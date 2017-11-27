Union CFO required

Unions NSW is looking for a new Chief Financial Officer. See advertisement here.

Whilst there seems no evidence or suggestions of any financial malfeasance within Unions NSW, the same can’t be said about some of the unions it represents; Unions NSW is after all the peak body for the state’s trade unions.

I will leave to Cats to make their own assessments and comments on the requirements for the candidate. But yet again, they are offering to pay extra for a female candidate:

Superannuation: 9.5% employer contributions 11.5% for female staff.

Here is my question for the wise directors of Unions NSW, how much does a man identifying as a woman get paid and how much does a woman identifying as a man get paid? And what is the pay rate for a “queer” or “intersexual” as in LGBTIQ?

The intellectual challenges of being politically correct never seem to end.

