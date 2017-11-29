The Stone Cutters

Posted on 10:18 am, November 29, 2017 by I am Spartacus

For those familiar with the Simpsons TV show, there was a classic, absolutely classic episode in the earlier days call Homer the Great (Season 6, Episode 12, 1995).

In this episode, there was a secret society that was running the town. The leader, imperfect in many ways, ran the place with a totalitarian zeal. You might say he made a lot of captains picks.

Then through a strange quirk of fate, a blithering fool, Homer, became leader of the society. Ultimately the society and the town fell apart.

There were no News Polls that led to Homers ascension to leadership. Rather, it was his birthright.

Makes one think.

9 Responses to The Stone Cutters

  1. Infidel Tiger
    #2569594, posted on November 29, 2017 at 10:23 am

    More correctly it was his birth mark.

  2. Infidel Tiger
    #2569596, posted on November 29, 2017 at 10:24 am

    “Who makes Steve Guttenberg a star?”

    “We do! We do!”

  3. stackja
    #2569610, posted on November 29, 2017 at 10:37 am

    For those not familiar with the Simpsons TV show?

  4. Infidel Tiger
    #2569616, posted on November 29, 2017 at 10:39 am

    You should watch the first 12 season stackja. It was the greatest TV show ever for a time.

    Now it’s garbage.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2569631, posted on November 29, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Passed s44 did he?
    Be fun if Malcolm gets sprung as a Pom. He’d then be officially worse than Homer Simpson.

  6. H B Bear
    #2569667, posted on November 29, 2017 at 11:16 am

    History will show that Lord Waffleworth was always a plant by Lucy to destroy the Lieborals for what they did to Daddy. Just wait and see.

  7. Des Deskperson
    #2569729, posted on November 29, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Phillip Ruddock always reminded me of Mr Burns
    Bronwyn Bishop = Agnes Skinner
    Rev Lovejoy = Bob Brown – same voice, same haircut, same supporter of public transport (Lovejoy is a train buff) similarly sanctimonious
    Mrs Lovejoy = Sarah Heifer – also sanctimonious
    The Plibster = Lindsey Nagle, ambitious blondie scold
    Bob Katter = looks like Kent Brockman but behaves like Cletus Spunckler the slack jawed yokel
    Pauline Hanson = Brandine Spunckler, Cletus’swife/mother/sister/daughter

    Dunno who reminds me of Turnbull. Shorten is Roger the Alien out of American Dad.

  8. Rev. Archibald
    #2569790, posted on November 29, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Turnbull is Principal Skinner.

  9. Des Deskperson
    #2569822, posted on November 29, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    ‘Turnbull is Principal Skinner.’

    Brilliant!! A weak and vacillating leader who can’t control his organisation.

    Is Tony Abbott Groundskeeper Willie? ‘Brunch-eating popinjay’ is not a bad description of Turnbull.

