Agit prop and the agent provocateur

The one blessing about being brought up in a communist household is that you understand the left a good deal better than most. It also brings an added measure of concern when I see how easily a public unused to lying as a tactic is influenced by these manoeuvres which are standard practice on the left. My Dad was an expert in agit prop and I grew up understanding the role of the agent provocateur only too well. These are not well-meaning individuals who wish to investigate the truth. They are individuals whose only interest is to disrupt the communications among those on the other side through whatever lies they might find convenient and they hope persuasive.
There are a few I feel I have spotted over the years coming to this site, but I will only focus on one since I find the comments by BorisG particularly instructive. And the example I am going to use are the comments made on my post Remember Michelle Fields? It is simply undeniable that Fields told a story that was intended to harm Donald Trump’s run for president but was thoroughly discredited by the videos that showed everything she said, and the Washington Post initially said, were lies. The point of the post was to remind us that the media will lie without any hesitation if they can see some political advantage for the left’s political agenda. That is the message of this post, and it is one that can never be repeated often enough. You will be lied to by the left to the furthest extent they believe they can get away with. That there is not an instantaneous scepticism amongst us on this side of politics from any unverified political story carried by a mainstream media organisation fills me with dread since most of us are so middle class that we find it hard to believe others will lie, distort, or withhold relevant information without the slightest hesitation if it serves their ends. The attitude you need to take when reading anything from an MSM report is the same attitude you might take when buying a used car. Do not trust a thing you are told and make sure you verify everything you can from a separate source.
So let me take you to BorisG’s comments on the Michelle Field post. And the first one he wrote was also the first one on the thread since one of the basic aims is to structure the subsequent discussion in a different direction. Below are all of his posts in sequence without the comments from other commenters. We will see if we can find a pattern of wilful obtuseness.
BorisG
#2564074, posted on November 24, 2017 at 1:16 am (Edit)
Steve is an amazing partisan hack. Even Trump initially said that the allegations against Moore if true, are deeply troubling. No one knows if they are true but the fact that 30 people gave information to the Post about it suggest that they are likely true. Papers can be sued for big bucks and won’t publish such things without good research.
BorisG
#2564091, posted on November 24, 2017 at 2:54 am (Edit)
Moore is going to win bigly
Ok but according to Steve
The great uncertainty I have is who will be elected to the Senate from Alabama in December.
Who is right ?
BorisG
#2564101, posted on November 24, 2017 at 3:14 am (Edit)
Seven middle aged women not known to each other made allegations and gave their names. Sorry it is hard to imagine they are all lying.
Maybe you also believe the women who accused Trump also lied.
BorisG
#2564363, posted on November 24, 2017 at 11:13 am (Edit)
Boris there is no more leftist communist partisan blogger here than you.
Even though I says the same things about Moore and clinton?
Anyway I see there are enough sane people still left here.
Just a coupe of points
1) it is not accurate to claim that the media only targets the right. The media is busy reporting allegations against all sides, including media itself. Including NPR.
2) I am myself troubled by lack of due process. How do you defend yourself against trial by media? The only way is to sue them but this just reverses the burden of proof, and that is not fair. But no one suggests Moore should be jailed. The people of Alabama will decide in this case.
BorisG
#2564393, posted on November 24, 2017 at 11:33 am (Edit)
And Ivanka Trump. Is she a Democrat? If she was she would probably have distanced herself from her father. Or trump would distance himself from her.
BorisG
#2564398, posted on November 24, 2017 at 11:36 am (Edit)
you think if Moore had an ongoing interest in teens given his profile something would have emerged in the last 40 years,
Yes. But he wasn’t ongoing and he wasn’t a national figure.
BorisG
#2564404, posted on November 24, 2017 at 11:39 am (Edit)
Spacey has had a couple of ‘incidents’
Unfortunately many incidents. Hollywood knew about it. We didn’t.
Let’s face it, politicians will always be held to much higher standard than actors.
BorisG
#2564413, posted on November 24, 2017 at 11:40 am (Edit)
And this thread is a good example the far right are enraged when someone disagrees with them. Good example of tolerance and Christian ethics they pretend to adhere to.
BorisG
#2564439, posted on November 24, 2017 at 11:53 am (Edit)
The entire story was a fabrication,
It is amazing what for Steve and co passes for evidence.
You can take him and others of his kind as just stirrers or contrarians. BorisG is deadly earnest in everything he says without the slightest indication he is interested in an actual debate or in discovering the truth. Fascinating to watch and there is much to learn from what he and others of his kind do. Dishonesty is the trade mark of the left, not that they have a monopoly, but it is a specific tactic aimed at the fair minded who are seldom as aware as they need to be of the practice, and seldom think of the need to guard against the premeditated lies they tell. Boris G would have to be pretty thick not to know that Michelle Fields was a liar and that her aim was deliberate and strictly political. The interesting part is that for the left to succeed, they can only achieve their ends by lying. For the right, what you hear people say is almost invariably what they believe. The left often mimics the same concerns but it is tactical and never substantive unless for a change good policy overlaps what they see as tactical advantage.
The one valuable part of being on this side of the fence is that with so many out there on the left who will swarm around any genuine falsehood stated by someone on the right, the standard of probity is higher. This is part of the reason why sex scandals, to just name the issue in relation to Roy Moore, are not as common on the right as on the left. Except that when they are caught out – such as with Bill Clinton – it is no longer a scandal and is put to bed as soon as it is practical to do so. They never mean it. It is not hypocrisy, it is a policy of deceit. They are perfectly aware they are lying and just take the rest of us for fools.
Here is the heart of political aggression by the left.
Good, decent, fair minded Australians are targeted by lying, disembling journos, politicians, and their supporters.
It took Trump to wake up the US populace but Australia is still in the grip of the thieves and spivs.
I agree, but the question that always returns is “why”? Is there any other end-game than the destruction of our society and how do they think that this will somehow not affect them?
I don’t believe the Left. MSM are Leftists. If others are gullible, that’s their problem.
It is the complete and total lack of anything resembling LOGIC that is astounding.
That is not in relation specifically to this post or the post regarding Michelle Fields.
When the media preaches about the fictitious and imaginary aspects of the weather, including ‘global warming’, ‘climate change’, ‘sea level rise’, ‘anthropogenic CO2, and ignoring the 15% to 20% additional vegetation in the last three decades as a result of a change in atmospheric CO2, there is no logical train of thought to their fantasies.
Is it because of ‘agent provocateurs’, or are they just that clueless that they believe the nonsense. (Or should that be non-science?)
Roger W – Many of Stalin’s victims didn’t believe Stalin would kill them. Until the shot rang out.
There are only two sides to politics:
The Right and the wrong!
Facts are a known unfair Conservative debating tactic.
They ALWAYS conspire against the rhetoric and dogma of the Left, which is why they are totally avoided by the A.L.P.B.C. and the Fauxfacts bird-cage liners.
It’s very hard to argue that they are wrong to do so. Clearly they know us better than we know them, because the Gramscian Long March through our institutions seems virtually complete.
In my opinion they believe that they can profit from the destruction of our society and civilization and not bear the consequences of the destruction. They believe that they can profit not only in wealth, but also in power and influence. In essence, after the dust has settled from the destruction they wrought they want to be the king in the castle, the lord in the manor – whilst all everyone else are peasants grubbing in the dirt, enriching the king and the lord.
Thing is – history attests that such outcomes are short-lived only, and when the peasants revolt, they do so diligently, bloodthirstily and ferociously.
They should heed the adage – “rooster one day, feather-duster the next” – but they won’t heed it because they believe themselves to be special people, exempt from consequences.
This why I believe nothing that the MSM says about political or cultural matters. My basic assumption is that the MSM story is a lie.
I take the MSM lie as an indicator that there’s an issue to look at, and look at it using other sources.
I have never once found that their take on the story is even vaguely correct. Like Pissgate, they are normally a straight projection or an entire fabrication, or a setup. Turns out that Clinton not only paid for the Pissgate Dossier, but also paid the media to run the story!
This is now MSM SOP.
it is no different here with our MSM.
There was a late 1990s tv show about US criminal defence lawyers called The Practice
http://m.imdb.com/title/tt0118437/
If the evidence against their client was strong they would go to what they called Plan B.
This was to make all sorts of allegations, distractions etc purely to create reasonable doubt.
It did not matter who was damaged in the hailstorm of lies. Distract, deflect, accuse.
I come across this on forums (even photography) that have no politics whatsoever and threads that even bring in politics are deleted or severely culled.
But it’s instructive to note that absolutely similar arguments are used on such forums and each and every time the individuals doing so are solidly from the Left and notably SJWs. They often have signatures that ostensibly proclaim such, but usually reveal themselves through their twisted logic.
And I love pushing the buttons of these individuals, which often all too easy as they are so single minded that they just can’t debate rationally. One thing is also so very evident with those of the Left is that they totally lack a sense of real humour.
As for the MSM, whatever they write is most likely a lie. I came to that conclusion decades ago.