Guest Post: Celebrate 1 Bitcoin = $10K with FEE

When FEE.org ran its first articles on Bitcoin, the price was $14. It was the curiosity of a tiny number of crypto-mavens. Today the price hit $10,000. It is the most lucrative investment on the planet earth, and perhaps the safest haven against government monetary depredations.
What is this about? The key is market-driven technology. Bitcoin is a new solution to the oldest human problems of securing property, documenting ownership rights, and facilitating trade.
But as a FEE.org reader, you already know this. When FEE first started explaining, defending, and celebrating the technology behind Bitcoin, many people said we were crazy. Today, not so much.
If you want to get up to speed fast, get our new essential guide to cryptocurrency and Bitcoin.
FEE was founded in 1946 not to defend a forgotten faith. Its purpose was to be a voice for real progress in an ever-freer world. We’ve been that voice for 71 years.
An idea: if you have made money in the crypto markets, consider helping out the cause. Technology alone does not drive history; it needs to be embedded in a philosophy of freedom and the good life. We neglect the educational mission at our peril.
Thank you for supporting the great work of the Foundation for Economic Education! If you would like to make a special Bitcoin donation…
Here is our public address:
15B8iGCndPacYsvLqrTNL4LqjHo7JX752h
And our QR code:
And the link to our Bitcoin donation page.
Foundation for Economic Education
The Foundation for Economic Education, founded 1946, works for a free and prosperous world.
This article was originally published on FEE.org. Read the original article.
Just because the price of bitcoin has reached $10,000 doesn’t mean it is a sound investment. It is like the tulip bubble and due for a collapse.
Hey Cats …….
A chap called Kuppers recently explained the Bitcoin silliness in this way:
“Blockchain is the revolutionary part
What we will be left with is the one thing about Bitcoin that is truly revolutionary. And this is the backbone that makes the exchange of bitcoins between individuals possible without a central ledger that records who owns what bitcoins. It is called the Blockchain, and it is brilliant.
Today, most experts refer to the technology as a “distributed ledger”. A distributed ledger allows all those who trade in an asset class to agree on the ownership of the assets in near real-time – without a single ledger that is centrally maintained. It does this by allowing everyone to hold a copy of the ledger every time a transaction cycle is completed. By layering the ledgers, you create a “chain” that has perfect ownership records and perfect transaction history – one that everyone will automatically agree with the moment it is created.
Distributed ledger technology has the potential to strip billions of dollars from administration costs. For equity markets, it should allow for trade settlement to occur in near real-time. It seems odd that in today’s world we measure trading in fractions of seconds, but that settlement takes two days. We should be able to sell shares and walk to the nearest ATM to get our cash. Distributed ledger technology may help make this a reality.
This explains why several exchanges, including our own ASX, are looking at distributed ledger technology to replace ageing central depositories such as CHESS. I hope they do.
The backbone technology is real and its value to consumers is real. And therefore, it will survive. Bitcoin as a digital “currency”, won’t.”
Read the full piece at:
http://www.afr.com/opinion/columnists/why-bitcoin-will-go-the-way-of-the-tulips-20171115-gzmf4d
[Elmer Funke Kupper is a private investor and former chief executive of the ASX]
I hope so too, but that won’t be Bitcoin. Point is that CHESS is open book to any government entity wanting to check who is buying and selling what… so too any distributed ledger that replaces CHESS must also be open book (possibly not open to everyone, but open to the important people). The whole point about Bitcoin is a claim to protect individual privacy, which is the exact thing that governments hate about it.
Same technology can have many different applications.
Very difficult to claim whether Bitcoin will survive or not, that’s a totally different question to what other applications there are for distributed crypto ledgers.