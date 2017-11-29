The Stone Cutters

For those familiar with the Simpsons TV show, there was a classic, absolutely classic episode in the earlier days call Homer the Great (Season 6, Episode 12, 1995).

In this episode, there was a secret society that was running the town. The leader, imperfect in many ways, ran the place with a totalitarian zeal. You might say he made a lot of captains picks.

Then through a strange quirk of fate, a blithering fool, Homer, became leader of the society. Ultimately the society and the town fell apart.

There were no News Polls that led to Homers ascension to leadership. Rather, it was his birthright.

Makes one think.

