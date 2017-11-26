I’m off to Europe

Posted on 9:30 am, November 26, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Once many years ago, at the beginning of my career, I went to the then Head of School and said I was taking a weeks leave. Then he said to me that a young man in my position should be thinking long and hard about whether I could afford to be away from work.

That was then …

Nowadays one gets rude emails from HR about not having taken enough leave and excessive long-service leave balances. So I’m off to Europe to experience a white Christmas. Mostly pleasure with some work.

Posting may be light or heavy. Checking the auto-moderation and spam filters will take some time. Regular posts will appear at irregular times – as always.

24 Responses to I’m off to Europe

  1. Chris
    #2566485, posted on November 26, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Have a ball!
    Seeing you mention nothing that you are going to see, I propose that you add a tour of Thirty Years War seiges to your itinerary, and post photos of the most entertaining re-purposing of defensive buildings.

  2. struth
    #2566491, posted on November 26, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Have a crack on the Autobahn for me, Sinclair.

  4. Elle
    #2566506, posted on November 26, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Enjoy! And don’t forget to stop at the duty free shop. 😉

  5. Rev. Archibald
    #2566515, posted on November 26, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Checking the auto-moderation and spam filters will take some time.

    ..
    Espeacially when it won’t let you use random words like scapu-la.

  7. Leigh Lowe
    #2566570, posted on November 26, 2017 at 10:42 am

    So … not a “study tour” then?

  9. Oh come on
    #2566596, posted on November 26, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Bon voyage – hope we don’t miss out on our annual dose of cheesy Christmas YouTube clips, though!

    Fun fact: Dolf Lundgren is RMIT alumni.

  10. LBLoveday
    #2566602, posted on November 26, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Even more years ago, on my first day in the SA Public Service, I was told to not work so hard – silly me thinking I was to be paid to work at full throttle, all the time.
    I only lasted 3 years, but I’m told little if anything has changed in that regard.

  11. notafan
    #2566605, posted on November 26, 2017 at 11:17 am

    #metoo

    enjoy your White Christmas.

  12. Malcolm
    #2566618, posted on November 26, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Life is one big holiday for our Sinc

  13. Bruce
    #2566623, posted on November 26, 2017 at 11:30 am

    “enjoy your White Christmas.”

    Not in Malmo or several other places, he won’t.

  14. Mak Siccar
    #2566635, posted on November 26, 2017 at 11:50 am

    A white Christmas is something truly magical. Enjoy and travel safely.

  15. Oh come on
    #2566645, posted on November 26, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Oh, balls. Dolf Lundgren isn’t RMIT alumni.

  16. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2566652, posted on November 26, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    So I’m off to Europe to experience a white Christmas

    You have to chose the right place to get guaranteed snow. Somewhere alpine sounds nice.

    We went to Banff in the Canadian Rockies for our White Christmas last year, at the Cinderella’s Castle that is the old Fairmont. The lights in the gloaming, the numerous decorated trees everywhere, and the ambience inside were exactly as ordered. Outside was a dream in falling snow on Christmas Eve and a horse-drawn sleigh-ride through a forest and a clearing with a herd of reindeer watching us in the silence, with only the vague clops of the horse’s feet and the jingle of sleigh bells to add a festive note, as we huddled under caribou-hide blankets in minus twelve below.

    In Europe, it is also Yuletide, the old pagan winter solstice festival. It is great to get a sense of that as well as hearing the British still speak of that auld god (I think) now called ‘Father Christmas’. Santa Claus is a newer name, agreed as derived from St. Nicholas, whose main claim to fame I find was that he once punched Arius (the heretic who separated the Father from the Son) on the nose, so of course the birth of the Trinitarian Christ was something St. Nick (note not ‘Old Nick’) was celebrating. And the medieval sung carols and nine good lessons in Britain’s Anglican churches are worth going to hear, snow or no snow, believer or no. Enjoy it all, Sinc. Drop us a line on Christmas Day though. Plus I hope your pre-Christmas musical drinks at Catallaxy will still be on.

  17. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2566667, posted on November 26, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    It musi be Sincs holiday. Conferences are not held in the cold weather . If you are in Paris ,go tp see Ste Chapelle on l’ile de la Cite ,behind the Palais de Justice . Not far from Notre Dame , the former chapel of the royal family is one of the best medieval churcj[hes in Europe ,the stained windows are fantastic <best you will ever see .

  19. Tom
    #2566682, posted on November 26, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Enjoy the White Christmas, Doomlord. I’ll be thinking of you as we frolic around the pool on Christmas Day.

  21. notafan
    #2566685, posted on November 26, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    ,the stained windows are fantastic <best you will ever see .

    Even though some of them of them are not the originals “Much of the chapel as it appears today is a re-creation, although nearly two-thirds of the windows are authentic. The chapel suffered its most grievous destruction in the late eighteenth century during the French Revolution, when the steeple and baldachin were removed, the relics dispersed (although some survive as the “relics of Sainte-Chapelle” at Notre Dame de Paris), and various reliquaries, including the grande châsse, were melted down.”

    The Conciergerie is also very well worth visiting,

    Sainte Chapelle’s web page in English advises that visitors carrying blunt instruments will not be admitted, silent on the subject of sharp instruments. Perhaps that is merely being sensitive to the needs of France’s muslim citizens.

  22. mh
    #2566721, posted on November 26, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    From the UK’s Independent newspaper in 2000:

    Snow is starting to disappear from our lives. Sledges, snowmen, snowballs and the excitement of waking to find that the stuff has settled outside are all a rapidly diminishing part of Britain’s culture, as warmer winters – which scientists are attributing to global climate change – produce not only fewer white Christmases, but fewer white Januaries and Februaries … Global warming, the heating of the atmosphere by increased amounts of industrial gases, is now accepted as a reality by the international community … According to Dr David Viner, a senior research scientist at the climatic research unit of the University of East Anglia, within a few years winter snowfall will become “a very rare and exciting event”. “Children just aren’t going to know what snow is,” he said.

  23. Fluffy
    #2566722, posted on November 26, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    And how exactly does one escape auto moderation? its hard to be part of a discussion when your comments arent seen for hours

  24. Megan
    #2566771, posted on November 26, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Safe travels, o Doomlord! And don’t forget the Christma markets. Also recommending Sainte Chapelle and it’s stunning windows.

