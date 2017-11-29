Back in August, Victorian National Party MP Andrew Broad threatened to resign from the Coalition if the promised same sex marriage plebiscite did not go ahead.

You may recall that the Parliament rejected a Coalition sponsored bill to have a plebiscite and then Labor and the Greens challenged in the High Court the Government’s fallback option of an ABS run survey.

Malcolm Turnbull expended a good deal of political capital in going ahead with the survey and keeping the Coalition’s promise to consult the people. He and the Coalition with abuse and fallacious claims such as suicide rates rising or an increase in homophobia and bigotry. These were all proven false.

But now that the people have spoken, Broad and a few of his colleagues are still unhappy. They are again threatening to leave, claiming that Malcolm Turnbull shows a ‘complete lack of leadership’.

Mate, there would not have been a marriage survey of the people had Turnbull not stuck to his guns. Is that not leadership?

Despite the survey, Broad is repeating his threats to move to the cross bench.

You asked for a survey, now accept the result.