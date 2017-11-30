Celebrate Communism

Yesterday evening, your intrepid correspondent ventured to Sydney University for an event hosted by the US Studies Centre. The event was to hear ANU Professor Hugh White speak on his latest quarterly essay called Without America.

Though Spartacus has not yet read White’s essay, he did read Paul Kelly’s review (of sorts) in the Australian:

At last there are signs of a tough, even brutal, debate about the ­implications of the rise of an ­assertive and Leninist China and its consequences for an Australia that merrily assumes it can stay ­independent and live by values ­repudiated in Beijing.

It was thus with the ultimate iron that Spartacus was handed the below flyer when entering the building hosting the event.

There you go. The Socialist Equality Party in Australia and the Socialist Equality Group in New Zealand want to celebrate the birth of Marxist-Leninist communism. Woo hoo. And not just celebrate. Resuscitate, renew and rebirth Marxist-Leninist communism

Clearly the deaths of some 100 million plus deaths caused by Communism are not enough. Cuba and North Korea should not be vilified. They should be revered.

So sayeth the Social Equality Party:

The essential task for all those coming forward to fight for socialism is to study and assimilate the immense lessons that have been derived by the Marxist movement from the experiences of Bolshevism and the Russian Revolution.

Like a plague of rats in the sewers. They never die or disappear. They just wait for the opportunity to come to the surface to spread their disease and pestilence.

