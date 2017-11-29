The Tehranian Candidate

In the Fairfax papers this morning is an UNBELIEVABLE report about the conduct of Senator the Hon. Sahand (Sam) Dastyari.
Labor senator Sam Dastyari warned Chinese Communist Party-linked political donor Huang Xiangmo last year that his phone was likely tapped by government agencies, including the US government.
The Fairfax report not only raises questions about the conduct of Senator Sam but also about the contact of the Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Bill Shorten MP:
Two Labor sources have also confirmed that, shortly after these events (Dastyari’s resignation from shadow cabinet), Opposition Leader Bill Shorten warned Mr Dastyari through a “back channel” that ASIO had concerns about Mr Huang. Mr Shorten’s office declined to answer questions about if or when this occurred, although a source with first-hand knowledge of the ASIO warning relayed to Mr Dastyari said it was generic and did not contain any classified information known to Mr Shorten.
Now this is One Halal of a Story!
Let’s see if Senator Sam remains in Parliament.
Holding breathe waiting for Sam to resign not recommended.
Well he has to go because he has allegiance to a foreign power (China)
ALP follows different rules.
I think Manus Island has a new facility.
Or Golburn Supemax. Just to make it easier to transport him to and from court.
Didn’t the controller of this blog tell people to leave Darstardly alone because he tries hard and is a good bloke?
Careful. Sam is a very good friend of Sinc’s and is a guest at every so called libertarian event in Australia.
FIFY. Han is literally his middle name.
But but what about sec 44
Who’d like to make a bet on the removal or otherwise of Sam Suk Dik Dastardly?
If Tony Abbott (or I) warned Chinese Communist Party-linked political donor Huang Xiangmo last year that his phone was likely tapped by government agencies, including the US government, charges would surely have been laid by by now.
Ain’t it good to have friends in the right places?*
* Who says the AFP is politicized?
This is obviously an out and out lie. Or possibly true.
Senator Dastyari says: “I reject any assertion that I did anything other than put to Mr Huang gossip being spread by journalists.”
However it won’t matter that Dastyari admits to a conversation with Huang that he preferred the security agencies not to hear. Sam’s back is safe. Nearly incoming PM Shorten knows from experience that the Persian Dwarf has an active interest in changing Labor leaders.
I have $1 that says that nuffin’ will happen. Dick Dastardly is untouchable.
So the muttonheads who ruffed him up were wrong calling him a terrorist. They should have abused him for being a chicom spy.
Sam D. is such a little jovial chap, you feel bad criticising him.
It’s hard to see what he contributes to Labor and why he’s there, apart from the stunts which are surely growing boring by now.
I tend to think there’s a few there Bill Shorten would like see the back of, besides Sam D.
Huang low blow to Iranian pr0n dwarf.
+1
He knows where the NSW Right’s bodies are buried?
It’s hard to see what he contributes to Labor and why he’s there…
He holds the dirt files on Labor parliamentarians.
One Halal of a Story by Sam Dastyari
This is an overview of this epic by Dymock (you can buy this gem for only $29.99):
Publisher: MELBOURNE UNIVERSITY PUB, Category: Education & Reference / Politics!!!!!!!!!!
What a cesspool. Barnaby Joyce is not Australian enough to sit in parliament, but the treacherous scum Dastyari is.
Even more so , despite his protestations & ‘best efforts’ according to the HC, he can still walk into an Iranian Embassy & walk out with an Iranian passport
When you’ve spent so long working at Sussex St you’ve done most of the burying. The Persian Dwarf is the most dangerous time server currently lounging on the red leather and the taxpayers dime.
This is the falsehood they are trying to promote.
It’s all about dual citizenship, when it is not.
They always use the term dual citizenship when our constitution clearly states that what Sam is doing is also grounds for losing office.
“Is under ANY acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power………………..is also written in the constitution.
Half of our federal pollies could be booted out and is one of the main reasons the U.N. love to play with our local councils, who are not government but act like they are.
(It’s grounds for being put against a wall and shot like all traitors should be, IMHO)
Labor won’t want Sam out as the Chinese paid for him in good faith, and it would signal sovereign risk if he was removed merely because it was in Australia’s interest.
It’s not about security. It is about honouring financial agreements.
Any halfway competent Prime Minister would bring down the opposition leader with this allegation which amounts to Shorten indirectly colluding with the communist Chinese.
Turnbull has been gifted a knock out blow, but he won’t lay a glove on Shorten.
At the moment, this dim individual is only a ‘steamed Dim Sam’.
Once his factional bosses are through with him, he may be a ‘fried Dim Sam’
What a ‘soy-boy’.
Could somebody that does twitter send that part of the constitution sect 44(I) to Sam?
But if the ABC trot out a story that (shock, horror) a conservative Liberal met with someone in Trump’s circle, Trumble will be white with rage.
Sam, however, will be thrilled he is trending on Twitter.
Tell us that crocodile Trump joke again Sam, what a knee slapper that was.
PM Malcolm Turnbull:
PM Malcolm Turnbull on Sam Dastyari:
* crickets *
Everyone loves Mr Bean apparently. Even the Chicoms.
Spartacus – the timeline implied from your quotes is a little broken.
1. Sam resigns from shadow cabinet
2a. Shorten tells Sam about ASIO concerns regarding Mr Huang.
2b. Sam tells Huang about ASIO.
I’m guessing 2b followed 2a.. but its not entirely clear yet.
You believe MSM? I am shocked!
What is the issue Boris
Sam admitted to the four calls on behalf of Mr Huang and his citizenship and admitted going to Mr Huang’s home to speak to him
The rest seems very plausible in view of Mr Dastyari getting his $5000 private bill paid
I have no doubt that the story is accurate, like most other msm stories . You however often say that you never trust MSM let alone Fairfax. It seems that you are prepared to be a little inconsistent when the story suits your political narrative.
srr is BACK.
Isn,’t this what section 44 is about? Not running around checking your grandparents birth certificates.
Is that so? I don’t recall often saying anything of the kind, other than seriously disrepecting anything out of the Syrian version of Palliwood.
And I do recall saying I stopped subscribing to the Age because of it’s anti Catholic bias but that was a long time ago
Perhaps it about discerning wheat from chaff, put simply where a newspaper simply reports the who what when and where I don’t have a problem, when there there is a lot of opinion in the mix I am somewhat more discerning
some of us can do that
Tis funny you say I am inconsistent because of my political narrative and another claims I am an UN stasi clinton soros athiest abortion profiteer
China is where the money is.
How many ex labor prime ministers have made massive amounts of money from China?.
If they think they are bribing you, but you pretend it is simply a commercial transaction, but you go looking for more, it is still corruption to proles that are paid far less money. (And not cash.)
Conflict with Chinese interests.
People even at the cat pretend it is still possible.
We see the Chinese diaspora strongly represented in the public service on merit.
Shanghai Sam is handing over American intelligence information to China for a free lunch, so what do the Chinese communist party get told by people that have relatives in China under the life and death control of the chicoms?.
I did not mean you personally.
It is it my fault that in English you is both singular and plural.
The Chinese made roads of Papua New Guinea will be better than the flogged out roads of Australia all too soon.
The Chinese are made to pay full going rate to bribe Papuans, where Australia’s elites sell out for a bit of flattery and a glass of mineral water.
And brown paper bags often holding as ugh as hundreds of dollars.
The papuans get a brand new silk highway system, and we see Australia’s halfwit political rabble can’t even figure out how to be bribed properly.
Anyone think that the timing of the reveal of Dastyari’s activities is more than a little suspect given what has happened to religious freedom overnight in the Senate.
You need to speak Australian Boris
Using youse would have prevented any misunderstanding
Not to mention that you were responding to my comment
Hawke’s harbourside mansion (notice a pattern?) should really have gotten FIRB approval. Most of the cash came straight from Beijing.
Oh Boris. Never said I don’t believe MSM. But one (or ones) needs to recognise the difference between news and opinion. In Fairfax, there is generally no distinction. They present their opinion as news and fact. There is also the question of balance. Now Fairfax is not the ABC and does not have to be balanced (which is not balanced either). But equally they should be called out when there is no balance. 99 negative opinion infused news stories on conservatives does not balance of 1 critical story about Senator Sam.
Apart from once again exposing slippery sam’s Chinese connections, what I am very curious about is how this information was obtained, and then why it was leaked to Fairfax.
Was there a tap on Sam, Bill and/or Mr Huang?
That, ladies and gentlemen, is a scary thought. Is the leader of the opposition being surveillance by ASIO?
KGB in Canberra.
Good point,
Turnbull could not even give himself an uppercut, lol
Senior Labor ministers in Whitlam’s government had drinking parties at the Soviet Embassy with the KGB. Its on the record Lionel Murphy was the chief of them, and raided ASIO to see what they knew about him. Why should we be surprised now about another is close to the Communist Chinese?
By the way, this comment got bounced at The Australian. Gotta wonder at their censorship.
Drinking with Russians? Their poor livers!
Poisonous Persian dwarf of Sussex St is our enemy. Stop the presses.