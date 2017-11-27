Liberty Quote
Q&A Forum: November 27, 2017
Monday, 27 November 2017
James McGrath – Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister
Murray Watt – Labor Senator for Queensland
Lenore Taylor – Editor of The Guardian Australia
Jan Fran – Presenter, The Feed, SBS
Warren Mundine – Former adviser to the PM on Indigenous Affairs
Website screed on Mundine says-
his analysis and foresight on Indigenous Affairs and Australian politics is without parallel
I await the foresight with bated breath. Did he foresee the fizzle of Recognize?
One pearl among the swine.
Did he foresee the fizzle of Recognize?
I believe he did. I seem to recall him complaining a while back that the recognise movement would ask for too much and get nothing. I may be wrong.
Full on fuckwits on the panel tonight, except for Warren who holds the only hope for a sensible argument.
I believe he thought it an unnecessary distraction.
James McGrath – Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister, is one of the original Turnbull 56er’s against the AbbottBeast.
Warren is into personal responsibility and equality in the traditional sense.
That too, Snoopy.
Ok Troops the bidding is open, sorry about last week but sometimes life gets in the way.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
And hence a mate of Bill Leak.
Good bloke.
Konbanwa Carpe San, 21 please
No worries Jugulum. It was crap anyway.
38 please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Baldrick 21
May I have 28 please,Carpe?
Konbanwa Barrudoriku Sama
Not one single conservative in the audience tonight:
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Baldrick 21
Turtle in WA 38
Vic in Prossy 28
Evening Carpe and Baldrick, 52 if I may Carpe.
This is a truly awful looking panel.
And the other 21% will be advocates for the homo-hoedown or the reffo’s (aka economic country shoppers)
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Baldrick 21
Turtle in WA 38
Vic in Prossy 28
Custard 52
35 please Carpe.
Carpe – 18 please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Baldrick 21
Turtle in WA 38
Vic in Prossy 28
Custard 52
Cpt Seahawks 35
Lenore Taylor ➡ Catallaxy FactCheck ➡ True ☑
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Baldrick 21
Turtle in WA 38
Vic in Prossy 28
Custard 52
Cpt Seahawks 35
Mike of Marion 18
Ok Troops it’s time put on your body armour and nllllleeettttsss get rrreeeaaadddyyy to rrruuuummmbblllleee
19 thanks.
Beta male doesn’t like the banks
Le Snore agrees
Colour me suprised.
I don’t enjoy listening to Lenore Taylor.
29 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Baldrick 21
Turtle in WA 38
Vic in Prossy 28
Custard 52
Cpt Seahawks 35
Mike of Marion 18
Politico NT 29
Take note Australian businesses. If you make money in this country today, you expose yourself to scrutiny by Leftards.
25, if you please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Baldrick 21
Turtle in WA 38
Vic in Prossy 28
Custard 52
Cpt Seahawks 35
Mike of Marion 18
Politico NT 29
ZK2A 25
Beta males 43% Lesbians 53% Non binary 4%
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Baldrick 21
Turtle in WA 38
Vic in Prossy 28
Custard 52
Cpt Seahawks 35
Mike of Marion 18
Politico NT 29
ZK2A 25
Snoopy 19
Evening Carpe, 31 if you please Sir.
SBS chick has no idea. Makes herself look like a goose.
Someone from taxpayer funded SBS just opened with a cock joke.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Baldrick 21
Turtle in WA 38
Vic in Prossy 28
Custard 52
Cpt Seahawks 35
Mike of Marion 18
Politico NT 29
ZK2A 25
Snoopy 19
Bushkid 31
Has le-snore made the Jenny Craig 10 most wanted list yet?
Lesnore – how now brown cow?
You know Carpe, I always enjoy reading the Cat’s Q&A Forum. But actually watching it? Christ Almighty – is it always this bad?
(I have a personal loathing of McGrath that goes back to his gig with the CLP in 2012 ‘helping’ Terry Mills get over the line. Arse monkey did nothing but claim credit and a safe Senate spot.)
Anyway, that’s enough for me.
Wankfestival.
Yes, yes it is.
WTF is Lenore Taylor wearing?
Calf poo chic.
Straddle or mediate?
Tonight is the snowcone and lesnore mutual masturbation show
FFS
I’m not sure what Le Snore had to say, but whatever it is she did say, I dont agree with it.
Well said.
Reminds me of the colour “sheep sick green”.
and now we get sophomoric pearls of wisdom from a fauxboriginal, who hates One Nartion
FMD these people are predictable.
Bill Baldrick?
That’s it Turtle.
Those blue armed glasses, ffs
Jan Fran is the Holly Ransom of the panel?
We’ve all been dropped on our heads?
44 please.
The SBS low-information chick is completely out of her depth on this panel. Better suited to Das Pröjekt.
I’m not sure what Le Snore had to say, but whatever it is she did say, I dont agree with it.
Moo
Well done GRH. An actual whole number. Cheers 🍻
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Baldrick 21
Turtle in WA 38
Vic in Prossy 28
Custard 52
Cpt Seahawks 35
Mike of Marion 18
Politico NT 29
ZK2A 25
Snoopy 19
Bushkid 31
Grumpy 44
GRH wants 44. I got that one in my head.
Holy shit – Grumpy used a whole number not some frigging obscure equation.
There goes another aspect of my worldview
The promo said she was a genius – in her own mind?
Hahaha, Warren Mundine says Labor isn’t much better than the Liberals…
Cue and immediate interruption from Snowcone.
How very ABC
Snowcone you bloody racist, stop interrupting Warren.
“Hollywood for fugly people.”
Does Jan Fran normally work with children?
Ideal for Play School.
WTF is rainbow shirt babbling on about – “people disenfranchised about their parking”
What the fvk does that mean
The SBS chick memorised one rant on Hanson and Trump for tonight. That’s it from her for the rest of the show.
Jan Fran now holds the record for the straw man tally in one incoherent ramble.
You go girl!
Laborite talking bullshit. Labor won on One Nation preferences.
Is it just me or does the Liebor flunky have no neck?
Liebor flunky – pig jowels sitting on his overstressed colarbones.
He forgot to add TheirABC to the list of Leftists
To her credit, Jan Fran brought up the Bernie Sanders apparent beating on Teh Dumb but then kowtowed to the mob mentality on the panel.
Imogen! Greenie plant.
Oh The Little Reef That Could question.
Mundinre just went postal against the greens
Woo Hoo
Not much love from Fran for Warren.
I chuck the question back to youse. Gold.
Rolled in fresh cowpat?
Renewable jerbs!
Le Snore goes full anti-Adani tropo.
Lesnore has stated that green jobs will be moe than the Adani & Carmichael coal mines
You have to be shitting me, can ant one be that dumb.
Lenore knows all.
There are no jobs in mining. The great WA mining boom was a mirage.
Her dress colour is caused by the shit dripping out of her ears.
Sustainability!
Rainbow shirt sympathies poor indigines, forgets what Abbott point was but has an opinion anyway.
Mundine is on fire tonight.
Warren doing a beaut job sticking it to Le Snore and the SBS chick
Hear hear
Wind turbines on our hills and one bloke looks after them and he travels from 150kms away.
Truthbombed?
Labor guy reckons it’s the government’s job to create jobs, when all they need to do in this case is get out the way.
And first question on the homo-hoedown
Rainbow thinks Millenials are waiting for boomers to die.
What an odious mouth breathing cretin
Blackfella gets away with what whitefella can’t?
Karma, frightbats.
Murray Watt is an absolute plonker. Well connected though. Got the arse from Queensland parliament. Parachuted into the Senate.
Not shy about inheritances are they?
Take Internet from millennialismists and they lose all ability to function. Bring on the solar flares.
Lenore is very fragile.
On the same note, millennials are going to be taxed to death to pay for renewables, welfare, immigration and an aging population. Socialism is going to fuck ’em completely.
We’ve already made clear to our children there will be no cash or legacy when we go, we earned it, we are going to spend it.
T bone that hippy.
Angry question from childless law academic about child criminals.
Questioner: You can be opposed to the energy that funds prosperity while still supporting prosperity.
How come they want to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 14 but lower the age of consent to 10?
Imogen has passionate lips.
Holly Doh – Bigmackaway is really smart, look at all those books.
I wish I could read.
Imogen has passionate lips.
For a cat’s ass.
Lenore didn’t understand Warren’s point.
Mundine is heading off all lesnores usual talking points
Chinese wetback never heard of ATSIC.
Warren is spot on, but hey, let’s talk about changing TheirABC’s TripleJ Top 100 from Australia Day.
She looks uncomfortable outside of her Onesiders bubble.
God bless Mundine- I’m beginning to believe.
Mundine is heading off all lesnores usual talking points
She looks uncomfortable outside of her Onesiders bubble./cow farm.
Faark! Did they bus in a circus?
My first question is “Have you ever met an Aborigine?”
Hilarious when you get a ‘no’ from an activist.
Yes i think they must have
“You still count”.
Jan Fran outed as a coward.
The SBS chick is sitting on the fence so she doesn’t upset her mum.
Rainbow just gave the “white power” symbol describing her show. Fascist!
Rainbow Muzzie? Can’t answer questions.
Rainbow shirt, in regard to the homo-hoedown question asks = are you a Maronite Christian ? No Syrian Orthodox
Bazinga.
The best question of the night, but Snowcone closes down the show.
How very ABC
Triggs. Bad one.
Ok Troops – Interruptions came in at 39 Turtle, you were so close
Prize jackpots to the sequined Jock
Well done troops.
I’m the Q&A bridesmaid. I’ve been one off so many times.
Worst. Show. Eva.
Thanks Carpe.
Oyasumi nasai
Thanks Carpe, good night all.
I’m done troops
Oyasumi Nasai
Wasn’t Lenore Taylor on Insiders yesterday. Does she count as a casual ABC employee or is it just that her views reflect that of ABC ?
Lateline – has someone sent out a search party for Brandis’ neck?
Mundine brilliant on the mining/Aboriginal land issue. Taylor says in favour 290 v 1 Aboriginal vote over Adani being appealed !
How many who clapped the Green lady over Adani then clapped Mundine good smackdown in reply ?
Poor LeSnore. Buys a ticket every week but her Journo Lotto numbers never come up and she has leave the Southbank water cooler to return to the Grauniad. Chin up LeSnore, at least you aren’t at the J e w i s h vanity press with the rest of the discards.