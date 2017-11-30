Combe and Dastyari – just bloody greedy

Here are two ALP characters, separated by 35 years, who have betrayed Australia and saw a business opportunity in helping a foreign power. David Combe was the ALP secretary who compromised Australia’s security by dealings with Soviet agent Valery Ivanov, a second secretary at the Soviet Embassy in Canberra in 1983.

Once Bob Hawke and his Cabinet were alerted, they had ASIO bug Combe. Bill Hayden asked then minister Mick Young “Why would Combe do that?” to which Young replied “just bloody greedy”.

Hawke then ensured that Combe’s political career was terminated and expelled Ivanov.

Mick Young couldn’t maintain Cabinet secrecy of the upcoming explusion of Ivanov and blabbed to Eric Walsh, a former Whitlam press secretary. When Hawke discovered Young’s betrayal he was sacked, despite being good friends.

Now we have Dastyari being greedy and making money by betraying Australia and compromising an ASIO investigation of a Chinese national and spy Huang Xiangmo.

What does Bill Shorten do? Dissemble. None of the firm action of the Hawke Government.

Dastyari should be kicked out of Parliament; his political career should be terminated just as Hawke did to Combe.

But Shorten is no Hawke.