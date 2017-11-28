Read the following very carefully

As reported in the Sydney Morning Herald, the Hon. Christopher Pyne just said the following:
My message to all my colleagues is that disunity is death and if anyone thinks they are going to do well by creating disunity, they don’t do so. I’ve been in Parliament for a quarter of a century. I can tell you that when parties are disunited, they lose.
So my message to everyone is that if you want to bring about change, if you want to propose certain ideas, they’re always best proposed inside the forums of the government or the party and then taken through the normal processes. But disunity will only end in one result, and that is a Labor government.
Breath taking ….
FMD.
The curse of the Black Hand
How appropriate Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne was speaking to a Liberal left faction group called the Black Hand when he made his unguarded comments about legalising same sex marriage and the power of the Liberal left in the Turnbull government.
This occurred in a bar at a casino?
This parasitic prick is one of the main reasons the libs are dead. As it always is with creatures of the left, they are usually guilty of the crimes of which they accuse others. This mincing poodle and his black hand dillatants have killed the liberal party. You don’t need to be Hercule Poirot to work that out.
Hypocrisy, the tribute vice pays to virtue.
It’s on.
Term limits, please.
a happy little debunker
#2568824, posted on November 28, 2017 at 12:03 pm
It’s on.
I hope so!
The only honest thing this grub has ever done is like a gay porn site after pleasuring himself.
Better than term limits would be a super scheme that dis-incentivised pollies from staying there. Good scheme for first term, ok for the second, lousy for the third, and zero for the fourth. After that, they can start paying back after that.
In one word: Hypocrisy
In longer words: Alinsky Rule #4. “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.“
In even longer words – Pyne and the other Termites can undermine, leak and snipe while their faction is not in power, as soon as they have gained a controlling hand, it is suddenly, disunity is death, and everyone is to follow the rules and procedures.
I think he meant to say that if he had a scintilla of self awareness he would die from embarrassment.
Not sure who he is trying to fool. Everybody knows what kind of person he is by now.
What a little t*rd.
Chrissy! Blow up you lot of unprincipled bastards!
I think carrousel might discourage long-term appointments?
Listening to pynefilth speak about your country is like watching a drunken hippy vomit on your dog.
Then lick it clean.
Pyne whines like a Leftist, whatever it takes.
And of $50 billion.
Chrissy Nancy-Phyne is a Stupid.Fucking.Liberal cockhead who watches gay porn on his Twitter app. Nothing more needs to be said.
Fitter – nice one. I’m going to put that up as a separate motion at our next Central Council (along with my previous Cat-inspired idea for restricting staffers from nominating for pre-selection).
That’s what elections are for numbnuts, and even then, the low participant/elitist non-election internal forum together with the party promise to do right then move on to completely ignore it’s voter base whilst performing major fuck-ups with ten degrees of difficulty.
The message is simple you prick; reject socialism, protect property & the bundle of rights and get your mickey-scratchers out of my business.
Maybe we all got this wrong. Surely this was Mardi gras Christopher when Abbott was being white-anted otherwise if he is saying it now that makes him a capital H Hypocrite. Once a prick always a prick.
Fuck off, faggott.
Actually I’d call him a turd but even turds have a purpose.
Hardly, turds usually end up losing the popularity stakes particularly when it involves floating around in swimming pools.
Politico:
Fitter – nice one. I’m going to put that up as a separate motion at our next Central Council (along with my previous Cat-inspired idea for restricting staffers from nominating for pre-selection).
Let me amend the motion to add another clause:
x.1 : when you are as weak, as wet and as pathetic as George Brandis, they can have access to all remuneration removed.
You can see why he and Mick Trumble get along.
Both ham-fisted tin-eared cretins.
Also, being of the left, they think that they can say that they themselves are moderate, but the people they are talking too are somehow extreme. And the path to compromise is for them to stay where they are while other people fall into line with them.
$50 billion gets us this. Sweet Cheeses.
“But disunity will only end in one result, and that is a Labor government.”
We have one already-that is why people are pissed off.
He says that like we should give a shit.
Not sure how mincing off to GetUp! to campaign against conservative Libs, or backing an “independent” to run against an endorsed liberal candidate qualifies as working “inside the forums of the government or the party and then taken through the normal processes”.
(To be fair, he may have thought GetUp! was a gay bath-house).
So his and Turnbull’s treachery is fine…. Others trying to right that wrong is “Disunity”…… This wanker can go and get stuffed.
Imbecile.
All he can really offer is a nominally (bit not actually) right wing government. He wants people to vote for the name they have long since very openly abandoned.
We need the Libs gone to clear the way for what comes next.
S0, Chrissy…FUCK OFF!
Maybe there is one thing in the Libs favour – they are truly incompetent.
So, do we want an efficient streamlined party (like Labor) dragging us left, or clumsy bumbling buffoons trying to do the same but messing it up.
What a two faced hypocrite! My perpetual worry is now every time we vote we end up with a large percentage of leftist morons.
Sabena’s comment is spot on; we have hard left (Labor-greens) and mushy wet left (Libs)
Dave of Reedy Creek, Qld
Nobody is pretending any more:
The Winner’s Circle shrinks around Pyne’s political testicles…
Isn’t it?
I as going to say that based on what MacDonald had to say, Qld will finally bring the cluebat to the federal libs, but truth is that will only be true if that rodent Brandis is removed from the senate ticket.
Disunity – so what was the ousting of Abbott? The ousting of Abbott by an inner circle was just the start. Don’t treat us a idiots.
SA – both of them – “South Australia” and “Self Awareness” are sorely lacking.
He’s a ghost, he’s a god,
he’s a man, he’s a guru
You’re one microscopic cog
in his catastrophic plan
Designed and directed by
his black left hand
(with apologies to Nick Cave)
No rewards for the villain!
Oh noes. Someone hacked my Gravatar.
Sounds like Chrissy is losing faith in the Turnbull Coalition Team election winning machine.
What a Pyne in the Arse that horrible little man is.
Coming to the table with black hands.
I don’t think Turnbull is actually trying to woo the Green-left into voting for the Liberals. He’s merely trying to please his lefty mates. Two quite different things.
Breathtaking? How? Turnbull’s in trouble and the sharks are circling. It’s a pity he never realised his Potential Greatness(tm).
Oh right. Pyne being one of the prime movers last spill. Hypocrites in politics? Never!
To give Chris Pyne credit, he did not scoff at Tony Abbott , the way Malcolm Turnbull did on Q&A. MT never supported stopping the boats, in fact simply sneered at the policy and border security, instead cuddling up to the ABC Friends giving them ammunition to attack and abuse TA even more.
Chris Pyne did hide his treachery from the public.
The balls in that guy
A Labor government…if it means the end for this pack of mongrels?
Promise?
Its depressing that the likes of Pyne and Turnbull cannot understand the fundamental truth that the left hates them. There is no point in being nice to them, to try to accommodate their views, or to compromise. The left sees anyone who stands between them and power as an enemy, and the liberals have to think and act accordingly.
If the Liberal Party of Australia survives and still wants to pay some form of ‘lip service’ to the vision of Sir Robert Menzies then the ‘leadership’ need to have absolute and utter control of preselection in every electorate in Australia at the Local Council, State and Commonwealth level.
They need to clear the dead wood.
candy
#2569035, posted on November 28, 2017 at 3:33 pm
Fair comment. But he still needs to be booted out of Parliament as an urgent national priority along with the rest of the Termite’s 56.
That Pyne is a deep thinker isn’t he?
And nearly happened the last election when disunity ran rampant and Abbott was assassinated by the very same steaming piles of shit.
Now I wish for a Labor Government and the cleansing of this overflowing septic tank called the Liberal Party.
Fully paid up member of the Double Standards Association. No wait…Esteemed Life Member.
And to add to that, I want Malcolm (the self-professed) Magnificent to be remembered as the worst Prime Minister in Australia’s history. Usurping Whitlam, Rudd and Gillard and whoever else has been considered for that moniker.
And a monument should be erected where Turnbull, Pyne, Brandis etc, will be forever remembered as the cabal that abandoned conservatism in Australia.
A comment worthy of a cartoon-style lightning bolt – harness enough of them and there’d be renewable power for Parliament House.
Pyne.
Can’t.
Stop.
Wetting.
The.
Bed.
Well pardners, today would be a fine day for a lynchin’
Yes, the longer Waffles is there the more I want him humiliated on election night and the Lieborals crushed like bugs.
What a holier than thou comment from the Hon. Christopher Pyne. Was he not an instigator of disunity in the Liberal camp?
Was he also behind the secret arrangement with Labor to proceed with the Dean Smith bill unamended for inclusion of protection for religious freedom — protection that the PM had promised?