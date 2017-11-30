Combe and Dastyari – just bloody greedy

Here are two ALP characters, separated by 35 years, who have betrayed Australia and saw a business opportunity in helping a foreign power. David Combe was the ALP secretary who compromised Australia’s security by dealings with Soviet agent Valery Ivanov, a second secretary at the Soviet Embassy in Canberra in 1983.
Once Bob Hawke and his Cabinet were alerted, they had ASIO bug Combe. Bill Hayden asked then minister Mick Young “Why would Combe do that?” to which Young replied “just bloody greedy”.
Hawke then ensured that Combe’s political career was terminated and expelled Ivanov.
Mick Young couldn’t maintain Cabinet secrecy of the upcoming explusion of Ivanov and blabbed to Eric Walsh, a former Whitlam press secretary. When Hawke discovered Young’s betrayal he was sacked, despite being good friends.
Now we have Dastyari being greedy and making money by betraying Australia and compromising an ASIO investigation of a Chinese national and spy Huang Xiangmo.
What does Bill Shorten do? Dissemble. None of the firm action of the Hawke Government.
Dastyari should be kicked out of Parliament; his political career should be terminated just as Hawke did to Combe.
But Shorten is no Hawke.
Evatt staff too.
Shorten is not government.
Boris – Shorten may not be in government, but he can still force Dastyari out of Parliament or expel him from the ALP
Australia has travelled so far down the S-bend that I suspect that a Hawke Labor Government would today not only sit on the right side of the political spectrum of Shorten’s mob, but also sit to the right of Turnbull’s Termites.
Compromising an ASIO investigation?
That might be stretching things a tiny bit.
Where do you think this information has come from, Tel?
In fact the worrying aspect is that it seems ASIO had not only Haung and Sam, but possibly the leader of the opposition as well under surveillance. And it has been leaked.
What bits of the apparent surveillance powers, who how and why they were bring used, isn’t of concern, let alone the actual behaviour exposed?
Same place all information comes from.
People familiar with the matter who remain anonymous because they are not authorized to speak about it, but who strangely do feel the urge to speak about it constantly despite being told not to do.
I understand the sentiment but if Dastyari did not have access to classified information, he cannot be accused of its disclosure. Still may be unethical though.
What’s that got to do with it?
Or , what’s that got to do with the price of Sam in China?
The fact of the matter is that whether in opposition or in government, Sam has clearly broken 44(I).
He cannot hold a seat in parliament.
It is not up to Tits Shorten can only expel him from the Labor Party.
The Governor is the one to sack him, in the same manner Whitlam was.
Sam could decide to stay on as an independent and there is nothing Tits could do about it.
Parties don’t exist in our constitution.
Prime Ministers don’t exist, yet while we are on that subject, I often argue with dot over the constitution and he tries to pull that aloof “I am studying law” routine yet thinks the Queen can’t do anything without the Prime Ministers advice!
He’s being poisoned every day he studies to become a legal liar.
But I digress.
They are all supposed to be “representatives.
The Governor has a duty to respond to this outrageous traitor’s activities and adherence and allegiance to a foreign power and kick the slimey c…t out of our parliament.