Can reach all of Australia too

Don’t mean to distract you from the important news, but just thought I’d mention it.

As for what the alternative was, this is from one day ago: Hillary Clinton hits Trump over North Korea approach. Or to be more specific:

Serving as the keynote speaker at Caijing Magazine’s three-day annual conference on Tuesday, the former secretary of state called on Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to avoid “bluster” and “personal taunts” when dealing with Pyongyang, according to Bloomberg. She reportedly criticized the Trump administration for retreating from diplomacy in recent months and said she hoped that China wouldn’t follow suit. While Clinton focused much of her sentiment on the US stance toward North Korea, she took most of her jabs at the Chinese — claiming they, too, were taking the wrong approach to the situation and making things worse with their “secret” military buildups. “Beijing should remember that inaction is a choice as well,” Clinton said.

That’s worked so well up till now it’s hard to see why we can’t just keep on being inactive in just the same way as in the past.