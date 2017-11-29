The Tehranian Candidate

In the Fairfax papers this morning is an UNBELIEVABLE report about the conduct of Senator the Hon. Sahand (Sam) Dastyari.

Labor senator Sam Dastyari warned Chinese Communist Party-linked political donor Huang Xiangmo last year that his phone was likely tapped by government agencies, including the US government.

The Fairfax report not only raises questions about the conduct of Senator Sam but also about the contact of the Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Bill Shorten MP:

Two Labor sources have also confirmed that, shortly after these events (Dastyari’s resignation from shadow cabinet), Opposition Leader Bill Shorten warned Mr Dastyari through a “back channel” that ASIO had concerns about Mr Huang. Mr Shorten’s office declined to answer questions about if or when this occurred, although a source with first-hand knowledge of the ASIO warning relayed to Mr Dastyari said it was generic and did not contain any classified information known to Mr Shorten.

Now this is One Halal of a Story!

Let’s see if Senator Sam remains in Parliament.

