Strange days indeed!

Elizabeth Warren pretended to have a Native American bloodlines which has turned out to be absolutely untrue. A liar, but what else is new, but cultural Marxist see absolutely no scandal on the left. All discussed in The Oz: Donald Trump in ‘Pocahontas’ race slur. There is then this which has just come up: Elizabeth Warren ancestors rounded up Cherokee people for trail of tears. But that is just background to this:
As sexual misconduct allegations widen in the US congress [no details since they all involve Democrats], the President has broken with leading Republicans [Republicans! whose side are they on?] in effectively backing the conservative former judge accused of unwanted sexual advances towards teenage girls [forty years ago].
While warning that a Democratic victory would be a disaster for Alabama and the US Senate, Mr Trump has stressed that Mr Moore denied all the allegations [not to mention the absence of evidence aside from a single signature in a high school yearbook which is fake, fake fake].
Mr Moore, a populist fundamentalist Christian [and therefor obviously unfit to sit in the Senate], unveiled a campaign ad that claims he is the victim of “false allegations” in a “scheme by liberal elites and the Republican establishment” [where would he get such a notion not to mention what a really really strange pairing it is]. . . .
Meanwhile, Mr Trump badly needs a Moore victory to maintain the Senate’s 52-48 Republican majority [and why don’t the Republicans in general need this victory as well?]. A loss in Alabama would make it even more difficult to muster the votes to pass his tax, infrastructure and welfare reforms [don’t the Republicans want tax, infrastructure and welfare reforms?].
Critics speculate that his support for Mr Moore’s candidacy is partly influenced by Mr Trump’s own experience in facing sexual harassment allegations from several women before last year’s election. Mr Trump denied the claims [for which, surprisingly, there was also no evidence].
The allegations against the President followed the release of the “Access Hollywood tapes” in which Mr Trump made disparaging comments about women. The New York Times has reported that the President has privately denied the tapes were genuine, despite admitting last year to making the comments. But the White House said yesterday Mr Trump’s position on the tapes had not changed.
Democrat senator Al Franken, who has been accused by four women of inappropriate touching or groping, returned to Washington yesterday saying he was shocked and embarrassed [what about the pictures??? – without the pics he would have admitted nothing].
“I have been trying to take responsibility by apologising and by apologising to the people I let down. I’m going to work to regain their trust. I am going to be accountable, [whatever that means, which for a Democrat and media enablers is literally nothing]” Senator Franken said.
He refused to resign [among the great surprises of our time] and has pledged to co-operate with the Senate ethics committee. “I know that I have let a lot of people down. People of Minnesota and my colleagues, my staff, my supporters and everyone who has counted on me to be a champion for women [what a champ!]. To all of you I just wanted to say again I am sorry,” he said. [This wouldn’t be a different standard for Democrats, would it?]
Long-serving Democrat congressman John Conyers has stepped down from his position on the House Judiciary Committee after being accused of using taxpayer dollars to settle an unfair dismissal claim made by a former staffer who accused him of sexual harassment [he paid out money to settle the claim; now that is what I call evidence but he has not resigned from Congress].
And that’s The Oz although what difference does it at this stage really make? Will add a couple of comments from the story.
Mr Stewart lets give the real story. Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic congresswomen, told a bald faced lie when she stated that she had a native American heritage to gain benefits from the government.The press named her Pocahontas as a joke. Trump, as he does, picked up on it, and he is not above name calling as we all know. What a breath of fresh air for someone to call it like it is. And yes, the last of the Navajo code talkers from WW2 are the real Hero’s and REAL native Americans who did not need to lie to serve their country or make a fraudulently claim.
Should have called her by her original nickname Fauxohontas, more accurate than Pocohontas and is a fairer description of her deceit. Like all Leftists they will do whatever it takes to advance themselves and then the media criticises the critics who call it out. Strange days indeed.
Fauxcahontas is no different to our own plague of Abbariginals. Enough to drive you to getting on the firewater.
Thanks, Habib.
I couldn’t help think Fauxcahontas was what Trump was looking for.
Pocohontas was a legitimate Native American, while Fauxcohontas is memorable and witty, and will always sit at the front of people’s minds.
Section 44 put paid to the taxpayer-funded career of a Tasweigan Fauxboriginal.
We know the criminal behaviour of the left here.
It’s predictable and expected.
The republican party and it’s criminal behaviour is actually worse in my opinion and that goes for the liberal party here.
We know the left want to wreck the joint by fair means or foul.
They hate the west (won’t live anywhere else though).
The Republicans and the Liberal party here, are also traitors to their electorate.
The Republicans and Democrats , like the Liberals and Labor here, are corrupt criminals, but Liberals and the Republicans go to elections lying about who they are, and what they stand for.
Who can forget Pow Wow Chow
My thoughts exactly. Liberal, Labor, Greens, they are all ostensibly the same. Not one of them would recognise the ‘average’ Australian if one stuck a bell up their arse and rang it.
No. He knew how that would sound on TV.
Kates: the evidence concerning Moore is the public statements of a number of women. What’s your evidence?
The issue concerning Navajo WW2 veterans is that POTUS Trump chose to use a formal event of recognition to make a childish slur.
The three career politics parties here are tweedledee,tweedldumb and tweedledumber ,peas in a pod ,destroy the aparat to gain true democracy. Defunding will destroy them .
Which is exactly why the Democrats have tried this hit on Moore. They have been frantically trying to slow down Trump’s replacement of Dem operatives in the agencies and prevent his appointments of conservative justices. This from last week:
Sen. Tom Cotton: Here’s How to End Democrats’ Obstruction of Trump’s Nominees
This only makes sense if they can also flip the numbers in the Senate so that they can permanently block the appointments. Which is why sheepstations are in play in the Alabama senate byelection, and why the Dems are risking being caught playing dirty.
The voters of Alabama are starting to see through their tactic however. Last night:
Voters increasingly skeptical of allegations against Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race
We will see if the MSM’s attempt to smear Moore is successful when the vote is completed, but it certainly underlines the old saying that a lie can go around the world before the truth can get its boots on.
Irredeemable.
The allegations against Moore have been examined and so far, there is nothing to them, unless you badly want to believe any lie the left says in pursuit of power.
Warren’s claim to be an indian has been examined and so far, there is nothing to it unless you badly want to believe any lie the left says in pursuit of power.
Accusations don’t imply guilt. Where’s the presumptions of innocence until proven guilty? Why is the lawyer refusing to submit the yearbook to independent scrutiny until after the election? Shades of Gillian Triggs?
Actually, the Navajo indians at the ceremony took no umbrage at what Trump said, no more than when they parachuted out of aircraft in WWII and had to shout ‘Geronimo!’ http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/28/navajo-code-talker-breaks-silence-after-trump-pocahontas-comment-what-he-says-wow/
Do you ever read anything other than the Age, Their ABC, CNN, Washington Post etc?
I used to rely on the Paywallian to cut through the bullshit, but those days are long gone, especially now they’ve appointed a leftard to the Washington job who, having ditched his professional ethics, can’t help smearing Trump and presents us with a Trump-deranged KoolAid view US politics. The people I follow on Twitter are now a more reliable source of accurate news. I used to read four or five Paywallian stories a day, as well as Cut and Paste. I’d be lucky to read that number per week now and Cut and Paste has become an ennervated defence of the status quo. My Paywallian subscription [which includes the increasingly partisan WSJ] is hanging by a thread.
The first woman was contradicted by her own mother.
The second was outed as a Democrat activist.
The third was found to have faked Moore’s signature, and her step-son and ex both were quite caustic about her past behaviour.
The fourth was also outed as a Dem activist.
The WaPo reporter Stephanie McCrummen also apparently has an interesting history.
Someone robocalled Alabama asking for women to come forward.
I can dig up the links to the ones I haven’t linked but the limit is 3 per comment. But the picture overall is looking clearer. Alabama voters seem to have been watching the MSM with justified scepticism too, as I just linked.
Bingo. Plus arguing over the word used is the heart of the bit.
Public statements are NOT evidence. It’s the 21st Century FFS.
Trump used that occasion precisely because the heritage and benefits that belong to the REAL Native Americans was stolen by Pocahontas in what has been termed as Stolen Feathers as in stolen valor. Exposing an instance of stolen valor in the presence of real heroes would be appropriate, therefore exposing the issue of Stolen Feathers in the presence of real Native Americans is appropriate.
Fauxohontas
Liarwatha
Dances With Truth
Pushing Bull
Running Joke
The truth has absolutely nothing to do with the concocted agitprop attack on Moore ,the fact that contrived accusations are made is proof of guilt no other real true evidence is admissible . A new slant on socialist “justice” .guilt by accusation , progressive improvements to the legal system as per astalins precedent.
Of course the criminality of obama and the Clintons and communist decromats does not come under the new rules they never happened we don’t talk about that .
Goodness, don’t pay money to the MSM! I’m quite dissapointed Mr Kates does, on principle I won’t give them a cent and try to use an adblocker when visiting MSM sites. It’s bad enough that we are forced to pay ABC.
Sorry to be difficult for you all (above) but we have a number of people willingly submitting themselves to what has become a thoroughly depressing Salem trial of the plaintiffs and nothing resembling rebuttal. The Republican congressional leadership has acknowledged the women’s evidence – which is exactly what it is. What I’ve seen of the contradictory material is not evidence of any kind.
As to those who choose to ignore Trump’s appalling insult to servicemen all I’d say is you must really be all like Habib.
Haven’t been following this one at all. All I would say is that evidence is given in a court of law under oath and the rules of evidence. It is then tested by cross-examination and may or may not be found to be a fact by the judge. Anything prior to that is an allegation.
Mr Bear: evidence is a word you look up in the dictionary. It may have qualifying features in some situations such as courts and chemistry labs. But in common usage it’s plain and unqualified.
Of course these matters might end in court. But probably not in a science lab.
Mr Bear: i’d Also not that the One True God types such as Kates are in the habit of responding to evidence of Trump’s clay feet by tossing red herrings about.
For example, in this instance Trump reduced a formal POTUS acknowledgment of veterans to a cheap, degrading shot at Warren. When the awfulness of Trump is mentioned Kates goes the full bloodhound on Warren. No mention of the Navajos. Or the mad king.
I imagine Jonestown was like this.
The evidence is just words – we have seen this before. Although the forged signature on the yearbook is a hilarious bonus.
Weird that Moore was only interested in Liberals, huh.
As for the Navaho veterans – they weren’t offended so a cluster of professional tut-tutters gets offended for them.
Which would is more of an insult? Something which diesnt offend you? Or someone ignoring your opinion so they can push a barrow in your name?
But this is how the left rolls. Forever demanding apologies and contrition on the behalf of people who don’t want it. Conscripting people’s moral identity against their will.
Does MSM stand for “Main Stresam Media” ? Is MSM just print media or print plus internet, or just internet?
I’m not sure what faith you are defending, but can I recommend a good healthy scepticism? It beats faith when it comes to determining truth. It may be that Roy Moore is an innocent man, and maybe he’s a bastard. But there is something a little calculated looking about the timing of the accusations, don’t you think?
And defender, Australians have a name for people who go around taking offence on someone else’s behalf. We call them ‘tossers’.
The issue concerning Navajo WW2 veterans is that POTUS Trump chose to use a formal event of recognition to make a childish slur.
There’s no more formal event than jumping out of a perfectly good airplane into a war zone whilst yelling “Geronimo” as attested to by one of the attending Indians Amigo. Now say your prayers to Mr Obama, after you clean your teeth, and no wanking before 6.00 am so you have enough strength to get through tomorrow’s formal socialists events.
MSM is print companies with Internet. MSM is Leftist.
So by definition there cannot be a rightist MSM?
We’ve got hearsay and conjecture. Those are kinds of evidence.
Goodness. And apologies to all concerned and notably the DoF.
I have had to mention it before but I really want to make a simple point: if women will come out publicly in these circumstances in significant numbers with a consistent story we are well advised to take them seriously. The derision and plain abuse on this blog is exactly the sort of behaviour that encourages the environment which has most certainly existed in places where men with power have abused young women.
This is most definitely not an issue of ideology.
and why Trump refused to make public his tax returns?
Irreversible. The way you framed your first comment in this thread was impertinent to Steve Kates whose views I hold in some regard. Taking women seriously in regard to allegations that are clearly political, organised by a particularly specious democrat attack dog lawyer, and backed by evidence that is very clearly fabricated, should be taken very seriously indeed. Sexual allegations should never be used as a political weapon.
And yes, it is definitely about ideology. Those making the allegations are almost always leftists attacking politicians on the other side. The well substantiated allegations are almost always against men of of a left wing political party, but are generally suppressed by the press. Yes, we should trust women who say they have been hurt, but always verify, especially when allegations are clearly politically motivated.
We have some socialist trolls here. It is a pity there are no green up thumbs and red down thumbs.
I suggest to the editor not only the thumbs but a ban if someone accumulates 50 red thumbs.
Would not be surprised if Irreversible would would reach a high total quickly.
Phil: this is actually an issue about the safety of kids and women. You’re moving the cheese, just as Kates does.
Try a view from the US: https://www.redstate.com/patterico/2017/11/24/questioning-roy-moore-accusers-vs.-believing-saying/
The evidence against Roy Moore is circumstantial at best and at worst, fraudulent. Not the best way to go about it. There have been numerous occasions where false allegations have done serious damage. We must never accept words without evidence. Words with evidence is the standard
I think not. You seem to be very selective in what you choose to moralise about. How do you stand on the Clintons? The Clinton foundation? Benghazi? Weinstein? The groper?
If Moore is guilty then yes he is a bumwipe. I should only vote for him if the alternatives were even worse. Unfortunately, that may be the case.
Irreversible: OK. You want me to swallow what Patterico, a never-trump partisan has to say? The article attacks the moral position of anyone who believes the allegations against Moore, but intends to vote for Moore anyway. Yes. That is inexplicable. The idea that some people might have read more broadly and simply don’t believe the allegations, is mentioned but not expanded on. Hence, there is nothing in the article that I find useful.
As for moving the cheese? What the hell does that mean? Safety of women and kids? Show me satisfactory evidence, and I will personally attend the lynching. Until then, take your busted moral compass and smack into your forehead several times. It might start working again.