its current size, get out of health care and housing, and slash welfare would get my vote.
Wow seriously? You’re the only one that has been offensive so far?
I’ve pointed it out before and it bears repeating: the Cat readership is older than your typical leftie 20-something, but seems to know far less than they do about anything and behaves just as badly if not worse when challenged in any way.
It pains me to say it, because Catallaxy has been one of my favourite sites for years, but iampeter is right.
Peter Beatie knew this well. He massively increased the size of the Queensland government because he knew that with enough public servants you can own the Queensland vote.
It’s no coincidence the current QLD Labor government have been employing public servants at a huge rate of knots (16000) and the pay is higher than the ones lost under Newman. What they haven’t counted on is the fact that highly paid wymmyns working for government support Labor but love the Greens. The Greens give them everything Labor do plus virtue signalling. Teachers, nurses, doctor’s wives and public servants on 6 figures love their conspicuous compassion.