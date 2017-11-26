Once many years ago, at the beginning of my career, I went to the then Head of School and said I was taking a weeks leave. Then he said to me that a young man in my position should be thinking long and hard about whether I could afford to be away from work.
That was then …
Nowadays one gets rude emails from HR about not having taken enough leave and excessive long-service leave balances. So I’m off to Europe to experience a white Christmas. Mostly pleasure with some work.
Posting may be light or heavy. Checking the auto-moderation and spam filters will take some time. Regular posts will appear at irregular times – as always.
Have a ball!
Seeing you mention nothing that you are going to see, I propose that you add a tour of Thirty Years War seiges to your itinerary, and post photos of the most entertaining re-purposing of defensive buildings.
Have a crack on the Autobahn for me, Sinclair.
What’s “long service leave”?
Enjoy! And don’t forget to stop at the duty free shop. 😉
Espeacially when it won’t let you use random words like scapu-la.
Just enjoy your break!
So … not a “study tour” then?
Merry Christmas!
Bon voyage – hope we don’t miss out on our annual dose of cheesy Christmas YouTube clips, though!
Fun fact: Dolf Lundgren is RMIT alumni.
Even more years ago, on my first day in the SA Public Service, I was told to not work so hard – silly me thinking I was to be paid to work at full throttle, all the time.
I only lasted 3 years, but I’m told little if anything has changed in that regard.
enjoy your White Christmas.
Life is one big holiday for our Sinc
“enjoy your White Christmas.”
Not in Malmo or several other places, he won’t.
A white Christmas is something truly magical. Enjoy and travel safely.
You have to chose the right place to get guaranteed snow. Somewhere alpine sounds nice.
We went to Banff in the Canadian Rockies for our White Christmas last year, at the Cinderella’s Castle that is the old Fairmont. The lights in the gloaming, the numerous decorated trees everywhere, and the ambience inside were exactly as ordered. Outside was a dream in falling snow on Christmas Eve and a horse-drawn sleigh-ride through a forest and a clearing with a herd of reindeer watching us in the silence, with only the vague clops of the horse’s feet and the jingle of sleigh bells to add a festive note, as we huddled under caribou-hide blankets in minus twelve below.
In Europe, it is also Yuletide, the old pagan winter solstice festival. It is great to get a sense of that as well as hearing the British still speak of that auld god (I think) now called ‘Father Christmas’. Santa Claus is a newer name, agreed as derived from St. Nicholas, whose main claim to fame I find was that he once punched Arius (the heretic who separated the Father from the Son) on the nose, so of course the birth of the Trinitarian Christ was something St. Nick (note not ‘Old Nick’) was celebrating. And the medieval sung carols and nine good lessons in Britain’s Anglican churches are worth going to hear, snow or no snow, believer or no. Enjoy it all, Sinc. Drop us a line on Christmas Day though. Plus I hope your pre-Christmas musical drinks at Catallaxy will still be on.
It musi be Sincs holiday. Conferences are not held in the cold weather . If you are in Paris ,go tp see Ste Chapelle on l’ile de la Cite ,behind the Palais de Justice . Not far from Notre Dame , the former chapel of the royal family is one of the best medieval churcj[hes in Europe ,the stained windows are fantastic <best you will ever see .
Have a great time Sinc.
Enjoy the White Christmas, Doomlord. I’ll be thinking of you as we frolic around the pool on Christmas Day.
Good on you Sinc.
Even though some of them of them are not the originals “Much of the chapel as it appears today is a re-creation, although nearly two-thirds of the windows are authentic. The chapel suffered its most grievous destruction in the late eighteenth century during the French Revolution, when the steeple and baldachin were removed, the relics dispersed (although some survive as the “relics of Sainte-Chapelle” at Notre Dame de Paris), and various reliquaries, including the grande châsse, were melted down.”
The Conciergerie is also very well worth visiting,
Sainte Chapelle’s web page in English advises that visitors carrying blunt instruments will not be admitted, silent on the subject of sharp instruments. Perhaps that is merely being sensitive to the needs of France’s muslim citizens.
From the UK’s Independent newspaper in 2000:
And how exactly does one escape auto moderation? its hard to be part of a discussion when your comments arent seen for hours
Safe travels, o Doomlord! And don’t forget the Christma markets. Also recommending Sainte Chapelle and it’s stunning windows.