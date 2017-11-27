Q&A Forum: November 27, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, November 27, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
136 Responses to Q&A Forum: November 27, 2017

  1. Baldrick
    #2568230, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Monday, 27 November 2017

    James McGrath – Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister
    Murray Watt – Labor Senator for Queensland
    Lenore Taylor – Editor of The Guardian Australia
    Jan Fran – Presenter, The Feed, SBS
    Warren Mundine – Former adviser to the PM on Indigenous Affairs

  2. Dave in Marybrook
    #2568241, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Website screed on Mundine says-
    his analysis and foresight on Indigenous Affairs and Australian politics is without parallel
    I await the foresight with bated breath. Did he foresee the fizzle of Recognize?

  3. Snoopy
    #2568246, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    One pearl among the swine.

  4. Turtle of WA
    #2568252, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Did he foresee the fizzle of Recognize?

    I believe he did. I seem to recall him complaining a while back that the recognise movement would ask for too much and get nothing. I may be wrong.

  5. Baldrick
    #2568254, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Full on fuckwits on the panel tonight, except for Warren who holds the only hope for a sensible argument.

  6. Snoopy
    #2568256, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    I await the foresight with bated breath. Did he foresee the fizzle of Recognize?

    I believe he thought it an unnecessary distraction.

  7. Baldrick
    #2568260, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    James McGrath – Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister, is one of the original Turnbull 56er’s against the AbbottBeast.

  8. Snoopy
    #2568262, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Warren is into personal responsibility and equality in the traditional sense.

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568267, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Ok Troops the bidding is open, sorry about last week but sometimes life gets in the way.

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54

  11. Turtle of WA
    #2568268, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Warren is into personal responsibility and equality in the traditional sense.

    And hence a mate of Bill Leak.

    Good bloke.

  12. Baldrick
    #2568269, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San, 21 please

  13. Turtle of WA
    #2568270, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    No worries Jugulum. It was crap anyway.

    38 please.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568272, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Baldrick 21

  15. Vic in Prossy
    #2568274, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    May I have 28 please,Carpe?

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568276, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Baldrick
    #2568269, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San

    Konbanwa Barrudoriku Sama

  17. Baldrick
    #2568280, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Not one single conservative in the audience tonight:

    ABC Q&A ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 37%, ALP 31%, GREENS 11%.

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568282, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle in WA 38
    Vic in Prossy 28

  19. Peter Castieau
    #2568286, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Evening Carpe and Baldrick, 52 if I may Carpe.

    This is a truly awful looking panel.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568289, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    COALITION 37%, ALP 31%, GREENS 11%.

    And the other 21% will be advocates for the homo-hoedown or the reffo’s (aka economic country shoppers)

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568291, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle in WA 38
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Custard 52

  23. Mike of Marion
    #2568294, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Carpe – 18 please.

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568296, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle in WA 38
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Custard 52
    Cpt Seahawks 35

  25. Baldrick
    #2568298, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    This is a truly awful looking panel.

    Lenore Taylor ➡ Catallaxy FactCheck ➡ True ☑

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568301, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle in WA 38
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Custard 52
    Cpt Seahawks 35
    Mike of Marion 18

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568307, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Ok Troops it’s time put on your body armour and nllllleeettttsss get rrreeeaaadddyyy to rrruuuummmbblllleee

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568310, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Beta male doesn’t like the banks

    Le Snore agrees

    Colour me suprised.

  30. anonandon
    #2568312, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    I don’t enjoy listening to Lenore Taylor.

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568315, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle in WA 38
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Custard 52
    Cpt Seahawks 35
    Mike of Marion 18
    Politico NT 29

  33. Baldrick
    #2568316, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Take note Australian businesses. If you make money in this country today, you expose yourself to scrutiny by Leftards.

  34. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2568318, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    25, if you please, Carpe.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568320, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle in WA 38
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Custard 52
    Cpt Seahawks 35
    Mike of Marion 18
    Politico NT 29
    ZK2A 25

  36. Turtle of WA
    #2568322, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Beta males 43% Lesbians 53% Non binary 4%

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568323, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle in WA 38
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Custard 52
    Cpt Seahawks 35
    Mike of Marion 18
    Politico NT 29
    ZK2A 25
    Snoopy 19

  38. Bushkid
    #2568324, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Evening Carpe, 31 if you please Sir.

  39. Baldrick
    #2568327, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    SBS chick has no idea. Makes herself look like a goose.

  40. Turtle of WA
    #2568328, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Someone from taxpayer funded SBS just opened with a cock joke.

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568329, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle in WA 38
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Custard 52
    Cpt Seahawks 35
    Mike of Marion 18
    Politico NT 29
    ZK2A 25
    Snoopy 19
    Bushkid 31

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568332, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Has le-snore made the Jenny Craig 10 most wanted list yet?

  43. Cpt Seahawks
    #2568333, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Lesnore – how now brown cow?

  44. PoliticoNT
    #2568334, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    You know Carpe, I always enjoy reading the Cat’s Q&A Forum. But actually watching it? Christ Almighty – is it always this bad?

    (I have a personal loathing of McGrath that goes back to his gig with the CLP in 2012 ‘helping’ Terry Mills get over the line. Arse monkey did nothing but claim credit and a safe Senate spot.)

    Anyway, that’s enough for me.

    Wankfestival.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568335, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    You know Carpe, I always enjoy reading the Cat’s Q&A Forum. But actually watching it? Christ Almighty – is it always this bad?

    Yes, yes it is.

  46. Farmer Gez
    #2568337, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    WTF is Lenore Taylor wearing?
    Calf poo chic.

  47. Turtle of WA
    #2568338, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Straddle or mediate?

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568339, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Tonight is the snowcone and lesnore mutual masturbation show

    FFS

  49. Baldrick
    #2568340, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    I’m not sure what Le Snore had to say, but whatever it is she did say, I dont agree with it.

  50. Turtle of WA
    #2568342, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Calf poo chic.

    Well said.

    Reminds me of the colour “sheep sick green”.

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568343, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    and now we get sophomoric pearls of wisdom from a fauxboriginal, who hates One Nartion

    FMD these people are predictable.

  54. anonandon
    #2568347, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Those blue armed glasses, ffs

  55. egg_
    #2568348, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Jan Fran is the Holly Ransom of the panel?
    We’ve all been dropped on our heads?

  56. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2568349, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    44 please.

  57. Baldrick
    #2568351, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    The SBS low-information chick is completely out of her depth on this panel. Better suited to Das Pröjekt.

  58. Cpt Seahawks
    #2568352, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    I’m not sure what Le Snore had to say, but whatever it is she did say, I dont agree with it.

    Moo

  59. Baldrick
    #2568353, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Well done GRH. An actual whole number. Cheers 🍻

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568354, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle in WA 38
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Custard 52
    Cpt Seahawks 35
    Mike of Marion 18
    Politico NT 29
    ZK2A 25
    Snoopy 19
    Bushkid 31
    Grumpy 44

  61. Cpt Seahawks
    #2568355, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    GRH wants 44. I got that one in my head.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568358, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Holy shit – Grumpy used a whole number not some frigging obscure equation.

    There goes another aspect of my worldview

  63. egg_
    #2568359, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    The SBS low-information chick is completely out of her depth on this panel.

    The promo said she was a genius – in her own mind?

  64. Baldrick
    #2568361, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Hahaha, Warren Mundine says Labor isn’t much better than the Liberals…
    Cue and immediate interruption from Snowcone.
    How very ABC

  65. Turtle of WA
    #2568365, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Snowcone you bloody racist, stop interrupting Warren.

  66. egg_
    #2568366, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Those blue armed glasses, ffs

    “Hollywood for fugly people.”

  67. Turtle of WA
    #2568369, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Does Jan Fran normally work with children?

  68. egg_
    #2568373, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Does Jan Fran normally work with children?

    Ideal for Play School.

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568374, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    WTF is rainbow shirt babbling on about – “people disenfranchised about their parking”

    What the fvk does that mean

  70. Baldrick
    #2568376, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    The SBS chick memorised one rant on Hanson and Trump for tonight. That’s it from her for the rest of the show.

  71. Farmer Gez
    #2568381, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Jan Fran now holds the record for the straw man tally in one incoherent ramble.
    You go girl!

  72. Baldrick
    #2568386, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Laborite talking bullshit. Labor won on One Nation preferences.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568388, posted on November 27, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Is it just me or does the Liebor flunky have no neck?

  74. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568389, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Liebor flunky – pig jowels sitting on his overstressed colarbones.

  75. Baldrick
    #2568393, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    He forgot to add TheirABC to the list of Leftists

  76. egg_
    #2568394, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    To her credit, Jan Fran brought up the Bernie Sanders apparent beating on Teh Dumb but then kowtowed to the mob mentality on the panel.

  78. Baldrick
    #2568397, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Oh The Little Reef That Could question.

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568400, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Mundinre just went postal against the greens

    Woo Hoo

  80. Snoopy
    #2568402, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Not much love from Fran for Warren.

  81. Cpt Seahawks
    #2568403, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    I chuck the question back to youse. Gold.

  82. egg_
    #2568405, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    WTF is Lenore Taylor wearing?

    Rolled in fresh cowpat?

  84. Baldrick
    #2568410, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Le Snore goes full anti-Adani tropo.

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568411, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Lesnore has stated that green jobs will be moe than the Adani & Carmichael coal mines

    You have to be shitting me, can ant one be that dumb.

  86. Farmer Gez
    #2568412, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Lenore knows all.
    There are no jobs in mining. The great WA mining boom was a mirage.
    Her dress colour is caused by the shit dripping out of her ears.

  88. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568415, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Rainbow shirt sympathies poor indigines, forgets what Abbott point was but has an opinion anyway.

    Mundine is on fire tonight.

  89. Baldrick
    #2568416, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Warren doing a beaut job sticking it to Le Snore and the SBS chick

  90. Turtle of WA
    #2568418, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Warren doing a beaut job sticking it to Le Snore and the SBS chick

    Hear hear

  91. Farmer Gez
    #2568419, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Wind turbines on our hills and one bloke looks after them and he travels from 150kms away.

  92. egg_
    #2568420, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Not much love from Fran for Warren.

    Truthbombed?

  93. Turtle of WA
    #2568421, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Labor guy reckons it’s the government’s job to create jobs, when all they need to do in this case is get out the way.

  94. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568422, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    And first question on the homo-hoedown

    Rainbow thinks Millenials are waiting for boomers to die.

    What an odious mouth breathing cretin

  95. egg_
    #2568424, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Warren doing a beaut job sticking it to Le Snore and the SBS chick

    Blackfella gets away with what whitefella can’t?
    Karma, frightbats.

  96. Snoopy
    #2568426, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Murray Watt is an absolute plonker. Well connected though. Got the arse from Queensland parliament. Parachuted into the Senate.

  97. Turtle of WA
    #2568429, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Rainbow thinks Millenials are waiting for boomers to die.

    Not shy about inheritances are they?

  98. Cpt Seahawks
    #2568432, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Take Internet from millennialismists and they lose all ability to function. Bring on the solar flares.

  100. Turtle of WA
    #2568435, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    On the same note, millennials are going to be taxed to death to pay for renewables, welfare, immigration and an aging population. Socialism is going to fuck ’em completely.

  101. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568436, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Not shy about inheritances are they?

    We’ve already made clear to our children there will be no cash or legacy when we go, we earned it, we are going to spend it.

  103. Snoopy
    #2568442, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Angry question from childless law academic about child criminals.

  104. Turtle of WA
    #2568443, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Questioner: You can be opposed to the energy that funds prosperity while still supporting prosperity.

  105. Baldrick
    #2568444, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    How come they want to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 14 but lower the age of consent to 10?

  106. Snoopy
    #2568445, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Imogen has passionate lips.

  107. Farmer Gez
    #2568446, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Holly Doh – Bigmackaway is really smart, look at all those books.
    I wish I could read.

  108. Cpt Seahawks
    #2568447, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Imogen has passionate lips.

    For a cat’s ass.

  109. Snoopy
    #2568448, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Lenore didn’t understand Warren’s point.

  110. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568449, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Mundine is heading off all lesnores usual talking points

  111. Snoopy
    #2568451, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Chinese wetback never heard of ATSIC.

  112. Baldrick
    #2568454, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Warren is spot on, but hey, let’s talk about changing TheirABC’s TripleJ Top 100 from Australia Day.

  113. Turtle of WA
    #2568455, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Mundine is heading off all lesnores usual talking points

    She looks uncomfortable outside of her Onesiders bubble.

  114. Dave in Marybrook
    #2568457, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    God bless Mundine- I’m beginning to believe.

  115. Cpt Seahawks
    #2568459, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Mundine is heading off all lesnores usual talking points

    She looks uncomfortable outside of her Onesiders bubble./cow farm.

  116. Snoopy
    #2568461, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Faark! Did they bus in a circus?

  117. Turtle of WA
    #2568462, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Chinese wetback never heard of ATSIC.

    My first question is “Have you ever met an Aborigine?”

    Hilarious when you get a ‘no’ from an activist.

  118. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568464, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Snoopy
    #2568461, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Faark! Did they bus in a circus?

    Yes i think they must have

  119. Turtle of WA
    #2568467, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    “You still count”.

  120. Snoopy
    #2568468, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Jan Fran outed as a coward.

  121. Baldrick
    #2568469, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    The SBS chick is sitting on the fence so she doesn’t upset her mum.

  122. Cpt Seahawks
    #2568470, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Rainbow just gave the “white power” symbol describing her show. Fascist!

  123. Turtle of WA
    #2568471, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Rainbow Muzzie? Can’t answer questions.

  124. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568472, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Rainbow shirt, in regard to the homo-hoedown question asks = are you a Maronite Christian ? No Syrian Orthodox

    Bazinga.

  125. Baldrick
    #2568475, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    The best question of the night, but Snowcone closes down the show.
    How very ABC

  127. Carpe Jugulum
    #2568478, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Ok Troops – Interruptions came in at 39 Turtle, you were so close

    Prize jackpots to the sequined Jock

    Well done troops.

  128. Turtle of WA
    #2568479, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    I’m the Q&A bridesmaid. I’ve been one off so many times.

  130. Baldrick
    #2568482, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Thanks Carpe.
    Oyasumi nasai

  133. BrettW
    #2568487, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Wasn’t Lenore Taylor on Insiders yesterday. Does she count as a casual ABC employee or is it just that her views reflect that of ABC ?

  134. egg_
    #2568488, posted on November 27, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Lateline – has someone sent out a search party for Brandis’ neck?

  135. BrettW
    #2568499, posted on November 27, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Mundine brilliant on the mining/Aboriginal land issue. Taylor says in favour 290 v 1 Aboriginal vote over Adani being appealed !

    How many who clapped the Green lady over Adani then clapped Mundine good smackdown in reply ?

  136. H B Bear
    #2568500, posted on November 27, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Wasn’t Lenore Taylor on Insiders yesterday. Does she count as a casual ABC employee or is it just that her views reflect that of ABC ?

    Poor LeSnore. Buys a ticket every week but her Journo Lotto numbers never come up and she has leave the Southbank water cooler to return to the Grauniad. Chin up LeSnore, at least you aren’t at the J e w i s h vanity press with the rest of the discards.

