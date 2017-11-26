Once many years ago, at the beginning of my career, I went to the then Head of School and said I was taking a weeks leave. Then he said to me that a young man in my position should be thinking long and hard about whether I could afford to be away from work.

That was then …

Nowadays one gets rude emails from HR about not having taken enough leave and excessive long-service leave balances. So I’m off to Europe to experience a white Christmas. Mostly pleasure with some work.

Posting may be light or heavy. Checking the auto-moderation and spam filters will take some time. Regular posts will appear at irregular times – as always.