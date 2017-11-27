Liberty Quote
When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination.— Thomas Sowell
Monday Forum: November 27, 2017
If Don Burke said that he’s a great man and I don’t care how many women he is alleged to have fiddled with.
Oh, I see, you’ve linked to Bob from Tropical Fruit World. Very interesting fellow is Bob:
http://www.greatnewstory.com/the-environmental-optimist/
So..
Pope Franky is….. Voldemort ?
‘Splains a lot !
Good thing I have been re-watching Harry Potter regularly.
( Vanishes in a cloud of sparking lights )
I want to make it public – I have never been sexually harassed by Don Burke
Wish I could say the same.
The one’s not baring their backsides on the “Daily Mail?”
Ann, truly, links like that one hyping up nonsense about modern architecture’s basically innocuous religious iconography, and also your intro re conspiracy nutters being given moon landing airtime here; these things do nothing for the Cat.
Can you take these loopy links somewhere else, and only come here with your common sense?
We know you have some good things to say, but not this rubbish to greet my quick pop in and out.
AFR sums up NBN’s latest disaster on HFC
Glitter-to-the-turd NBN applies world class positivity to our broadband woes
For a supposedly apolitical government-owned business, the company rolling out Australia’s beleaguered National Broadband Network has certainly developed an ability to spin bad news in a way that would make even the most brass-necked government minister blush.
On Monday NBN introduced Australia to yet another new phrase to add to the broadband list. Alongside fibre to the node, fibre to the premise and fibre to the kerb, we can now add ‘glitter to the turd.’
In the morning journalists had received advanced warning that NBN’s chief executive Bill Morrow was poised to make a “major announcement regarding customer experience improvements,” at a lunchtime press conference.
What could it be? we wondered. New pricing plans? Removal of CVC charges to make capacity more affordable for ISPs? Upgrading unfortunate fibre to the node customers to the superior technology their luckier neighbours are getting?
Nope, nope and nope.
Morrow announced that NBN would be halting the rollout of the HFC part of the NBN (which will eventually cover 3 million metropolitan customers) in order to fix up problems experienced by some of its initial 370,000.
There will be delays of about six to nine months for customers who thought they were about to be connected, while its workers go back and work out why some of its existing users have had problems with patchy connections and disappointing performance.
What great news for all customers eh? Three cheers for the NBN.
Of course it is better that NBN sorts out its problems with the HFC deployment before over 2 and a half million more people join the party, but (most) Australians are not mugs and should resent the bizarre attempts by the company to claim kudos for fixing problems many had predicted in the first place.
The current HFC footprint (which for the non-indoctrinated is the cables that supply Pay TV) already only consists of cables formerly owned by Telstra, because NBN dumped the ones acquired from Optus after finding they weren’t up to scratch.
HFC was one of the key aspects of Malcolm Turnbull’s pitch for switching from Labor’s “gold plated” fibre to the premise NBN, to a multi-technology-mix. He regularly pointed out the folly of Labor discarding it because it is capable of delivering fast speeds in the right conditions, and said it was already laid and good to go.
The fact that NBN is scrambling to fix problems should be acknowledged as yet another embarrassing setback, rather than dressed up as some kind of triumph of customer service.
This is how NBN announced the delays in its press release: “NBN Co takes customer experience improvement program to new levels … New HFC rollout initiatives announced to help improve end user experience and retailer satisfaction.”
I’m all for looking on the bright side, but that is like an attempt at satire that would be rejected by the writers of ABC’s Utopia for taking things too far .
“NBN acknowledges problems for HFC customers and suspends rollout,” would have been the honest headline, but boring old sanity has long since departed the NBN narrative.
Disgruntled customers aside, Telstra certainly isn’t applauding NBN’s good news either, telling investors today that the surprise delay will affect its earlier financial guidance, as it will now have to wait longer for some of its NBN payments for the HFC network.
So rather than applauding NBN for its latest efforts in “raising the standard of service quality” (yes really) … the majority of us will just mark today down as yet another dispiriting stop off on the tortuous journey for a travel diary that will one day be entitled “How the bloody hell did we get here?”
Did you watch the show Do Australians Swear Too Much??
Does grafting Grevilleas constitute sexual harassment?
If so, he’s goooorne.
I am still waiting and hoping.
There must be a deviant woman out there somewhere.
Not true for windmills though. Because they produce green electricity, the energy expended in their manufacture doesn’t count.
Makka at 1704
Sorry luv, fully booked, out of stock etc. Plenty of options to avoid participation. I suspect most however will just accept the business and roll on.
Provide a “premium” service at a premium price.
To say nothing about rooting Daphne by the fence
Once, a long, long time ago, in a country far, far, away, I had a girl put my hand down her blouse. If I recollect correctly it was a very nicely filled blouse as well!
Given that confused old misfit appears to be gender fluid – you may have been a trendsetter way back when
Breeding budgies might be a hanging offence.
Did the females give consent?
Ni ha !!
Idries Shah writes in The Sufis:.
Provide a “premium” service at a premium price.
Excellent idea Boambee, yes. It costs money to cater to special sensitivities.
It’s a good thing my dear old papa has gone to God. I still remember him walking up the road to our place with the biggest black bull come to ‘service’ the four house cows. We needed the veal and that was the only way to make sure the family ate veal and not yearling.
They have to make work for all those new law grads.
The one’s not baring their backsides on the “Daily Mail?”
Give a new outlook to Bumbles comment as quote by C. Dickens.
LOL.
Comrade Kim Carr is an Israeli.
http://www.theage.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/citizenship-drama-threatens-to-widen-as-spotlight-falls-on-mps-marriages-20171127-gztmv1.html
HFC was one of the key aspects of Malcolm Turnbull’s pitch for switching from Labor’s “gold plated” fibre to the premise NBN
I think? the HFC cables were purchased under Rudd/Conroy because Labor wanted to decommission the HFC network so they could role out FTTP. Turnbull thought the HFC cables could be used and should be since NBNCo had paid a lot of money for them. The Optus cables were found to be degraded and unfit for use.
If NBNCo has already paid for them why not use them?
Back in the day, every Merino ram on my place had better impregnate thirty five to fifty ewes each year, or he was made redundant…
Oh, won’t someone thing of they childrens?
Remind me how much the world’s thermostat is dialled down by a billion dollars taken from customers pockets in Australia for green carpetbaggers?
Oh that’s right. It’s unmeasurably small in degrees C. That was before the downward re-assessment of the scale of CO2 forcing.
It’s what happens when you mix Tang with Valu-Rite and call it a screwdriver.
LOL.
Comrade Kim Carr is an Israeli.
I thought it was widely held to be the case that Senator Kim Il Carr was North Korean. Is he now a tri-national?
Just to repeat that:
Push to let florists and bakers discriminate against gay weddings dropped.
As predicted. The Liberal Party will allow people to be jailed for not enabling homosexual “weddings.”
And by what tortuous path do you reach that conclusion?
NBN halts HFC rollout ‘effective immediately’ as issues mount
Labor communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland said NBN’s announcement raises more questions than answers.
“Is NBN seriously telling the Australian taxpayer they have been deploying a HFC network that is not fit for purpose?” she said.
“The HFC debacle is unravelling before our very eyes.”
kc
#2567943, posted on November 27, 2017 at 4:51 pm
Yep I thought Harper in Thuringowa went to early. Declared victory yesterday. He is ahead by about 1500 votes on the primary but PHON & KAP together are well in front of him. Then there’s the Liberal Candidate who did modestly. Only needs for Lions share of those preferences to end up at the LNP candidate & old Aaron will be wearing egg on his face. I am in Hinchinbrook and the advice is Nick Dametto from KAP will win the preference battle, going on your sources maybe it is anyone’s game…
THEN
I am reconciling this with
Performance demands on breeding sires can be torrid. In anecdotal reports.
Not JAILED, oooh no. Lose their houses to lawyers, yes.
Christianity is more of a beard for a Universal Global Sun worshipping Luciferian Religion.
Try not watching YouTube for two weeks Annie.
That Fazzini Resurrection sculpture is one of the most hideous things I have ever seen.
F$cking disgraceful.
Because Marilyn Monroe was in The Misfits.
LOL. I’m pretty sure I just saw a clip of Rod Bowers (Rev of Gosford parish) chained by the neck to the gates of Kirribilli House.
Oh please make it so!
Anne has been reading Melville. And doing very well too.
Give me a home among the gum trees
With lots of lovelies
A nude or two
At the interview
A cute arse out the back
Well stacked around the front
That’s how you get on Burkes Back Yard
This is sales 101 – turn everything into a positive, no matter how bad.
As if that isn’t bad enough, many salespeople stay in positive bullshit mode 24/7. I literally heard a salesman correct me after saying it was a crap day when it was cold and wetland blowing a gale. “No, its a beautiful day!” he corrected me before I imagined throwing him into a pit of burning spikes.
They can lie to everyone and themselves forever. I hate such people and their false optimism.
Lemme get this straight.
Various types allege that Don Burke groped ’em, or whatever, and that MUST be believed and the outrage MUST be set at eleventy.
A left wing activist allege that Abbott punched a wall thirty years ago, and David ‘unrequited lust for Abbot’s backside’ Marr squeals that MUST be believed and the outrage MUST be set at eleventy.
A woman directly accuses Bill Shorten of rape, yes rape, and there’s crickets chirping, nothing to see here, move along?
Shy Ted wins.
I am still waiting and hoping.
There must be a deviant woman out there somewhere.
Define deviant.
Shy Ted, not so shy. Love it!
Christians chained to Kirribilli for Manus
5:19pm Nov 27, 2017
9 NEWS
Christian leaders have chained themselves to the front gates of the prime minister’s official Sydney residence, to protest Australia’s treatment of asylum seekers on Manus Island.
Gosford Anglican firebrand Father Rod Bower shared an image on Twitter of him and his “friends” with chains around their necks locked to the gates of Kirribilli House.
The five protesters are holding signs pushing for the evacuation of the Manus and the Nauru offshore processing centre.
The protest comes a day after thousands of people gathered across Australia called for the federal government to end its offshore detention policy.
Pastor Jarrod McKenna, who spoke at a harbourside rally in Sydney on Sunday, is among those chained to the gate.”
Is that why New Zealanders have so many sheep?
*runs away*
Yes, there was a day when not all environmentalists were raving commies, and a significant number of them were willing to genuinely look at evidence and solve problems, and quite often they balanced economic effects against environmental effects. One by one they were chased away, we need to find them and collect them back up again. Read Ed Krug’s book “Environment Betrayed” if you haven’t already… he pretty much explains everything that happened, and it does consistently fit all of the observed events. I vaguely remember recommending this book once before, but it really is a must-read and I just don’t ever say that about books.
Surprisingly enough explained again on Delingpole just recently, and the name Ed Krug came up again.
http://delingpoleworld.com/rupert-darwall/
Not a film I recollect having seen. Miss Monroe on the other hand had curves over which it would have been anything but torturous to navigate. With either hand.
pic
Sex, sex and more sex.
What’s more, it is great way to lose weight quickly for both parties*.
Congratulations to TheirABC for moving next year’s Hottest 100 to International Holocaust Day, 27th January.
(Wait ’til the Leftards figure that out)
Plastic chains? Lazy.
Won’t someone spare a thought for Tracy Spicer’s hairbrush?
In a year or two he might discover no one lives there.
I would have picked you are a red-blooded heteronormative type, however these days making such an assumption could be construed as assumptive rudeness. Just being careful, is all.
titter, titter
International Holocaust Day
Oy Vey!!!!
Sex, sex and more sex.
What’s more, it is great way to lose weight quickly for both parties*.
Sex is a normal and health activity. People who have regular sex don’t get the flu or a cold as often.
Achoo!
Deviance is a whole other thing. Now if the sex is deviant … well then.
Burke is foolish going on A Current Affair. The channel is out to get him in order to mitigate its own damage. Already Grimshaw has started casting doubt on his denials by appearing on 9 News with her own opinions on what he says in his defence.
Where’s Daryl Kerrigan when you need him.
Strictly recorded for Facebook purposes.
Sen. James Patterson is an arse clown.
Speaking in the Senate, he made sure we knew he voted yes and that he had his own bill to legalise SSM.
And that gay people getting married does not affect him in any way and finally love is love.
We are meant to admire him because he wanted to include very narrowly defined religious protection.
Fuck off Septimus. Nobody’s interested in the opinion of a Kitteh stalker.
At an Illuminati conference.
BBBWWWWAAAAAhahahahahahahahahhaha
Oh the ironing.
Another Groomer!
Burn it.
Factcheck – True
Are the gates at Kirribilli sliding ? Hope no one hacks the opening code..
I think it is well covered here
The plastic chains are a metaphor.
Anne;
Excellent.
There’s a storm coming up from the South, swinging past Heathcote ways. Might hit the harbour, then again might not… I guess the final decision is down to God at this point.
Help an Atheist out here… if the storm does hit these helpless chained Christians, that would mean God has chosen to test them… did I get that right?
When you actually read the story, you find out that the charge sheet also included trespassing, because she had been banned from the supermarket. Any bushlawyers help out? Three months for trespassing a fair tariff , given she had been banned?
Thank you Tintarella from all my aged sixth stage red blood cells!
W. Shakespeare
No. God has chosen that they get wet and windblown.
LOL. Thank you, Carpe.
But, Missionary? Yawn.
Will safe schools make sex more exciting? Shudder.
Depends on how it goes Tel, if it’s lethal God has called them to him or God has chosen to eliminate them.
I should have given you a reference for that, Tel.
That’s what happens when you let left wing wackos promote crap politicised 3rd rate noise as music, at the expense of real talent and of course, taxpayers.
The triple J hottest one hundred should be renamed the left wing one hundred.
Unless you get into the right circle you won’t be looked at.
It’s why we don’t get the quality that we used to get.
The best way to look at it is, you get the Whitlams when the standard should be Billy Joel.
Just like Rage, Triple J only exists to suck the kiddies into leftism with peer group pressure, and to own what is perceived as cool.
It’s usually sick and very low talent acts that have the right look or lyrics for the Marxists to use.
Hot One Hundred, spare me.
Close it down.
Good music needs no taxpayers money.
Any good art does not.
Pure shit.
You don’t know what good music you are missing out on and what real talent is out there because these fuckwits control the industry.
Shut it down and get some talent back into music.
Look at any of them
COM:
The shape of the legs says the arse is two weeks away from sagging like an old clothesline.
Some exercise will tone that up nicely, but.
That’s the best arse in University?
There must have been a lot of black guys voting.
They seem to like big booties.
That looks like the moon coming over the mountains.
Genevieve Bell on Conversations with Richard Fidler
Says women are the gatekeepers for technology at home.
It is women who tamed electricity. Women were the ones who learned to cook on electricity, what worked well in a fridge and what didn’t, they managed the introduction of telephony. They are the lead adopters of mobile technology, spend more time online, dominant users of social media platforms, digital cameras, electronic readers.
My take on this is men invented all this stuff and women use the stuff. You go girl.