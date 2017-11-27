Monday Forum: November 27, 2017

Posted on 11:00 am, November 27, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
332 Responses to Monday Forum: November 27, 2017

  1. cohenite
    #2567967, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Tel

    #2567965, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    THE ENVIRONMENTAL OPTIMIST 12

    CHANGE IS THE STORY OF PLANET EARTH

    If Don Burke said that he’s a great man and I don’t care how many women he is alleged to have fiddled with.

  2. cohenite
    #2567968, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Oh, I see, you’ve linked to Bob from Tropical Fruit World. Very interesting fellow is Bob:

    http://www.greatnewstory.com/the-environmental-optimist/

  3. Myrddin Seren
    #2567969, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    So..

    Pope Franky is….. Voldemort ?

    ‘Splains a lot !

    Good thing I have been re-watching Harry Potter regularly.

    ( Vanishes in a cloud of sparking lights )

  4. Tintarella di Luna
    #2567970, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    I want to make it public – I have never been sexually harassed by Don Burke

  5. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2567971, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    I want to make it public – I have never been sexually harassed by Don Burke

    Wish I could say the same.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2567972, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    They have to make work for all those new law grads.

    The one’s not baring their backsides on the “Daily Mail?”

  7. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2567973, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Ann, truly, links like that one hyping up nonsense about modern architecture’s basically innocuous religious iconography, and also your intro re conspiracy nutters being given moon landing airtime here; these things do nothing for the Cat.

    Can you take these loopy links somewhere else, and only come here with your common sense?
    We know you have some good things to say, but not this rubbish to greet my quick pop in and out.

  8. OldOzzie
    #2567974, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    AFR sums up NBN’s latest disaster on HFC

    Glitter-to-the-turd NBN applies world class positivity to our broadband woes

    For a supposedly apolitical government-owned business, the company rolling out Australia’s beleaguered National Broadband Network has certainly developed an ability to spin bad news in a way that would make even the most brass-necked government minister blush.

    On Monday NBN introduced Australia to yet another new phrase to add to the broadband list. Alongside fibre to the node, fibre to the premise and fibre to the kerb, we can now add ‘glitter to the turd.’

    In the morning journalists had received advanced warning that NBN’s chief executive Bill Morrow was poised to make a “major announcement regarding customer experience improvements,” at a lunchtime press conference.

    What could it be? we wondered. New pricing plans? Removal of CVC charges to make capacity more affordable for ISPs? Upgrading unfortunate fibre to the node customers to the superior technology their luckier neighbours are getting?

    Nope, nope and nope.

    Morrow announced that NBN would be halting the rollout of the HFC part of the NBN (which will eventually cover 3 million metropolitan customers) in order to fix up problems experienced by some of its initial 370,000.

    There will be delays of about six to nine months for customers who thought they were about to be connected, while its workers go back and work out why some of its existing users have had problems with patchy connections and disappointing performance.

    What great news for all customers eh? Three cheers for the NBN.

    Of course it is better that NBN sorts out its problems with the HFC deployment before over 2 and a half million more people join the party, but (most) Australians are not mugs and should resent the bizarre attempts by the company to claim kudos for fixing problems many had predicted in the first place.

    The current HFC footprint (which for the non-indoctrinated is the cables that supply Pay TV) already only consists of cables formerly owned by Telstra, because NBN dumped the ones acquired from Optus after finding they weren’t up to scratch.

    HFC was one of the key aspects of Malcolm Turnbull’s pitch for switching from Labor’s “gold plated” fibre to the premise NBN, to a multi-technology-mix. He regularly pointed out the folly of Labor discarding it because it is capable of delivering fast speeds in the right conditions, and said it was already laid and good to go.

    The fact that NBN is scrambling to fix problems should be acknowledged as yet another embarrassing setback, rather than dressed up as some kind of triumph of customer service.

    This is how NBN announced the delays in its press release: “NBN Co takes customer experience improvement program to new levels … New HFC rollout initiatives announced to help improve end user experience and retailer satisfaction.”

    I’m all for looking on the bright side, but that is like an attempt at satire that would be rejected by the writers of ABC’s Utopia for taking things too far .

    “NBN acknowledges problems for HFC customers and suspends rollout,” would have been the honest headline, but boring old sanity has long since departed the NBN narrative.

    Disgruntled customers aside, Telstra certainly isn’t applauding NBN’s good news either, telling investors today that the surprise delay will affect its earlier financial guidance, as it will now have to wait longer for some of its NBN payments for the HFC network.

    So rather than applauding NBN for its latest efforts in “raising the standard of service quality” (yes really) … the majority of us will just mark today down as yet another dispiriting stop off on the tortuous journey for a travel diary that will one day be entitled “How the bloody hell did we get here?”

  9. Tintarella di Luna
    #2567975, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Wish I could say the same.

    Did you watch the show Do Australians Swear Too Much??

  10. calli
    #2567976, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Does grafting Grevilleas constitute sexual harassment?

    If so, he’s goooorne.

  11. incoherent rambler
    #2567977, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    I am still waiting and hoping.

    There must be a deviant woman out there somewhere.

  12. Sydney Boy
    #2567980, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    You might think that getting rid of your old petrol guzzling vehicle and replacing it with a brand new, fuel-efficient car would be a good thing to do to help the environment. Not so, says science reporter Graeme Quirk. It’s true that a new vehicle might use less petrol and therefore emit less carbon dioxide (a major greenhouse gas). However, you have to take into account the fact that someone has to make the new car, and that takes a lot of energy and also produces a lot of carbon dioxide. If you do the sums for the entire life of the vehicle, from assembly line to junkyard, you’ll find out that it’s better to keep your old car on the road for as long as possible.

    Not true for windmills though. Because they produce green electricity, the energy expended in their manufacture doesn’t count.

  13. Boambee John
    #2567981, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Makka at 1704

    Sorry luv, fully booked, out of stock etc. Plenty of options to avoid participation. I suspect most however will just accept the business and roll on.

    Provide a “premium” service at a premium price.

  14. Tintarella di Luna
    #2567982, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Does grafting Grevilleas constitute sexual harassment?

    To say nothing about rooting Daphne by the fence

  15. Confused Old Misfit
    #2567983, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Once, a long, long time ago, in a country far, far, away, I had a girl put my hand down her blouse. If I recollect correctly it was a very nicely filled blouse as well!

  16. Tintarella di Luna
    #2567985, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Once, a long, long time ago, in a country far, far, away, I had a girl put my hand down her blouse. If I recollect correctly it was a very nicely filled blouse as well!

    Given that confused old misfit appears to be gender fluid – you may have been a trendsetter way back when

  17. calli
    #2567986, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Breeding budgies might be a hanging offence.

    Did the females give consent?

  18. Myrddin Seren
    #2567989, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    ..the majority of us will just mark today down as yet another dispiriting stop off on the tortuous journey for a travel diary that will one day be entitled “How the bloody hell did we get here?

    Ni ha !!

  19. Viva
    #2567990, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    The day-to-day reality is that many Sufis promise miracles and provide talismans in exchange for funds from followers or favours from officials. Almost every secular 20th-century moderniser shared ISIS’s enmity for the Sufis, seeing them as parasites on the credulity of the poor.

    Idries Shah writes in The Sufis:.

    False masters in Sufism, as everywhere else, have not been few. So the Sufis are left with the strange situation that whereas the false teacher may appear to be genuine (because he takes pains to appear what the disciple wants him to be), the true Sufi is often not like what the undiscriminating and untrained Seeker thinks a Sufi should be like.

    … The false teacher will pay great attention to appearance, and will know how to make the Seeker think that he is a great man, that he understands him, that he has great secrets to reveal.

    … Sufism is something that happens to a person, not something which is given to him. The false teacher will keep his followers around him all the time, will not tell them that they are being given a training which must end as soon as possible and will not give them the opportunity to] taste their development themselves and carry on as fulfilled people.

  20. Makka
    #2567992, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Provide a “premium” service at a premium price.

    Excellent idea Boambee, yes. It costs money to cater to special sensitivities.

  21. Tintarella di Luna
    #2567993, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Breeding budgies might be a hanging offence.

    Did the females give consent?

    It’s a good thing my dear old papa has gone to God. I still remember him walking up the road to our place with the biggest black bull come to ‘service’ the four house cows. We needed the veal and that was the only way to make sure the family ate veal and not yearling.

  22. Confused Old Misfit
    #2567994, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    They have to make work for all those new law grads.

    The one’s not baring their backsides on the “Daily Mail?”

    Give a new outlook to Bumbles comment as quote by C. Dickens.

  24. Neil
    #2567996, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    HFC was one of the key aspects of Malcolm Turnbull’s pitch for switching from Labor’s “gold plated” fibre to the premise NBN

    I think? the HFC cables were purchased under Rudd/Conroy because Labor wanted to decommission the HFC network so they could role out FTTP. Turnbull thought the HFC cables could be used and should be since NBNCo had paid a lot of money for them. The Optus cables were found to be degraded and unfit for use.

    If NBNCo has already paid for them why not use them?

  25. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2567997, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Breeding budgies might be a hanging offence.

    Did the females give consent?

    Back in the day, every Merino ram on my place had better impregnate thirty five to fifty ewes each year, or he was made redundant…

  26. Chris
    #2567998, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Not true for windmills though. Because they produce green electricity, the energy expended in their manufacture doesn’t count.

    Oh, won’t someone thing of they childrens?

    Remind me how much the world’s thermostat is dialled down by a billion dollars taken from customers pockets in Australia for green carpetbaggers?

    Oh that’s right. It’s unmeasurably small in degrees C. That was before the downward re-assessment of the scale of CO2 forcing.

  27. lotocoti
    #2567999, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    It’s not a good look.

    It’s what happens when you mix Tang with Valu-Rite and call it a screwdriver.

  28. Graham
    #2568000, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    LOL.
    Comrade Kim Carr is an Israeli.

    I thought it was widely held to be the case that Senator Kim Il Carr was North Korean. Is he now a tri-national?

  29. C.L.
    #2568001, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Just to repeat that:

    Push to let florists and bakers discriminate against gay weddings dropped.

    As predicted. The Liberal Party will allow people to be jailed for not enabling homosexual “weddings.”

  30. Confused Old Misfit
    #2568002, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Given that confused old misfit appears to be gender fluid

    And by what tortuous path do you reach that conclusion?

  31. OldOzzie
    #2568003, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    NBN halts HFC rollout ‘effective immediately’ as issues mount

    Labor communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland said NBN’s announcement raises more questions than answers.

    “Is NBN seriously telling the Australian taxpayer they have been deploying a HFC network that is not fit for purpose?” she said.

    “The HFC debacle is unravelling before our very eyes.”

  32. Rockdoctor
    #2568004, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    kc
    #2567943, posted on November 27, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Yep I thought Harper in Thuringowa went to early. Declared victory yesterday. He is ahead by about 1500 votes on the primary but PHON & KAP together are well in front of him. Then there’s the Liberal Candidate who did modestly. Only needs for Lions share of those preferences to end up at the LNP candidate & old Aaron will be wearing egg on his face. I am in Hinchinbrook and the advice is Nick Dametto from KAP will win the preference battle, going on your sources maybe it is anyone’s game…

  33. Chris
    #2568005, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Breeding budgies might be a hanging offence.

    THEN

    Back in the day, every Merino ram on my place had better impregnate thirty five to fifty ewes each year, or he was made redundant…

    I am reconciling this with

    Once, a long, long time ago, in a country far, far, away, I had a girl put my hand down her blouse. If I recollect correctly it was a very nicely filled blouse as well!

    Performance demands on breeding sires can be torrid. In anecdotal reports.

  34. Chris
    #2568007, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    As predicted. The Liberal Party will allow people to be jailed for not enabling homosexual “weddings.”

    Not JAILED, oooh no. Lose their houses to lawyers, yes.

  35. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2568008, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Christianity is more of a beard for a Universal Global Sun worshipping Luciferian Religion.

    Try not watching YouTube for two weeks Annie.

    That Fazzini Resurrection sculpture is one of the most hideous things I have ever seen.
    F$cking disgraceful.

  36. Tintarella di Luna
    #2568009, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    And by what tortuous path do you reach that conclusion?

    Because Marilyn Monroe was in The Misfits.

  37. calli
    #2568010, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    LOL. I’m pretty sure I just saw a clip of Rod Bowers (Rev of Gosford parish) chained by the neck to the gates of Kirribilli House.

    Oh please make it so!

  38. calli
    #2568011, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Anne has been reading Melville. And doing very well too.

  39. Shy Ted
    #2568012, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Give me a home among the gum trees
    With lots of lovelies
    A nude or two
    At the interview
    A cute arse out the back
    Well stacked around the front
    That’s how you get on Burkes Back Yard

  40. The Beer Whisperer
    #2568015, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    The fact that NBN is scrambling to fix problems should be acknowledged as yet another embarrassing setback, rather than dressed up as some kind of triumph of customer service.

    This is sales 101 – turn everything into a positive, no matter how bad.

    As if that isn’t bad enough, many salespeople stay in positive bullshit mode 24/7. I literally heard a salesman correct me after saying it was a crap day when it was cold and wetland blowing a gale. “No, its a beautiful day!” he corrected me before I imagined throwing him into a pit of burning spikes.

    They can lie to everyone and themselves forever. I hate such people and their false optimism.

  41. marcus classis
    #2568016, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Lemme get this straight.

    Various types allege that Don Burke groped ’em, or whatever, and that MUST be believed and the outrage MUST be set at eleventy.

    A left wing activist allege that Abbott punched a wall thirty years ago, and David ‘unrequited lust for Abbot’s backside’ Marr squeals that MUST be believed and the outrage MUST be set at eleventy.

    A woman directly accuses Bill Shorten of rape, yes rape, and there’s crickets chirping, nothing to see here, move along?

  43. Elle
    #2568018, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    I am still waiting and hoping.

    There must be a deviant woman out there somewhere.

    Define deviant.

  44. Elle
    #2568020, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Shy Ted, not so shy. Love it!

  45. P
    #2568022, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Oh please make it so!

    Christians chained to Kirribilli for Manus
    5:19pm Nov 27, 2017
    9 NEWS
    Christian leaders have chained themselves to the front gates of the prime minister’s official Sydney residence, to protest Australia’s treatment of asylum seekers on Manus Island.
    Gosford Anglican firebrand Father Rod Bower shared an image on Twitter of him and his “friends” with chains around their necks locked to the gates of Kirribilli House.
    The five protesters are holding signs pushing for the evacuation of the Manus and the Nauru offshore processing centre.

    The protest comes a day after thousands of people gathered across Australia called for the federal government to end its offshore detention policy.
    Pastor Jarrod McKenna, who spoke at a harbourside rally in Sydney on Sunday, is among those chained to the gate.”

  46. The Beer Whisperer
    #2568023, posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Back in the day, every Merino ram on my place had better impregnate thirty five to fifty ewes each year, or he was made redundant…

    Is that why New Zealanders have so many sheep?

    *runs away*

  47. Tel
    #2568024, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Oh, I see, you’ve linked to Bob from Tropical Fruit World. Very interesting fellow is Bob:

    Yes, there was a day when not all environmentalists were raving commies, and a significant number of them were willing to genuinely look at evidence and solve problems, and quite often they balanced economic effects against environmental effects. One by one they were chased away, we need to find them and collect them back up again. Read Ed Krug’s book “Environment Betrayed” if you haven’t already… he pretty much explains everything that happened, and it does consistently fit all of the observed events. I vaguely remember recommending this book once before, but it really is a must-read and I just don’t ever say that about books.

    Surprisingly enough explained again on Delingpole just recently, and the name Ed Krug came up again.

    http://delingpoleworld.com/rupert-darwall/

  48. Confused Old Misfit
    #2568025, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Because Marilyn Monroe was in The Misfits.

    Not a film I recollect having seen. Miss Monroe on the other hand had curves over which it would have been anything but torturous to navigate. With either hand.

  50. incoherent rambler
    #2568029, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Define deviant.

    Sex, sex and more sex.
    What’s more, it is great way to lose weight quickly for both parties*.

  51. Baldrick
    #2568030, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Triple J’s Hottest 100 countdown has been moved from its traditional January 26th slot to the fourth weekend of January, following increasing debate around Australia Day.

    Congratulations to TheirABC for moving next year’s Hottest 100 to International Holocaust Day, 27th January.
    (Wait ’til the Leftards figure that out)

  52. Aristogeiton
    #2568031, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Plastic chains? Lazy.

  53. Snoopy
    #2568032, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Won’t someone spare a thought for Tracy Spicer’s hairbrush?

  54. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2568033, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    LOL. I’m pretty sure I just saw a clip of Rod Bowers (Rev of Gosford parish) chained by the neck to the gates of Kirribilli House.

    In a year or two he might discover no one lives there.

  55. Tintarella di Luna
    #2568034, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Confused Old Misfit
    #2568025, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    I would have picked you are a red-blooded heteronormative type, however these days making such an assumption could be construed as assumptive rudeness. Just being careful, is all.

  56. Tintarella di Luna
    #2568035, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Won’t someone spare a thought for Tracy Spicer’s hairbrush?

    titter, titter

  57. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2568036, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    International Holocaust Day

    Oy Vey!!!!

  58. Elle
    #2568037, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Sex, sex and more sex.
    What’s more, it is great way to lose weight quickly for both parties*.

    Sex is a normal and health activity. People who have regular sex don’t get the flu or a cold as often.

    Achoo!

    Deviance is a whole other thing. Now if the sex is deviant … well then.

  59. Rae
    #2568038, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Burke is foolish going on A Current Affair. The channel is out to get him in order to mitigate its own damage. Already Grimshaw has started casting doubt on his denials by appearing on 9 News with her own opinions on what he says in his defence.

  60. Anne
    #2568039, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    P
    #2568028, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:03 pm
    pic

    Where’s Daryl Kerrigan when you need him.

  61. Tintarella di Luna
    #2568041, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    P
    #2568028, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Strictly recorded for Facebook purposes.

  62. zyconoclast
    #2568042, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Sen. James Patterson is an arse clown.
    Speaking in the Senate, he made sure we knew he voted yes and that he had his own bill to legalise SSM.
    And that gay people getting married does not affect him in any way and finally love is love.

    We are meant to admire him because he wanted to include very narrowly defined religious protection.

  63. Baldrick
    #2568043, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Rae
    #2568038, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Fuck off Septimus. Nobody’s interested in the opinion of a Kitteh stalker.

  64. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2568044, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Where’s Daryl Kerrigan when you need him.

    At an Illuminati conference.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568045, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Congratulations to TheirABC for moving next year’s Hottest 100 to International Holocaust Day, 27th January.

    BBBWWWWAAAAAhahahahahahahahahhaha

    Oh the ironing.

  66. calli
    #2568046, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Won’t someone spare a thought for Tracy Spicer’s hairbrush?

    Another Groomer!

    Burn it.

  67. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568048, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    zyconoclast
    #2568042, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Sen. James Patterson is an arse clown.

    Factcheck – True

  68. Atoms for Peace
    #2568049, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Are the gates at Kirribilli sliding ? Hope no one hacks the opening code..

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568050, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Sex, sex and more sex.

    I think it is well covered here

  70. calli
    #2568053, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    The plastic chains are a metaphor.

  71. Winston Smith
    #2568054, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Anne;

    It’s a rich source of DNA that the Controllers have handed to them.

    Diabolical. 👿

    Excellent.

  72. Tel
    #2568056, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Plastic chains? Lazy.

    There’s a storm coming up from the South, swinging past Heathcote ways. Might hit the harbour, then again might not… I guess the final decision is down to God at this point.

    Help an Atheist out here… if the storm does hit these helpless chained Christians, that would mean God has chosen to test them… did I get that right?

  73. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2568057, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    https://www.welcometocountry.org/aboriginal-woman-sentenced-to-jail-for-unpaid-soft-drink/

    When you actually read the story, you find out that the charge sheet also included trespassing, because she had been banned from the supermarket. Any bushlawyers help out? Three months for trespassing a fair tariff , given she had been banned?

  74. Confused Old Misfit
    #2568058, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Thank you Tintarella from all my aged sixth stage red blood cells!

    The sixth age shifts
    Into the lean and slipper’d pantaloon,
    With spectacles on nose and pouch on side,
    His youthful hose, well sav’d, a world too wide
    For his shrunk shank, and his big manly voice,
    Turning again toward childish treble, pipes
    And whistles in his sound.

    W. Shakespeare

  75. calli
    #2568059, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Help an Atheist out here… if the storm does hit these helpless chained Christians, that would mean God has chosen to test them… did I get that right?

    No. God has chosen that they get wet and windblown.

  76. Elle
    #2568060, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    LOL. Thank you, Carpe.

    But, Missionary? Yawn.

    Will safe schools make sex more exciting? Shudder.

  77. Tintarella di Luna
    #2568061, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    if the storm does hit these helpless chained Christians, that would mean God has chosen to test them…

    Depends on how it goes Tel, if it’s lethal God has called them to him or God has chosen to eliminate them.

  78. calli
    #2568062, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    I should have given you a reference for that, Tel.

    Matthew 5:45 He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.

  79. struth
    #2568063, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    What a load of garbage. Its just sad, a long running tradition of having an Australia day BBQ with the hottest 100 on in the background is no more. Why cant we enjoy life? Why must we endlessly cede to the black armband view of history. When is it enough?

    That’s what happens when you let left wing wackos promote crap politicised 3rd rate noise as music, at the expense of real talent and of course, taxpayers.

    The triple J hottest one hundred should be renamed the left wing one hundred.
    Unless you get into the right circle you won’t be looked at.

    It’s why we don’t get the quality that we used to get.

    The best way to look at it is, you get the Whitlams when the standard should be Billy Joel.

    Just like Rage, Triple J only exists to suck the kiddies into leftism with peer group pressure, and to own what is perceived as cool.

    It’s usually sick and very low talent acts that have the right look or lyrics for the Marxists to use.

    Hot One Hundred, spare me.
    Close it down.
    Good music needs no taxpayers money.
    Any good art does not.

    Pure shit.

    You don’t know what good music you are missing out on and what real talent is out there because these fuckwits control the industry.
    Shut it down and get some talent back into music.

    Look at any of them

  80. Winston Smith
    #2568065, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    COM:

    Re: Maximus gluteus.
    Rather too much of a good thing for my taste.

    The shape of the legs says the arse is two weeks away from sagging like an old clothesline.
    Some exercise will tone that up nicely, but.

  81. struth
    #2568067, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    That’s the best arse in University?

    There must have been a lot of black guys voting.
    They seem to like big booties.

    That looks like the moon coming over the mountains.

  82. zyconoclast
    #2568068, posted on November 27, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Genevieve Bell on Conversations with Richard Fidler

    Says women are the gatekeepers for technology at home.
    It is women who tamed electricity. Women were the ones who learned to cook on electricity, what worked well in a fridge and what didn’t, they managed the introduction of telephony. They are the lead adopters of mobile technology, spend more time online, dominant users of social media platforms, digital cameras, electronic readers.

    My take on this is men invented all this stuff and women use the stuff. You go girl.

