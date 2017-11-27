But how can this be

Writing in the Australian this morning, Assistant Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, the Hon. Craig Laundy MP lamented the noticeable decline in businesses being established in Australia. So according to Laundy, this decline:
shows the need for Australia to back the creation of new businesses and to support our fast-growing small companies.
I don’t know about other citizens, but Spartacus is shocked, just shocked that businesses aren’t being established in Australia. How can this be with the political and policy leadership coming from Canberra. After all, it was only in September this year that the leading lights of business in Government (Laundy and Kelly “tax them all” O’Dwyer) launched a new plan making it easier to start a new business.
And by starting a new business, they meant registering a company with ASIC. Woo hoo. Pop the champagne. Light the fireworks.
Australian entrepreneurs and businesses who face:
- among the highest energy prices in the world;
- among the highest minimum wages in the world;
- among the highest company tax rates in the world;
- among the most complicated industrial relations systems in the world;
- among the most complicated tax systems in the world; and
- among the most activist regulators in the world;
can now register their company in record time and get your ABN in 15 minutes! Craig and Kelly – take your Orders of Australia out of petty cash for services to business and entrepreneurship. After all, when it comes to starting a business, the first thing entrepreneurs usually think about is how to get an ABN.
But let’s be fair, there is also:
- the bank tax to increase the cost of debt;
- ever expanding ASIC regulations to increase the cost of equity;
- the BEAR regime to allow APRA to ban bank executives and confiscate their property; and
- the ASIC Enforcement Review Taskforce proposal to allow ASIC to ban senior officials in the financial sector.
Hang on there is more. There are the ALP proposals to increase capital gains taxes, income taxes, reduce negative gearing and to further tighten and complicate industrial relations laws.
Jeeze. I don’t know. It sounds like the only business left to start up are compliance services and tax advisory.
Way to go Laundy. Keep up with those great insights. But hey. At least we can get an ABN in 15 minutes.
Laundy pub with no beer?
2GB reports: NBN on hold.
I set up a new business venture this year; I set it up in Asia.
Taxes, regulations and labor costs are too high in Australia. It is just that simple.
ABC this morning had some delusional loon in a bad suit snorting on how business confidence is up, up, up! (Like the dosage of his multiple medications methinks), and investment will follow like success follows government intervention. My thoughts mirrored those above- what manner of fit to be tied, swivel-eyed gerbera would invest in real estate, let alone an endeavour trying to generate profit in this sovereign-risk saddled, over-regulated, taxed to death sheltered workshop for the feckless, idle, stupid and insane?
I have an idea!
How about the government takes over the task of running all business enterprises (small and large).
What could go wrong?
Government funded departments are where the “growth” is at.
Our company is sending 60 full time jobs o/s in Jan and another 40 part time. Been a year long project to make it happen. Only way to keep in the black. The pollies/PS won’t be happy till a very damaging recession occurs. We service NDIS as part of our service, costs us over $9 about 400% higher than normal to pass along a job where our customers make $23 so we have suspended dealing with them. The NDIS is going to be a very deep blackhole.
Be a bit of a help if that hopeless idiot some people call Prime Minister put some people with genuine business experience, like risking their own money and not someone else’s, in charge of the portfolios that control business in Australia. The current idiots would not know the difference between their arse and their elbows and they are seemingly a lot brighter than the terrifying morons that Shorten has lined up if Labor takes over.
Anecdote O’Clock
At a recent gathering of my wife’s family I got talking to another hubbie.
He is a partner in a liquidators business.
You would think boom times await.
He told me that they have to report compliance to five different government bodies and the regulatory overhead is killing them because customers want lower prices and the costs of compliance and everything else keep going up.
If these f**kwits are killing the liquidators, we can’t be far off going over a cliff.
How, how can we drive these people off an unsuperannuated cliff?
I remember visiting a farmer in the Darling Downs, who pointed to a large but overgrown paddock within view of the house and telling me that his Grandfather had grown stuff on it, and his father, but that he had spelled it for a year or two and when he went to plant it again he found to his amazement that now he had to get EPA permits to plow in some of the native grasses, and that it had been sitting there fallow for a couple of years it was that hard to get approvals.
Just how quickly do you think we can commit economic suicide?
I read in the Bairnsdale Advertiser from East Gippsland Victoria ,that Patties. Makers of Four n twenty pies. Were laying off workers ,reason given was increased cost of Energy. Another victory for the gangrene destroyers of Jobs, , people wonts eat pies , “ the baker can’t afford to make them . Patties ,from a little bakers shop in Lakes Entrance to Australia’s leading pie maker .and now regressing in size due to the “progressives “ They are not progressive s they are regressives.
The Libs are so agile and innovative they couldn’t organise a piss-up in a brewery, let alone realise that the litany of impediments to doing business in Australia makes us, very simply, a why-bother destination for new business investment.
We are now close to the quickening.
Their sweet spot, where Australia’s quisling elites move from merely managing the decline of the proles, with a benign and befuddled lethargy.
Now we see them actively looking to accelerate the decline, by bleeding out deplorable prole culture like Cap’n Ahab planned to bleed out Moby Dick with endless harpooning.
Can you provide citations for these so I can use them to berate lefties?
Let’s face it: capitalism is a dirty word nowadays and socialism is on the ascendant. People reflexively look to government to provide every need, solve every problem. This is a trend that has been going since the war, with a minor deviation in the Thatcher era.
Who died and left that slave to you? 😉
Who died and left that slave to you? 😉
So broke even the liquidators stopped bothering to call.
Get used to it… another 10 years give or take and Australia hits the magic 100% debt-to-GDP ratio.
Politicians hate it when someone goes out of business. It is always the politicians’ fault. Look at the Katter’s and their push for a rural development bank. The idea is sold on the basis it will stop people going bankrupt. That is why the liquidators are being regulated to hell.
It all gets back to the types that get to be politicians these days, their lack of real world experience, their juvenile, narcissistic zealotry and disinterest for anyone outside their petty little circles.
15 minutes?
That’s no improvement on 2000 when I registered my two existing businesses for GST in 5 minutes each.
We need a new criminal offence.
Possession of a third rate intellect while in charge of regulatory apparatus.
Punishment, imprisonment until the guilty party has got all necessary government approvals to start a mine or factory.
Somebody might be able to explain it to Kelly O’Dwyer but who has that sort of time?
Government’s Solution – don’t allow businesses to form or operate.
Robber Baron
#2567852, posted on November 27, 2017 at 3:23 pm
I set up a new business venture this year; I set it up in Asia.
I moved my businesses to Singapore over a year ago.
Highest co. tax rate 16.56% (>$10M profit]
Marginal tax rate – 3rd lowest in the World
Electricity price: 20.3c/kWhr (19.8c AUD) [Generated from imported natural gas – probably ours!!!]
What companies in their right minds will invest of build a business in Australia?
I am Spartacus
#2567936, posted on November 27, 2017 at 4:39 pm
Politicians hate it when someone goes out of business.
Government’s Solution – don’t allow businesses to form or operate.
Or if you’re Malcolm Turnbull you’d just call a meeting and demand businesses set up here tomorrow, then announce to Australia that businesses have agreed to expand here and create a wonderful ad campaign extolling the virtues of this grand plan using, you guessed it. taxpayer funds ….. morons all of them …
My sideline business has been inactive for 12 months. I don’t have the energy to run it whilst at the same time working through the kaleidoscope of requirements for building a new garage out of which to operate it.
She’s as thick as a gazillion cinder blocks and a soft left tax hoovering Marxist to boot, so there’s no point.
Laundry is a cretin who panders to islam.
■among the most activist regulators in the world;……
and – among the most inflated accommodation costs in the world, with spaces which might once have been home to new small businesses being redeveloped as bubble-priced residential at a rate of knots.
Memo Craig Laundy: Cut taxes, regulations and reform the labor market.
Fail to do so and even more opportunities will be lost and you’ll condemn the next generation of Australian youth to being caddies for Chinese tourists who’ll then own our golf courses.
Stupid fucking Liberals.*
[*Copyright Baldrick.]
You aremissing NBN Internet that does not work from the list
From AFR just now
Glitter-to-the-turd NBN applies world class positivity to our broadband woes
As always, The Kouk has the answer:
FMD.
Or from AFR
NBN halts HFC rollout ‘effective immediately’ as issues mount
Re the above AFR – NBN halts HFC rollout ‘effective immediately’ as issues mount
An actual sane comment from a Labor Spokeswoman
Labor communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland said NBN’s announcement raises more questions than answers.
“Is NBN seriously telling the Australian taxpayer they have been deploying a HFC network that is not fit for purpose?” she said.
“The HFC debacle is unravelling before our very eyes.”
Specifically the tax and regulation regime in Australia is a disincentive to starting up a new business which means less competition and higher prices.
Existing business indicators don’t tell the full story as they benefit from less competition.
It isn’t just the Feds. State and local governments have a hand in the destruction of small business and putting obstacles in the way of start-up.
If I didn’t know better I would think it is a feature of the Aust Federation and not a bug.
People have to start asking where is the money being printed.
It still amuses me that just as government is excelling in destroying the country federal politicians are being denied their dual citizenship escape route!
And ‘light hand’ regulation.
You run into trouble quick smart if you play silly buggers paying tax, or people – but the government is otherwise notable by its absence from your business.
Dr Faustus
#2568047, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:15 pm
You run into trouble quick smart if you play silly buggers paying tax, or people
Same here also. I don’t break the law and follow all regulations. No problems here and doing well, thanks.
Why bother having a business, it’s apparently only there to service shit, lazy workers, the shit, lazy on welfare and the shit, lazy public service and politicians. God forbid the poor bastard who actually put their money on the line gets a return. Fuck it all.
Regarding the latest NBN fiasco:
What that AFR article forgot to mention is that the problem is not actually with the technology, but rather with the whole concept of a government-run internet provider monopoly.
Note that the HFC networks have been entirely capable of providing a generally decent service, with acceptable speeds, to many customers for years.
With the NBN having taken over – after the government had at first paid Telstra/Optus to cease internet service delivery over HFC in competition with it, and then later paid some more to ‘upgrade’ those networks to ‘NBN standard’, many of those original Optus/Telstra customers are finding they are getting worse service and often for more money.
A real triumph that, but of course, if only we had spent >$100B on fibre to every crevice, we’d be the envy of the world now! /sarc
Just how prescient was Ronald Reagan, when he said:
“The government has three principles when it comes to interactions with private businesses:
1) If it moves, tax it.
2) If it continues moving, regulate it.
3) If it stops moving, subsidise it!”