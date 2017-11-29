Liberty Quote
All through the 1980s, feminists called men pigs, leftists called conservatives racists, and columnists openly compared right-wing politicians to Hitler. Then Rush Limbaugh came along and started fighting back, and all of a sudden we started to hear about the lack of civility in public discourse! Civility only became an issue when the left started taking it on the chin.— Andrew Klavan
Wednesday Forum: November 29, 2017
Sam Dastyari advises all of you not to talk on the phone.
Sam says!
Tertium!
I Huang up on him.
I feel this won’t stay fresh for long.
And another thing: Who was the “back door channel” Billy Bob Shorten used to advise Dastyari of ASIO’s interest in his little Chinese mate?
It may have the clicks and pops on the line .
In
srr has tweeted that everyone is cacking their daks. Is he your friendly poltergeist, Rev?
10th?
In the eleven
At airport
It looks like the Norks have a missile capable of reaching and reentering right across the US.
Time to see whether Xi Jinping has been snorking up his sleeve at the Donald.
Sam “Section 44i” Dastyari.
From the being-a-righty-is-thoughtcrime category:
Facebook Announces It Will Use A.I. To Scan Your Thoughts “To Enhance User Safety”
Join you all in Room 101.
Why should we take this as fact – especially considering the source and published by the Guardian.
Excuse me?
Harry’s bride to-be will apply for British citizenship and also be baptized before they marry at Windsor Castle.
It is not theologically possible to baptise an already baptised Christian.
Top twenny yay
I take it you’re not a massive fan of Barnesy?
I’m not sure you can form this impression he doesn’t like the screaming little choker. 🙂
Something big is happening
Or not
Under the wire for Top Twenny! I’m happy.
FIRST!!!!!
Don’t know.
But soon they will be allowed to marry.
I’d be guessing that she never was, family probably notional protestants, or the formula used was irregular
Better safe than sorry.
Cold Chisel sucked arse when barnesy was up front.
The bloke has butchered more songs than a drunk Korean in a karaoke lounge at 4am.
Only in australia could a turd like him be regarded as a singer.
In stage one of the new program, no batter gets out — a move purists might argue is just not cricket.
Wasn’t that half the fun of it, the impassioned arguments, and delays in play given to yelling out “the rules of the day?” Those very iffy calls often called for the judgement of Solomon, but the kids would sort it and emerge much better for the compromises.
That croc was going for the dog.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-28/woman-bitten-on-leg-by-a-crocodile/9202488
Well, I suppose it was your FIRST!!! Gab.
And as we know, every kid gets a prize.
I am just unsure, with these new Kids Cricket rules, how a kid gets in if others don’t get out?
My first thought was that everyone gets an over or two at bat, but that still seems not quite in the clusterfucking spirit of the age.
Perhaps every kid goes out with a cricket bat and stands in the shade at the end of the oval and waits.
Boring and interminable – but such it is for all the kids. Sameness! Mission accomplished!
If only we could stop those darn volcanoes, climate scientists put on your thinking caps!
It is not theologically possible to baptise an already baptised Christian.
Looks like a river Jordan job to me.
It is not theologically possible to baptise an already baptised Christian.
One must assume that she is not validly baptised and the journalist’s description of her as “Protestant” is rather loose. The AofC will at least have done his homework on this.
No CoE in USA.?
The Australian Stock market is shit. Just shit.
Happy Christmas from Ben Garrison.
I do not know. I only know that I have a ‘Certificate of Baptism’ from a Catholic Church in my name
and it is marked:
‘conditionally Baptised’ at … Church, Parish of …” Maybe it’s changed since just over 50 yrs ago.
Is Meghan Markle already baptized?
Schoolies stranded in Bali don’t have parents or family. Apparently.
How long before Turnbull heroically rides to the rescue dispensing a flood of taxpayers’ cash?
I wish to seem extremely callous and say; leave them there.
Any child travelling without a parent should only be doing so from family to family. Unaccompanied children should be denied access to a country, unless they are travelling to meet up with family, or transiting to another destination.
Next up, I want child services to audit the parents of these “children” for dereliction of duty.
Excellent life lesson right there for those schoolies. Bali is shit.
CL – Actually it is if the original baptism wasn’t up to speed. The citation is second baptism of John’s disciples. This happened to me for reasons I won’t go into, and required quite a lot of deep reading and consideration of the bible, the nature of baptism and the words of Jesus.
I can’t speak for catholic church position, but it’s the protestant doctrine in play here.
Any doubts then redunk
I know some conservative Episcopalians were upset that a female bishop in Utah was not rebaptised when she converted from Mormonism to Episcopalian, Mormon baptisms having been declared invalid by the Church.
Even some mainstream churches have been known to have invalid baptisms because some baby boom hippy thought they could mess with the formula
lists of valid, doubtful and invalid
No CoE in USA.?
It’s known as the Episcopalian Church in the US; historically strong in the eastern and south-eastern states (many Presidents, including Washington, have been Episcopalian) but now so liberal as to hardly be entitled to the name ‘Christian’ at all.
And because it cannot be said enough:
Fuck off, Septimus.
CL is right
If the first baptism ‘isn’t up to speed’ then the person haven’t been baptised.
The oppression of Dreadful Heat. Used to revel in it once, and no summer day could be frittered away because of likely enervation. The warnings for a certain demographic used to amuse me. Has global warming made our summers more taxing, or have I grown older? Shall continue to ponder.
Perpetrators of unknown ethnicity cont.
Yes. Colonists broke with all things British. And Mr Webster liked s and not c spelling
JC:
Just what about it is shit?
Tell us all. It appears to be up today.
Simple. Everyone knows you can control such things with a new tax. Any eruption will therefore be the government’s fault.
Does the Episcopalian Church recognise the British Sovereign as its head? That could be the sticking point if joining the Family Business.
Is there something particular in the CoE rite (or, at least, the higher CoE) that refers to recognising that?
It is not theologically possible to baptise an already baptised Christian.
Rules for Reptilians.
Actually it is if the original baptism wasn’t up to speed.
If the original baptism wasn’t up to speed then it wasn’t a baptism, period.
Otoh, anyone validly baptised cannot legitimately be “rebaptised” (conditional baptisms take place where there is valid concern as to the form (words) or matter (water) used in the original baptism).
This is orthodox Christian doctrine shared by everyone except Baptists, Pentecostals and anti-paedobaptist sects.
The Bible is clear: One Lord, one Faith, one Baptism (Eph 4:5). To question the efficacy of a properly performed baptism is to question God.
I was baptised as an infant in the Anglican church (known then as Church of England),
then as a 14yr old I was baptised in a Church of Christ church.
Ten years later I was conditionally baptised in a Catholic church.
I do not consider that my two earlier baptisms were in any way lacking.
This looks right.
Cloncurry?
I never made it as far as the Curry.
Been to Barcy, but.
Good bacon and egg rolls at Yeast Meets West.
They are now concerned about running out of money for food and accommodation as they wait to find out how and when they will get home.
Stuck in an apocalyptic landscape surrounded by Ethnics with no money.
Does the Episcopalian Church recognise the British Sovereign as its head?
No; neither does the Anglican Church of Australia, for that matter. The English monarch is only head of the territorial Church of England; that arrangement pertains solely to the polity of England and really has no religious significance. If Markle was validly baptised in the Episcopalian Church she would not need to be “rebaptised” to become a member of the Church of England.
Doh!
I remember now. Henry took the title ‘Supreme Head’, and a later monarch toned it down to ‘Supreme Governor’.
Then why have the second one?
You are the adult that consented to a ‘conditional baptism’ in case the prior two were invalid
Why did you get rebaptised at the age of 14?
If you actually knew what baptism was you would not make such an asinine comment about your two earlier baptisms.
exactly Roger
I seem to recall reading that after the ‘reformation’ there was a great deal of rebaptising as people went back and forth between various sects
My parents arranged my baptism. No one so far has questioned it.
‘Thousands of Australians, including schoolies who headed to Bali after finishing their final exams, have been caught on the island since Sunday. They are now concerned about running out of money for food and accommodation as they wait to find out how and when they will get home.’
Err, there is an Australian Consulate-General in Bali:
http://bali.indonesia.embassy.gov.au/blli/consular.html
whose role as I understand it, includes providing appropriate assistance to Australian citizens in time of natural disaster. I’m sure it could help with money if things got desperate .
There was a huge controversy that took up much time at the court of Charlemagne at the time (@ 700AD) whether or not the formula “in nomine patria et fillia” (in the name of the country and the daughter) used by priests with poor latin was valid. Vergilius thought so, St Boniface thought otherwise & the then Pope Zachary said these were valid.
What happens if Miss Markle hasn’t properly renounced her previous baptism?
I think the reason the British Monarch had to relinquish the title ‘Supreme Head’ was because in the language of our Reptilian overlords it is more exalted than the title of Lizard office.
“Scheessswee ssreeeesgh” as opposed to “Scheessswee ssreeeargh”.
You can see the difference right there.
Best out of three?
An arranged baptism?
But…Love is Love.
(N.B. Luv is a dogfood. Don’t be fooled by imitations.)
nomine: name
patria/patris: father
filia/filiis: son
or is this incorrect?
Psst be careful ML, ires might irked.
The Cat has it’s very own ‘agency’ monitoring our very public chatter and translating it into Higher Reptilian, and as usual the translations, while nonsensical to the human brain, are considered to demonstrate that there is something big about to happen and that we are very very bad.
Hercule Koirot will be on the case of ‘Mis-Orthography Most Foul’.
Pervert Daniel Andrews just got his Kill Old People Bill passed.
..
Think I taught a kid called Pope, Zachary.
One Bavarian clerk according to this book
I don’t know about these arrangements. When you are young others make arrangements.
Already suffering relevance deprivation, well-known typing error and feminazi former “football writer” Caroline Wislon has now joined the misandrist pile-on against Don Burke, who, she boasts, once wanted to lick her back when she was pregnant (Nurse! Please summon Dr Freud!) … and some young footballer who once (gasp!) showed her a packet of condoms — revealed this morning on Fakefacts Radio, one of the casting couches for a career at Their ABC.
I seem to recall reading that after the ‘reformation’ there was a great deal of rebaptising as people went back and forth between various sects
The Anabaptists (lit. “again baptisers”) rejected infant baptism and “rebaptised” Catholics, Lutherans and Reformed on the Continent. The English Baptists, Church of Christ, etc., are theologically related to them but not historically derived from them.
The Anabaptist movement is also known as the Radical Reformation, whereby historians distinguish it from the Magisterial Reformation(s) (Anglican, Lutheran & Reformed, led by the “magistracy”: the king of a nation, prince of a territory or city council) and of course the Catholic Counter-Reformation.
Roger and Notafan – that is where the consideration of the bible and Jesus’ teaching is the Solomonic decider, as it were: you have to first determine that the original baptism was doubtful or invalid. I can personally attest that that is not so easy a thing to do as it looks on the surface. And made even more difficult when different denominations might think their own baptism is valid and another’s isn’t. So you have to then work out whether the initial baptism was not valid and the new baptism is valid…
Last night some bird working with Tracey Spicer – the sacked anchorwoman who has been on the world’s longest-ever hysterical jihad ever since – was interviewed on The Project about their “investigation” into naughty men, assuring Waleed (whose wife wears a veil in public) that more names would soon be revealed when they had “dotted every i and crossed every t.”
Now, who appointed these people directors of public prosecution?
And second, if saying vulgar and sexua11y explicit things in public is now verboten, shouldn’t Mrs Spicer apologise for “an incredibly candid speech” about masturbat1ng with a hair brush, jerking off a boyfriend, trying to pleasure a lesb1an, stealing a friend’s medication and taking drugs?
And shouldn’t the ABC apologise to all present at their event?
Sam Dastayari is a piece of work. But, because he is a Lefty nothing will happen to him.
That’s a lot of Baptising. Couldn’t your parents afford swimming lessons?
I find it hilarious that the head of countries who approve of SSM can puritanically insist on the baptism of a prospective bride into their pet church.
Roger I was referring to a regular to and froing of baptism after baptism after baptism in Germany iirc
I am sure Anabaptists were in the mix
Sooty, but I am FIRST!!!!!
May be.
Here’s something else Spicer said in her ABC speech:
If it’s OK for Spicer to talk about cocks, masturbat1on, hand-jobs and cunn1l1ngus at the ABC, why is she – using resources of the ABC – pursuing Don Burke?
Thanks Mother Lode for filling in during my absence.
Fuck off GrigoRae 😉
And pervert George Brandis will get his Homo-hoedown Bill passed this afternoon, before heading to the lower house next week.
What a country.
Obviously referencing Augustine but she misses his point entirely.
CL;
No one. What we are seeing here is the formation of another State paralleling the formal one, across the Western World.
They now have their own ‘justice’ system and are making inroads into all of the Wests institutions.
What we are seeing is the overturning of centuries of social order with hearsay being equivalent to evidence.
The Feminists are proving, in a most hysterical fashion, that they can destroy any male and his career with no solid facts, just gossip.
No non Feminist woman will dare stand against the Feminazi Mob.
Was interesting to read that Burke’s Backyard was axed by 9 because it’s ratings had dropped to just over a million viewers on Friday night.
Barely any TV is capable of pulling those ratings in prime time these days.
Count in the minority but I kinda like dirty talk by Sheilas. I’ve always wondered if the hairbrush Spicer used to pleasure herself was hard or soft bristles. Hard bristles would leave a mark, no?
Anyone know?
Has Burke done anything for which there should be legal consequences?
Other than saying hooroo, which should have been punished with banishment.
Feminism has goaded Spicer into madness.
Caro certainly has a head for radio. See also: dropped pie.
I would have assumed she used the handle, JC, but perhaps I’ve led a sheltered life.
Was watching doco on atomic bomb.
Soviets had two spies in Manhattan Project we know of.
Fuchs and some other dude.
Thinking: if the Soviets had so infiltrated the West already eighty years ago they had guys in place who just happened to be asked to join the project, how many sympathisers had they in total?
“There are a range of tasks which are outside the consular role or which we do not provide for policy reasons. These include:
guarantee your safety and security in another country or make your travel arrangements…”
True, Stackja, but the Consulate could advance the little darlings an emergency loan to cover food and shelter while they await flights out of Bali. This seems to be their immediate problem. From Smarttraveller:
“In exceptional situations, the nearest Australian embassy, high commission or consulate may be able to provide a small emergency loan. However, you may be required to surrender your passport after you return to Australia, and you may not be issued with a replacement until the debt is repaid.”
Never quite sure whether to endorse the Government stepping in to financially assist people marooned overseas, or spend other monies hauling them out. However, Mt Agung’s behaviour was unpredictable and its ash cloud could have drifted to any other point in the compass, away from the airport. Not so sympathetic to those ‘Australian’ Lebs who were flown back here to escape the debildebil Israelis, some of whom were living in those parts on Australian pensions. Thirty million, I think it cost and the Govt, rather meekly asked those given flights to pay their share back. LOL.
..
I would think they would hang the prick, rather than a slap on the wrist then handed over to help the commies further.
Seems we have a long history of tolerating treachery.
No wonder the cutrent crop think it is no big deal.
They can add that to their HECS debt. Ie. On the never-never.
Welfare recipients too?
Was it a hard or soft bristle type.
In keeping with the world of felines, I would say hard. Mating cats sounds like modern opera. One reason being, the male organ has spines attached which causes the female some distress, but ensures that the job gets done.
JC
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRZIII6qvbA&w=854&h=480%5D
Up to five inches of rain on the way for southern Vicco this week, according to the Gaia worshippers at Their BOM — which obviously means none or a 20-inch biblical deluge, their BOM having a 100% wrongological track record for weekly or 100-year forecasts.
KGB in Canberra.
Mayfly
I’m now not sure about any bristle type. Some wag above suggested she may have used the handle.
Who knows, right. We need Trace to tell us.
Very curious.
FMD, just caught a snatch of Magda at the Press Club.
The nobility. The self righteousness. The suffering. The compassion.
All followed by snark, bile, sniping and disdain for those who urged a No vote.
Insisting that ‘it’s normal’ begs the question.
It will never stop. They can never be content.
I apologise to turds for all of those unfair comparisons to Daniel Andrews:
Victoria becomes the first Australian state to legalise voluntary assisted dying.
Please, hey.
It is not theologically possible to baptise an already baptised Christian.
Born again?
As deeply unhappy as Magda is, one can only imagine the suffering of her partner.
Divorcee Meghan, a protestant who went to a catholic high school, will be baptised and confirmed before the spring ceremony to comply with the royal family’s beliefs that they should all join the Church of England.
Looks like the Royals are taking care of their version of Section 44(i)
Eyewitness reports said “Lebanese” were most upset at being asked to pay their share back, and there were some fairly monumental hissy fits at being told there was a baggage allowance, and four suitcases were considered excessive.
Is that like ‘eye of newt’? Or ‘ear of toad’?
Ahahahahahaha.
They are now concerned about running out of money for food and accommodation as they wait to find out how and when they will get home.
Stuck in an apocalyptic landscape surrounded by Ethnics with no money.
They can youtube episodes of Bear Grylls and Man Versus Wild.
Or do what the Venezuelans are doing in Colombia.
Senate passes bill. Men are hugging men . Women are hugging women.
I have never been asked by anyone to renounce my previous baptism/s.
Certainly the Catholic priest who conditionally baptised me did not ask this of me.
I had for the previous year received weekly instruction in the Catholic faith from this priest.
Australia was still considered by Rome at that time to be a Mission country. I don’t know if that had any bearing on why I did not have to formally disown my other baptisms.
N.B. In 1976 Rome officially declared that Australia was no longer a mission country.
Was it a hard or soft bristle type.
Beaver bristle.
Diogenes
#2569832, posted on November 29, 2017 at 1:18 pm
JC
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRZIII6qvbA&w=854&h=480%5D
Thanks for the clip and the memories. Used to watch it religiously in the late sixties when living in London.
‘Your are awful, but I like you’ -Pow! seldom failed to amuse.
GM
I had no idea about the barbs, does explain the extreme caterwauling though.
I do recall a former colleague telling a story about her male cat returning home one night somewhat worse for wear, a visit to the vet discovered the reason. another male cat appendage was stuck where it should not have been, sans the owner.
Makes more sense now how that might have happened.
Klaus Fuchs, Theodore Hall, Harry Gold, David Greenglass, Alan Nunn May, Morton Sobell – was there anyone in the Manhattan Project who wasn’t a Soviet spy?
Not so sympathetic to those ‘Australian’ Lebs who were flown back here to escape the debildebil Israelis, some of whom were living in those parts on Australian pensions. Thirty million, I think it cost and the Govt, rather meekly asked those given flights to pay their share back. LOL.
Eyewitness reports said “Lebanese” were most upset at being asked to pay their share back, and there were some fairly monumental hissy fits at being told there was a baggage allowance, and four suitcases were considered excessive.
I remember some were very upset that they could not keep the frequent flyer points for the rescue flight.
Congratulations Brandis, on Turnbull’s ‘signature achievement’.
So, nothing else to do to Australia until February?
Schoolies caught in Bali.
Years of critical gender theory and learning that a Mr Sheen ad is on the same literary level as Wuthering Heights would surely have prepared them to deal with new situations.
When the stall owner calls a policeman over because they can’t pay for their food, they can respond by pondering how a universal patriarchic paradigm has divorced the stall owner and policeman from their authentic humanity, recombining them into unnatural juxtapositions bound to result in perverse outcomes.
And how that truncheon really hurts.
Tourists warned help has its limits
When the government organised an effort to evacuate Australians from Lebanon during the 2006 war with Israel, many citizens demanded frequent flyer points and window seats for the flight home.
No P, it had nothing to do with Australia being a mission country.
Canon Law forbids re-baptism:
The things you learn on the cat !!!!!!!! (shouldn’t be, but I’m pmsl)
It all depends on who it is with sheilas. We were watching a movie with Jack Nicholas a few nights ago. I asked wifey …testing her… what she thought of Jack. She claimed to find him both disgusting and loveable at the same time. Go figure.
That’s the problem with all these accusations and sheilas making them. Just best to ignore unless there are serious accusations of sexual assault. Otherwise most of it is bullshit.
Oh my God.
I finally had a look at this Jordan Peterson character everyone goes on about.
He is literally selling a f$cking Personality Test online!
Scientologist Book Merchant Confirmed!!!
What a f$cking joke.
Dean Smith on the passing of his SSM bill in the Senate:
“The lack of substantive amendments indicates we got the balance correct. ”
If only we could get a well-balanced Senate. Getting something through the current rabble is anything but an indication of quality.
Freedom and liberty takes another kick to the guts in Australia.
Jack Nicholson … not the golfer .
From the ABC World Today.
The audio is 4:30 but you only have to listen from 0:30 – 1:30 to listen to Jenifer who has started 4 degrees in 4 years since leaving school.
New data reignites stoush of university reforms
Well I guess that makes sense if you are a member of the current Lieboral Party and the bill passes with the support of the Liars and Greenfilth.
Senate passes bill. Men are hugging men . Women are hugging women.
Start running Snoopy.
Run like the wind.
Australians spend $555 million on useless qualifications: study
Australians paid $555 million in tuition fees last year for qualifications they didn’t need or couldn’t use in their current circumstance, according to a recent study.
The report, Right Skills Right Time, says the total cost to Australians of over-qualification is $4 billion a year.
It was prepared for SkillsIQ, a body that writes the national occupational standards for training in services industries like community health, and local government.
CEO Yasmin King said the report only focussed on the “people-facing” roles her company works with, but that those jobs do represent 50 percent of the economy.
Liberal senator Dean Smith, who authored the bill, told his Senate colleagues before the vote that while it had been a difficult journey to get to this point, the debate over the bill had been “good for the soul” of all Australians.
What would really be good would be for you fuckers to spend some time addressing the actual problems of our great country, rather than pleasuring yourselves in public.
I can give you a ‘to do’ list if you like.
https://youtu.be/CcKW2xDcxLM
I have sworn never even consider a vote for the Lieborals at any level of government while Turdbull is leader.
This is now extended to while ever Wilson, Brandis and Smith are still in parliament.
Isn’t the issue with Harry’s mrs, that her previous marriage was a Jooish ceremony and she had to convert?
(fucking moderation for jooish……..)
So she’s a Protestant who attended Catholic School who married a Joo?
It will be very interesting to see which Libertarians come out of the closet and marry now they are finally free.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
Being Gay I mean.
Your former colleague was indeed telling you a story.
Less open, less tolerant and more nervous, but Australia remains upbeat about immigration
Infographic
Interesting stat: Australians who feel negatively about Muslims are 25% when asked over the phone, but 41% when completing an online survey.
Too bad that they think online surveys are anonymous.
Watched assorted pompous windbags snorking on in the senate, celebrating the further expansion of government. I’m continually astounded how dickheads in this once mediocre nation continually demand their rights be further eroded.
I’m offering any odds on a Moslem Baker/florist/etc being targeted by militant perverts.
Happy days are here again? So aid FDR!
Ditto
The malaise is much greater than the presence of those idiots. The gliberal party is a hollowed out husk.
And the UN is going to investigate our inherent racism. Hope they don’t send any darkies.
I’m calling bullsh!t
New electricity trading interval to cut power prices
At present electricity generators sell into the market every half hour under the so called “30-minute interval” system. Under the new regime, which will take effect in 2021, that interval will be cut to 5 minutes.
The AEMC argues a shorter period will improve transparency and allow more power to be made available to the grid at peak times.
Thank you C.L.
I wonder how a convert to the Catholic faith would receive other sacraments such as marriage and confirmation.
I can only tell you how I remember it was for me back in the mid 60s.