Read the following very carefully

As reported in the Sydney Morning Herald, the Hon. Christopher Pyne just said the following:

My message to all my colleagues is that disunity is death and if anyone thinks they are going to do well by creating disunity, they don’t do so. I’ve been in Parliament for a quarter of a century. I can tell you that when parties are disunited, they lose.

So my message to everyone is that if you want to bring about change, if you want to propose certain ideas, they’re always best proposed inside the forums of the government or the party and then taken through the normal processes. But disunity will only end in one result, and that is a Labor government.