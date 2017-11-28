Read the following very carefully

Posted on 11:50 am, November 28, 2017 by I am Spartacus

As reported in the Sydney Morning Herald, the Hon. Christopher Pyne just said the following:

My message to all my colleagues is that disunity is death and if anyone thinks they are going to do well by creating disunity, they don’t do so. I’ve been in Parliament for a quarter of a century. I can tell you that when parties are disunited, they lose.

So my message to everyone is that if you want to bring about change, if you want to propose certain ideas, they’re always best proposed inside the forums of the government or the party and then taken through the normal processes. But disunity will only end in one result, and that is a Labor government.

Breath taking ….

63 Responses to Read the following very carefully

  2. zyconoclast
    #2568812, posted on November 28, 2017 at 11:54 am

    The curse of the Black Hand

    How appropriate Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne was speaking to a Liberal left faction group called the Black Hand when he made his unguarded comments about legalising same sex marriage and the power of the Liberal left in the Turnbull government.

    This occurred in a bar at a casino?

  3. entropy
    #2568815, posted on November 28, 2017 at 11:56 am

    This parasitic prick is one of the main reasons the libs are dead. As it always is with creatures of the left, they are usually guilty of the crimes of which they accuse others. This mincing poodle and his black hand dillatants have killed the liberal party. You don’t need to be Hercule Poirot to work that out.

  4. Roger
    #2568821, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Hypocrisy, the tribute vice pays to virtue.

  5. a happy little debunker
    #2568824, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    It’s on.

  6. .
    #2568830, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    I’ve been in Parliament for a quarter of a century.

    Term limits, please.

  7. Peter Castieau
    #2568833, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    a happy little debunker
    #2568824, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:03 pm
    It’s on.

    I hope so!

  8. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2568834, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    The only honest thing this grub has ever done is like a gay porn site after pleasuring himself.

  9. Fitter
    #2568835, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Better than term limits would be a super scheme that dis-incentivised pollies from staying there. Good scheme for first term, ok for the second, lousy for the third, and zero for the fourth. After that, they can start paying back after that.

  10. A Lurker
    #2568836, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    In one word: Hypocrisy

    In longer words: Alinsky Rule #4. “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.“

    In even longer words – Pyne and the other Termites can undermine, leak and snipe while their faction is not in power, as soon as they have gained a controlling hand, it is suddenly, disunity is death, and everyone is to follow the rules and procedures.

  11. John Comnenus
    #2568840, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    I think he meant to say that if he had a scintilla of self awareness he would die from embarrassment.

  12. anonandon
    #2568842, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Not sure who he is trying to fool. Everybody knows what kind of person he is by now.

  13. The Fifth Bike Rider of the Apocalypse
    #2568847, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Let’s hope disunity leads to Pyne getting the arse.
    What a waste of 25 years.

  15. Mike of Marion
    #2568849, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Chrissy! Blow up you lot of unprincipled bastards!

  16. .
    #2568853, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    I think carrousel might discourage long-term appointments?

  17. John Constantine
    #2568856, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Listening to pynefilth speak about your country is like watching a drunken hippy vomit on your dog.

    Then lick it clean.

  18. bemused
    #2568857, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Pyne whines like a Leftist, whatever it takes.

  19. Tim Neilson
    #2568860, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Let’s hope disunity leads to Pyne getting the arse.
    What a waste of 25 years.

    And of $50 billion.

  20. Baldrick
    #2568867, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Chrissy Nancy-Phyne is a Stupid.Fucking.Liberal cockhead who watches gay porn on his Twitter app. Nothing more needs to be said.

  21. PoliticoNT
    #2568882, posted on November 28, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Better than term limits would be a super scheme that dis-incentivised pollies from staying there. Good scheme for first term, ok for the second, lousy for the third, and zero for the fourth. After that, they can start paying back after that.

    Fitter – nice one. I’m going to put that up as a separate motion at our next Central Council (along with my previous Cat-inspired idea for restricting staffers from nominating for pre-selection).

  22. Rob MW
    #2568896, posted on November 28, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    So my message to everyone is that if you want to bring about change, if you want to propose certain ideas, they’re always best proposed inside the forums of the government or the party and then taken through the normal processes.

    That’s what elections are for numbnuts, and even then, the low participant/elitist non-election internal forum together with the party promise to do right then move on to completely ignore it’s voter base whilst performing major fuck-ups with ten degrees of difficulty.

    The message is simple you prick; reject socialism, protect property & the bundle of rights and get your mickey-scratchers out of my business.

  23. Alexi the Conservative Russian
    #2568897, posted on November 28, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Maybe we all got this wrong. Surely this was Mardi gras Christopher when Abbott was being white-anted otherwise if he is saying it now that makes him a capital H Hypocrite. Once a prick always a prick.

  24. Alexi the Conservative Russian
    #2568899, posted on November 28, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Actually I’d call him a turd but even turds have a purpose.

  26. Rob MW
    #2568911, posted on November 28, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Actually I’d call him a turd but even turds have a purpose.

    Hardly, turds usually end up losing the popularity stakes particularly when it involves floating around in swimming pools.

  27. Fitter
    #2568912, posted on November 28, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Politico:
    Fitter – nice one. I’m going to put that up as a separate motion at our next Central Council (along with my previous Cat-inspired idea for restricting staffers from nominating for pre-selection).

    Let me amend the motion to add another clause:
    x.1 : when you are as weak, as wet and as pathetic as George Brandis, they can have access to all remuneration removed.

  28. Mother Lode
    #2568916, posted on November 28, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    You can see why he and Mick Trumble get along.

    Both ham-fisted tin-eared cretins.

    Also, being of the left, they think that they can say that they themselves are moderate, but the people they are talking too are somehow extreme. And the path to compromise is for them to stay where they are while other people fall into line with them.

    $50 billion gets us this. Sweet Cheeses.

  29. sabena
    #2568921, posted on November 28, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    “But disunity will only end in one result, and that is a Labor government.”
    We have one already-that is why people are pissed off.

  30. Leigh Lowe
    #2568923, posted on November 28, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    But disunity will only end in one result, and that is a Labor government.

    He says that like we should give a shit.

  31. Leigh Lowe
    #2568928, posted on November 28, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Not sure how mincing off to GetUp! to campaign against conservative Libs, or backing an “independent” to run against an endorsed liberal candidate qualifies as working “inside the forums of the government or the party and then taken through the normal processes”.
    (To be fair, he may have thought GetUp! was a gay bath-house).

  32. J.H.
    #2568935, posted on November 28, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    So his and Turnbull’s treachery is fine…. Others trying to right that wrong is “Disunity”…… This wanker can go and get stuffed.

  33. Mother Lode
    #2568936, posted on November 28, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    But disunity will only end in one result, and that is a Labor government.

    Imbecile.

    All he can really offer is a nominally (bit not actually) right wing government. He wants people to vote for the name they have long since very openly abandoned.

    We need the Libs gone to clear the way for what comes next.

    S0, Chrissy…FUCK OFF!

  34. Mother Lode
    #2568940, posted on November 28, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Maybe there is one thing in the Libs favour – they are truly incompetent.

    So, do we want an efficient streamlined party (like Labor) dragging us left, or clumsy bumbling buffoons trying to do the same but messing it up.

  35. Dave of Reedy Creek, Qld
    #2568951, posted on November 28, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    What a two faced hypocrite! My perpetual worry is now every time we vote we end up with a large percentage of leftist morons.
    Sabena’s comment is spot on; we have hard left (Labor-greens) and mushy wet left (Libs)
    Dave of Reedy Creek, Qld

  36. Dr Faustus
    #2568971, posted on November 28, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Nobody is pretending any more:

    Veteran Queensland Liberal Senator Ian Macdonald has vented his disappointment with Malcolm Turnbull’s leadership, arguing the 2015 switch from Tony Abbott was the beginning of a political “disaster.”

    Senator Macdonald, who voted for Tony Abbott in the party room ballot which elected Mr Turnbull in September 2015, said the prime minister was trying to woo over those who were “never going to vote for us” and argued it was increasingly unclear what Mr Turnbull stood for.
    [The Australian]

    The Winner’s Circle shrinks around Pyne’s political testicles…

  37. memoryvault
    #2568973, posted on November 28, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    To be fair, he may have thought GetUp! was a gay bath-house

    Isn’t it?

  38. entropy
    #2568978, posted on November 28, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    I as going to say that based on what MacDonald had to say, Qld will finally bring the cluebat to the federal libs, but truth is that will only be true if that rodent Brandis is removed from the senate ticket.

  39. NuThink
    #2568981, posted on November 28, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Disunity – so what was the ousting of Abbott? The ousting of Abbott by an inner circle was just the start. Don’t treat us a idiots.
    SA – both of them – “South Australia” and “Self Awareness” are sorely lacking.

  40. old bloke
    #2568987, posted on November 28, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    He’s a ghost, he’s a god,
    he’s a man, he’s a guru
    You’re one microscopic cog
    in his catastrophic plan
    Designed and directed by
    his black left hand

    (with apologies to Nick Cave)

  41. calli
    #2568988, posted on November 28, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    The Fifth Bike Rider of the Apocalypse
    #2568847, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:30 pm
    Let’s hope disunity leads to Pyne getting the arse.

    No rewards for the villain!

  42. calli
    #2568990, posted on November 28, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Oh noes. Someone hacked my Gravatar.

  43. H B Bear
    #2568996, posted on November 28, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Sounds like Chrissy is losing faith in the Turnbull Coalition Team election winning machine.

  44. Ubique
    #2569010, posted on November 28, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    What a Pyne in the Arse that horrible little man is.

  45. Tel
    #2569011, posted on November 28, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Coming to the table with black hands.

  46. Ubique
    #2569013, posted on November 28, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    The prime minister was trying to woo over those who were “never going to vote for us”

    I don’t think Turnbull is actually trying to woo the Green-left into voting for the Liberals. He’s merely trying to please his lefty mates. Two quite different things.

  47. Aristogeiton
    #2569033, posted on November 28, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Breathtaking? How? Turnbull’s in trouble and the sharks are circling. It’s a pity he never realised his Potential Greatness(tm).

  48. Aristogeiton
    #2569034, posted on November 28, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Oh right. Pyne being one of the prime movers last spill. Hypocrites in politics? Never!

  49. candy
    #2569035, posted on November 28, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    , they’re always best proposed inside the forums of the government or the party and then taken through the normal processes

    To give Chris Pyne credit, he did not scoff at Tony Abbott , the way Malcolm Turnbull did on Q&A. MT never supported stopping the boats, in fact simply sneered at the policy and border security, instead cuddling up to the ABC Friends giving them ammunition to attack and abuse TA even more.

    Chris Pyne did hide his treachery from the public.

  51. Oh come on
    #2569071, posted on November 28, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    A Labor government…if it means the end for this pack of mongrels?

    Promise?

  52. Phill
    #2569072, posted on November 28, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Its depressing that the likes of Pyne and Turnbull cannot understand the fundamental truth that the left hates them. There is no point in being nice to them, to try to accommodate their views, or to compromise. The left sees anyone who stands between them and power as an enemy, and the liberals have to think and act accordingly.

  53. OneWorldGovernment
    #2569073, posted on November 28, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    If the Liberal Party of Australia survives and still wants to pay some form of ‘lip service’ to the vision of Sir Robert Menzies then the ‘leadership’ need to have absolute and utter control of preselection in every electorate in Australia at the Local Council, State and Commonwealth level.

    They need to clear the dead wood.

  54. Tim Neilson
    #2569076, posted on November 28, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    candy
    #2569035, posted on November 28, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Fair comment. But he still needs to be booted out of Parliament as an urgent national priority along with the rest of the Termite’s 56.

  55. Robbo
    #2569083, posted on November 28, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    That Pyne is a deep thinker isn’t he?

  56. bemused
    #2569099, posted on November 28, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    But disunity will only end in one result, and that is a Labor government.

    And nearly happened the last election when disunity ran rampant and Abbott was assassinated by the very same steaming piles of shit.

    Now I wish for a Labor Government and the cleansing of this overflowing septic tank called the Liberal Party.

  57. Megan
    #2569107, posted on November 28, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Fully paid up member of the Double Standards Association. No wait…Esteemed Life Member.

  58. bemused
    #2569110, posted on November 28, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    And to add to that, I want Malcolm (the self-professed) Magnificent to be remembered as the worst Prime Minister in Australia’s history. Usurping Whitlam, Rudd and Gillard and whoever else has been considered for that moniker.

    And a monument should be erected where Turnbull, Pyne, Brandis etc, will be forever remembered as the cabal that abandoned conservatism in Australia.

  59. Squirrel
    #2569112, posted on November 28, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    A comment worthy of a cartoon-style lightning bolt – harness enough of them and there’d be renewable power for Parliament House.

  60. feelthebern
    #2569116, posted on November 28, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Pyne.
    Can’t.
    Stop.
    Wetting.
    The.
    Bed.

  61. incoherent rambler
    #2569119, posted on November 28, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Well pardners, today would be a fine day for a lynchin’

  62. H B Bear
    #2569121, posted on November 28, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    And to add to that, I want Malcolm (the self-professed) Magnificent to be remembered as the worst Prime Minister in Australia’s history. Usurping Whitlam, Rudd and Gillard and whoever else has been considered for that moniker.

    Yes, the longer Waffles is there the more I want him humiliated on election night and the Lieborals crushed like bugs.

  63. Rayvic
    #2569150, posted on November 28, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    What a holier than thou comment from the Hon. Christopher Pyne. Was he not an instigator of disunity in the Liberal camp?

    Was he also behind the secret arrangement with Labor to proceed with the Dean Smith bill unamended for inclusion of protection for religious freedom — protection that the PM had promised?

