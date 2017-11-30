Banking Royal Commission

Posted on 5:44 pm, November 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

A disgraceful waste of money that should eventually find that private business has a profit motive and deadbeats shouldn’t get loaned money. But I suspect not.

In the meantime here is some stuff I have written on banking:

Submission to the Senate inquiry into Competition within the Australian Banking Sector.

Bankers-and-Scapegoats.

Imprudent lending and the Sub-prime crisis: An Austrian School Perspective.

Informing depositors: A proposed reform of the Australian banking sector.

This entry was posted in Financial Services. Bookmark the permalink.

43 Responses to Banking Royal Commission

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2571349, posted on November 30, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Banks have had this problem for a while now:

    published in The Saturday Evening Post in January 1951:

    Someone once asked Slick Willie Sutton, the bank robber, why he robbed banks.
    Sutton looked a little surprised
    “I rob banks because that’s where the money is,” he said

    I wonder if the RC will ask Slick Mal what the bank tax is for?

  2. marcus classis
    #2571352, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    So many backflips from Turnbull!

  3. H B Bear
    #2571355, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    The PeanutHead government you have when you don’t have a PeanutHead government.

  5. H B Bear
    #2571357, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    I wonder which side of the chamber Lord Waffleworth will sit when Parliament resumes on Monday?

  6. Tim Neilson
    #2571366, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Baldrick
    #2571356, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Thanks Baldrick.

    It looks to me like union dominated industry super funds technically fall within the terms of reference.

    However, the Commission will have power to narrow its own remit.

    Is Michael Trumble showing a microgram of political nous, or will this opportunity be scuppered by appointing a rusted on leftie who will excuse the maaaates from their rightful place under the spotlight?

  7. Tel
    #2571367, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Government is in a mutual relationship with the bankers and both sides know the deal. This is mostly for show and perhaps something to renegotiate the split.

  8. Charlie
    #2571369, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Finally Trumble does something right. Too bad he waited so long that banks have had time to erase all incriminating evidence.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2571379, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Finally Trumble does something right. Too bad he waited so long that banks have had time to erase all incriminating evidence.

    Which they’ve hidden from the anal probers of APRA, ASIC, the ASX, the MSM, the Labor Party, the Greens and literally dozens of banking inquiries for years and years and years eh?

    Meanwhile APRA today wants them to spend more money on non-existent global warming. Sheesh.

  10. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2571384, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    $75,000,000 show trial which shareholders and taxpayers get the bill for.

  11. JC
    #2571387, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    You know what, the banks deserve this treatment in a political sense. Every single one of these CEO’s and management culture has basically sucked leftwing dick for too long. This is a good comeuppance at a certain level.

  12. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2571388, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Let’s try and stay positive gang.
    It’s cheaper than the NBN!

  13. JC
    #2571389, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    While on the subject of the banks. They seemed to have recovered from their 2% losses except CBA. Does anyone know why they’re copping it? Are they more exposed to a woyal commission?

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2571391, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    JC – Reuters thinks it’s because they had the most recent scandal, whatever that was.

  16. mareeS
    #2571399, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Our daughter applied last week to her financial institutution for a .$7000 loan, wishing to establish a credit record.

    The institution stipulated the spouse and I must go guarantors.

    Now, we have $8m-odd assets and about $100k liabilities, and we had to sit through 1hr45mins of grilling before we told the person that their organisation could basically go and get effed, as our kids don’t really need to borrow, and we can underwrite them.

    Amazing how quickly the loans manager got back to us. We said something along the lines of “get stuffed , we are self-funding her so she is not subjected to this. You have lost a loan.”

  17. stackja
    #2571400, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Storm brewing? ANZ foreclosed why?

  18. DM of WA
    #2571405, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Banking Royal Commission
    Posted on 5:44 pm, November 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

    A disgraceful waste of money that should eventually find that private business has a profit motive and deadbeats shouldn’t get loaned money. But I suspect not.

    Wrong. Banks in Australia are not private businesses in any meaningful sense. Banking is the most privileged, highly protected, state-controlled industry it is possible to imagine – it is run more as a quasi-autonomous arm of the state. Banks could more correctly be described as state-dominated rather than state-owned but nothing like private businesses and that is the problem: state-like power to make their own rules and freedom from accountability to the taxpayers who pay for their activities. And taxpayers do pay for it in the same way we paid for the old Australian motor vehicle industry. There is an enormous industry subsidy and no competition allowed let alone encouraged. And the big political parties are perfectly happy with the status quo. Just look at how many politicians move effortlessly into plum banking roles when they exit parliament!

    The only saving grace is that the banking industry is run by moderately competent people with a strong profit incentive rather than incompetent unaccountable bureaucrats.

  19. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2571406, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    JC – Reuters thinks it’s because they had the most recent scandal, whatever that was.

    IIRC, the bank was hit with a multi million dollar class action, alleging that the bank had breached the money laundering laws.

  20. JC
    #2571410, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Oh yea, thanks guys. Forgot about that. You know what though, I reckon CBA really didn’t do much wrong with that. They followed the letter of the law. They didn’t avoid making disclosure, but they weren’t as tight like the other little pansy banks and would report qt the high echelon closer to the limit. CBA thought they weren’t a payment policeman. Yuge mistake.

    If CBA didn’t see the money laundering, where the fuck were those clowns at Oztrack who are supposed to be wading through the international payments system. Why isn’t there a woyal commission on those useless tax eating clowns.

  21. JC
    #2571418, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    IIRC, the bank was hit with a multi million dollar class action, alleging that the bank had breached the money laundering laws.

    Who’s filing a class action and on what basis?

  22. JC
    #2571423, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    What a scam? What a fucking scam.

    The class action was filed on behalf of investors who suffered losses due to the share price fall following the institution of legal proceedings by AUSTRAC against CBA.

    Everyone owing the stock suffered losses. So one bunch of shareholders joining the lawsuit are trying to steal money from the ones that aren’t? How the fuck does that work? What if 100% of the shareholder joined the suit?

    What a bunch of scam artists Maurice Blackburn are.

  23. hzhousewife
    #2571427, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    AUSTRAC failed mightily, not sure who they answer to structurally.

  24. hzhousewife
    #2571428, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Maurice Blackburn are on a roll because Slugs and Grubs are stymied atm. Hilarious. I don’t know how corporation lawyers can lie straight in bed.

  25. Tel
    #2571434, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    … we had to sit through 1hr45mins of grilling before we told the person that their organisation could basically go and get effed …

    Yeah, it’s a very fashion conscious industry. When I was young and not terribly well off and arguably a lot more foolish than I am now, banks were constantly chasing me to take money. I even had fresh clean credit cards, in my name, dumped on my front doorstep (absolutely not a moment’s thought to security) all unsolicited from people who somehow got my details.

    Nowadays they don’t do that shit anymore, they pretend to be all proper about it (while no doubt doing different shit).

    Banks in Australia are not private businesses in any meaningful sense. Banking is the most privileged, highly protected, state-controlled industry it is possible to imagine – it is run more as a quasi-autonomous arm of the state. Banks could more correctly be described as state-dominated rather than state-owned but nothing like private businesses and that is the problem: state-like power to make their own rules and freedom from accountability to the taxpayers who pay for their activities.

    Yes totally, and that’s why Heaven and Earth will move against Bitcoin if regular Joe Schmuck ever starts using it on a regular basis. That’s what government protection means… being safe from the bad guys.

    It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker that we expect our dinner, but from their regard to their own self-interest. We address ourselves not to their humanity but to their self-love, and never talk to them of our own necessities, but of their advantages.

    The important difference between an Australian bank and a butcher being that a collective advantage exists: banks support government spending, monitoring and taxation, while government, in return, supports banks by offering protection.

  26. JC
    #2571435, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    If the judge doesn’t throw out this lawsuit and force Maurice Blackburn to eat shit, our judicial system is totally screwed.

    You shouldn’t and you can’t have one bunch of shareholders enrich themselves from the others as a result of a lawsuit such as this one.

    90% of the problem is the useless fee-raking board. They never asked the government why isn’t Austrac the ultimate culprit here rather than CBA. They never defended the bank.They rolled over like the cowards they are in every major Australian company,

    I guessed – even before I looked they would have at least three women on the board.

    Get a load of the resumes.

    Wendy Stops
    Independent Non-Executive Director

    Wendy has been a Director since March 2015.

    She is a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

    Wendy was Senior Managing Director, Technology – Asia Pacific for Accenture Limited from 2012 until June 2014. Her career at Accenture spanned some 32 years in which she held various senior positions, including Global Managing Director, Technology Quality & Risk Management, Global Managing Director, Outsourcing Quality & Risk Management and Director of Operations, Asia Pacific. She also served on Accenture’s Global Leadership Council from 2008 until her retirement.

    Other Directorships and Interests: Fitted For Work Ltd, University of Melbourne (Council Member) and Chief Executive Women (Member), serving on the Scholarships and Marketing & Communications Committees.

    Qualifications: BAppSc (Information Technology), GAICD.

    A nothing resume other than she’s a woman.

    Mary Padbury
    Independent Non-Executive Director

    Mary has been a Director since June 2016.

    She is a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nominations Committee.

    Mary is a pre-eminent intellectual property lawyer with over 30 years’ experience. She is a Partner and the Vice Chairman of Ashurst, having been the Chairman of Ashurst Australia for eight years prior to the firm’s full merger with Ashurst LLP in 2013.

    Mary spent a number of years in the UK with boutique firm, Bristows, and as resident partner of Ashurst Australia. She has undertaken intellectual property work for Australian and multinational corporations in a range of technology areas and has extensive international, legal and governance experience.

    Other Directorships and Interests: Ashurst (Vice Chairman), Trans-Tasman IP Attorneys Board (Chairman), The Macfarlane Burnet Institute for Medical Research and Public Health Ltd, Chief Executive Women (Member) and Victorian Legal Admissions Board (Member).

    Qualifications: BA LLB (Hons) (Melb), GAICD.

    Lawyer.

    Catherine Livingstone AO
    Chairman

    Catherine has been a Director since March 2016 and was appointed Chairman on 1 January 2017.

    Catherine is Chairman of the Nominations Committee, a member of the Risk Committee, the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

    She is a former Chairman of Telstra and of the CSIRO, and was Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cochlear Limited. She has served on the Boards of Macquarie Group Limited, Goodman Fielder Limited and Rural Press Limited and has contributed to the work of the Innovation and Productivity Council for the New South Wales Government. She is a former President of the Business Council of Australia. In 2008, Catherine was awarded Officer of the Order of Australia.

    Other Directorships and Interests: WorleyParsons Ltd, Saluda Medical Pty Ltd, The Australian Ballet, University of Technology Sydney (Chancellor) and Australian Museum Trust (President).

    Qualifications: BA (Accounting) (Hons), FCA, FTSE, FAICD, FAA.

    Ms Livingstone is a resident of New South Wales. Age 62.

    Professional fee raker.

  27. JC
    #2571437, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    hzhousewife
    #2571427, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    AUSTRAC failed mightily, not sure who they answer to structurally.

    It’s astonishing. no? They came out smelling like roses because they dobbed in CBA when it’s ultimately their responsibility.

  28. candy
    #2571440, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    This RC seems very broad now, not just looking at some bank practices in regard to regular consumers.
    I wonder why ASIC and the inquiry cannot fulfill the same purpose though.

    I’m not a bank basher by any stretch. Their ATM withdrawal fees always irked me, though.

    The banks withstood the GFC, so I don’t think they are evil. In fact, they must be run very very well. I think we’re pretty lucky really.

  29. JC
    #2571446, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    The banks withstood the GFC,

    They didn’t. It’s a yuge myth. All of them with the possible exception of Westpac were at the RBA window borrowing loads of money because they were fucked.

    The offshore commercial paper market essentially closed down resulting in a big gap in their borrowing needs. If the RBA didn’t act quickly and stabilize the system they were gonsky. I made money on the decent short in Bank of Queensland.

  30. candy
    #2571459, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    That goes against just about anything I’ve read, JC. In fact, the Australian banks stand out in the world for their ability to weather the GFC relatively unscathed, plus some good handling by the Federal government and the RBA.

  31. entropy
    #2571460, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    I doubt their would be much new examples in submissions into rural lending. Just go and look at any of the submissions for two recent senate inquiries or the Qld taskforce, all done in the last two years and that would be about the lot. It will be the same people, who collectively think that banks should never foreclose to protect their investment because, well the because is never clear, but is probably along the lines of “I kept farming until all my money had gone, and now I want to keep farming until all the bank’s money is gone.”

  32. entropy
    #2571462, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    candy
    #2571459, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm
    That goes against just about anything I’ve read, JC. In fact, the Australian banks stand out in the world for their ability to weather the GFC relatively unscathed, plus some good handling by the Federal government and the RBA.

    Candy! You listened to a Wayne Swan?

  33. JC
    #2571463, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    That goes against just about anything I’ve read, JC.

    Well what you read was wrong. All the banks .. I don’t think there was one exception.. were forced to go to the RBA window and they subsequently raised equity to bolster their balance sheets.

    Without the RBA they were done.

  34. Combine Dave
    #2571465, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Ironically if you hate banks getting more banks in is the way to stuff the big 4.

  35. C.L.
    #2571468, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    The communist National Party wants to more or less ban foreclosures.
    Because Aussie Man On The Land.

  36. JC
    #2571469, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    The other thing the RBA did, I recall from memory, was to guarantee the banks wholesale borrowing during the crisis.

    To repeat, the banks were goners.

    The communist National Party wants to more or less ban foreclosures.
    Because Aussie Man On The Land.

    Can you imagine the bawling. Just imagine.

  37. JohnA
    #2571472, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat #2571388, posted on November 30, 2017, at 6:42 pm

    Let’s try and stay positive gang.
    It’s cheaper than the NBN!

    But they haven’t convened yet! Give them a chance to show their mettle.

    I would place a bet that the lawyers can outspend the engineers.

  38. Luke
    #2571478, posted on November 30, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Remember when Sinclair was telling us all how good it was that Turnbull had taken over from that conservative Neanderthal Abbott?

    I remember.

  39. classical_hero
    #2571494, posted on November 30, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Luke, Pepperidge Farm remembers. He has no political nous.

  40. Tel
    #2571497, posted on November 30, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    In fact, the Australian banks stand out in the world for their ability to weather the GFC relatively unscathed, plus some good handling by the Federal government and the RBA.

    You forgot the bit where we run up $40 billion in public debt every year.

  41. JC
    #2571498, posted on November 30, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Actually Luke, your comments are fake news.

    Sinclair didn’t say that at all. Sinc said that it was justified Abbott should get the boot for a number of good reasons. He said that Turnbull had the potential of being a great PM. In a nutshell, that’s what he said. He never made a prediction that the trurbull would be great.

    Leave the fake news bullshit to the left.

  42. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2571501, posted on November 30, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    All the banks .. I don’t think there was one exception.. were forced to go to the RBA window and they subsequently raised equity to bolster their balance sheets.

    Without the RBA they were done.

    JC – They were four of the top ten or fifteen banks in the world rated AA or AA+. That says the problem wasn’t the banks it was the country.

    The RBA made a motza charging them for the privilege (70 bp iirc), so it didn’t cost the government a brass razoo.

  43. Waz
    #2571509, posted on November 30, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    A finely crafted 2 line comment Sinc…..and one which I totally agree with. Common sense has now become rare sense.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *