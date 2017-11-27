Union CFO required

Unions NSW is looking for a new Chief Financial Officer. See advertisement here.
Whilst there seems no evidence or suggestions of any financial malfeasance within Unions NSW, the same can’t be said about some of the unions it represents; Unions NSW is after all the peak body for the state’s trade unions.
I will leave to Cats to make their own assessments and comments on the requirements for the candidate. But yet again, they are offering to pay extra for a female candidate:
Superannuation: 9.5% employer contributions 11.5% for female staff.
Here is my question for the wise directors of Unions NSW, how much does a man identifying as a woman get paid and how much does a woman identifying as a man get paid? And what is the pay rate for a “queer” or “intersexual” as in LGBTIQ?
The intellectual challenges of being politically correct never seem to end.
Clearly the female will be paid less and, to make up for it, her employer superannuation contributions are higher in order to compensate.
Would it be OK to identify as a woman only during work hours, and then identify as a man at home? We could call it an arrangement.
I can supply my own change of clothes but I would of course demand two separate change rooms, one for the morning and one for the afternoon.
Why not? After all every other arrangement and brain fart is given official respect.
Hmm, what say the unions and the ARHC?
Would a successful male applicant supporting a stay at home wife and children be entitled to c. 20%?
Surely we have discrimination laws against this sort of crap.
Or maybe those laws only apply to blokes like me….what do they call me…Cis gendered or some such pooffo pinko blue haired dykes created?
🙂 yeah yeah I know I’m such a sexist prick.
When you look at pictures from the ME you have to wonder what some buildings in Australia will look like once the fighting starts here in our various Capital Cities.
Wow.
Personal Leave: 10 days per annum (accumulative).
Annual Leave: 5 week’s annual leave with 17.5% leave loading.
No mention of Domestic Violence Leave though. Still, 7 weeks leave p.a. isn’t too shabby for a 35 hour week.
Is this even legal?
What is interesting here is that the ad doesn’t mention a Unions NSW Enterprise Agreement and it seem likely from the wording – ‘salary based on skills and experience’ – that this position would be staffed instead through an individual contract that probably wouldn’t have to be certified by the FWC and wouldn’t, therefore, be subject to the anti-sex discrimination provisions of the Fair Work Act.
It would still be subject to the Sex Discrimination Act, but that Act has provision for ‘positive’ discrimination to overcome disadvantage and Unions NSW could no doubt mount an argument that female career patterns disadvantage them when it comes to super – and there is a case for this argument.
The really interesting issue here is the contrast between unionism’s strong defence of the formal wage- fixing structure and its apparent willingness to work outside this structure to get the people they want. Judging by the other union job ads linked to this link, it appears to be fairly standard for unions, at least for middle management and above.
I was going to ask the same as Sydney Boy.
Superannuation is front-loaded government stealing.
We know in the next major war, it will be taken off to the Treasury and spent on arms or provisions.
Our debt is dangerously high. One more calamity and we’ll slide to 100% debt to GDP.
Considering the union movement remains committed to fighting for 15% employer paid super – offering 11.5% or less is ripping of your workers!
Complaints to Mr Murray Black, Australian Workplace Gender Equality Agency (yes, such a government department exists, sigh); 02 9432 7000; [email protected]
I doubt a more beta male you will come across.
“Complaints to Mr Murray Black, Australian Workplace Gender Equality Agency (yes, such a government department exists, sigh)”
The WGEA can only monitor employers efforts on gender equity and publicly name and shame them – as well as threaten to exclude them from Commonwealth government contracts – if they don’t do enough.
My understanding is that if you wanted to seek legal redress against gender discrimination in the workplace than you would have to apply to the Sex Discrimination Commissioner under the Sex Discrimination Act
1984.
As I indicated above, the Sex Discrimination Commissioner has the power to exempt gender based discrimination from sanction where that discrimination is deemed necessary to address disadvantage,
Mr Murray Black is one of only 4 males working in the agency.
Orwellian. For $6M+ pa of OPM, private industry has to put up with this shit:
https://www.wgea.gov.au/media-releases/new-director-wgea-appointed
it is quite (stupidly) legal.
see http://catallaxyfiles.com/2017/05/25/where-is-the-sex-discrimination-commissioner-and-the-hrc/
gender wage gap – there it is in plain sight.
We know in the next major war, it will be taken off to the Treasury and spent on arms or provisions.
I think you’re being unduly optimistic Dot. In the next major war our super will be looted for an urgent upgrade to the armed forces’ counselling, diversity and affirmative action capabilities.
Well that’s fair. Women are disadvantaged by retiring earlier and living longer.
Don’t forget the war crimes snitch programme…on the other hand, I apologise for my lack of foresight!