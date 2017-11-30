A disgraceful waste of money that should eventually find that private business has a profit motive and deadbeats shouldn’t get loaned money. But I suspect not.
In the meantime here is some stuff I have written on banking:
Submission to the Senate inquiry into Competition within the Australian Banking Sector.
Imprudent lending and the Sub-prime crisis: An Austrian School Perspective.
Informing depositors: A proposed reform of the Australian banking sector.
Banks have had this problem for a while now:
I wonder if the RC will ask Slick Mal what the bank tax is for?
So many backflips from Turnbull!
The PeanutHead government you have when you don’t have a PeanutHead government.
Banking Royal Commission terms of reference here.
I wonder which side of the chamber Lord Waffleworth will sit when Parliament resumes on Monday?
Baldrick
#2571356, posted on November 30, 2017 at 6:04 pm
Thanks Baldrick.
It looks to me like union dominated industry super funds technically fall within the terms of reference.
However, the Commission will have power to narrow its own remit.
Is Michael Trumble showing a microgram of political nous, or will this opportunity be scuppered by appointing a rusted on leftie who will excuse the maaaates from their rightful place under the spotlight?
Government is in a mutual relationship with the bankers and both sides know the deal. This is mostly for show and perhaps something to renegotiate the split.
Finally Trumble does something right. Too bad he waited so long that banks have had time to erase all incriminating evidence.
Which they’ve hidden from the anal probers of APRA, ASIC, the ASX, the MSM, the Labor Party, the Greens and literally dozens of banking inquiries for years and years and years eh?
Meanwhile APRA today wants them to spend more money on non-existent global warming. Sheesh.
$75,000,000 show trial which shareholders and taxpayers get the bill for.
You know what, the banks deserve this treatment in a political sense. Every single one of these CEO’s and management culture has basically sucked leftwing dick for too long. This is a good comeuppance at a certain level.
Let’s try and stay positive gang.
It’s cheaper than the NBN!
While on the subject of the banks. They seemed to have recovered from their 2% losses except CBA. Does anyone know why they’re copping it? Are they more exposed to a woyal commission?
JC – Reuters thinks it’s because they had the most recent scandal, whatever that was.
Money laundering
Our daughter applied last week to her financial institutution for a .$7000 loan, wishing to establish a credit record.
The institution stipulated the spouse and I must go guarantors.
Now, we have $8m-odd assets and about $100k liabilities, and we had to sit through 1hr45mins of grilling before we told the person that their organisation could basically go and get effed, as our kids don’t really need to borrow, and we can underwrite them.
Amazing how quickly the loans manager got back to us. We said something along the lines of “get stuffed , we are self-funding her so she is not subjected to this. You have lost a loan.”
Storm brewing? ANZ foreclosed why?
Wrong. Banks in Australia are not private businesses in any meaningful sense. Banking is the most privileged, highly protected, state-controlled industry it is possible to imagine – it is run more as a quasi-autonomous arm of the state. Banks could more correctly be described as state-dominated rather than state-owned but nothing like private businesses and that is the problem: state-like power to make their own rules and freedom from accountability to the taxpayers who pay for their activities. And taxpayers do pay for it in the same way we paid for the old Australian motor vehicle industry. There is an enormous industry subsidy and no competition allowed let alone encouraged. And the big political parties are perfectly happy with the status quo. Just look at how many politicians move effortlessly into plum banking roles when they exit parliament!
The only saving grace is that the banking industry is run by moderately competent people with a strong profit incentive rather than incompetent unaccountable bureaucrats.
IIRC, the bank was hit with a multi million dollar class action, alleging that the bank had breached the money laundering laws.
Oh yea, thanks guys. Forgot about that. You know what though, I reckon CBA really didn’t do much wrong with that. They followed the letter of the law. They didn’t avoid making disclosure, but they weren’t as tight like the other little pansy banks and would report qt the high echelon closer to the limit. CBA thought they weren’t a payment policeman. Yuge mistake.
If CBA didn’t see the money laundering, where the fuck were those clowns at Oztrack who are supposed to be wading through the international payments system. Why isn’t there a woyal commission on those useless tax eating clowns.
Who’s filing a class action and on what basis?
What a scam? What a fucking scam.
Everyone owing the stock suffered losses. So one bunch of shareholders joining the lawsuit are trying to steal money from the ones that aren’t? How the fuck does that work? What if 100% of the shareholder joined the suit?
What a bunch of scam artists Maurice Blackburn are.
AUSTRAC failed mightily, not sure who they answer to structurally.
Maurice Blackburn are on a roll because Slugs and Grubs are stymied atm. Hilarious. I don’t know how corporation lawyers can lie straight in bed.
Yeah, it’s a very fashion conscious industry. When I was young and not terribly well off and arguably a lot more foolish than I am now, banks were constantly chasing me to take money. I even had fresh clean credit cards, in my name, dumped on my front doorstep (absolutely not a moment’s thought to security) all unsolicited from people who somehow got my details.
Nowadays they don’t do that shit anymore, they pretend to be all proper about it (while no doubt doing different shit).
Yes totally, and that’s why Heaven and Earth will move against Bitcoin if regular Joe Schmuck ever starts using it on a regular basis. That’s what government protection means… being safe from the bad guys.
The important difference between an Australian bank and a butcher being that a collective advantage exists: banks support government spending, monitoring and taxation, while government, in return, supports banks by offering protection.
If the judge doesn’t throw out this lawsuit and force Maurice Blackburn to eat shit, our judicial system is totally screwed.
You shouldn’t and you can’t have one bunch of shareholders enrich themselves from the others as a result of a lawsuit such as this one.
90% of the problem is the useless fee-raking board. They never asked the government why isn’t Austrac the ultimate culprit here rather than CBA. They never defended the bank.They rolled over like the cowards they are in every major Australian company,
I guessed – even before I looked they would have at least three women on the board.
Get a load of the resumes.
A nothing resume other than she’s a woman.
Lawyer.
Professional fee raker.
It’s astonishing. no? They came out smelling like roses because they dobbed in CBA when it’s ultimately their responsibility.
This RC seems very broad now, not just looking at some bank practices in regard to regular consumers.
I wonder why ASIC and the inquiry cannot fulfill the same purpose though.
I’m not a bank basher by any stretch. Their ATM withdrawal fees always irked me, though.
The banks withstood the GFC, so I don’t think they are evil. In fact, they must be run very very well. I think we’re pretty lucky really.
They didn’t. It’s a yuge myth. All of them with the possible exception of Westpac were at the RBA window borrowing loads of money because they were fucked.
The offshore commercial paper market essentially closed down resulting in a big gap in their borrowing needs. If the RBA didn’t act quickly and stabilize the system they were gonsky. I made money on the decent short in Bank of Queensland.
That goes against just about anything I’ve read, JC. In fact, the Australian banks stand out in the world for their ability to weather the GFC relatively unscathed, plus some good handling by the Federal government and the RBA.
I doubt their would be much new examples in submissions into rural lending. Just go and look at any of the submissions for two recent senate inquiries or the Qld taskforce, all done in the last two years and that would be about the lot. It will be the same people, who collectively think that banks should never foreclose to protect their investment because, well the because is never clear, but is probably along the lines of “I kept farming until all my money had gone, and now I want to keep farming until all the bank’s money is gone.”
Candy! You listened to a Wayne Swan?
Well what you read was wrong. All the banks .. I don’t think there was one exception.. were forced to go to the RBA window and they subsequently raised equity to bolster their balance sheets.
Without the RBA they were done.
Ironically if you hate banks getting more banks in is the way to stuff the big 4.
The communist National Party wants to more or less ban foreclosures.
Because Aussie Man On The Land.
The other thing the RBA did, I recall from memory, was to guarantee the banks wholesale borrowing during the crisis.
To repeat, the banks were goners.
Can you imagine the bawling. Just imagine.
Stimpson J. Cat #2571388, posted on November 30, 2017, at 6:42 pm
But they haven’t convened yet! Give them a chance to show their mettle.
I would place a bet that the lawyers can outspend the engineers.
Remember when Sinclair was telling us all how good it was that Turnbull had taken over from that conservative Neanderthal Abbott?
I remember.
Luke, Pepperidge Farm remembers. He has no political nous.
You forgot the bit where we run up $40 billion in public debt every year.
Actually Luke, your comments are fake news.
Sinclair didn’t say that at all. Sinc said that it was justified Abbott should get the boot for a number of good reasons. He said that Turnbull had the potential of being a great PM. In a nutshell, that’s what he said. He never made a prediction that the trurbull would be great.
Leave the fake news bullshit to the left.
JC – They were four of the top ten or fifteen banks in the world rated AA or AA+. That says the problem wasn’t the banks it was the country.
The RBA made a motza charging them for the privilege (70 bp iirc), so it didn’t cost the government a brass razoo.
A finely crafted 2 line comment Sinc…..and one which I totally agree with. Common sense has now become rare sense.