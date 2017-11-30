Banking Royal Commission

A disgraceful waste of money that should eventually find that private business has a profit motive and deadbeats shouldn’t get loaned money. But I suspect not.

In the meantime here is some stuff I have written on banking:

Submission to the Senate inquiry into Competition within the Australian Banking Sector.

Bankers-and-Scapegoats.

Imprudent lending and the Sub-prime crisis: An Austrian School Perspective.

Informing depositors: A proposed reform of the Australian banking sector.