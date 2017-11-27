Agit prop and the agent provocateur Bowdlerised edition

Given some of the comments on a previous post let me give you a Bowdlerised version. Says the same thing as before but perhaps not quite as pointed. For myself, reading some of the reactions to what I wrote I can see there are not a few who have little idea what the problem we are dealing with is nor what needs to be done. Anyway, see what you make of this.
The one blessing about being brought up in a communist household is that you understand the left a good deal better than most. It also brings an added measure of concern when I see how easily a public unused to lying as a tactic is influenced by these manoeuvres which are standard practice on the left. My Dad was an expert in agit prop and I grew up understanding the role of the agent provocateur only too well. These are not well-meaning individuals who wish to investigate the truth. They are individuals whose only interest is to disrupt the communications among those on the other side through whatever lies they might find convenient and they hope persuasive.
The example I am going to use is my post Remember Michelle Fields? It is simply undeniable that Fields told a story that was intended to harm Donald Trump’s run for president but was thoroughly discredited by the videos that showed everything she said, and the Washington Post initially said, were lies. The point of the post was to remind us that the media will lie without any hesitation if they can see some political advantage for the left’s political agenda. That is also the message of this post, and it is one that can never be repeated often enough. You will be lied to by the left to the furthest extent they believe they can get away with. That there is not an instantaneous scepticism amongst us on this side of politics from any unverified political story carried by a mainstream media organisation fills me with dread since most of us are so middle class that we find it hard to believe others will lie, distort, or withhold relevant information without the slightest hesitation if it serves their ends. The attitude you need to take when reading anything from an MSM report is the same attitude you might take when buying a used car. Do not trust a thing you are told and make sure you verify everything you can from a separate source.
Dishonesty is the trade mark of the left, not that they have a monopoly, but it is a specific tactic aimed at the fair minded who are seldom as aware as they need to be of the practice, and seldom think of the need to guard against the premeditated lies they tell. You would have to be pretty thick not to know that Michelle Fields was a liar and that her aim was deliberate and strictly political. The interesting part is that for the left to succeed, they can only achieve their ends by lying. For the right, what you hear people say is almost invariably what they believe. The left often mimics the same concerns but it is tactical and never substantive unless for a change good policy overlaps what they see as tactical advantage.
The one valuable part of being on this side of the fence is that with so many out there on the left who will swarm around any genuine falsehood stated by someone on the right, the standard of probity is higher. This is part of the reason why sex scandals, to just name the issue in relation to Roy Moore, are not as common on the right as on the left. Except that when they are caught out – such as with Bill Clinton – it is no longer a scandal and is put to bed as soon as it is practical to do so. They never mean it. It is not hypocrisy, it is a policy of deceit. They are perfectly aware they are lying and just take the rest of us for fools.
Oh by the way, have you caught up with the CNN story about Trump feeding the fish in Japan.
You cannot believe an unverified word they say. Why would saying this even be controversial?
The art of not saying and finessing the usual instincts of people to create a shift in the narrative is a skill. My impression is that there are some who post here may see themselves as adept. I do not share their enthusiasm for that line of thinking.
No surprises for Australians well hardened to this by the ABC and lefty tabloids by Fairfax, Guardian etcetera.
We saw this behaviour in spades during the Abbott666 prime ministership, and it goes on as Abbott is hated like no one else since Howard. Mind you, a lot of lefties now see Howard as ok, which is just bizarre.
Have any of the Americans gone as far as our lefties with a “F*ck Trump” T-shirt, which was considered quite OK here? If that doesn’t give you an idea of what passes as fair game, nothing will.
The skills once considered diplomatic at changing minds and attitudes are no longer needed since bullying, screaming and mob violence are the quite acceptable to the police, the governments and voters.
One of the best was the Kevin Rudd election lie when as the last remark he made before the 2007 election and said as a throw away. “I will stop the boats” . With in weeks the first boat that left Indonesia and was on the high seas had TV coverage on the morning TV and surveillance planes reporting on its progress by I think the foreign minister.
Not bizarre at all, Howard is now OK because he defends Malcolm when he didn’t have a good word to say about Abbott.
Bowdlerized edition…that’s funny.
Here is my Bowdlerized comment to all those who whined the original piece was “unfair” and “offensive”.
#uck you
The convoy of no confidence had trucks choc o’ block circling parliament house in both directions.
Upon arrival I was greeted to flag waving supporters filling the bridges overhead and a big crowd at the rally.
This plus many who had joined the convoy in cars and travelled across the country with us.
We had many problems on the way like not being able to use council show grounds etc for camping when they found out we were from the right wing side of politics, but people kept coming.
There were many convoys and the one I led was so long that I couldn’t use the UHF to talk to the rear of the convoy, and had to use the phone as he was too far away.
The narrative by the media was that it was a dud and nobody turned up.
When in reality many left wing groups that said they were going to counter protest were the ones that didn’t turn up.
In my own personal experience with the media , this is nothing.
That journalists can live in a place like Alice Springs and choose wilfully to ignore the horror around them and then twist and lie about a story to suit a left wing narrative is astounding.
Decent people do not understand just how low and self absorbed these people are.
While murders go unreported, they make a national issue out of some dancers being told they could not continue their dancing (aboriginal) in Alice Springs by the police.
They conveniently left out the part about the cop being aboriginal and from the area where these walparri women were not, and he was not allowing them to dance on “his”land.
That was the ABC.
That was reporter Kirsty Nancarrow, and she personally told me that she told her boss he was aboriginal but her boss wilfully said that he wasn’t going to include that bit.
It made us look like white red neck racists, which was precisely the idea.
I was once friends with Kirsty, but on a number of occasions she showed herself willing to lie and denigrate Australia and Australians in this fashion for the sake of her career and a seat at the Walkleys.
She never protested about the changing of her story.
So I never spoke to her again.
I have many personal examples as would many here, about the pure insanity and bias rampant in the MSM.
It would be interesting to have some kind of media watch of our own, a dedicated once a week thread.
Kates always falls for the same fallacy. Just because some people have exaggerated or even lied about Donald Trump doesn’t mean that all criticism of him is false. I believe Michelle Fields and it is an outrageous slur for Kates to claim she is lying. What is your evidence Kates? See you have no evidence, merely that her statement makes you uncomfortable and makes your hero Donald Trump uncomfortable. So you automatically go for the ad hominem attack.
Steve Kates no longer uses reason and logic. He is addicted to fallacy as much as he is addicted to the drug of Donald J Trump Jnr. Just look at how he always calls him ‘PDT’ – hardly a dispassionate way of referring to Trump.
Just like any illegal narcotic, the drug of Donald J Trump Jnr. leaves a nasty hangover and can be quite dangerous when taken excessively.
Yes I have called for Kates to be removed as a principal blogger here. He is a repetitive bore who eschews logic and is into hagiography. Let him make comments, sure, but not waste space with his wacky conspiracy theories. He really is no better than Bird.
This is not a free speech issue. It is merely that Kates is debasing this blog with his ravings. Let him go off and set up his own conspiracy blog but, Sinc, while you allow Kates to post here he is damaging the brand of libertarianism.
I like Kates post, not sure what Malcolm above is talking about but I find his post some of the best here (besides the comments).
“I believe Michelle Fields and it is an outrageous slur for Kates to claim she is lying. What is your evidence Kates?”
You believing is not enough evidence you have to feel it as well or alternatively actually have some evidence.
The evidence is quite clear and there is video to prove it.
Malcom, your TDS is making a true fool of you.
You might do well to stop publicly humiliating yourself until you can get a grip on reality.
Who you gonna believe struth? Me, or your lying eyes?
Some people? How about the entire Democratic Party, Hollywood, Silicon Valley, the MSM (worldwide), every Leftist that’s stealing oxygen?
Meanwhile Uncle Joe is out there grabbing at pubescent girls, on camera: *crickets*. You people have no shame.
That’s ‘Creepy Uncle Joe’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQ-YjGmpO4Q
They continue to lose their minds and just make shit up over anything, even a home baked pecan pie.
“Fake! Fake!”, they scream as they try to link it to the credibility of the Trump Administration, only to have the entire thing blow up in their face. AGAIN.
Of course the kiddies now curating news.com.au are right on board with the beat up.
Late to the party and factually incorrect. Hopeless.
Lucky I kept a PDF copy of the original, should I want to quote from it with approval.